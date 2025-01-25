2025 VW ID. Buzz Overview: Fun Beach Vibes, AI Tech, Cargo Space & Starting MSRP

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Summary Points

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz is a three-row electric bus that combines modern tech with retro vibes!

Standard with rear-wheel drive (optional all-wheel drive), the ID. Buzz has a removable third row, a trial tech package with voice controls and generative AI, and two-tone paint options.

Depending on the trim level, two-tone color options will pair a Candy White top with Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow, Blue Charcoal, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, Cabana Blue, or Indium Grey—or a Metro Silver top with Cherry Red. Metro Silver, Candy White, and Deep Black Pearl are the single-tone paint options.

Three photo galleries below show the 2025 VW ID. Buzz in three separate color schemes: Blue Charcoal, Pomelo Yellow, and Energetic Orange. Each one features a Candy White roof.

2025 VW ID. Buzz Powertrain Options

More than just a reincarnated Bus, the 2025 VW ID. Buzz will have more power than its vintage predecessor. The single-motor variant has a rear-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor to create a rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD). Single-motor variants produce 282 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque.

A dual-motor variant with 335 horsepower and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive (AWD) is available. Unlike a standard AWD system, the 2025 VW ID. Buzz does not use a mechanical linkage between the axles. Each motor connects to the wheels through a differential and a single-speed gearbox. The rear motor handles everyday driving, with the front motor only engaging as needed, like when the system senses wheelspin.

Four driver-selectable modes are standard: Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Custom. AWD models have a Traction mode for less than stellar terrain that can engage the 4Motion AWD system in a permanent state up to 12 mph.

Volkswagen’s MEB architecture allows the 91 kWh battery to stow under the floor, which places a significant percentage of the overall weight of the ID. Buzz lower down. While this aids cargo space and interior room, it also provides better on-road handling.

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz can tow up to 3,500 lbs. with AWD and 2,600 lbs. with RWD. All variants receive a standard trailer brake controller, while the Pro S Plus has a manually retractable tow hitch. Aftermarket options, including 360-degree camera systems, are available to assist with towing.

2025 VW ID. Buzz with a Candy White roof and Pomelo Yellow exterior paint. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Range & Charging

2025 ID. Buzz RWD variants can achieve an EPA-estimated 234 miles of range, while the dual-motor variant with 4Motion AWD can deliver up to 231 miles. The battery can be charged (up to 200 kW) at DC fast-charging stations. According to VW, a 10 to 80 percent charge can be achieved in under a half hour.

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz Charging Plan includes 500 kWh of charging at Electrify America, redeemable through the Electrify America app, and three years of Pass+ membership. According to Volkswagen, this would save about 25 percent on charging compared to the Guest and Pass rates. Pass+ members can use the Electrify America app to select charging stations, get notified when a charger opens up, track charging progress, and initiate contactless pay.

With the myVW app and a myVW account, ID. Buzz buyers can access a number of features through Volkswagen’s Car-Net connected services program (depending on the service, a trial period may be offered before a paid plan). One such feature allows 2025 VW ID. Buzz models with navigation to locate charging stations.

Retro Yet Tech-Focused

All it takes is a passing glance to catch the retro-flavored DNA of the original Type 2. The boxy shape and short overhangs are a giveaway, not counting the infusion of classic Type 2 design characteristics like the oversized VW logo (now illuminated), dual sliding doors and sliding rear windows (all power operated), and large windscreen (with more slope than before).

“The zero-direct emission ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined for the future,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen of America, referencing the Type 2 (Microbus, Kombi, Transporter) from the counterculture movement of the 1960s. “With its launch, the Bus will again become our brand hero in America.”

It may hark to the past with its silhouette, but plenty of modern features merit attention. For example, 2025 VW ID. Buzz buyers receive three years of Plus Nav EV and Plus Speech with AI. These are things that didn’t even remotely exist in the original Bus!

The Plus Nav package provides map updates, traffic reports, and charging and parking information. Meanwhile, Plus Speech with AI offers, according to Volkswagen, answers to a broader range of questions and requests, thanks to advanced voice controls and generative AI. Both packages, Plus Nav EV and Plus Speech with AI, have a complimentary three-year trial period.

Other modern features include a proximity key, illuminated door handles, 30-color ambient lighting, and an optional giant sunroof (60.6 inches long and 36.6 inches wide). The sunroof has electrochromic functionality, changing from transparent to opaque with a finger swipe.

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz has a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, tinted rear windows, eight USB-C ports, wireless phone charging, and a 12-volt power port in the cargo area. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Cargo Space & Interior Room

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz offers adult-sized seating across all three rows. It’s about the same size as the VW Atlas Cross Sport, measuring 195.4 inches long and 78.1 inches wide with a stretched wheelbase of 127.5 inches. Single-motor RWD variants receive a second-row bench to accommodate up to seven. Dual-motor 4Motion AWD models have second-row captain’s chairs for six occupants.

