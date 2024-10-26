Check These 6 Things On Your Vehicle Before Winter Gets Here

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Commissions from Amazon and other affiliate partners come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase through the links below. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Winter Maintenance Checklist Summary

Depending on your level of mechanical proficiency, you might be able to do everything on this list at home. If not, that’s okay. Read on anyway, take a few mental notes, and then talk to a trusted mechanic or service advisor later.

Although the six items below are good to consider year-round for your vehicle, winter differs from other seasons because of the risks associated with driving. Snow and ice accumulation will make even the most familiar roads hazardous, so having a good set of tires is paramount (more on that below).

Likewise, the sun sets earlier, meaning light is at a premium when we leave work after a long day. Visibility during the evening, especially with flurries, can be limited at best, which is why we recommend a good pair of wipers near the end.

#1: Change Your Oil

Why We Like Synthetic Oil

When compared to their conventional counterparts, synthetic oils do a better job of keeping your engine clean and free from the deposits and sludge that hinder performance and efficiency.

Although formulation processes differ and are proprietary to each brand, the general idea is that synthetic oils are achieved through artificially created compounds, as described by Machinery Lubrication. As such, synthetics provide key benefits over conventional oils.

Advantages of Synthetic Oil

A good analogy is to think of a candle. After you first light the candle, it takes a moment for the flame to melt the wax. Conventional oils contain wax that tends to thicken after the engine sits for an extended period in cold weather. When you start your car again with conventional oil, it’s similar to how it takes a moment for the wax to melt in the candle, only this time it’s about engine lubrication.

In essence, synthetic oils “get to the top” of the engine quicker because they do not contain the waxes like conventional oils do. Based on its chemical composition, synthetic oil rushes through the engine faster, providing immediate lubrication even though the engine is still “cold” after being started.

Other advantages of synthetic oil include a better viscosity index across a range of temperatures, better overall performance for turbo engines, and longer service intervals.

Can You Switch to a Synthetic Oil?

Contrary to popular belief, switching to a synthetic will not harm your engine. If you have never run a full synthetic before, doing so will help flush out any muck leftover from conventional oil.

#2: Check Your Battery

How Long Does a Car Battery Last?

Several factors determine battery life, including where you live, how often you drive, and the type of car battery you have. There isn’t a definitive answer, but the general consensus is between three and five years.

Given the longer shelf life of car batteries, they tend to fall into the “out of sight, out of mind” category. In other words, you never realize you need a battery until your car refuses to start. And, of course, this always happens at the most inconvenient times!

Signs of a Bad Car Battery

One of the most obvious signs is difficulty getting your engine to turn over. If you reach for jumper cables more often than not, it could be a sign your battery is on the fritz.

Other issues can include dimmer-than-normal headlights and various other electrical components not working to their fullest inside your vehicle, including the heated seats, wireless charging pad, or sunroof.

You may also notice corrosion and other gunk around the terminals under the hood. If so, it’s time to replace your battery.

Why We Like AGM Batteries

AGM batteries, short for Absorbent Glass Mat, have fiberglass separators or glass mats that “absorb” the electrolyte solution inside the battery. This design allows AGM batteries to store electrolytes in a dry state rather than liquid form.

You may hear the term “spill-proof” or “maintenance-free” with regard to AGM batteries, meaning the acid will not leak out if they are tilted. This is because the glass mat absorbs the sulfuric acid in the battery.

Since the electrolytes are absorbed into a tight fiberglass mat instead of hanging lead plates in the electrolyte solution, AGM batteries have more vibration resistance than traditional batteries, which can reduce their life. That same design also allows them to drum up more starting power for your engine on a cold morning.

Compared to standard batteries, AGM batteries are more durable, can charge faster, last longer, and cycle down to 80 percent of their DoD or Depth of Discharge (a percentage of the battery that can be drained without damaging the cells).

Pro Tip: Keeping a portable jump starter in your vehicle during the winter can help if you have an unexpected dead battery.

#3: Change Your Air Filter

How Long Does a Vehicle Air Filter Last?

