Used Car Warranty Illinois

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase coverage from the extended warranty providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of extended warranty providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks. Best Overall Warranty Provider 4.6 Coverage:: 6 plan options, from routine maintenance to full coverage

Cost:: Several discounts available

Reputation:: Smooth claims experience as a direct provider (866) 990-3410 Check Price Affordable Monthly Payment 4.5 Coverage:: 6 plan options, some that last up to 300,000 miles

Cost:: Flexible month-to-month contracts

Reputation:: Most popular warranty provider (877) 265-5123 Check Price Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars 4.4 Coverage:: 6 plan options, the highest similar to a manufacturer’s warranty

Cost:: No down payment required

Reputation:: Strong BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating (866) 950-7122 Check Price

This article reviews the best extended car warranty companies in Illinois and provides tips for shopping for an extended car warranty in the state.

Best Extended Car Warranty Companies in Illinois

As mentioned, purchasing a vehicle protection plan from a third-party provider is an excellent choice if your car’s factory warranty has expired or if you want more flexibility in terms of plans, deductible options, term limits and repair facilities.

Our review team has evaluated every major vehicle protection plan company, rating them on factors like coverage options, affordability and overall customer satisfaction. Below, we outline our two top recommended providers.

Endurance: Best Provider

Based on our research, Endurance is a high-performing extended warranty provider across the board. It scored well in all of our review categories, including industry reputation, coverage, affordability, transparency and customer service.

The provider offers six coverage plans, which can extend up to 8 years or 200,000 miles. Endurance has sample contracts online, so prospective customers can see what to expect before even reaching out for a quote.

If you’d like to read more about this provider, read our full Endurance warranty review. Or, get a free, personalized Endurance quote by clicking below.

CARCHEX: Best for High-Mileage Cars

If you’re looking to protect a car with more than a few miles on its odometer, we encourage reaching out to CARCHEX for a quote. The provider has five coverage levels to choose from, and its vehicle protection plans can extend up to 10 years or 250,000 miles.

CARCHEX currently holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has a positive industry reputation, partnering with major companies such as CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.com.

Read all the ins and outs of the provider in our comprehensive CARCHEX review, and click below to get a free quote.

We’ve done the homework for you, and in this article, we’ll discuss what we’ve found to be the four top extended warranty companies for used cars. By taking a look at each company’s plan options, coverage eligibility requirements, industry reputations and more, you can narrow down which provider may offer you the best peace of mind on the road.

However, you won’t truly know the best extended car warranty provider for you unless you get personalized quotes from multiple companies. You can start getting free quotes from our highest-rated providers below.

What is an Extended Car Warranty?

An extended car warranty protects your wallet after a mechanical breakdown or factory defect. For example, if you’re driving down the road and your engine suddenly fails, an extended warranty would cover the cost of repairs.

You can purchase extended warranty coverage from your vehicle manufacturer or from a third-party provider, but most automakers require you to either opt-in for extra coverage at the time you buy your vehicle or before your original factory warranty expires. Because of these restrictions, it can be easier to buy a used car warranty from a third-party provider.

Best Extended Warranty Companies for Used Cars

Based on our research, the four best extended warranty companies for used cars are:

CARCHEX: Best for High-Mileage Cars Endurance: Best Provider CarShield: Most Affordable Protect My Car: Best Long-Term Financing

Here’s a quick provider comparison. You can read more about each car warranty company below.

CARCHEX Endurance CarShield Protect My Car Level of Coverage 5 6 6 3 Availability 50 states All states except CA All states except CA All states except AK, CA,

HI, MO, OK, WA Highest Term Limits 10 years/250,000 miles 8 years/200,000+ miles 300,000 miles 125,000 miles Deductible Options $0, $50, $100, $200 $0, $50, $100, $200 $0, $50, $100 $100 Sample Contracts Yes Yes Yes Yes Get a Free Quote Get Quote Get Quote Get Quote Get Quote

Do You Really Need Auto Warranty Coverage?

Determining an auto warranty’s cost-effectiveness comes down to an honest assessment of your finances and your vehicle’s reliability. If you feel comfortable footing the bill for a $500 to $1,000 repair, a car warranty may not be a worthwhile investment. However, drivers frequently mention that the peace of mind extended auto warranties provide is well worth the cost.

How Do Car Repair Warranties Work?

Car repair warranties may work differently from provider to provider, but most have a similar process for filing claims. Typically, you’ll need to take your malfunctioning vehicle to a dealership or certified repair facility, authorize a diagnosis and have your mechanic contact your warranty administrator before repairs begin.

Your warranty administrator will then determine whether or not your repair is covered. In some cases, this may involve sending a claims adjustor out to inspect the vehicle.

Assuming the claim is covered, a reputable warranty administrator will pay the repair shop directly, minus your agreed-upon deductible. Deductible amounts range from $0 to $200, with $100 being the standard.

How Much Does a Car Repair Warranty Cost?

Our researchers have collected quotes from dozens of aftermarket car warranty providers. Our data shows that the average full-coverage car repair warranty for a new vehicle (with fewer than 30,000 miles) costs between $1,700 and $4,000.

High-mileage vehicles are not always eligible for full coverage but can typically be protected by a powertrain plan, which only includes protection for powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, drive axle, and transfer case. The average cost of a powertrain warranty for a vehicle with more than 80,000 miles is between $1,900 and $4,000.

The final cost of your car repair warranty will depend on your provider as well as a number of other factors. The most important factors that impact the cost of a vehicle service plan include:

Vehicle age

Vehicle mileage

Vehicle make and model

Coverage level

Coverage term length

Location

Frequently Asked Questions