Best Used Car Extended Warranty Companies North Carolina

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Best Overall Warranty Provider Endurance Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (866) 990-3410 Or Call Our Partner Directly Affordable Monthly Payment CarShield Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (877) 265-5123 Or Call Our Partner Directly Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars Carchex Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (866) 950-7122 Or Call Our Partner Directly

This article reviews at the best used car warranty companies in North Carolina and important considerations when shopping for an extended car warranty in the state.

Best Extended Car Warranty in North Carolina

A manufacturer-backed extended vehicle warranty has its benefits, like specialized contracts and factory-trained technicians. However, third-party providers offer more flexibility and are often cheaper.

Our review team has evaluated every major auto warranty company, taking a look at plan options, costs, customer reviews, industry reputations and more. Based on this research, we suggest reaching out to Endurance and CARCHEX for quotes for your SUV extended warranty coverage.

Endurance: Best Provider

Endurance is our recommendation for drivers who want to work with a provider without a middleman. The warranty company works with customers directly rather than through an administrator, which means there are fewer hoops to jump through when getting a quote and filing a claim.

Here’s a snapshot of Endurance auto warranty coverage:

Six comprehensive warranty plans to choose from

Term limits up to 8 years or 200,000+ miles

Deductible options of $0, $50, $100 or $200

Sample contracts online for added transparency

Coverage accepted at dealerships, authorized independent repair shops or repair facility chains like Pep Boys

For more information, read our in-depth Endurance warranty review. You can also click below to get a free, personalized quote.

CARCHEX: Best for High-Mileage Cars

CARCHEX is our extended car warranty choice for older vehicles. An extended warranty for cars over 100,000 miles can be difficult to find, but CARCHEX offers a specialty plan designed for the unique needs of high-mileage cars and SUVs.

Here’s an overview of CARCHEX warranty coverage:

Five comprehensive coverage levels to choose from

Term limits up to 10 years or 250,000 miles

Deductible options of $0, $50, $100 or $200

Endorsed by industry giants such as Kelley Blue Book and CARFAX

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

For all the ins and outs of the provider’s extended warranty plans, read our full CARCHEX review. You can also use the tool below to get a free quote from CARCHEX.

What is the Average Cost of an Extended Warranty for Used Cars?

According to our research, the average extended car warranty will cost anywhere from $1,700 to $4,000 in total. The price of coverage for used cars varies so widely because it’s based on a number of unique factors, including:

Your vehicle’s age, make and model

The deductible you choose

The provider you choose

Your coverage level

Your contract term limits

With used cars, the age component of extended warranty costs is especially important. Often, vehicle service contracts scale upward in price as a vehicle gets older.

If you’re interested in purchasing coverage from one of the best extended warranty companies for used cars, it’s smart to get multiple quotes before choosing a provider. That way, you can be sure you’re getting the coverage you need for the price that best suits your budget.

To start getting free, personalized quotes from our top recommended providers, click below.

Frequently Asked Questions