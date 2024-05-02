CarsDirect Reviews

In our review team’s study, they rated CarsDirect 3.5 out of 5.0 stars for working with those with bad credit and mixed reviews

CarsDirect is an online car buying service that can help pair potential drivers with the loans they need to get on the road. Is this tool worth a look, or is it better to find an auto loan elsewhere?

This review explains the CarsDirect application process, customer satisfaction, and auto loan details so you can decide whether using the company’s services is a good idea.

In This Review:

CarsDirect Review: 3.5 Stars

About CarsDirect

CarsDirect Loan Details

CarsDirect Application Process

CarsDirect Customer Reviews And Reputation

CarsDirect Review: Conclusion

CarsDirect Review: 3.5 Stars

Taking into consideration factors such as loan details, eligibility requirements, the application process, and customer reviews, we rate CarsDirect with 3.5 out of 5.0 stars overall. It can be a good resource for finding a bad credit car loan, but there are also better options out there.

Automoblog Rating 3.5 Loan Details 3 Loan Availability 5 Application Process 4 Customer Service 2.5

CarsDirect Pros and Cons

CarsDirect Pros CarsDirect Cons Provides loans for people with no credit or bad credit Not a direct lender Helps borrowers find vehicles based on loan eligibility Some customers complain of high interest rates and poor service Fast application process

The company may be a good option for an auto loan if you have a poor credit score or little-to-no credit history. Having a low credit score can make finding an auto loan difficult – and finding a low-interest auto loan nearly impossible. CarsDirect is one way for drivers in these situations to find their best loan options.

However, because it is not a direct loan provider, the loan terms of contracts found using CarsDirect may not be the best. Be wary of high interest rates, and be sure to closely examine any paperwork before you sign it. Some customers have been pleased with the company’s service, but others were offered poor financing terms. Those with strong credit might consider looking for a loan from a better-established provider.

About CarsDirect

Since 1998, CarsDirect has helped pair over one million customers with auto financing. The California-based company helps secure financing for all types of cars but is not itself a lender. Buyers can use CarsDirect as a platform to shop for a new or used vehicle, as well as secure the auto loan needed to purchase the vehicle.

The company also has a feature that allows drivers to find vehicles in their area based on the auto loans for which they are qualified. You can shop for a vehicle and secure financing at the same time. This can help you shop more realistically and stay within your price range.

Here are some other pros and cons of using CarsDirect:

CarsDirect Loan Details

As mentioned, CarsDirect helps customers find vehicles based on the loan payments they want to make. It can find loans for new cars and used cars, and it can also help connect drivers with lenders if they’re interested in refinancing their existing loans. Interest rates will depend on the loan issuer and will likely be based on factors such as your:

State

Credit history

Annual income

Vehicle

Payment terms

Unlike many lenders, CarsDirect provides auto loans for drivers with all credit types – even those with:

No credit

Past bankruptcy

Credit scores under 640

The company states that it charges no extra fees.

CarsDirect Application Process

Applying for a CarsDirect loan is an easy process that can be completed online within minutes, and drivers may be approved instantly.

After submitting an online application, a local dealer will contact potential customers within 24 hours to discuss financing options. When you’re contacted, be prepared to supply the dealership with information and documents such as:

Proof of valid auto insurance

Proof of income

Proof of residence

CarsDirect offers a fast car buying process. Typically, drivers can purchase a vehicle within 24 to 48 hours after applying for a loan.

CarsDirect Customer Reviews And Reputation

CarsDirect does not have a Better Business Bureau (BBB) profile, but it does have a Trustpilot page. The company currently has a Trustpilot score of 3.8 out of 5.0 based on over 140 customer reviews. While this is slightly below average, there is a mix of both positive and negative customer reviews on the site.

Positive CarsDirect reviews praise the company’s easy application process and being offered loans despite poor credit. One happy customer wrote:

“I have some credit issues and had been turned down for a car loan by two different dealers. I found CarsDirect on Google, and they were able to connect me with a dealer who specializes in helping people like me. I was able to get a loan and get a really nice 2013 Nissan Altima. I am really impressed.”

– Jerry K. via Trustpilot

Other customers complained about poor loan terms, and some even complained about solicitation spam after providing their contact information. An angry customer wrote:

“All they will do is take all of your financial information (including social security number) and then sell your info to car dealers. The car dealers will want massive down payments and offer 30 to 40 percent interest loansharking. Avoid like the plague.”

– Occams Razor via Trustpilot

Overall, the company has a hit-or-miss reputation. CarsDirect is a legitimate loan broker, but customers should be sure to thoroughly read and assess any contract offer before signing on the dotted line. Because CarsDirect finds auto loans from other companies, savvy customers should also research their loan issuer before committing to a contract.

CarsDirect Review: Conclusion

CarsDirect earned a score of 3.5 out of 5.0 stars for their willingness to work with bad credit and mixed reviews. CarsDirect is not a provider and instead matches you with auto loan lenders so be careful and read the fine print before taking an offer. Before you choose a loan provider, we recommend searching around and comparing rates before committing to anything.

Compare Auto Loan Rates Compare which options fit your budget, credit score, and term length below. Loan Term All All

24 to 84 months

36 to 84 months

Up to 84 months

36 to 72 months

12 to 84 months Min. Credit Score All All

500

510

575

580

680 Brand Min Cred Score Min Rate Term Min APR* Features Used Car Loan Min

Cred Score 575 Min

Rate Term 24 to 84 months Min

APR* 4.99% Below-average credit scores accepted

Great interest rates

Smooth and easy online experience Refinance Loan Min

Cred Score 510 Min

Rate Term 36 to 84 months Min

APR* 2.14% Average monthly savings of $145

Online application

Browse loan options found specifically for you General Loan Min

Cred Score 580 Min

Rate Term Up to 84 months Min

APR* 3.2% Get approved in as little as 60 seconds

All credit types gladly accepted

Absolutely no obligation Refinance Loan Min

Cred Score 500 Min

Rate Term 36 to 72 months Min

APR* 3.99% Great for customers with limited/no credit

Offers special military rates

A+ BBB rating Refinance Loan Min

Cred Score 575 Min

Rate Term 24 to 84 months Min

APR* 4.75% Below-average credit scores accepted

Great interest rates

Smooth and easy online experience Refinance Loan Min

Cred Score 500 Min

Rate Term 12 to 84 months Min

APR* 4.29% Specializes in auto refinancing

A+ BBB Rating

No application fee New Car Loan Min

Cred Score 575 Min

Rate Term 24 to 84 months Min

APR* 4.75% Below-average credit scores

Great interest rates

Smooth and easy online experience Refinance Loan Min

Cred Score 680 Min

Rate Term 36 to 72 months Min

APR* 5.69% Average savings of $111/month

Secure, fully online platform

Refinancing available for cars, trucks, or SUVs

