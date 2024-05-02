Used Car Warranty Texas

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase coverage from the extended warranty providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of extended warranty providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.
This article reviews the best extended car warranty companies in Texas and important considerations for getting a used car warranty in the Lone Star State.
Best Extended Car Warranty Companies in Texas
Our research team thoroughly researched every major auto warranty provider in the industry, considering each company’s coverage options, pricing, customer reviews and more. We also reached out to providers for sample quotes and evaluated the experience of working with company representatives. Based on this research, four providers stand out against the competition:
- #1 Endurance: Best Provider
- #2 CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars
- #3 CarShield: Most Affordable
- #4 Protect My Car: Best Financing
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Protect My Car
|Start Date
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Maximum Length
of Coverage
|8 years/
200,000 miles or more
|10 years/
250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|125,000 miles
|Coverage Levels
|6
|5
|6
|3
|Deductible
|$0 to $200
|$0 to $200
|$0 to $100
|$100
|Transferrable?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|Repair Network
|Repair facilities certified
by the National Institute
for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|More than 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified®
repair facilities
|Any licensed repair shop
|Availability




Below are our descriptions for the best used car warranty companies in Texas in more detail:
Endurance: Best Provider
We named Endurance the Best Provider overall based on its high-quality coverage plans and extensive Endurance Elite perks. The company has been in business since 2006 and is a direct provider, meaning it handles all payments and claims directly instead of administering other companies’ plans.
- Industry Reputation: 9.5 out of 10.0
- Coverage: 10.0
- Warranty Cost: 9.0
- Transparency: 10.0
- Customer Experience: 9.5
Endurance Aftermarket Auto Warranty Plans
Endurance offers six coverage plans that extend up to 8 years or 200,000 miles or more.
|Aftermarket Auto Warranty
|Coverage Details
|Supreme
|Offers maximum breakdown protection for all vehicle parts and systems,
except for a few exclusions
|Superior
|Covers hundreds of listed car parts and components
|Secure Plus
|Covers the powertrain components, steering, brakes and electrical
|Select Premier
|Designed for high-mileage cars and protects the powertrain components, air conditioning,
cooling and electrical systems
|Secure
|Protects the engine, transmission and drive axle
|EnduranceAdvantageTM
|Combines prepaid maintenance with stated-component warranty coverage
Added Perks
Each Endurance warranty includes one-year of Endurance Elite Benefits at no additional cost. This program offers the best aftermarket car warranty perks on the market, including:
- Trip interruption coverage: Reimburses lodging and meals if you break down more than 100 miles from home
- Roadside assistance: Includes flat tire assistance, fuel deliveries, lockout service and more
- Rental reimbursement: Covers alternative transportation while your vehicle is being repaired
- Collision discount: Up to $500 per covered collision with a $1000 limit
- Key fob replacement: Up to $500 for lost or broken fobs
- Tire replacements: Up to two tire repairs or replacements per year
- Member discounts: Savings on services and merchandise at certain retailers
- Repair financing: Up to $5,000 in repair loans
- Total loss protection: Up to $1000 toward a replacement vehicle
Read more about the provider in our comprehensive Endurance warranty review, and click below to get a free, no-obligation quote.
CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars
CARCHEX offers vehicle protection up to 250,000 miles, one of the longest mileage term limits on the market. The company also covers vehicles up to 20 years old, earning it the Best for Used Cars award in our 2021 best extended car warranty review.
With over 20 years of business in the industry, CARCHEX has earned an excellent reputation. It holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), has made the Inc. 5000 list eight times and partners with industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.com.
- Industry Reputation: 10.0 out of 10.0
- Coverage: 9.5
- Warranty Cost: 9.0
- Transparency: 9.5
- Customer Experience: 9.0
CARCHEX Aftermarket Auto Warranty Plans
Here is how the five CARCHEX extended warranty plans break down:
|Aftermarket Auto Warranty
|Coverage Details
|Titanium
|Covers almost all mechanical and electrical components except few listed exclusions
|Platinum
|Considered stated-component coverage and protects most major vehicle systems and components
|Gold
|Protects the powertrain, brakes, steering, fuel system, air conditioning and electrical components
|Silver
|Covers the engine, drivetrain, transmission, fuel delivery system, air conditioning and some electrical components
|Bronze
|Covers the engine, transmission and drive axle
Added Perks
CARCHEX offers the following perks with every vehicle service contract:
- Emergency roadside assistance: Includes battery jump-starts, gas deliveries, lockout service and more
- Towing: Includes tows to the nearest CARCHEX-authorized repair facility
- Rental car reimbursement: Covers rental fees while your car is being repaired
- Trip interruption coverage: Covers some lodging and meal costs if you break down during a trip or far from home
To learn more about the provider, read our full CARCHEX review. You can also get a free, personalized quote by clicking below.