On average, replace your air filter every 10,000 to 15,000 miles or once a year. However, that timeline can change depending on where you live. For example, if you drive on gravel roads or live in farm country, the additional dust might require a more frequent or earlier filter change.

Staying on top of air filter changes will result in greater fuel economy, better acceleration, and lower emissions over time.

Signs of a Bad Air Filter

The easiest way to tell if you need a new air filter is by looking at it. Most air filters are white or off-white when they are new. As you drive, they turn darker as they catch dust, dirt, and debris. While discoloration is typical over time, if it looks excessive, go ahead and replace it.

If the material appears fringy and tattered or the seal around the top of the filter is coming loose, it’s time for a new one. Mice even snack on air filters, so if yours looks like critters have used it as a buffet line, toss it and get a new one.

Pro Tip: Depending on the make and model, your vehicle may also have a cabin air filter. Cabin air filters help prevent dust, pollen, and other particles from getting inside while you drive. Like the engine air filter, if you pull out your cabin air filter and it looks like a bird’s nest, pitch it and get a new one.

#4: Check The Serpentine Belt

How Long Does a Serpentine Belt Last?

Generally speaking, a serpentine belt lasts anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 miles. Since that’s a pretty wide window, having a trusted mechanic inspect your serpentine belt is a good idea, especially if you have a vehicle with higher mileage.

Signs of a Bad Serpentine Belt

Doing a quick visual inspection can tell you a lot about the belt’s condition. Take a flashlight and look at the underside (the side with the grooves). If your belt has a significant number of cracks or appears frayed or brittle, consider a new one.

Squeaking or squealing noises under the hood could be signs of an angry serpentine belt. While driving, your vehicle may steer or handle in a way that feels different than usual. If either of these situations is the case, a bad serpentine belt might be the culprit.

Importance of a Serpentine Belt

For what amounts to a relatively inexpensive part, a serpentine belt is one of your vehicle’s most essential components. If it snaps or fails, there is no way of driving any vehicle, no matter how fancy or luxurious it might be. A good serpentine belt is essential because it drives vital engine components like the alternator, power steering pump, and water pump.

#5: Pitch Old Wiper Blades

Signs of Bad Wiper Blades

Bad wipers give themselves away by the streaks they leave on your windshield (and sometimes by the sounds they make). Over time, the rubber blade wears down and may no longer make contact with the windshield. If this happens, you may see a leftover water blob in your sightline.

Like your air filter and serpentine belt, you can visually inspect your wipers. Be mindful of cracks and cuts or if the rubber is peeling. Given how difficult it sometimes is to see during the winter and how easy they are to replace, a fresh set of wipers will go a long way.

Similar to a new set of wiper blades, you can maximize your visibility during the winter by looking at your headlights. As time goes on, headlights can start to develop a yellow haze on the surface from a process called oxidation. It’s a relatively slow process that tends to sneak up on you, as it’s caused by your vehicle’s exposure to the elements over a long period.

The biggest drawback to oxidation is how it limits the effectiveness of your headlights at night. There are home cleaning kits that are inexpensive, easy to use, and will provide a “before and after” that is immediately noticeable.

Our go-to cleaning kit is the Ultimate Headlight Restoration Kit from Meguiar’s. The video below from our YouTube channel provides an overview of the kit and instructions on how to use it.

#6: Check Your Tires

AAA conducted a study that showed how driving with worn tires on wet surfaces at highway speeds can increase stopping distances by nearly 90 feet.

Current industry guidelines and state regulations often recommend tire replacement at 2/32″ depth (about 1.6 millimeters), although AAA’s research found such recommendations can vary. Replacement at 3/32″ is preferable to 2/23″, but AAA’s research found that at 4/32″, stopping performance had already decreased, especially on wet pavement.

The Automoblog research team looked at the affordability, industry reputation, reliability, and tread-life warranties of major tire manufacturers and came up with a list of the best tire brands. We cover different tire types, grading standards, proper maintenance, and how to choose the right tires based on your needs. Our team also put together this helpful guide on the best winter tires.

You can do a quick home inspection on your tires with some loose change. Slip an upside-down quarter between your tire tread and look at Washington’s head. If you can see all of Washington’s head, it’s time to shop for new tires.

