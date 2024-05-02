Used Car Warranty Georgia

In this article, we’ll look at the best extended car warranty companies in Georgia and discuss tips for shopping for an extended car warranty in the state.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Best Overall Warranty Provider Endurance Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (866) 990-3410 Or Call Our Partner Directly Affordable Monthly Payment CarShield Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (877) 265-5123 Or Call Our Partner Directly Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars Carchex Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (866) 950-7122 Or Call Our Partner Directly

Best Extended Car Warranty Companies in Georgia

We’ve done our homework on the best auto warranty coverage. To learn more about the best extended car warranty companies, we suggest reading our comprehensive review and getting free, no-obligation quotes to compare. Below are the best extended car warranties in Georgia:

Endurance: Best Provider

Endurance auto warranties come in six coverage levels, and extensive benefits are included for free with your first year of coverage through the Endurance Elite Membership program.

All Endurance plans come with roadside assistance, trip interruption reimbursement, rental car coverage, towing and winching, all of which last for the lifetime of your auto warranty. In addition to these perks, you also receive the following Endurance Elite benefits for your first year as an Endurance customer:

Personal concierge service for directions and reservations

Identity theft protection and recovery services

Key fob repair and replacement

Up to $5,000 in repair financing

Tire repairs and replacements

Endurance boasts positive customer service ratings and comprehensive plan options. To learn more, read our Endurance warranty review, and get a free quote below.

CarShield: Most Affordable

CarShield is unique since it works with the extended car warranty provider American Auto Shield to provide car warranty services. CarShield offers five coverage plans plus contracts for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Based on quotes we’ve received, CarShield is best for budget-conscious drivers.

Learn more about the provider in our full CarShield review, and get a free, no-obligation quote below.

What is an Extended Auto Warranty?

An extended auto warranty pays for specific car parts and systems when they malfunction or break down. You can buy auto warranty protection from your vehicle manufacturer or a reliable, third-party provider. There are pros and cons of extended car warranties with either option, so it’s best to understand your choices before signing on the dotted line.

Manufacturer Auto Warranty Pros and Cons

We’ve detailed the strengths and weaknesses of manufacturer-backed auto warranties below.

Third-Party Auto Warranty Pros and Cons

Third-party auto warranties present a different set of pros and cons.

A pro that comes with all auto warranties, regardless of the provider, is peace of mind. With auto extended warranty coverage, you’re protected against costly repairs in the event of a mechanical breakdown.

However, suppose you own a highly reliable car or plan on selling your vehicle before the factory warranty expires. In that case, you may end up paying for auto warranty coverage that you don’t need and will never use. For drivers in this situation, it may be more cost-effective to set aside a savings fund solely for car repairs.

Types of Auto Warranty Coverage

There are two main types of auto warranty coverage: bumper-to-bumper and powertrain.

Bumper-to-Bumper Powertrain At a Glance This provides the highest level of coverage that protects

most of your car’s parts and systems between the front

and rear bumpers. This type of contract is exclusionary,

meaning it lists the parts not covered as instead of stating the

components that are. This is basic coverage that only protects your car’s most

vital parts, i.e. what parts and systems deliver energy from the engine to the wheels. Coverage Details Bumper-to-bumper coverage protects high-tech parts

like the infotainment and navigation systems as well as the powertrain components. Powertrain coverage protects the engine, transmission,

drive axles and suspension. Average Cost $1,700 to $3,500

for 3 to 7 years of coverage $1,900 to $4,000

for 3 to 7 years of coverage

Auto Warranty Exclusions

Auto warranties do not cover every repair or scenario. For example, damage to the engine is typically covered, but if it is found that the damage resulted from using the wrong kind of oil, your claim could be denied.

Here is a short list of typical auto warranty exclusions:

Damage from improper fluid, oil, lubricants or fuel use

Damage caused by abuse, misuse, neglect or racing

Damage caused by extreme weather conditions, chemicals, tree sap, salt, vandalism, theft or fire

Upholstery, paint and glass

Wear-and-tear items like brake pads and windshield wipers

You should also note your contract-specific exclusions before signing on the dotted line. Remember, exclusionary contracts will list every part that is not covered, while inclusionary contracts will list every part that is covered.

Should You Buy a Car Repair Warranty?

Unlike car insurance, a car repair warranty is not required by law. In some instances, however, car repair warranties are required for leased or financed vehicles. If a car salesperson tells you a warranty is required for financing, make sure to contact your lender to verify this before purchasing coverage. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), falsely claiming that a car repair warranty is necessary for financing is a common dealership practice.

Though they are not required, many customers choose to purchase and are happy with their extended car repair warranties. In a recent survey by Pegasystems, Inc., 60% of drivers who owned vehicle service contracts had benefited from them in the past year. But be sure to weigh the pros and cons of extended car warranties before you decide to purchase one.

Reasons to Purchase a Car Repair Warranty

A car repair warranty is one way to help finance the cost of car ownership over a long period of time. Rather than pay lump sums for potentially high repair costs as they arise, a car repair warranty can be paid in monthly installments.

Having a warranty can provide peace of mind to customers, knowing that expensive repair costs are covered in the event of an unforeseen breakdown. The best warranties reduce the hassle of planning for repairs.

Most vehicle service contracts also include useful benefits with their coverage plans. Typical perks include:

24-hour roadside assistance

Towing reimbursement

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption coverage

Reasons Not to Purchase a Car Repair Warranty

A car repair warranty isn’t right for everyone. It can be more economical to start a personal repairs savings fund, as some customers end up paying more for the cost of their car repair warranty than the warranty pays out in covered repairs.

Other reasons to skip a car repair warranty are:

Your vehicle is still covered by its original manufacturer’s warranty.

You don’t intend to keep your vehicle for long.

You have an especially reliable car.

If you do decide to purchase a car repair warranty, be sure to carefully research your options. The worst providers offer poor service, making breakdowns even more of a headache. But reputable extended car warranty companies alleviate the stress of needing vehicle repairs.

Frequently Asked Questions