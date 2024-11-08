Slime Cordless Tire Inflator: Good Option for Unexpected Low Tires (Tested & Reviewed)

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. The Slime cordless tire infaltor in this review was provided to us by Slime. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Slime Cordless Tire Inflator Quick Details

Works well for one-off bead leaks, punctures from a nail, or seasonal temperature changes that can result in a moderate loss of tire pressure.

Includes a built-in LED flashlight, digital pressure display, and two adapters: one for inflatables and one for balls.

The Slime cordless tire inflator can fill a standard car tire from flat in about six minutes.

Slime Cordless Tire Inflator Pros Small Affordable Battery Life Cons Not as Robust as Other Tire Inflators Some Negative Reviews on Amazon

Automoblog Review & Evaluation Process

Slime sent us the cordless tire inflator featured in this review. While writing this review, we considered three things: Versatility & Robustness: Consumers purchase a portable tire inflator to use it for a variety of reasons, from vehicle and motorcycle tires to balls, bicycles, and other inflatables. Since Michigan is home to Automoblog, one of our benchmarks when evaluating products is if we would feel comfortable placing them in our winter emergency kit. Although we have another tire inflator in our winter emergency kit, we would feel comfortable switching it out for this Slime cordless inflator. User Friendliness: We prefer portable tire inflators with a digital screen and storage provisions for the hoses and additional accessories (which could be on the unit itself or a bag or case). We examine how quickly everything could be removed and assembled since having a low tire is both an inconvenience and a potential safety hazard. We also looked for “value-added” features, such as a built-in LED flashlight for inflating a tire at night. Battery Life: We looked at two considerations for the Slime cordless tire inflator: the time it takes the battery to recharge fully and how many minutes the unit can run under repeated use (in ideal conditions). Show more Show less

Slime Cordless Tire Inflator Review Summary

Portable tire inflators, like this offering from Slime, pack the convenience and functionality of a larger air compressor into a cordless unit. Given its small size (just shy of three lbs.), it will slip behind the seat or stow nicely in your trunk.

It’s easy to use, holds a charge for a good length of time, and is worth its modest weight in gold if you have a low tire when you least expect it.

Inflation Time

In a worst-case scenario, it can fill a standard car tire from flat in about six minutes, defined in the owner’s manual as a P195/65R15 tire with a max of 35 psi. Slime recommends not running the inflator beyond 10 minutes straight, which is more than enough capacity for the occasional low tire.

The Slime cordless tire inflator is also suitable for motorcycles, ATVs, bikes, balls, and pool inflatables.

Customer Reviews

Amazon’s AI-generated text of customer reviews finds that some have reported issues with quality and functionality. However, other reviewers have pointed out the inflator’s ease of use and ability to hold a charge.

We have not experienced the functionality issues ourselves, but it’s important to note that other customers have mentioned such things.

Use Cases

Along with customer reviews, consider how you might use something like the Slime cordless tire inflator.

Based on our experience, the Slime cordless tire inflator is best for personal use, which includes your vehicle, motorcycle, and anything for a family outing, like a football, air mattress, or pool inflatable. While we included this Slime unit on our list of the best portable tire inflators, there are arguably better options for fleet, farm, and industrial use (which we cover on that best-of list).

Works for one-off bead leaks, punctures from a nail, or seasonal temperature changes that can result in a slight to moderate loss of tire pressure.

Can fill a standard car tire from flat in about six minutes.

One year limited warranty from date of purchase.



Can fill a standard car tire from flat in about six minutes.



One year limited warranty from date of purchase.

Features & Accessories

The Silme cordless tire inflator has an integrated LED flashlight, a digital gauge, two adapters (one for inflatables, one for balls), and a two-foot-long air hose. When not in use, the air hose wraps around the unit and tucks into place.

One potential issue is how the adapters snap into the bottom of the inflator (photo here). While they snap in tightly, we have a slight concern about them falling out and getting lost.

