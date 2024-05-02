Used Car Warranty Michigan

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase coverage from the extended warranty providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of extended warranty providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

In this article, we’ll review the best extended car warranty companies in Michigan, as well as things to consider when getting a used car warranty in the State.

Best Extended Car Warranty Companies in Michigan

If you’re shopping for an extended car warranty, you should always get more than one quote. With multiple quotes, you can get the coverage you want at the best possible price. While there are several independent warranty companies we trust, our top picks are Endurance and CARCHEX.

Endurance: Best Provider

Endurance is one of the few extended car warranty providers that works with customers directly, meaning you don’t have to work with middlemen when it comes time to file a claim. The provider offers six coverage options, including the EnduranceAdvantageTM plan. This contract covers maintenance and repair costs, making it easy to budget for your vehicle expenses.

Read more about this provider in our complete Endurance warranty review, and click below to get a free quote.

CARCHEX: Best for High-Mileage Cars

CARCHEX is our top choice for covering high-mileage vehicles. The company offers five coverage plans, which can extend up to 10 years/250,000 miles. CARCHEX is also backed by industry experts like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX and Edmunds.com and provides coverage in all 50 states.

Learn more about the company in our comprehensive CARCHEX review. You can also click below to get a free, no-obligation quote.

Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits

Protect My Car was founded in St. Petersburg, Florida in 2005 and is one of the most popular choices for vehicle service contracts.

Protect my car has lengthy and flexible payment terms that range from 36-60 months, which is significantly longer than the warranty periods offered by other third party extended car warranty companies. Like other providers, Protect My Car has a 30-day money back guarantee on all of its warranty plans in case you decide to change your mind about your coverage.

CarShield: Best Value

CarShield offers 6 plans with month to month payments, with coverage levels that include bumper to bumper, comprehensive stated component, powertrain, and specialty warranties.

With a 4.0 rating on Trustpilot based on 23,000 reviews, CarShield is a reputable provider that has been in business since 2005. CarShield has the largest national market share for used car warranties and has served over a million claims. Along with being one of the most popular providers in the country, CarShield is also one of the lowest cost extended car warranty providers in the industry.

Is an Extended Warranty Worth It for Used Cars?

A plan from one of the best extended warranty companies for used cars can give drivers added peace of mind on the road, but at the end of the day, is the coverage really worth the price tag?

There are a few pros and cons of extended car warranties to consider when determining whether extra coverage is a good investment for your vehicle. For example, you won’t have to worry about not being able to afford sudden, costly repairs, but you’ll still have to shell out money for wear-and-tear parts and scheduled maintenance services that warranties don’t cover.

Here are a few questions to ask yourself when deciding on an extended warranty for your used car:

Do you intend to keep your car for a long time? Statistically, you will. According to IHS Markit, drivers keep their cars for an average of 11.8 years. If you purchased a used car that was already four or five years old, you’re looking at driving a 16-year-old vehicle down the line. With age comes repairs, and if you don’t have some protection plan in place, you’ll pay for them outright.

Can you pay for out-of-pocket expenses? For some drivers, a $500 unexpected repair bill is no problem. But for most car owners, this isn’t the case. By financing repair costs over time, you won’t be stuck worrying about how to cover a major expense when it arises. However, you may also end up paying for coverage you don’t use if your vehicle never breaks down.

Is your used car reliable? Reliability is based not only on your car’s age but also its make. It’s no secret that some car manufacturers are more dependable than others, and as cars begin to age, this becomes even more apparent. If you believe you’ve purchased a reliable used car, maybe skip the extended protection. If that doesn’t sound like your situation, at least reach out for a few quotes.

Is there any remaining warranty coverage on the car? Depending on your used vehicle’s age, it may have remaining factory warranty coverage. Most coverage plans transfer to the subsequent owner either for free or with a small fee, so make sure to ask about it if you’re purchasing from an individual seller. You don’t want to pay for coverage you already have, so this is an important question to ask buying a used car.

FAQ