2024 Toyota bZ4X: Charging Upgrades, Battery Improvements, Performance Specs & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Toyota bZ4X electric crossover has received a few updates, including a dual-voltage charging cable, more standard features, and one year of EVgo complimentary charging.

The 2024 bZ4X is available in XLE and Limited grades with a single (FWD) or dual (AWD) motor configuration.

Based on a dedicated e-TNGA EV platform shared with the Subaru Solterra, the Toyota bZ4X has a $44,420 starting MSRP, costlier than the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and VW ID.4.

2024 Toyota bZ4X: What’s New?

Toyota has given the 2024 bZ4X some mindful updates to the battery and charging system. The bZ4X receives a dual-voltage charging cable for Level 1 and Level 2 charging, and the updated multi-information display in the instrument cluster can now display the estimated charge time to 80 percent, the current charging percentage, and estimated driving range.

Meanwhile, Toyota engineers optimized the battery thermal system for DC fast charging during the colder months. The changes include a water-to-water heat exchanger and a heating adjustment valve to pre-condition the battery for DC charging.

Other new features include a power liftgate, an eight-way power driver’s seat, and Advanced Park (bZ4X Limited) for hands-free parking in parallel or perpendicular spaces.

Powertrain, Battery Specs & Range

Toyota bZ4X variants with a single electric motor and front-wheel drive (FWD) have a 63.4 kWh battery to produce 201 horsepower and 196 lb-ft. of torque. In this configuration, the bZ4X XLE achieves an EPA-estimated 252 miles of range, while the bZ4X Limited delivers 236 miles.

Meanwhile, the bZ4X with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive (AWD) has a slightly more substantial 65.5 kWh battery, 214 horsepower, and 248 lb-ft. of torque. The range numbers are an EPA-estimated 228 miles (XLE AWD) and 222 miles (Limited AWD).

All bZ4X trim grades have regenerative braking (with boost mode), a heat pump, and radiant heating for the front seats, steering wheel, and front leg heaters to help optimize range and reduce energy consumption.

Toyota claims the bZ4X AWD could scoot from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is quite peppy for a midsize family crossover. The bZ4X FWD is a tad slower, reaching 60 mph from a standstill in 7.1 seconds.

Toyota bZ4X Charging Options

The 2024 Toyota bZ4X has a standard J1772/CCS1 combined charging connector for Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging and Level 3 DC fast charging. New for the bZ4X is a dual-voltage charging cable for Level 1 and Level 2 charging. Toyota said it takes 9.5 hours to recharge the bZ4X using the 7.6 kW onboard charger and a 240V Level 2 outlet, adding 20 miles of range per hour.

Meanwhile, buyers or lessees of the 2024 Toyota bZ4X can include a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger with their purchase. Every bZ4X includes one year of complimentary recharging on the EVgo charging network.

X-Mode

Toyota bZ4X variants with a dual-motor, all-wheel drivetrain receive X-Mode programming like the 2024 Subaru Solterra. X-Mode features Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud driving modes that proactively mimic a physical limited-slip differential by applying brakes to the spinning wheels for better traction and grip, especially over challenging or slippery terrains.

Moreover, X-Mode has downhill assist control and grip control. The latter is a low-speed off-road system that leverages motor drive power modulation to reduce slippage while turning.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

It may not seem evident initially, but the Toyota bZ4X is a bigger crossover than the brand’s popular RAV4. It has a 6.3-inch longer wheelbase, offering 42.1 inches and 35.3 inches of front and rear legroom, respectively.

The growth spurt also left more room for cargo. The Toyota bZ4X delivers 27.7 cubic feet of storage room behind the second-row seats, which expands to 56.9 cubic feet when the second row is folded.

Advanced Infotainment & Connectivity

The Toyota bZ4X has a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, SiriusXM, dual Bluetooth, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system includes a Wi-Fi Connect trial subscription and a three-year trial of Drive Connect, which provides cloud navigation, destination assist, and an intelligent assistant.

Also included is a trial version of Safety Connect that bundles an SOS button, 24/7 enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, and a stolen vehicle locator (10-year trial).

In addition, Service Connect includes maintenance alerts and vehicle health reports, while Remote Connect enables users to activate the headlights, seat heaters/ventilators, and other settings using the Toyota App.

2024 Toyota bZ4X Safety Features

The Toyota bZ4X earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and Good scores from the IIHS in crashworthiness testing.

The bZ4X is Toyota’s first production vehicle to have Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, an advanced driving assistance package with a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring, among other features.

Toyota bZ4X Warranty

The 2024 Toyota bZ4X has a three-year/36,00-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile electric drive warranty for the electric motors and battery pack. It also has a 60,000-mile powertrain and corrosion warranty with no mileage limitations.

Furthermore, the bZ4X comes standard with ToyotaCare, including two years or 25,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and three years (unlimited miles) of 24-hour roadside assistance.

If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

2024 Toyota bZ4X Starting MSRP

The 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE starts at $44,420 (FWD) and $46,500 (AWD), including the destination fee of $1,350. The standard features include a panoramic glass roof, black Softex upholstery, LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The bZ4X Limited starts at $48,530 (FWD) and $50,610 (AWD), including destination. It has black or light gray Softex-trimmed seats, satin interior trim, 20-inch wheels, and an optional JBL stereo with nine speakers, an eight-channel 800-watt amplifier, and a nine-inch subwoofer.

