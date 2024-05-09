2025 BMW M4 CS: Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastic, M xDrive System, Intelligent Personal Assistant & More

2025 BMW M4 CS Summary Points

The 2025 BMW M4 CS is the ideal middle-ground between the limited-edition M4 CSL and the M4 Competition xDrive.

It inherits the highly-tuned S58 twin-turbo inline-six engine from its M4 brethren, with 20 more horsepower than a standard M4 Competition xDrive.

The all-new BMW M4 CS could rush from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and finish a lap at the Nürburgring’s 12.9-mile Nordschleife circuit in 7:21.99.

2025 BMW M4 CS: What’s New?

The 2025 BMW M4 CS is a more street-friendly version of the M4 CSL unveiled in 2022, but it doesn’t mean it’s less capable of inducing a wide, silly grin to those who could plunk down $125,000 for what could be the most balanced M4 of all.

Like the M4 CSL, BMW engineers focused on reducing weight for the all-new CS. It utilizes carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CRFP) for the hood, front splitter, air intakes, mirror caps, rear diffuser, and the Gurney-type rear spoiler to weigh about 77 lbs. less than an M4 Competition xDrive.

The same material is in the structural elements of the seat cushions and backrests of the standard M Carbon bucket seats. At the same time, the center console and interior trim feature a CFRP construction to emphasize weight savings.

The 2025 M4 CS is available in two BMW Individual paint colors: Riviera Blue and Frozen Isle of Man Green Metallic. Other colors include Black Sapphire Metallic and Brooklyn Grey Metallic. Forged 19-inch front and 20-inch wheels (in black or bronze) are standard. Red or black brake calipers reside behind those alloy wheels, while BMW’s M Carbon ceramic brakes are optional.

The 2025 BMW M4 CS’s maximum output of 543 horsepower represents a 20 horsepower increase over the M4 Competition Coupe with M xDrive. As described by BMW, the horsepower jump was achieved by raising the maximum boost pressure of the two mono-scroll turbochargers to 30.5 psi and modifying the engine management parameters. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

2025 BMW M4 CS Powertrain

Under that lightweight bonnet is an optimized S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six gas engine that produces 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque (2,750 rpm to 5,950 rpm), thanks to higher boost pressures and updated engine management software.

The engine’s construction is similar to the M4 CSL’s, with a 3D-printed cylinder head core, a closed-deck rigid crankcase, a forged crankshaft, and an enhanced oil and cooling system to improve performance.

Power goes to all four wheels using an M xDrive all-wheel drivetrain with an electronic multi-plate clutch in the transfer case and a fully variable Active M differential in the rear axle to deliver a rear-biased driving feel. Drivers can switch off the Dynamic Stability Control system and engage the 2WD Mode, which is strictly rear-wheel drive.

No manual gearbox is available, but the standard eight-speed M Steptronic automatic has carbon fiber paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

How Fast Is The 2025 BMW M4 CS?

The 2025 M4 CS reaches 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and rockets from zero to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 11.1 seconds. For perspective, it scoots to 60 mph slightly quicker than the 550-horsepower M4 CSL RWD, but the latter has a higher top speed of 191 mph compared to the M4 CS’ 188 mph top speed.

The M xDrive system’s rear-wheel bias and integration with the fully variable Active M Differential at the rear axle were designed and engineered to provide a “signature M feeling,” whether accelerating in a straight line or maneuvering through corners. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

Looking The Part

As if the CFRP body panels are not enough to convey a sporting, track-ready vibe, the 2025 BMW M4 CS has more intricate exterior details worth mentioning. It has a minimalist frameless kidney grille with red contour lines and M4 CS badging. We could’ve done without the lipstick, but those yellow daytime running lights and fiber-optic taillights derived from the M4 CSL lend a unique signature.

Meanwhile, there’s a cast-aluminum front strut brace under the hood, an adjustable quad exhaust with a titanium rear silencer, adaptive M suspension, and an electromechanical M Servotronic variable-ratio steering system.

Fanciful Cabin

Inside the 2025 BMW M4 CS is a sporting-themed cabin with just the right amount of posh.

The black and red Merino leather seats, Anthracite headliner, and M4 CS door sill plates are great add-ons, while the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen feature specific graphics and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, all governed by the latest iDrive 8.5 software.

The HVAC system, seat controls, and heated steering wheel are among the features that could be adjusted using voice commands. Alternatively, those settings are configurable using the touchscreen.

The center console has the M Setup button, enabling the driver to fiddle with the engine, chassis, steering, braking, and xDrive settings. The M Drive Professional system is standard and includes an drift analyzer and lap timer to optimize your track day outings.

BMW Factory Warranty

The 2025 M4 CS leaves the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. The package includes no-cost scheduled maintenance for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. If you have questions about BMW’s extended maintenance plans, see this comprehensive guide.

2025 BMW M4 CS Starting MSRP

BMW will begin production of the 2025 M4 CS at the Dingolfing plant in July 2024. The starting MSRP is $124,675, including the $1,175 destination charge.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.