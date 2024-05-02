Best Used Car Extended Warranty Companies North Carolina

Featured Extended Warranty Companies
This article reviews at the best used car warranty companies in North Carolina and important considerations when shopping for an extended car warranty in the state.
Best Extended Car Warranty in North Carolina
A manufacturer-backed extended vehicle warranty has its benefits, like specialized contracts and factory-trained technicians. However, third-party providers offer more flexibility and are often cheaper.
Our review team has evaluated every major auto warranty company, taking a look at plan options, costs, customer reviews, industry reputations and more. Based on this research, we suggest reaching out to Endurance and CARCHEX for quotes for your SUV extended warranty coverage.
Endurance: Best Provider
Endurance is our recommendation for drivers who want to work with a provider without a middleman. The warranty company works with customers directly rather than through an administrator, which means there are fewer hoops to jump through when getting a quote and filing a claim.
Here’s a snapshot of Endurance auto warranty coverage:
- Six comprehensive warranty plans to choose from
- Term limits up to 8 years or 200,000+ miles
- Deductible options of $0, $50, $100 or $200
- Sample contracts online for added transparency
- Coverage accepted at dealerships, authorized independent repair shops or repair facility chains like Pep Boys
For more information, read our in-depth Endurance warranty review. You can also click below to get a free, personalized quote.
CARCHEX: Best for High-Mileage Cars
CARCHEX is our extended car warranty choice for older vehicles. An extended warranty for cars over 100,000 miles can be difficult to find, but CARCHEX offers a specialty plan designed for the unique needs of high-mileage cars and SUVs.
Here’s an overview of CARCHEX warranty coverage:
- Five comprehensive coverage levels to choose from
- Term limits up to 10 years or 250,000 miles
- Deductible options of $0, $50, $100 or $200
- Endorsed by industry giants such as Kelley Blue Book and CARFAX
- A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau
For all the ins and outs of the provider’s extended warranty plans, read our full CARCHEX review. You can also use the tool below to get a free quote from CARCHEX.
What is the Average Cost of an Extended Warranty for Used Cars?
According to our research, the average extended car warranty will cost anywhere from $1,700 to $4,000 in total. The price of coverage for used cars varies so widely because it’s based on a number of unique factors, including:
- Your vehicle’s age, make and model
- The deductible you choose
- The provider you choose
- Your coverage level
- Your contract term limits
With used cars, the age component of extended warranty costs is especially important. Often, vehicle service contracts scale upward in price as a vehicle gets older.
If you’re interested in purchasing coverage from one of the best extended warranty companies for used cars, it’s smart to get multiple quotes before choosing a provider. That way, you can be sure you’re getting the coverage you need for the price that best suits your budget.
To start getting free, personalized quotes from our top recommended providers, click below.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long do car repair warranties last?
The length of coverage for a car repair warranty can be anywhere from three months to 15 years. Most contracts cover vehicles between three and seven years.Typically, contracts can be canceled at any time. If you decide to sell your vehicle before your coverage expires, it may be able to be transferred to the next owner.