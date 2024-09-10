Does Your Favorite Football Team Have a Matching Vehicle?

Here in the Motor City, football shares a unique relationship with our most notable export, the automobile. The staff at All-Fit Automotive in Livonia, Michigan, challenged themselves to find 32 vehicles that match NFL team names. While they couldn’t match every team, they found some modern, classic, and even eccentric cars that share their names with our favorite football teams.

“Some of the cars I’d never heard of before, but the research was fun,” said A.J. Dudon, CEO of All-Fit Automotive.

Here is a look at what All-Fit Automotive found.

AFC West

The Ford Bronco immediately springs to mind, especially after Ford brought the loveable machine back for the 2021 model year. Although they took a pounding at the hands of Joe Montana and the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV, John Elway and his troops would emerge for back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998.

The Denver Broncos returned to Super Bowl 50, defeating the Carolina Panthers with Peyton Manning at the helm, or “Paintin’ Manning” as he is known in the Nationwide commercial.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Dodge Charger and the Los Angeles Chargers share a common history. The Dodge Charger debuted in Southern California at the 1966 Rose Bowl. Astute Raiders fans may recognize the Mitsubishi Raider, a midsize pickup based on the Dodge Dakota. When the Raider truck debuted in 2005, the Raiders were still in Oakland.

1968 Dodge Charger 426 Hemi. Photo: From The Art of Mopar by Tom Glatch, published by Motorbooks.

AFC South

Remember the Titans, but never forget the Oilers! The Tennessee Titans, who share their namesake with Nissan’s flagship truck, battled the St. Louis Rams during Super Bowl XXXIV in January 2000. It remains the only Super Bowl appearance for the Titans but marked the first championship for a Rams team led by quarterback Kurt Warner.

Despite the Rams having “The Greatest Show On Turf” with regard to their offense, Super Bowl XXXIV was primarily a defensive affair.

The AFC South also houses the Jacksonville Jaguars, who appeared in 1995 as one of two expansion teams that year. The connection here is easy—Jaguars football, Jaguar automobiles—but it goes beyond the obvious. Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has long-standing roots in the automotive business. The now billionaire put himself through school at the University of Illinois while working at Flex-N-Gate. Today, Khan owns the automotive manufacturing company he worked at in college.

2024 Nissan Titan SV with the Bronze Edition package. Photo: Nissan North America.

AFC East

The Muntz Jet, a sleek and sporty offering for its day, shares its name with the Gang Green Nation.

Hagerty recalls the story of Frank Kurtis, an IndyCar builder who later sold his auto company to Earl William “Madman” Muntz. The pitchman’s vision for the car differed significantly from what Kurtis intended, who wanted the vehicle to become the American equivalent of Jaguar. Under Muntz, the Jet had a host of outlandish interior arrangements that included alligator, emu, leopard, snakeskin, and even a cocktail bar.

Although a money loser, Muntz claimed the company built nearly 400 Jets (historians dispute that production number today).

“Once we found a vehicle, we tried to place a star quarterback or popular coach behind the wheel,” Dudon said.

The question is, who is more likely to drive a Muntz Jet? Joe Namath or Aaron Rodgers?

AFC North

Over in the AFC North, the Sunbeam Tiger is similar to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Pittsburg Steelers are also worth mentioning, as every passenger vehicle manufactured today uses some degree of high-tensile strength steel.

As for the Cleveland Browns? For better or worse, not a single automaker (that we are aware of) ever debuted a concept car called “The Brown.”

NFC West

Ram Trucks and the Los Angeles Rams are an easy pairing in the NFC West, both of which have done their fair share of moving and shaking. The NFL team started as the Cleveland Rams in 1936, then moved to Los Angeles in 1946, St. Louis in 1995, then back to L.A. in 2016.

As for Ram, they were initially just Dodge trucks with a Ram hood ornament as far back as the 1930s. By the 1980s, they evolved into Dodge Ram trucks, finally becoming their own division in 2010.

That leaves the Cardinals and the Seahawks. In the future, we could see a small SUV being named a Cardinal (Chevy Cardinal or Chrysler Cardinal, perhaps). As for the Seahawks, our vote is using that as a name for your beloved Hooptie.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

NFC North

Minnesota Vikings fans have felt that “so close, yet so far” pain for many, many seasons.

The franchise has appeared in four Super Bowls but has yet to secure a championship. Vikings fans have endured six NFC Championship Game losses since 1978, the most painful being during Brett Favre’s 2009 season. Favre was breaking records left and right as the Vikings steamed into the NFC Championship Game on a 12-4 record. Despite a hard-fought performance from the Vikes, the New Orleans Saints (eventual Super Bowl XLIV champions) defeated the Purple People Eaters in overtime.

While there is still hope for the Minnesota Vikings, the General Motors Viking is not so fortunate.

The original Viking was an Oldsmobile built on the automaker’s GM B platform. The Viking car survived only a few years, being adopted by Chevrolet, who slapped the namesake on the side of a medium-duty truck in 1958. Despite the popularity of Chevrolet, the Viking truck soon faded into the annals of automotive history.

Neither of these Vikings could match the longevity of Bud Grant, the iconic Minnesota coach (1967-83, then ’85). Given his reputation for frugality, if he owned either of these vehicles, he probably still has it. Skol!

Oldsmobile Viking advertisement, May 1929, Saturday Evening Post.

NFC South

With its near-endless array of configurations, the Ford Falcon enjoyed a solid production run between 1960 and 1970. The Falcon was offered as a two-door or four-door sedan, two-door or four-door station wagon, and a hardtop or convertible. Even a Ranchero pickup option was available.

Whiz Kid Robert McNamara, later the U.S. Secretary of Defense, oversaw the Falcon’s development when Ford was struggling. The “Whiz Kids” were ten USAAF World War II veterans who became Ford executives in 1946 at the behest of Henry Ford II.

The NFC South Atlanta Falcons have their own nicknames: “Grits Blitz,” describing their late 1970s defense, and the more affectionate “Dirty Birds.”

The Carolina Panthers, also at home in the NFC South, share a link with Ford as the Falcons do. Ford’s Panther platform underpinned the automaker’s largest cars for over three decades. The Ford LTD, Mercury Grand Marquis, and Lincoln Continental are among the grouping of rear-wheel drive cars built on the Panther platform from 1979 until 2012.

NFC East

Over in the NFC East, the AMC Eagle pairs nicely with the Philadelphia Eagles, as do the Washington Commanders and the Jeep Commander.

Oddly enough, there is not a rugged work truck named after America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys. Maybe we can say the Ford Maverick is close enough for now.

The final AMC cars were the 1988 Eagles. Production was completed by the end of 1987. Photo: From American Motors Corporation: The Rise and Fall of America’s Last Independent Automaker by Patrick Foster, published by Motorbooks.

Any Given Sunday

All-Fit Automotive compiled everything into the graph below, as well as one you can share on social media. “There are a lot of vehicles in the world, so it’s possible we missed one,” Dudon said. “Maybe this chart will inspire car names for another generation of automobiles.”

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. As a respected automotive industry thought leader, Carl has appeared on numerous podcasts and radio shows, including Wrench Nation, Cars Yeah, The Car Doctor, and Digital PR Explained, in addition to appearing as a regular contributor on MotorMouth Radio on WHPC 90.3 FM. His work can also be seen and heard 24/7 on the Automoblog YouTube channel.