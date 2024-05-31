2024 Nissan Ariya Entices EV Buyers With Lower MSRP, Generous Standard Features & All-Wheel Drive

2024 Nissan Ariya Starting Points

Nissan has lowered the starting MSRP of the 2024 Ariya EV across all trim levels, with price cuts from $3,600 up to $6,000 less than the 2023 model.

“As the electric vehicle market continues to develop and grow, the revised pricing for the 2024 Ariya will improve the model’s competitiveness and ensure we are delivering maximum value to our customers,” said Trisha Jung, senior director of EV strategy and transformation at Nissan U.S.

The 2024 Nissan Ariya is available in a single-motor configuration with front-wheel drive (FWD) or a dual-motor configuration with all-wheel drive (AWD).

2024 Nissan Ariya: What’s New?

The most significant change to the 2024 Nissan Ariya is the lower MSRP. New EVs tend to command higher price tags, but Ariya wants to stand out by offering a better value proposition across all trim levels.

The base 2024 Ariya Engage is about $3,600 less than the 2023 model, while higher trim levels are now up to $6,000 less. The discounts are somewhat appropriate to offset Ariya’s ineligibility for federal tax credits under the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

However, buyers could still claim tax credits up to 30 percent of the cost of purchasing and installing an EV home charger after buying a Nissan Ariya.

2024 Nissan Ariya. Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Ariya Electric Powertrain

The 2024 Ariya is available in a single-motor (FWD) or dual-motor (AWD e-4ORCE) configuration.

The Engage, Venture+, Evolve+, and Empower+ are exclusively available with FWD, but the base Engage FWD and Engage e-4ORCE AWD are the only variants with a 63 kWh battery. All other models, whether FWD or AWD, receive a longer-range 87 kWh battery.

Nissan Ariya FWD models produce 214 to 238 horsepower and up to 221 lb-ft. of torque. AWD models produce 335 to 389 horsepower and 413 to 442 lb-ft. of torque.

Range & Charging

The base Engage FWD delivers an EPA-estimated 216 miles of range, while the bigger 87 kWh battery promises to return 304 miles in the Venture+ and up to 289 miles per full charge for the Evolve+ and Empower+ FWD.

AWD models could return up to 205 (Engage), 272 (Engage+ and Evolve+), and 267 miles for the Platinum+.

Both single-motor and dual-motor Ariyas can replenish their batteries to 80 percent in 35 to 40 minutes using a 130 kW DC fast charger. A 240V Level 2 home charger will take between 10 to 14 hours to fully recharge the Ariya.

Towing Capacity

The 2024 Nissan Ariya could tow up to 1,500 lbs. depending on the equipment and trim level. The max towing capacity numbers, although small, are adequate for the segment.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The 2024 Nissan Ariya is a five-seat crossover SUV. It offers 42.3 and 37 inches of front and rear legroom and 22.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. Folding the second row reveals 59.7 cubic feet of storage room, solid but not stellar for a midsize electric crossover.

2024 Nissan Ariya Starting MSRP

The 2024 Ariya is available in four FWD and four AWD models. Below is a breakdown of each and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,390 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

Engage FWD

The base Engage FWD starts at $40,980. It has leatherette upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, heated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, and keyless entry.

Standard exterior features include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, power and heated mirrors, and keyless entry.

Venture+ FWD

The Venture+ FWD starts at $42,580. It gets an 87 kWh battery to deliver 304 miles of range, but it lost some standard features from the Engage FWD model, like the power front seats, heated rear seats, heated tiller, and heads-up display.

Evolve+ FWD

The Evolve+ FWD begins at $45,580. It has similar features as the base Engage trim level but adds a panoramic moonroof, LED fog lamps, a power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, and a digital rearview mirror.

Empower+ FWD

The Empower+ FWD starts at $49,080. It has all the standard features from the base Engage and Evolve+ but adds automated parking and ProPilot Assist 2.0 to perform hands-free driving on selected highways with an attentive driver and in certain optimal conditions.

Photo: Nissan North America.

Engage e-4ORCE AWD

The base Engage e-4ORCE starts at $44,980. It has a smaller 63 kWh battery and dual electric motors with the same standard features as the Engage FWD.

Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD

The Engage+ e-4ORCE starts at $46,580. It has the 87 kWh battery and dual electric motors with features similar to the Engage FWD.

Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD

The Evolve+ e-4ORCE begins at $49,580 with features similar to the Evolve+ FWD model.

Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD

The top-of-the-line Platinum+ e-4ORCE starts at $55,580. It adds Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a hands-free tailgate, and a 10-speaker Bose stereo to its list of standard features.

Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Ariya Safety Ratings

The 2024 Nissan Ariya is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Every Ariya has a list of advanced driver assistance systems, such as brake assist, automatic high beams, intelligent cruise control, traffic sign recognition, blind-spot warning, intelligent driver alertness, and active lane-keeping assist.

Other trim levels receive a 360-degree camera, a HomeLink Universal garage door opener, and Nissan ProPILOT Assist 2.0.

2024 Nissan Ariya Warranty

Every 2024 Ariya leaves the Tochigi, Japan, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. It has a five-year/60,000-mile hybrid-electric warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Nissan vehicle, including the Ariya.

2024 Nissan Ariya Conclusion

Depending on your vantage point, the Nissan Ariya is either a trendsetter or just another typical EV crossover. In the future, our hope is to see Nissan simplify the trim levels, as the current nomenclature can be quite confusing. However, with the recent price cuts, Nissan has made the Ariya a more desirable candidate in the hotly contested midsize electric crossover segment.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and a noted sports car expert. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten with his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.