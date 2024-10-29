No Tricks Only Treats: These 13 Vehicles Were Made For Halloween!

Our selection criteria for this list of wicked rides is pretty straightforward. First, the vehicles must have enhanced capabilities beyond a typical daily driver (although there are two sleepers at the end). And second, they had to be actual, real vehicles.

This, admittedly, eliminates a few noteworthy terror mobiles, like the 1941 Chevy COE from Jeepers Creepers with the menacing horn or Stuntman Mike’s 1970 Nova from Death Proof. It also disqualified Herbie, the supposed Love Bug (a car that cute we can assume has ulterior motives).

The list is below. Grab a few pieces of your favorite candy, and enjoy!

#1: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the first street-legal car to do a front-wheel lift, as certified by Guinness World Records. If you do a monster mash on the gas, more than one ton (2,500 lbs.) is transferred from the Challenger SRT Demon’s front wheels to the rear ones at launch. The upgraded torque converter for the TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic increases torque multiplication by 18 percent.

Meanwhile, Nitto drag radial tires achieve up to 40 percent more launch force. The drag radials give the SRT Demon a 15 percent larger tire contact patch and more than twice the grip of a standard Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 features a deep-skirt cast iron block, aluminum alloy heads, and the now famous hemispherical combustion chambers. With 100 octane fuel in the tank, the engine pumps out 840 horsepower (6,300 rpm) and 770 lb-ft. of torque (4,500 rpm).

Likewise, the Challenger SRT Demon also has the largest functional hood scoop of any production car at 45.2 square inches. During a quarter-mile run, the Hemi engine ingests the lung capacity of 816 humans.

Pack Attack

There are many honorable mentions in both the Challenger and Charger lineup if you want to scare the neighbors over Halloween. The Black Ghost Challenger, a modern interpretation of the elusive 1970 Challenger owned by Detroiter Godfrey Qualls, would be great for cruising the streets on Halloween night.

You could also get freaky with one of the Hemi Orange and SRT Black appearance packages.

#2: Ford F-150 Raptor R

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

The Ford Explorer was outright worthless against the T-Rex in the original Jurassic Park, but the F-150 Raptor R is cut from a different cloth.

Best hold onto your butts because Ford earnestly took Jeff Goldblum’s “must go faster” advice, stuffing a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500 under the Raptor R’s hood. Affectionately called “Predator” by Ford, the engine thumps out 720 horsepower and 640 lb-ft. of torque.

If Dennis Nedry had the Raptor R, he would have blown past the Dilophosaurus and smuggled that dino DNA off Isla Nublar and into Dodgson’s hands (we got Dodgson here!).

Point of Interest

Paleontologists found evidence in 2007 to suggest Velociraptors had feathers, although likely not for flying. Instead, the feathers would have helped regulate body temperature, attract a mate, and even generate thrust while running after prey.

#3: Ram 1500 RHO

2025 Ram 1500 RHO. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

The Ford Raptor might be the GOAT, but in Jurassic Park, the T-Rex did, in fact, eat the goat!

As of Halloween 2024, there could be a new GOAT among hardcore off-road trucks with the debut of the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO. While other trucks resemble a six-foot turkey (cue Dr. Grant removing the raptor claw from his pocket), the Ram RHO packs a mighty punch with its Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six, Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shock absorbers, Dana 60 rear axle, and a BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active transfer case.

The Ram RHO is wider and taller than any truck in the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup and can run a quarter-mile in 13.1 seconds (105 mph).

Although the TRX has returned to the paddock, the RHO is a worthy successor, even if unofficially. Ram has yet to say what RHO stands for, but we imagine it’s shorthand for Rhinoceros.

#4: Nissan GT-R

Writing in December 1977 for Rolling Stone, John Milward concluded that Blue Öyster Cult and their Spectres record was “hard as nails but as sweet as cream.” The most recognizable song on the 10-track album is arguably Godzilla, which didn’t actually chart in the late 1970s, despite its continued popularity on rock radio.

Although Milward seemed to have mixed feelings overall about the song, he did praise the “monstrous bravado” behind the guitar riffs. BOC’s lyrics are literal, which makes the song either ridiculous or awesome or perhaps ridiculously awesome.

Like the Long Island rockers, Nissan has also taken inspiration from Japanese film, manufacturing their own version of a Kaiju in the ever-powerful GT-R. The car’s Godzilla nickname is well-deserved too. In its NISMO skin, the GT-R stomps the pavement with 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft. of torque, courtesy of a VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 and ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

Fun Fact

The GT-R’s engine is hand-assembled in a special clean room by skilled technicians known as Takumi craftsmen. An aluminum plate with their signature is affixed to the front of the engine. Engineers from Nissan and Brembo also worked on the braking system together, which is modeled after Formula 1 systems.

#5: Lincoln MKT

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Ford makes our list again with an entry from its Lincoln division. Unlike the F-150 Raptor R with its beastly spec sheet, the MKT stands out for a different reason. It looks like a hearse.

However, the MKT did feature a THX sound system. So if you go full bore with Halloween decorations, find a used MKT and park it on your front lawn for trick-or-treaters to admire. Unleash some Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, or Motörhead through the THX stereo to really get the whole neighborhood rocking on Halloween night.

#6: BMW M4 CSL

The 2023 BMW M4 CSL is only the third in the automaker’s history to carry the Coupe Sport Leichtbau (CSL) designation.