The second and third rows fold flat, slide fore and aft, and recline. Removing the third row for more cargo room for those extended road trips is fairly straightforward. LATCH anchors and tethers are standard for the second and third rows.

Front occupants have 37.5 inches of legroom, while second and third-row passengers have 39.9 inches and 42.4 inches, respectively.

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz offers 18.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, 75.5 cubic feet behind the second row, and 145.5 cubic feet with the second row folded and the third row removed. Pro S Plus and 1st Edition models include a Flexboard, which creates a flat floor with the seats folded. It also comes with two fabric storage bins.

2025 VW ID. Buzz Starting MSRP

The ID. Buzz is available in Pro S, Pro S Plus, and 1st Edition. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,550 destination charge. If you have questions about auto financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel.

ID. Buzz Pro S

Starting MSRP: $61,545.

The Pro S is exclusively available in a single-motor RWD configuration and sets the baseline for the other two higher trim levels in terms of standard features. It has a seven-seat cabin thanks to a standard second-row bench that is also heated. The single-tone paint colors include Deep Black Pearl, Candy White, and Metro Silver. The interior colors are Copper and Moonlight.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, all-season tires, LED headlamps with cornering lights, LED taillights, and an 11 kW AC onboard charger. On the inside, standard features include perforated V-Tex leatherette seating, three-zone automatic climate control with a pollen filter, a removable center console, 12-way power heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats with armrests, and a nine-speaker stereo.

The infotainment system consists of a 12.9-inch touchscreen, although the driver has a separate 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster attached to the steering column. It shows things like the state of charge, range, driving data, and navigation information.

ID. Buzz Pro S Plus

Starting MSRP: $65,045 (RWD) and $69,545 (4Motion AWD).

The Pro S Plus has a Dune, Moonlight, or Copper interior. The single exterior paint colors are Deep Black Pearl and Metro Silver Metallic, but there are two-tone paint options. It’s available in a single-motor RWD or a dual-motor AWD configuration.

Standard features include a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system (with subwoofer), Park Assist Plus, a kick-operated power tailgate, and a heads-up display. Pro S Plus RWD models have second-row bench seats, although captain’s chairs are optional. 4Motion AWD variants receive captain’s chairs for the second row and have an option for a heated windshield.

VW’s panoramic and electrochromic glass roof, which changes from opaque to transparent, is a $1,495 option.

ID. Buzz 1st Edition

Starting MSRP: $67,045 (RWD) and $71,545 (4Motion AWD).

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz 1st Edition builds on the standard feature set of the two Pro S trim levels. However, it has custom add-ons like unique 20-inch wheels, commemorative badges, and roof rail cross bars. The electrochromic glass roof, optional on the Pro S Plus, is standard on the 1st Edition.

The Dune interior is standard for the 1st Edition. Described by Volkswagen as a bright, airy, and coastal-inspired interior, it pairs light gray leatherette seats with clay-colored piping and a light wood-looking dashboard. Heritage floor mats are also standard.

Safety Features

Every 2025 VW ID. Buzz is standard with electronic stability control and seven airbags, including side curtain airbags.

Volkswagen’s Automatic Post-Collision Braking System is also standard. In certain situations, the system applies the brakes when the airbag sensors detect a primary collision. Similarly, Volkswagen’s Intelligent Crash Response System is standard. Following a collision, it will unlock the doors and activate the hazard lights.

The IQ.Drive suite of driver assistance technologies is standard. The package includes adaptive cruise control, active blind spot monitor, rear traffic alert, lane assist, and front assist (i.e., forward collision warning), among other features.

Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Volkswagen EV Warranty

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz leaves the Hanover, Germany, manufacturing plant with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty. Volkswagen’s 24-Hour Roadside Assistance Program is available for three years or 36,000 miles. Options are available to extend the warranty on any Volkswagen, including the ID. Buzz.

Additional Trial Features & Plans

Safe & Secure EV is available at no additional cost for five years. When activated, the trial includes Emergency Assistance, Automatic Crash Notifications, and Information Assistance.

The Vehicle Insights EV plan is available for seven years at no cost. It provides vehicle health status and maintenance alerts to ID. Buzz owners.

Remote Access EV comes with a five-year complimentary trial. 2025 VW ID. Buzz owners can control certain aspects of the vehicle through the myVW app. Available features include remote battery charging (begin or stop), remote locking and unlocking of doors, remote climate control, as well as the ability to search for charging stations and off-street parking.

2025 VW ID. Buzz Blue Charcoal

2025 VW ID. Buzz Pomelo Yellow

2025 VW ID. Buzz Energetic Orange

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.