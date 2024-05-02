Used Car Warranty Texas

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase coverage from the extended warranty providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of extended warranty providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks. Best Overall Warranty Provider 4.6 Coverage:: 6 plan options, from routine maintenance to full coverage

Cost:: Several discounts available

Reputation:: Smooth claims experience as a direct provider (866) 990-3410 Check Price Affordable Monthly Payment 4.5 Coverage:: 6 plan options, some that last up to 300,000 miles

Cost:: Flexible month-to-month contracts

Reputation:: Most popular warranty provider (877) 265-5123 Check Price Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars 4.4 Coverage:: 6 plan options, the highest similar to a manufacturer’s warranty

Cost:: No down payment required

Reputation:: Strong BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating (866) 950-7122 Check Price

This article reviews the best extended car warranty companies in Texas and important considerations for getting a used car warranty in the Lone Star State.

Best Extended Car Warranty Companies in Texas

Our research team thoroughly researched every major auto warranty provider in the industry, considering each company’s coverage options, pricing, customer reviews and more. We also reached out to providers for sample quotes and evaluated the experience of working with company representatives. Based on this research, four providers stand out against the competition:

#1 Endurance: Best Provider

#2 CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

#3 CarShield: Most Affordable

#4 Protect My Car: Best Financing

Endurance CARCHEX CarShield Protect My Car Start Date Anytime Anytime

Anytime

Anytime

Maximum Length

of Coverage 8 years/

200,000 miles or more 10 years/

250,000 miles 300,000 miles 125,000 miles Coverage Levels 6 5 6 3 Deductible $0 to $200 $0 to $200 $0 to $100 $100 Transferrable? ? ? ? ? Repair Network Repair facilities certified

by the National Institute

for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) More than 30,000 facilities nationwide ASE-Certified®

repair facilities Any licensed repair shop Availability GET QUOTE GET QUOTE GET QUOTE GET QUOTE

Below are our descriptions for the best used car warranty companies in Texas in more detail:

Endurance: Best Provider

We named Endurance the Best Provider overall based on its high-quality coverage plans and extensive Endurance Elite perks. The company has been in business since 2006 and is a direct provider, meaning it handles all payments and claims directly instead of administering other companies’ plans.

Industry Reputation : 9.5 out of 10.0

Coverage : 10.0

Warranty Cost : 9.0

Transparency : 10.0

Customer Experience : 9.5

Endurance Aftermarket Auto Warranty Plans

Endurance offers six coverage plans that extend up to 8 years or 200,000 miles or more.

Aftermarket Auto Warranty Coverage Details Supreme Offers maximum breakdown protection for all vehicle parts and systems,

except for a few exclusions Superior Covers hundreds of listed car parts and components Secure Plus Covers the powertrain components, steering, brakes and electrical Select Premier Designed for high-mileage cars and protects the powertrain components, air conditioning,

cooling and electrical systems Secure Protects the engine, transmission and drive axle EnduranceAdvantageTM Combines prepaid maintenance with stated-component warranty coverage

Added Perks

Each Endurance warranty includes one-year of Endurance Elite Benefits at no additional cost. This program offers the best aftermarket car warranty perks on the market, including:

Trip interruption coverage: Reimburses lodging and meals if you break down more than 100 miles from home

Roadside assistance: Includes flat tire assistance, fuel deliveries, lockout service and more

Rental reimbursement: Covers alternative transportation while your vehicle is being repaired

Collision discount: Up to $500 per covered collision with a $1000 limit

Key fob replacement: Up to $500 for lost or broken fobs

Tire replacements: Up to two tire repairs or replacements per year

Member discounts: Savings on services and merchandise at certain retailers

Repair financing: Up to $5,000 in repair loans

Total loss protection: Up to $1000 toward a replacement vehicle

Read more about the provider in our comprehensive Endurance warranty review, and click below to get a free, no-obligation quote.

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

CARCHEX offers vehicle protection up to 250,000 miles, one of the longest mileage term limits on the market. The company also covers vehicles up to 20 years old, earning it the Best for Used Cars award in our 2021 best extended car warranty review.

With over 20 years of business in the industry, CARCHEX has earned an excellent reputation. It holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), has made the Inc. 5000 list eight times and partners with industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.com.

