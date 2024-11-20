These 10 Car-Themed Monopoly Games Make Bankrupting Your Family a Joyous Occasion

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Commissions from Amazon come at no additional cost to you when making a purchase through the links below. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

The Joy of Car-Themed Monopoly Games

While you might not be able to hit the literal redline on a car-themed Monopoly board, you’ll still get that adrenaline rush when you force your family into bankruptcy during a “friendly” game over the holidays.

Monopoly, the game of acquisition and shady negotiation practices (there’s one in every family), has dozens of special editions, but these car-themed ones will delight enthusiasts of all ages. Ranging from NASCAR to classic cars, it’s pretty remarkable what happens when automotive culture meets this family-favorite real estate game.

We put together this list of car-themed Monopoly games but couldn’t rank them in any particular order. However, we’ll walk you through the list so you can find your personal favorite.

#1: NASCAR Collector’s Edition

The Best of The Bunch

There are a few NASCAR Monopoly editions to pick from. Dale Earnhardt has his own edition where you purchase his race cars, while the My Fantasy Drivers edition allows you to decide where the drivers go, peeling and placing the labels where you want (the driver labels are static cling).

On the flip side, while playing Monopoly NASCAR Collector’s Edition, you and your opponents race around the board to acquire both car and driver teams instead of properties. Of all the NASCAR editions, this one is our favorite.

Since the Collector’s Edition game was made a while ago, it won’t include newer faces like Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, or Austin Dillon. However, NASCAR fixtures like Dale Jr., Rusty Wallace, Bill Elliott, and Jeff Gordon are still up for grabs.

Beautiful Design

In terms of artistry, the Collector’s Edition ranks high with its neon colors and the graphic in the middle of Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon racing to the finish line. Sam Bass, the artist who created the Rainbow Warrior paint scheme, showcases his skillset once again, this time as the designer of the gameboard.

Bass also had a hand in shaping the pewter pieces, not forgetting to include things you see at every NASCAR race, like the small figurine waving the checkered flag or the semi-trucks you see parked in the middle of the track.

Where to Buy: As far as where to get your hands on this NASCAR Monopoly board, eBay is a pretty good option. We check Amazon every now and again, but it’s hit or miss. If you are a diehard fan, we recommend adding NASCAR 75 Years to your bookshelf.

#2: Mustang 40th Anniversary Edition

Returning to The World’s Fair

Monopoly is strictly forbidden at my house during the holidays (not my fault people in my family can’t buy the right properties), but I might be able to get my classic car-lover dad to reinstate it with this edition.

Players take a spin around the board with pieces unique to this set, including a pewter tire, front grille, the running Mustang logo, and a 1965 GT Fastback. To gain control of the board, players can buy, sell, or trade Mustang models like the original that debuted at the 1964 World’s Fair.

New Edge Mustangs

This Monopoly game celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Mustang in 2004, so it won’t include the 5th, 6th, or 7th generation Mustangs. The 2004 version of the famous pony car was the last of the “New Edge” models before Ford restyled the Mustang in 2005.

Where to Buy: It’s usually available on Amazon (fingers crossed).

Mustang 40th Anniversary Edition Monopoly See Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Buy, sell, or trade Mustang models like the original that debuted at the 1964 World’s Fair.



Includes vintage Mustang patch cards and collectible pewter tokens.



Perfect gift for any Mustang lover.

#3: Classic Volkswagen Monopoly

Avoid The Wash Bay!

In this reimagined version of Monopoly, players trade VW money to collect vintage makes and models that replace the board’s properties (you can lay claim to the classic VW Fastback in place of Boardwalk, for example). Carports and garages replace houses and hotels, but players can still collect that extra rent when opponents land on their car title.

If you land on the wash bay, be prepared to shell out $100, not to mention the $200 for vehicle registration. It makes me wonder if the DMV would be interested in partnering with Monopoly to make their own version of the game!

Where to Buy: Out of all the car-themed Monopoly games here, this one might be harder to come by. Try checking the VW Monopoly page on BoardGameGeek periodically.

#4: Corvette 50th Anniversary Edition

All The Classics

In Corvette Monopoly, you can simultaneously own an original 1953 model, a vintage shark coupe, and a classic stingray. Of course, that’s only if you have keen financial skills!

Classic Corvettes take the place of properties while players navigate the board to command the entire collection of cars. The board still has Monopoly’s classic look, but the Corvette DNA can be found in the darker, monochromatic accents that highlight the playing surfaces.

Where to Buy: This special Corvette edition of Monopoly is usually available on Amazon.

The Real Deal

However, if you have more than just Monopoly money and want the real deal, the 2025 Corvette ZR1 is a powerhouse. It features a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 known as the LT7, which was inspired by the Small Block Gemini Architecture of the LT6 engine program. Before hitting the market, the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 underwent development at Road Atlanta, Virginia International Raceway, and the Nürburgring.

Corvette 50th Anniversary Edition Monopoly See Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Classic Corvettes replace properties as players navigate the board to command an entire collection of cars.



Retains Monopoly’s classic look, but the Corvette DNA can be found in the board’s monochromatic accents.



Just as cool as a set of mag wheels, this Monopoly board makes a great gift.

#5: Ford 100th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

Back to The Beginning

While there are other variations of Ford Monopoly, the 100th Anniversary Collector’s Edition goes back to the Blue Oval’s roots with the 1903 Model A, which automotive history buffs may recall as Ford’s first-ever product. According to The Henry Ford Museum, the 1903 Model A Runabout produced eight horsepower from its two-cylinder engine and cost $850 brand new.

