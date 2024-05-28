2024 Chevy Equinox EV: Range Estimates, Trim Levels & Affordable Starting MSRP

2024 Chevy Equinox Summary Points

Wearing newly contoured sheet metal inspired by the Blazer EV and Silverado EV, the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is the much-vaunted $30,000 electric car.

“We are at a turning point where EVs will be the mainstream choice for the next generation of customers, and Equinox EV will lead this charge for us,” said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors. “With the flexibility of GM’s Ultium Platform, we are bringing to market vehicles at nearly every price point and for every purpose.”

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is available in five trim grades with a single-electric motor with front-wheel drive (FWD) or dual-electric motors and an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

2024 Chevy Equinox EV: What’s New?

The Chevy Equinox EV is an all-new battery-electric crossover based on parent company GM’s Ultium electric architecture. It’s also an essential vehicle for the bowtie brand, occupying an ever-growing market segment that appeals to value-conscious, green-minded car buyers.

Although wearing the ubiquitous Equinox name, the electric variant is a different animal from its namesake in the Chevrolet family tree. It’s available in a single-motor FWD or dual-motor AWD configuration with up to 288 horsepower, 333 lb-ft. of torque, and up to 319 miles of range.

Meanwhile, the base Equinox EV 1LT with FWD will arrive in late 2024 with a $36,390 (including the $1,395 destination charge) starting MSRP, making it a sterling deal against comparable EVs like the VW ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3LT. Photo: Chevrolet.

Powertrain, Battery Specs & Range

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV FWD has a single front-mounted electric motor that churns out 213 horsepower and 236 lb-ft. of torque. It has a modest Ultium battery pack to deliver an EPA-estimated 319 miles of driving range.

Meanwhile, it has a standard 11.5 kWh Level 2 recharger that adds up to 34 miles of range per hour of recharging. The Equinox EV is compatible with 150 kW DC fast-charging stations to replenish 77 miles of range in 10 minutes (both figures are GM estimates).

AWD Models

Available across the trim ladder is a dual-motor variant with all-wheel drive, 288 horsepower, and 333 lb-ft. of torque. The Equinox EV AWD delivers an EPA-estimated 285 miles of driving range and shares similar recharging capabilities as the FWD variants.

The range-topping 3RS eAWD has a multi-level recharging cord that enables Level 1 and Level 2 recharging up to 19.2 kW, unlocking 51 miles of range per hour of recharging.

Regenerative braking with one-pedal driving is standard across the lineup. Buyers can refer to the MyChevy app or access Ultium Charge 360 to locate charging stations or plot routes.

Towing Capacity

The 2024 Chevy Equinox has a 1,500 lb. max towing capacity, on par with contemporaries like the Nissan Ariya or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3RS interior layout. Photo: Chevrolet.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is a five-seat electric crossover SUV. It offers 41.6 and 38 inches of legroom in the front and second row. It may not seem like it, but the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a bit roomier, with 43.3 and 38.1 inches of front and rear legroom.

Meanwhile, the Equinox EV offers 26.4 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second-row seats. That cargo volume expands to 57.2 cubic feet by folding the second row.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV Starting MSRP

The 2024 Equinox EV is available in 1LT, 2LT, 2RS, 2LT, and 3RS trim grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,395 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

Equinox EV 1LT

The base Equinox EV 1LT starts at $36,390 and is available to order in late 2024. It has manual-adjustable front seats, 19-inch wheels, an 11-inch instrument cluster, and a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by Google Built In.

Equinox EV 2LT

The Equinox 2LT starts at $44,690 (FWD) and $47,690 (AWD). Standard features include LED headlights and taillights, an eight-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear privacy glass, a front LED light bar, roof rails, and heated wing mirrors.

Equinox EV 2RS

The 2RS starts at $46,190 (FWD) and $49,490 (AWD). It adds 21-inch aluminum wheels, a black and red or Adrenaline Red interior, and an available black roof to its standard features list.

Equinox EV 3LT

The 3LT starts at $46,690 (FWD) and $49,990 (AWD). It has a black and blue or Sky Cool Gray interior, a power front passenger seat, heated rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and 21-inch wheels.

Equinox EV 3RS

The top-of-the-line 3RS starts at $48,190 (FWD) and $51,490 (AWD). Its equipment list includes a heated flat-bottom steering wheel, a black and red or Adrenaline Red interior, a heated wiper park system, 21-inch wheels, and ventilated front seats.

OnStar and Chevrolet Connected Services are standard for the 2024 Equinox EV. Photo: Chevrolet.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Safety Features

Every Equinox EV comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist. This advanced driver assistance package includes automatic emergency braking, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.

Super Cruise

With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit hands-free operation of the Equinox EV on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roadways in the United States and Canada. According to Chevrolet, the network of compatible roads is expected to increase to 750,000 miles in 2025.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV Warranty

The Chevy Equinox EV leaves the Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile electric battery warranty. The package includes a three-year/36,000-mile corrosion warranty and five years/60,000 miles of roadside assistance, whichever comes first.

There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Chevy vehicle, including the Equinox.

Chevrolet Equinox EV Conclusion

We weren’t expecting Chevy to beat Tesla in creating a genuinely affordable, mass-market electric car. Still, it’s unsurprising that an American legacy automaker has beaten everybody to the punch, and we have a feeling the Equinox EV is just the start.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Equinox EV 1LT Gallery

Equinox EV 3LT Gallery

Equinox EV 3RS Gallery

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.