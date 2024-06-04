2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet: New Drop-Top Benz Delivers Vintage Elegance & Modern Features

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Summary Points

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is the drop-top version of the German automaker’s CLE Coupe. It is the latest member of the brand’s portfolio, slotting between the C-Class and E-Class.

Whereas the CLE Coupe projects a sportier and more athletic countenance, the CLE Cabriolet’s forte is elegance, with its richly appointed cabin and shiny chrome trim.

All CLE Cabriolets feature mild hybrid powertrains in CLE 300 and CLE 450 4MATIC flavors, with prices starting at $65,500.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet: What’s New?

The CLE Cabriolet is the folding soft-top variant of the CLE Coupe. It retains the coupe’s shark-nose front end and long hood, but it has a custom front grille, a bespoke rear end, and an acoustic soft top that opens or closes in 20 seconds at speeds up to 37 mph.

Mercede-Benz said the CLE’s convertible roof features a multi-layer construction with meticulous insulation to all body joints, including the door handles. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz designers sculpted the windshield, A-pillars, and wing mirrors to enhance the folding top’s water-channeling properties despite not having conventional moldings or rain gutters.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet has a one-inch longer wheelbase than the previous C-Class Cabriolet, allowing more room for rear passengers despite the lack of rear doors. The growth spurt has also freed up 13.6 cubic feet of trunk space with the top up and about 10.4 cubic feet with the top down.

Hybridized Powertrains

Like the CLE Coupe, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE is available in CLE 300 4MATIC and CLE 450 4MATIC guise. The former receives a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. The CLE 450 has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque.

Both powertrains feature a 48-volt integrated starter generator (ISG) that produces 23 more horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque on-demand. The ISG also supports gliding and energy recovery functions to save fuel. The standard gearbox is a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic that spins all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel drivetrain.

Fuel Economy

EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet are 23 in the city, 32 on the highway, and 26 combined.

Zero to 60 Times

Despite the CLE Cabriolet’s tasteful persona, it has the legs to surprise curious onlookers. The CLE 300 4MATIC goes from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, while the more potent CLE 450 4MATIC finishes the deed in 4.2 seconds. Both variants have an electronically-limited 130 mph top speed.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet. Photo: MBUSA.

AMG Line Package & Night Package

Standard for the CLE 450 4MATIC Cabriolet (optional for the CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet) is the AMG Line Package. It adds styling and performance-enhancing hardware like an AMG front bumper (with air intakes and chrome trim), larger front brakes, and a custom rear bumper with integrated twin tailpipes.

The enrichments continue inside with AMG brushed steel pedals, a flat-bottom steering wheel finished in Nappa leather, and silver chrome trim for the vents. Meanwhile, the Night Package allows for more customization, including bespoke paint colors and 20-inch wheel options.

AIRSCARF & AIRCAP

In addition to the acoustic and aero-enhanced soft-top roof, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet comes standard with the brand’s AIRSCARF and AIRCAP technologies.

The AIRSCARF enables all-season driving by blowing warm air around the neck area of the front occupants. The system works even during windy conditions, said Mercedes-Benz.

Meanwhile, AIRCAP is a wind deflector system that Mercedes engineers and designers honed in a wind tunnel. The system includes a wind deflector on the windshield and an automatic wind deflector behind the rear headrests, both designed to direct airflow above the occupants to reduce wind buffeting while driving.

MBUX Infotainment

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet features the third-gen MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a tilting 11.9-inch center touchscreen to reduce glare. The latest MBUX system can automate certain comfort features, like automatically turning on the heated seats during colder weather.

In addition, the CLE Cabriolet gets a standard Burmester 710-watt 3D surround stereo with headrest-mounted speakers in the driver’s seat. Other neat features include ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, and treated leather upholstery that reduces heat by up to 53 degrees Fahrenheit when exposed to direct sunlight.

The CLE 450 4MATIC Cabriolet adds MBUX navigation with augmented reality, a heads-up display, digital lighting with projections, a 360-degree camera, and the GUARD 360 anti-theft system with picture-taking functionality.

Safety Features

The Mercedes CLE Cabriolet has a reinforced body shell to add stiffness despite the soft roof. Safety features include blind-spot assist, attention assist, active brake assist, and 11 airbags, including a center airbag between the front seats and head airbags for the rear passengers, a first for a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet MSRP

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet starts at $65,500 (base) and $68,100 (Pinnacle). The range-topping CLE 450 4MATIC Cabriolet begins at $75,000 (base) and $77,600 (Pinnacle). All pricing figures include the $1,150 destination charge.

