Ohio Used Car Warranty

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase coverage from the extended warranty providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of extended warranty providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Best Overall Warranty Provider Endurance Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 Check Price On Endurance’s Website (866) 990-3410 Or Call Endurance Directly Affordable Monthly Payment CarShield Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 Check Price On Carshield’s Website (877) 265-5123 Or Call Carshield Directly Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars Carchex Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5.0 Check Price On Carchex’s Website (866) 950-7122 Or Call Carchex Directly

In the review, we’ll look at the best extended car warranty companies in Ohio and important considerations when shopping for a used car warranty in the state.

Best Extended Warranty Companies in Ohio

If purchasing an extended warranty makes sense for your personal car repair needs, we recommend looking into Endurance, CARCHEX and CarShield. These reputable extended car warranty companies scored highest in our industry-wide review.

Endurance

In our extended car warranty reviews, Endurance was rated as the best extended car warranty overall. A direct provider, Endurance is one of the few extended car warranty companies that administers the plans it sells.

An extended car warranty from our No. 1 provider

Six coverage options to choose from

The most comprehensive benefits package through the Endurance Elite Benefits program

Although Endurance warranties tend to be on the expensive side, we find these extended car warranties are worth it for drivers who want comprehensive coverage and benefits, as well as top-rated customer service. To learn more about coverage, read our complete Endurance warranty review, and get a free quote for your vehicle below.

CARCHEX

CARCHEX was named Best for High-Mileage Vehicles by our review team for its high term limits, notable industry partnerships, and A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). CARCHEX is best for drivers looking for:

A top-rated extended warranty provider that partners with auto industry experts

Coverage for high-mileage vehicles

Top-tier customer service

Having trouble deciding between CARCHEX and Endurance? Read our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review to help make a decision.

Protect My Car

Protect My Car is one of the highest rated providers in the industry, with an unparalleled A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Like Endurance, Protect My Car is one of the few direct providers in the industry.

You might be interested in a Protect My Car warranty if you’re looking for:

A direct provider who sells high quality stated component coverage.

Some of the longest coverage terms in the industry.

A unique combination of a maintenance plan and warranty coverage for used cars.

CarShield

After comparing prices from every major auto warranty provider in the country, CarShield came out on top with the most affordable plans overall. Carshield is also the most popular provider in the market with more than one million policies sold since its inception.

You might enjoy working with CarShield if you’re looking for:

Low prices on an extended car warranty

Coverage for specialty vehicles like motorcycles and ATVs

A provider with a strong reputation (including endorsements from celebrities and television personalities)

You can learn more in our in-depth Carshield review. To compare CarShield and CARCHEX, check out our head-to-head CarShield vs. CARCHEX review.

How Much Does an Extended Auto Warranty Cost?

According to our research, extended auto warranty prices range from $1,700 to $4,000 for three to seven years of coverage. While the average price of an auto warranty is around $2,708, the cost of your contract will depend on a variety of factors, including:

Deductible : A lower deductible leads to a higher overall contract cost.

Coverage level : High-level, exclusionary coverage plans cost more than basic powertrain protection.

Term length : Longer-lasting contracts are more expensive.

Provider : Manufacturer warranties often cost more than third-party alternatives.

Vehicle make, mileage and age: Older, higher-mileage vehicles cost more to cover, as do luxury cars.

Existing coverage from the factory warranty : If your factory warranty is still in effect, your extended auto warranty may cost less.

To find out how much an extended warranty will cost you, we recommend comparing quotes from several reputable extended car warranty companies.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Best Overall Warranty Provider Endurance Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 Check Price On Endurance’s Website (866) 990-3410 Or Call Endurance Directly Affordable Monthly Payment CarShield Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 Check Price On Carshield’s Website (877) 265-5123 Or Call Carshield Directly Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars Carchex Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5.0 Check Price On Carchex’s Website (866) 950-7122 Or Call Carchex Directly

Best Extended Car Warranty Providers

If you’re looking for a place to start with your extended auto warranty research, we recommend reaching out to Endurance, CARCHEX and CarShield. Each provider performed well in our industry-wide review. Here’s a breakdown of our top three extended auto warranty providers and how each ranked out of a possible 10 points.

Endurance CARCHEX CarShield Our Award Best Provider Best for High-Mileage Cars Most Affordable Reputation 9.5 10.0 8.5 Coverage 10.0 9.5 9.5 Price 9.0 9.0 10.0 Customer Experience 9.5 9.0 8.5

FAQ