CarShield contracts come with a few additional benefits, such as:
- Emergency roadside assistance: Covers services like battery jump-starts or fuel deliveries
- Courtesy towing: Covers towing to a CarShield-approved repair facility if a breakdown occurs
- Rental car reimbursement: Reimburses alternative transportation costs if your vehicle is in the shop for a covered repair
Read more in our CarShield review, and click below to get a free quote.
Protect My Car: Best Financing
Established in 2005, Protect My Car is a popular choice among car owners looking for aftermarket auto warranty coverage. One of its most attractive features is its monthly payment plans that can span from 36 to 60 months, significantly longer than other industry-leading providers. This makes coverage more affordable in the long term.
The provider also holds high ratings across the industry. Protect My Car has an unaccredited A+ rating from the BBB alongside a 4.66 out of 5-star customer review score. Similarly, the company holds a 4.3-star on Trustpilot backed by over 1,300 customer reviews.
- Industry Reputation: 9.0 out of 10.0
- Coverage: 9.0
- Warranty Cost: 8.0
- Transparency: 8.5
- Customer Experience: 9.0
Protect My Car Aftermarket Auto Warranty Plans
Protect My Car has just three warranty plans, but each offers high-quality coverage. If you’re interested in maintenance coverage, the provider also offers five prepaid maintenance programs called Ambassador Maintenance Plans.
|Aftermarket Auto Warranty
|Coverage Details
|Supreme
|Best suited for newer and lower-mileage vehicles, covering most complex vehicle components
for up to 5 years/100,000 miles
|Select
|Designed for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles, covering all components of the Supreme policy
except for the turbocharger and navigation systems
|Driveline
|Designed for older, higher-mileage vehicles, covering powertrain components, cooling,
air conditioning and electrical systems
Added Perks
If you purchase an extended warranty from Protect My Car, you’ll also receive the following benefits:
- 24-hour roadside assistance: Two courtesy emergency roadside calls per year, then $50 per service for any additional calls
- Courtesy towing: One tow to a licensed repair facility per 72-hour period
- Rental car reimbursement: Up to $30 per day for a maximum of seven days
- Trip interruption coverage: Up to $50 per day for a maximum of three days for lodging and meals if you break down more than 150 miles from home
- Maintenance service: Covers oil changes and tire rotations
To get a full picture of the provider’s offerings, read our Protect My Car review. Click below to receive a free quote.
#3 CarShield: Most Affordable
CarShield is our top choice for affordable coverage. The company offers flexible payment options, including month-to-month contracts that can be canceled at any time. If you’re worried about being locked into a long-term contract, a CarShield aftermarket auto warranty may give you extra peace of mind in your investment. The company has covered more than one million vehicles since opening up shop in 2005.
- Industry Reputation: 8.5 out of 10.0
- Coverage: 9.5
- Warranty Cost: 10.0
- Transparency: 8.5
- Customer Experience: 8.5
CarShield Aftermarket Auto Warranty Plans
The company offers six vehicle service contracts, including motorcycle and ATV coverage:
|Aftermarket Auto Warranty
|Coverage Details
|Diamond
|Protects virtually all parts and systems aside from a short list of exclusions
|Platinum
|Best for high-mileage vehicles, covering the engine, transmission, drivetrain,
air conditioning, electrical system and more
|Gold
|Covers a variety of major and minor vehicle parts, including the powertrain,
air conditioning and some electrical components
|Silver
|Protects the engine, transmission and drive axle
|Aluminum
|Covers most electrical and high-tech systems,
including the engine control module and starter
|Motorcycle and ATV
|Covers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles
Frequently Asked Questions
Are auto extended warranties worth the money?
According to a study by software manufacturer PegaSystem, Inc., 62% of Americans who own an extended auto warranty plan report having benefited from the coverage in the past year. We recommend drivers of unreliable vehicles or drivers looking for peace of mind on the road invest in a car warranty.