Limited to just 1,000 units when it debuted, the two-seat M4 CSL can leave just about anything in the dust with its turbocharged inline-six, track-tuned suspension, and strategic carbon fiber placements to reduce weight. With development engineer Jörg Weidinger at the helm, the M4 CSL completed a lap of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 20.20 seconds (7:20.2).

We are hoping for a suspenseful, graphic novel-type superhero movie in the near future where the M4 CSL has a starring role. Something like The Crow, Sin City, The Spirit, Samaritan, or I, Frankenstein would be perfect.

If you have a gift-giving tradition for Halloween and have a BMW enthusiast friend or family member, we suggest the book The BMW Century as a gift. Author Tony Lewin documents the evolution of BMW throughout the book, from its motorcycles to its cars. The book is also illustrated with hundreds of historical, contemporary, and racing photographs.

#7: Rezvani TANK Military Edition

Photo: Rezvani Motors.

This World War Z, Dawn of the Dead cruiser has two optional engines: a 6.4-liter V8 with 500 horsepower and a 6.2-liter V8 with 1,000 horsepower. If those look familiar, it’s because they are sourced from the Dodge Charger and Challenger lineup, the latter engine being from the Challenger SRT Demon.

When fighting through the hordes, engage the magnetic deadbolts and electrified door handles. As the zombies grab on, they will be in for a shock!

After that, deploy the Smoke Screen feature to confuse the zombies or blind them into submission with the TANK’s powerful lights. If that doesn’t work, just hit the gas and mow them down. The TANK is protected by ballistics armor and kevlar.

#8: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

Photo: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ derives its name from its top speed of 304 mph. Bugatti’s Pilote Officiel Andy Wallace broke the 300 mph barrier with the car in 2019. After the historic run and to celebrate the French marque’s 110th anniversary, 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ were built, all of which were spoken for.

At the core of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is a re-imagined version of Bugatti’s 8.0-liter W16 engine, a new thermal management system for the powertrain, and updated software configurations for the turbochargers.

Despite the incredible top speed, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ still cannot cover as much ground as a walking Michael Myers.

Bugatti Unseen

The Autoworld Museum in Brussels, Belgium, hosted a special exhibit in 2023 called “Bugatti Unseen,” featuring three limited-edition models valued at over $30 million. Our exclusive tour of the Autoworld details the three cars in the Bugatti collection.

#9: Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera’s front grille mirrors a honeycomb, not by happenstance. Designers took inspiration from nature and found it among the bees.

The 2015 flick Stung shows what happens when giant killer wasps descend on ritzy garden parties. But you don’t have to worry because you drove your DBS Superleggera to the event. When the stingin’ starts, jump in that bad boy and outrun those ravenous, blood-thirsty hornets. The DBS Superleggera is powered by a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, cranking out 700 plus horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque.

As for the latest luxurious monster in the Aston Martin lineup, that title belongs to the 2025 Vanquish. The flagship grand touring sports car has a V12 that produces the highest specific power output of any powertrain in Aston Martin’s 100-plus-year history.

#10: Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

Another “stinger” in its own right, the Fiat 124 Spider lives up to that scorpion insignia with a turbo-four sending 164 horsepower to the rear wheels.

Toss in the Bilstein sport suspension, mechanical limited-slip differential, and Brembo brakes, and the 124 Spider Abarth has treats galore for your Halloween tastes.

Although Transformers isn’t a horror franchise, the Fiat 124 Spider would make an awesome Autobot. Characters like Prowl, Cliffjumper, or Sunstreaker come to mind. Maybe Scorponok has an epiphany, leaves the Decepticons, and imprints as an Autobot on a Fiat 124 Spider.

#11: Kia Stinger

Photo: Kia Motors America.

As the real baddie of the bees, getting stung is even more painful from an automaker nobody expects!

Although the Stinger was discontinued for the 2023 model year, it’s still a remarkable car, considering Kia had never done anything like it. Fans did have a chance to get their hands on a special Tribue Edition before the Stinger’s final curtain call.

During its development, Kia engineers put the Stinger through nearly 500 laps of high-intensity driving around the Nürburgring, the equivalent of about 6,200 miles. The foundation for Kia’s Gran Turismo car is a stiff, NVH-resistant chassis comprised of 55 percent advanced high-strength steel. The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 Lambda II engine of the Stinger GT2 packs 368 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque.

The Audi S5 Sportback, BMW 440i Gran Coupe, and Infiniti Q50 should mind the hair on the back of their necks. If it stands up, it’s a Kia Stinger on their six!

#12: The Minivan

So you sold your soul. It’s not that bad. It’s like The Body Snatchers, kinda. Once you’ve been “snatched,” you don’t exactly know it. You still walk around and stuff. Just without emotion. Like Adam Sandler in Click, minus the angelic Christopher Walken to mentor you.

Believe it or not, I love minivans, and I make a compelling case for them (I think anyway!) during my appearance on the Cars Yeah podcast with Mark Greene!

#13: Toyota Prius

At first glance, there is nothing scary about Toyota’s fuel sipper, but consider this: while we should fear mountain lions, it’s the domesticated cats that subtly flop down in our path with the intention to trip us in our own home. Never trust a Prius. You have been warned.

Happy Halloween!

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. As a respected automotive industry thought leader, Carl has appeared on numerous podcasts and radio shows, including Wrench Nation, Cars Yeah, The Car Doctor, and Brains Byte Back, in addition to appearing as a regular contributor on MotorMouth Radio on WHPC 90.3 FM. His work can also be seen and heard 24/7 on the Automoblog YouTube channel.