Industry Reputation : 10.0 out of 10.0

Coverage : 9.5

Warranty Cost : 9.0

Transparency : 9.5

Customer Experience : 9.0

CARCHEX Aftermarket Auto Warranty Plans

Here is how the five CARCHEX extended warranty plans break down:

Aftermarket Auto Warranty Coverage Details Titanium Covers almost all mechanical and electrical components except few listed exclusions Platinum Considered stated-component coverage and protects most major vehicle systems and components Gold Protects the powertrain, brakes, steering, fuel system, air conditioning and electrical components Silver Covers the engine, drivetrain, transmission, fuel delivery system, air conditioning and some electrical components Bronze Covers the engine, transmission and drive axle

Added Perks

CARCHEX offers the following perks with every vehicle service contract:

Emergency roadside assistance: Includes battery jump-starts, gas deliveries, lockout service and more

Towing: Includes tows to the nearest CARCHEX-authorized repair facility

Rental car reimbursement: Covers rental fees while your car is being repaired

Trip interruption coverage: Covers some lodging and meal costs if you break down during a trip or far from home

To learn more about the provider, read our full CARCHEX review. You can also get a free, personalized quote by clicking below.

CarShield contracts come with a few additional benefits, such as:

Emergency roadside assistance: Covers services like battery jump-starts or fuel deliveries

Courtesy towing: Covers towing to a CarShield-approved repair facility if a breakdown occurs

Rental car reimbursement: Reimburses alternative transportation costs if your vehicle is in the shop for a covered repair

Read more in our CarShield review, and click below to get a free quote.

Protect My Car: Best Financing

Established in 2005, Protect My Car is a popular choice among car owners looking for aftermarket auto warranty coverage. One of its most attractive features is its monthly payment plans that can span from 36 to 60 months, significantly longer than other industry-leading providers. This makes coverage more affordable in the long term.

The provider also holds high ratings across the industry. Protect My Car has an unaccredited A+ rating from the BBB alongside a 4.66 out of 5-star customer review score. Similarly, the company holds a 4.3-star on Trustpilot backed by over 1,300 customer reviews.

Industry Reputation : 9.0 out of 10.0

Coverage : 9.0

Warranty Cost : 8.0

Transparency : 8.5

Customer Experience : 9.0

Protect My Car Aftermarket Auto Warranty Plans

Protect My Car has just three warranty plans, but each offers high-quality coverage. If you’re interested in maintenance coverage, the provider also offers five prepaid maintenance programs called Ambassador Maintenance Plans.

Aftermarket Auto Warranty Coverage Details Supreme Best suited for newer and lower-mileage vehicles, covering most complex vehicle components

for up to 5 years/100,000 miles Select Designed for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles, covering all components of the Supreme policy

except for the turbocharger and navigation systems Driveline Designed for older, higher-mileage vehicles, covering powertrain components, cooling,

air conditioning and electrical systems

Added Perks

If you purchase an extended warranty from Protect My Car, you’ll also receive the following benefits:

24-hour roadside assistance: Two courtesy emergency roadside calls per year, then $50 per service for any additional calls

Courtesy towing: One tow to a licensed repair facility per 72-hour period

Rental car reimbursement: Up to $30 per day for a maximum of seven days

Trip interruption coverage: Up to $50 per day for a maximum of three days for lodging and meals if you break down more than 150 miles from home

Maintenance service: Covers oil changes and tire rotations

To get a full picture of the provider’s offerings, read our Protect My Car review. Click below to receive a free quote.

#3 CarShield: Most Affordable

CarShield is our top choice for affordable coverage. The company offers flexible payment options, including month-to-month contracts that can be canceled at any time. If you’re worried about being locked into a long-term contract, a CarShield aftermarket auto warranty may give you extra peace of mind in your investment. The company has covered more than one million vehicles since opening up shop in 2005.

Industry Reputation : 8.5 out of 10.0

Coverage : 9.5

Warranty Cost : 10.0

Transparency : 8.5

Customer Experience : 8.5

CarShield Aftermarket Auto Warranty Plans

The company offers six vehicle service contracts, including motorcycle and ATV coverage:

Aftermarket Auto Warranty Coverage Details Diamond Protects virtually all parts and systems aside from a short list of exclusions Platinum Best for high-mileage vehicles, covering the engine, transmission, drivetrain,

air conditioning, electrical system and more Gold Covers a variety of major and minor vehicle parts, including the powertrain,

air conditioning and some electrical components Silver Protects the engine, transmission and drive axle Aluminum Covers most electrical and high-tech systems,

including the engine control module and starter Motorcycle and ATV Covers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks. Best Overall Warranty Provider 4.6 Coverage:: 6 plan options, from routine maintenance to full coverage

Cost:: Several discounts available

Reputation:: Smooth claims experience as a direct provider (866) 990-3410 Check Price Affordable Monthly Payment 4.5 Coverage:: 6 plan options, some that last up to 300,000 miles

Cost:: Flexible month-to-month contracts

Reputation:: Most popular warranty provider (877) 265-5123 Check Price Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars 4.4 Coverage:: 6 plan options, the highest similar to a manufacturer’s warranty

Cost:: No down payment required

Reputation:: Strong BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating (866) 950-7122 Check Price

Frequently Asked Questions