As a tribute board to Ford’s first century, it includes unique racing dollars and six collectible pewter tokens: The 1914 Model T, the ’32 Deuce Coupe, a ’48 F-1 truck, a classic ’55 Thunderbird, the iconic 1964 Mustang, the still futuristic looking 2003 Ford GT.

Along with other notable classics like the 1949 Ford Custom Convertible, players can also purchase powertrains like a Flathead V8 in their bid to win the board.

Where to Buy: This Ford 100th Anniversary Monopoly game is usually available on Amazon. Everyone knows a Ford fan, so this is an excellent gift to pass the time over Christmas break.

Ford 100th Anniversary Edition Monopoly See Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Special Monopoly board commemorates 100 years of the company that revolutionized the automotive industry.



Players can own Ford’s most renowned vehicles, including the two-cylinder 1903 Model A, the automaker’s first product.



It’s even okay to play this with Chevy fans (probably).

#6: Monopoly Cars 2 Race Track

Family Fun

For kids who are more into Lightning McQueen than Chevys and Fords, Cars 2 Monopoly will be an absolute blast! Unlike the other editions, this Monopoly board is a perfect circle and is a proper race track.

The game is modified to keep children engaged, as the starting recommended player age is lowered to five. Instead of rolling dice, kids give Lightning McQueen a push to see what number he lands on and how many spaces they can move.

True to form, the properties are replaced with familiar Cars characters like the lovable tow truck, Mater, or secret agent Holley Shiftwell. Your kids might be too young to drive, but they can experience the excitement of being first-time car owners while they try to leave their friends in the dust.

Where to Buy: This kid-friendly version of Monopoly is available on Amazon.

Monopoly Cars 2 Race Track See Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Based on the popular Pixar and Disney film, this Cars 2 Monopoly board makes for a fun game night with the family.



Kids give Lightning McQueen a push to see what number he lands on and how many spaces they can move.



#7: Monopoly Gamer Mario Kart

Turtle Shells & Banana Peels!

Nintendo teamed up with Monopoly to turn out a Mario Kart edition for the Gamer series, which features popular Super Mario characters. You can crush your opponents by buying properties, but Mario Kart style!

Instead of avoiding the lava in Bowser’s Castle or sliding off Rainbow Road into oblivion, you can buy those and other tracks with coins instead of Monopoly’s usual properties and paper cash.

You can pick between Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, and Toad. Each character is tucked in their color-coordinated race cars and ready to toss some shells. Just like those Mario Kart marathons in college when you should have been studying, playing the Monopoly version also means avoiding banana peels!

Where to Buy: The Mario Kart edition of Monopoly is usually available on Amazon.

Monopoly Gamer Mario Kart See Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Red shells and banana peels! Popular Nintendo game now packaged as a Monopoly board.



Players can pick between Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, and Toad for game pieces.

#8: Nürburgring Edition

Tabletop Grand Prix

The merciless track where automakers push their vehicles to the limit is now available for your kitchen table. You can own pieces of the “Green Hell” that many a performance car has sunk its teeth into, like the Schwedenkreuz (Swedish Cross) or Galgenkof curves.

You have to pay up when you land on the Nordschleife Zufahrt (The North Loop Driveway), but there are cool pieces to move around the board, like a tire, a helmet, or an F1 car.

Keep Google Translate handy and use it to learn a new language (Eine neue Sprache lernen) because this version of Monopoly is in German (Beeindruckend!). The go-to jail square is still the same, if not written in German.

Where to Buy: In the past, we have found it for sale via the Nürburgring shop.

#9: Shinola Detroit Edition Monopoly

441 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201

Set in the automotive strong-arm of Detroit, Shinola’s Monopoly game pays homage to its hometown. The pieces have a more antiqued look than other Monopoly games, symbolizing the Motor City’s culture. Game pieces include a record player, pocket watch, Yorkie, piggy bank, handheld iron, and a car that looks like a tiny vintage Maserati ready to speed around the board.

Riddled with references to Detroit, like Boardwalk and Park Place being replaced with Woodward and Jefferson avenues, we can’t help but rank it among our favorites. The only inaccuracy on this board is that car insurance is just $75—what a dream to pay only that much for insurance in Michigan!

Where to Buy: This special Monopoly edition is available through the Shinola Detroit website for around $400. This is the most expensive game on our list, but it’s also one of the nicest. The money and pieces are stored under the board made from black lacquered solid mahogany.

All The Way Down Roll Cart Corridor

The mechanics and gearheads in your family might be excited to compete in the Snap-on Tools version of Monopoly. To navigate the board and “fix” your way to victory, you must select your favorite tool, like that signature Snap-on socket that put the company on the map in the 1920s.

The properties have fun names, like Pliers Place, Roll Cart Corridor, and Wrench Way. Scanner Boulevard replaces Boardwalk, so expect a heavy diagnostic fee if you land there.

It might also get tense when you land on the money-guzzling vintage van that demands you pay $200 or when you get caught by the $75 towing service square. However, no one is better at figuring out tough problems than mechanics!

Where to Buy: We bought a version on Amazon a couple of years ago for about $140, but it doesn’t seem to be available there anymore. You might have better luck with eBay or an Etsy shop.

Car-Themed Monopoly Games Summary

The special edition Monopoly boards above have been some of our favorites over the years. Any one of them will make for a great birthday or Christmas gift and will be a fun, even if slightly competitive, way to pass the time after those holiday meals with family.

The Cars 2 Monopoly board is great for kids, while the Corvette and Mustang ones are great for a loved one who can’t get enough of those classics. Either way, you can’t go wrong with the car-themed Monopoly games on this list!

Emily Pruitt is fascinated by the current changes in the automotive industry, from electric cars and infrastructure to fully autonomous vehicles. Outside of the automotive world, she can be found writing poetry or unraveling the latest mystery novel.