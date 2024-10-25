Halloween Can Be Dangerous for Drivers & Pedestrians Alike: Here’s What to Know

Halloween By The Numbers

According to NHTSA data, in 2022, there were 13,524 people killed in alcohol-related crashes, an average of one fatality every 39 minutes. NHTSA data also found that of the 1,129 children killed in traffic crashes in 2022, an estimated 25 percent were attributed to alcohol.

In 2022, there were 7,522 pedestrians killed and an estimated 67,336 pedestrians injured in traffic crashes. On average, a pedestrian was killed every 70 minutes and injured every eight minutes in 2022.

Parents and guardians must be vigilant as kids take to the sidewalks on Halloween night. Although Halloween is a time of candy and treats for kids, for some adults, the holiday is an excuse to paint the town red.

“We don’t discourage having get-togethers during Halloween because it’s a fun time not only for children but also for adults,” said Special First Lieutenant Jim Flegel, Traffic Safety Specialist with the Michigan State Police. “What we encourage is designating a sober driver so you don’t get behind the wheel drunk and endanger your life or somebody else’s life.”

Halloween Presents Its Own Dangers

A cursory search of the most dangerous holidays to drive will yield results like Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and July 4th. This makes sense, given how people often plan vacations or travel to see family around these times of the year. Halloween, by contrast, may not be a big road trip holiday, but with trick-or-treaters crisscrossing the neighborhood and the urge for some to tip back the witch’s brew, Halloween presents its own dangers.

“I have seen this change literally in front of my eyes over the past decade,” explained Doug Scoles, Great Lakes Regional Director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). “We were always concerned about New Year’s Eve, July 4th, St. Patrick’s Day, and even the Super Bowl, but Halloween has become one of the most dangerous times of the year with impaired drivers on the road.”

According to NHTSA data, 72 people died in traffic crashes on Halloween night in 2022, defined as from 6 p.m. on October 31st until 5:59 a.m. on November 1st. NHTSA data shows that 39 percent of those fatalities occurred in drunk-driving crashes, which involved at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above .08 g/dL.

In the United States, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 g/dL or higher, except in Utah, where the limit is .05 g/dL.

However, lower blood alcohol levels can be just as dangerous, which has inspired the phrase “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.” Although it might seem harmless on the surface (i.e., “only had one drink”), lower BACs are associated with altered moods and a loss of judgment, neither of which bode well behind the wheel.

“Driving under the influence also includes drugs,” said Public Information Officer Ian Hoey of the California Highway Patrol’s Office of Community Outreach and Media Relations. “You can be arrested for DUI cannabis, including edibles, concentrates, and other products.”

Awareness & Prevention

The Michigan State Police encourage all parents to talk with children about the importance of watching for traffic. Flegel suggests walking with your children on Halloween to prevent them from inadvertently running into the street.

“Children are very excited and love going door-to-door getting candy, and they don’t always watch out for cars,” he said. “Always make sure they are visible by having them carry a flashlight in addition to wearing some type of bright-colored clothing.”

NHTSA provides these tips for drivers and pedestrians to consider on Halloween night. The National Safety Council has published a list of best practices for parents and guardians to follow while trick-or-treating. We have tips below from the Michigan State Police, National Safety Council, and MADD. The advice is relevant not only for Halloween night but overall in our daily lives.

On the broader topic, MADD has created the Power of Parents Handbook, a free resource for talking to teenagers about underage drinking. The guidebook includes sections on how to avoid the wrong crowd, the effects of combining different drugs, and dispelling myths about getting sober fast (i.e., cold showers and hot coffee).

“Our messaging, public awareness, and programs supporting law enforcement play a big part in taking the impaired driver off the road,” Scoles said. “We are in the fight against drunk and drugged driving to save lives and prevent that tragedy from happening.”

Safety Tips From The National Safety Council

Enter and exit driveways carefully.

Fasten reflective tape to costumes and candy bags.

Agree on a specific time children should return home.

Teach your children to never enter a stranger’s home or car.

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs.

At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and stay with their friends.

Safety Tips From MADD

Designate a sober driver.

Use a taxi or ride-sharing service.

Plan ahead if your night includes alcohol.

Buckle up: This is the best defense against an impaired driver.

The MADD Victim Services Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Safety Tips From The Michigan State Police

Abide by all traffic laws and posted signs.

Pay attention behind the wheel at all times.

Remove all distractions in the car, including cell phones.

Allow for plenty of time when crossing a street or intersection.

Use sidewalks whenever available and never cross the street mid-block.

Cross streets at a corner, using traffic signals and crosswalks whenever possible.

Always stop at the edge of a parked car, curb, or vehicle before walking out into traffic.