2024 Chevy Silverado EV Delivers Serious Power, Good Range & Lots of Bed Space

2024 Chevy Silverado EV Summary Points:

After initially releasing the base Silverado EV WT trim in 2023 to fleet clients, Chevrolet has announced that production for the retail-bound 2024 Silverado EV First Edition RST is underway.

“The Silverado EV RST has all the performance and capability of a traditional truck, plus all the benefits of electrification,” said Scot Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “ It is an impressive and important addition to the Chevy truck franchise.”

The Chevy Silverado EV RST starts at $96,495 (including the $1,995 destination charge) and delivers a GM-estimated 440 miles of range on a full charge.

Performance & Charging Specs

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will initially be available in two trims: the base WT (Work Truck) and the range-topping RST First Edition. Both have a 24-module Ultium battery pack feeding two electric drive units, one at the front and another at the rear, to achieve what Chevy calls its Performance Torque Vectoring e4WD system.

Likewise, both are compatible with up to 350 kW DC fast chargers, which can replenish 100 miles of range in 10 minutes, according to GM estimates. The myChevrolet app can provide Silverado EV owners access to over 174,000 public charging stations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The Silverado EV WT is more oriented toward business owners, commercial applications, and fleet buyers. The 3WT enables 393 miles of range, while the 4WT unlocks 450 miles (both figures are EPA estimates). WT models produce 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft. of torque.

Meanwhile, the RST delivers up to 754 horsepower and upwards of 785 lb-ft. of torque in “Wide Open Watts” driving mode, enough oomph to reach 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds. The RST returns a GM-estimated 440 miles of range per full charge.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT (left) and RST (right). Photos: Chevrolet.

Towing & Payload Capacity

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV 3WT has a max tow rating of 12,500 lbs. and a max payload capacity of 1,750 lbs. Meanwhile, the 4WT and RST offer 10,000 lbs. of max towing and 1,500 lbs. of max payload capacity.

Bed Configurations & eTrunk Storage

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is exclusively available in a crew cab body style, although the automaker hasn’t forgotten about the truck’s utilitarian roots. Thanks to the standard Multi-Flex Midgate, the standard five-foot 11-inch bed can extend to over nine feet, enough room to carry longer items like kayaks or timber planks.

Combined with Chevy’s power-operated Multi-Flex Tailgate, the bed space extends to 10 feet and 10 inches when the tailgate is open, allowing you to carry or store even longer items. The truck has an optional tonneau cover to protect the bed contents from prying eyes and would-be thieves.

Furthermore, the 2024 Silverado EV has a weatherproof and lockable storage area under the hood or frunk that Chevy calls the eTrunk. It has enough room to accommodate a big suitcase with up to 10.7 cubic feet of space.

Inside, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has a modular seven-gallon console, a fixed glass roof, and 40/60 split-folding second-row seats. In addition, the optional power bar accessory offers up to 10 outlets, enabling you to tap into the truck’s batteries to power hand tools, camping accessories, and small appliances on the go. You can even charge another stranded EV!

High-Tech Underpinnings

Sure, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is a truck, but it’s hiding a slew of clever tech underneath. It has an independent front and rear suspension with automatic adaptive air dampers (standard on the RST) that can raise or lower the truck up to two inches while still delivering a smooth and stable ride.

Like the Hummer EV, the Silverado EV has four-wheel steering that shortens the turning radius at low speeds and improves handling at higher speeds. The top-of-the-line RST trim has 24-inch wheels as standard.

Modern Accouterments

As expected from a modern, all-electric pickup, the Silverado EV has its fair share of screens. The RST has a standard 17-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11-inch digital instrument cluster. It also has a 14-inch heads-up display, a hands-free start system, and can support over-the-air (OTA) updates.

What’s nice is how Chevy was kind enough to include physical knobs and buttons for the HVAC and radio volume. The steering wheel has its fair share of buttons as well to control the truck’s many features.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Electric Flair

The first thing that struck us is how good the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV looks compared to its gasoline or diesel siblings. It may not be evident at first glance, but a closer inspection will confirm that Chevy engineers started with a blank sheet of paper in conceiving the truck’s modern yet timeless design.

“We had no constraints when it came to designing the Silverado EV with dramatic style and flexible utility because we didn’t need to work around a traditional propulsion system,” said Phil Zak, executive director of Chevrolet Design. “The Ultium Platform allowed us to redefine what it means to offer expansive new storage and utility possibilities.”

With no heavy engine in the front, the Silverado EV has short front overhangs, while the stretched wheelbase and extended rear overhangs convey an image of aggressiveness and dynamism. We particularly like the front clip with its tall, sculpted fascia, a far cry from the ICE Silverado’s gnarly, cheese-grater-like face.

Chevy said the smoother front end directs oncoming air down to the body sides to reduce drag and turbulence. They also said it could have one of the lowest drag coefficients of any production full-size pickup truck, gasoline or otherwise. The longer wheelbase and rearward cabin design ensure ample legroom for taller folks sitting in the second row.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT. Photo: Chevrolet.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV Safety Features

Every 2024 Silverado EV comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist. The package includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian parking, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, and automatic high beams.

Super Cruise

With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit the hands-free operation of the 2024 Silverado EV on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roadways in the United States and Canada. According to Chevrolet, the network of compatible roads is expected to increase to 750,000 miles in 2025.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST with Super Cruise engaged. Photo: Chevrolet.

Chevy Silverado EV Warranty

The 2024 Silverado EV will leave the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center (Factory ZERO) in Detroit, Michigan, with an eight-year/100,000-mile battery and electric warranty. Options are available aftermarket to extend the warranty on any Chevy vehicle, including the Silverado EV.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV Conclusion

Being later to the party has its perks, and Chevy seems to have all the bases covered with its 2024 Silverado EV. It offers genuine practicality, loads of power, user-friendly features, and a more extended driving range, all things buyers want in an EV pickup truck.

