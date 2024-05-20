2025 Kia Sorento PHEV: Renewed Styling, Thrifty Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, Range & Starting MSRP

2025 Kia Sorento PHEV Summary Points

The plug-in hybrid variant of the all-new Kia Sorento will arrive for the 2025 model year with similar exterior and interior updates as the gas-only model.

The Sorento PHEV has an electric motor and a 13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery to deliver an estimated 30 miles of all-electric range.

All Kia Sorento PHEVs have a standard all-wheel drivetrain with a center-locking differential.

2025 Kia Sorento PHEV: What’s New?

Gregor Mendel’s laws of inheritance apply to the 2025 Kia Sorento PHEV. It got its gas-only brethren’s bold, new look, including the Star Map signature lighting elements for the front and rear and crisp amber daytime running lights.

Meanwhile, newer traits include bespoke paint colors (Volcanic Sand, Cityscape Green, and Mineral Blue), model-specific 19-inch alloy wheels, and a quirky Dust Blue interior theme. The updates continue inside, with the Sorento PHEV getting a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by Kia’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC).

2025 Kia Sorento PHEV. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2025 Kia Sorento PHEV Powertrain

Under the hood of a 2025 Sorento lurks a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with direct injection and a modern plug-in hybrid system. The system consists of a 66.9 kWh electric motor and a 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The standard transmission is a six-speed automatic that drives all four wheels.

The gas engine produces 177 horsepower, while the electric motor churns 91 horses at 2,100 to 3,300 rpm. With a combined output of 261 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque, the Sorento PHEV has 20 fewer horses than a gas-only Sorento’s 2.5-liter turbocharged engine while having less torque. However, the PHEV could deliver up to 30 miles of all-electric range.

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Sorento PHEV returns an EPA-rated 79 MPGe and up to 34 combined for a total driving range of 460 miles. For comparison’s sake, the gas-only Sorento returns an EPA-rated 23/31 city/highway and 26 combined with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter and front-wheel drive.

Towing Capacity

Kia said the 2025 Sorento PHEV has a max towing capacity of 1,654 lbs. By contrast, its gas-only counterpart could tow up to 3,500 lbs. (when properly equipped) or 4,000 lbs. if you have the X-Pro trim level.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The 2025 Kia Sorento PHEV is a three-row crossover. It offers 41.4 and 40.3 inches of legroom in the first and second rows, which is on par with the 2024 Telluride. Meanwhile, the third row has 29.6 inches of legroom, making it ideal for kids or smaller adults.

With the third-row seats upright, the Sorento PHEV could carry up to 12.6 cubic feet of stuff or luggage. Dropping the third row reveals 38.5 to 45 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding everything down gives you up to 75.5 cubic feet of space.

2025 Kia Sorento PHEV Starting MSRP

The 2025 Sorento PHEV has two trim grades: EX and SX Prestige. Below is a breakdown of each model and the corresponding MSRP. The price figures include the $1,375 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

Sorento PHEV EX

The Sorento PHEV EX starts at $49,365. It has 19-inch wheels, LED projector headlights, LED foglights, second-row captain’s chairs (six-seat capacity), heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Other standard goodies include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a four-inch digital instrument display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a six-speaker stereo.

Sorento PHEV SX Prestige

The SX Prestige starts at $54,465. It adds a dual 12.3-inch panoramic display for the driver and center touchscreen, rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated side mirrors with LED turn signals, push-button start, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

The SX Prestige also has luxury features like genuine cowhide upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, second-row sunshades, acoustic glass, a panoramic sunroof, and a suede headliner.

Photo: Kia Motors America.

2025 Kia Sorento PHEV Safety Ratings

The Kia Sorento is a 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick, and we expect the 2025 Sorento PHEV to follow in its gas-only brother’s footsteps in terms of safety.

Driver assistance technologies, such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, and highway driving assist, are standard.

Debuting for the 2025 Kia Sorento PHEV is a feature called Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning, which adapts to your driving style and braking patterns. Other new safety technologies include Highway Driving Assist 2 (or HDA-2 for short) with automatic lane changing, a digital rearview mirror, and a surround-view monitor.

2025 Kia Sorento PHEV Warranty

The Kia Sorento PHEV leaves the West Point, Georgia, plant with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The package includes a five-year/100,0000-mile anti-perforation warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan.

Options are available to extend the warranty on any Kia vehicle, including the Sorento PHEV.

Kia Sorento PHEV Conclusion

The plug-in hybrid variant of the Kia Sorento makes a clear case in the styling, interior, and fuel efficiency departments. The higher price tag is a given, but the Sorento PHEV is a solid alternative for those still hesitant to take the fully electric route.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.