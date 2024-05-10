2025 Toyota Crown: Nightshade Edition, Hybrid Powertrains, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2025 Toyota Crown Summary Points

Two years after debuting a returning nameplate, Toyota has given the 2025 Crown a Nightshade Edition with black-themed styling elements.

The 2025 Toyota Crown comes standard with a hybrid powertrain and electronic on-demand all-wheel drive; Crown Platinum has full-time AWD.

Standard in the range-topping Crown Platinum is Toyota’s Hybrid MAX powertrain with two electric motors and up to 340 horsepower.

2025 Toyota Crown: What’s New?

New for the 2025 model year is a Nightshade Edition based on the Limited. Typical of Nightshade-treated new Toyotas, the Crown’s Nightshade Edition adds dark exterior trim, matte black 21-inch wheels, and black badges. Moreover, all Crown trim levels receive a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats.

Available paint colors include Oxygen White, Black, Bronze Age, Supersonic Red, Storm Cloud, and Heavy Metal. The Platinum is available in two-tone paint, consisting of a black roof combined with either Oxygen White, Bronze Age, Heavy Metal, or Supersonic Red.

2025 Toyota Crown Hybrid Powertrains

The Toyota Crown XLE, Limited, and Nightshade have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, a hybrid system with front and rear electric motors, and electronic on-demand all-wheel drive governed by a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The gas engine and hybrid system produce 236 horsepower, returning an EPA-estimated 41 mpg combined.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Crown Platinum has a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder and Toyota’s Hybrid MAX powertrain with two electric motors (one front, one rear), full-time electronic all-wheel drive, and a six-speed automatic. The Crown’s Hybrid MAX hardware produces a thrilling 340 horsepower and 400 lb-ft. of torque, all while returning an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined.

Moreover, the Crown Platinum’s full-time all-wheel drive system can operate between a 70:30 and 20:80 front and rear torque split, providing a rear-biased pull for sportier driving.

The Platinum is standard with an adaptive variable suspension, tuned to support the higher output of the 2.4-liter Hybrid MAX powertrain and its rear eAxle electric motor. Toyota’s adaptive suspension uses variable oil pressure shock absorbers, automatically regulating the friction within the absorber when turning, thus controlling the damping force, reducing pitch, and helping minimize the effects of bumpy roads. A linear solenoid-type actuator is also equipped on the system to help minimize body pitch and roll. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Interior Features & Cargo Capacity

The 2025 Toyota Crown has shed its traditional three-box design for a more modern crossover silhouette. It boasts a higher seating position and an elevated hip point for easier entry and egress, according to Toyota. Dual-zone climate control and leather seats are standard across the lineup, with the front seats being both heated and ventilated.

The five-seat cabin offers 42.1 and 38.9 inches of legroom in the front and second row, respectively. The Crown’s 15.2 cubic feet of trunk space is average for its class, but folding the back seat will unlock more storage room.

Rigid Architecture

The 2025 Crown rides on a fortified TNGA-K architecture with a ring frame structure, plate spot and laser welds, and structural adhesives. It has McPherson struts in the front with a multi-link rear suspension, while the Platinum has an adaptive suspension with variable oil pressure shock absorbers and a linear solenoid-type actuator for a smoother yet taut ride.

Other suspension upgrades include softer bushings, polyurethane-coated coil springs, and a dynamic damper on the front suspension to deliver a ride quality befitting of the Crown name. Furthermore, the electronically-controlled braking system with active cornering assist ensures sportier handling despite the luxury-themed environment.

2025 Toyota Crown Starting MSRP

The 2025 Toyota Crown will arrive in XLE, Limited, Nightshade Edition, and Platinum. Below is a breakdown of each trim level and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,095 destination fee.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, see this Auto Loans 101 guide.

XLE

The base Crown XLE starts at $42,535. It has 19-inch wheels, three driving modes, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, leather-trimmed upholstery, and illuminated entry. A 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all standard.

Limited

The Toyota Crown Limited starts at $47,045. It adds multibeam LED headlamps, a fixed panoramic roof, rain-sensing wipers, and an 11-speaker JBL audio system. The Limited has an optional Technology Package with 21-inch dark metallic 10-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic view monitor, and more advanced safety tech like lane change assist and front cross-traffic alert.

Nightshade Edition

The Nightshade Edition starts at $49,860. It has all the standard features of the Limited but with a few bespoke add-ons like 21-inch matte black wheels, black mirror caps, and dark badging.

Platinum

The Platinum starts at $56,085. It gets the Hybrid MAX powertrain, adaptive variable suspension, six driver-selectable modes, 21-inch alloy wheels, a heads-up display, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a hands-free trunk, and dynamic rear steering. Platinum models also include any and all other features from the Limited.

2025 Toyota Crown interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Connected Services

The 2025 Toyota Crown has a bevy of standard connected services. It comes with an up to 10-year trial of Safety Connect that includes an SOS button, 24/7 roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, and a stolen vehicle locator.

2025 Crown models also include an up to 10-year trial of Service Connect, which unlocks vehicle health reports, maintenance alerts, and more. All Crown models receive a one-year trial of Remote Connect, which includes a digital key.

2025 Toyota Crown Warranty

The 2025 Toyota Crown leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year corrosion warranty with no mileage limitations.

In addition, the Toyota Crown has an eight-year/100,00-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. Also included is ToyotaCare, which covers two years/25,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and two years of roadside assistance with unlimited mileage.

If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2023 Toyota Crown was an IIHS Top Safety Pick and earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Every 2025 Crown is standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes pre-collision with pedestrian detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, and proactive driving assist.

Furthermore, the Toyota Crown Platinum has more safety and convenience features, such as traffic jam assist, lane changing assist, front cross-traffic alert, and advanced parking.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2025 Toyota Crown Gallery

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.