Battery & Charging

Inside the Slime cordless tire inflator is a sealed rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The battery has a minimal charge out of the box, so Slime recommends charging it before the first use.

If the internal battery is drained, the inflator takes about four hours to charge via a 2.1A USB outlet. Beneath the digital gauge is an input for a standard USB-A cable (not included) to charge the unit. Indicator lights to the left of the USB-A input show the current battery life.

We use a USB-A to USB-C cable to charge our Slime cordless tire inflator, connecting the USB-C end to a wall charger block/adapter.

In ideal conditions, the inflator should hold a charge for a maximum of six months, but charging the unit every four months is recommended.

Pull the green lever up to secure the air hose onto the valve stem when using the Slime cordless tire inflator.

Using The Slime Cordless Tire Inflator

After placing the air hose on the valve stem, pull the lever up to lock it into place. This may take some getting used to, as conventional logic suggests that pulling the lever down, not up, would lock it onto the tire valve stem.

Press and hold the black on-off button for about two seconds to activate the inflator. The plus and minus buttons let you set the desired PSI. Press the black on-off button again to start the inflator, which will stop automatically once the target pressure is reached.

Hold the black on-off button for three seconds to turn on the LED flashlight. The flashlight is nice for working at night, although it does not double as an emergency or SOS beacon.

After two minutes of inactivity, the inflator will turn off. To avoid the risk of overheating from continuous use, allow the unit to cool for about a half-hour before using it again.

Slime Cordless Tire Inflator vs. Corded Option

We also own the corded 12V Slime inflator, which we purchased at a Meijer here in the Detroit area. It was a classic case of coming out after grocery shopping, seeing our low tire, packing our groceries in our Ford Focus (nicknamed the Mountain Goat by our staff), and walking back into Meijer to purchase a portable inflator.

When comparing the two, we prefer the cordless tire inflator from Slime. We believe Slime’s cordless option is more versatile, flexible, and convenient, but we’ve continued to use our corded Slime tire inflator.

The corded inflator from Slime is less expensive, although the cordless option will fill a standard car tire faster (six minutes versus eight minutes for the corded inflator). Meanwhile, the corded inflator has an analog pressure gauge, whereas the cordless inflator has a digital display.

Works for one-off bead leaks, punctures from a nail, or seasonal temperature changes that can result in a slight to moderate loss of tire pressure.

Can fill a standard car tire from flat in about six minutes.

One year limited warranty from date of purchase.



Can fill a standard car tire from flat in about six minutes.



One year limited warranty from date of purchase.

Is The Slime Cordless Tire Inflator Worth It?

Based on our experience, the Slime cordless tire inflator is worth the money if you are looking for something affordable that will serve as a quick remedy for an unexpected low tire. This cordless unit from Slime will handle those annoying bead leaks, nail punctures, or seasonal temperature changes that can result in a loss of tire pressure.

We also own the Fanttik X8 and X8 Apex tire inflators, which have served us well. If you are not yet sold on this Slime unit but still want a reasonably priced tire inflator, the X8 offerings from Fanttik are good potential options. This comparison video from our YouTube channel covers the differences between the Fanttik X8 and X8 Apex.

Portable Tire Inflator Tips

Regardless of which tire inflator you purchase, there are a few “housekeeping” items to keep in mind, both for your safety and the longevity of the inflator. Here are a few tips:

Always use the portable tire inflator in a well-ventilated area. Likewise, make sure nothing is obstructing air flow to the inflator.

The correct tire pressures for your vehicle are located in your owner’s manual or driver’s side door jamb. Similarly, read through the manual that comes with the inflator before using it for the first time.

Allow the portable tire inflator to cool after extended periods of use. If there is an issue during the warranty period, refer to the owner’s manual for the next steps.

Charge the battery periodically to ensure the tire inflator is ready when you need it.

Portable Tire Inflator FAQ