Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We purchased the Avid Power cordless tire inflator seen here with our own money. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Crash Course:

The CalTrend “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” seat covers are among the best car seat covers that we tested based on fit, comfort, and durability.

Those looking for an especially durable car seat cover should consider the Covercraft Carhartt Precision Fit seat covers. These fit well, look great, and won’t wear or tear over time.

The best seat covers for cars can vary dramatically in price. Our picks for the best car seat covers range in price from as low as $20 to $245.

Installing a new set of car seat covers can be a relatively inexpensive way to upgrade your vehicle. Seat covers for cars can be used to convert a cloth seat to a leather seat, or as a way to cover up old, cracked upholstery.

Some car seat covers claim to offer a universal fit, while others are custom seat covers designed for your specific vehicle. We’ve tested a variety of options to let you know which are the most comfortable and which fit the best.

Best Car Seat Covers

The best car seat covers are the CalTrend “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” Seat Covers, Covercraft Carhartt Precision Fit Seat Covers, Inch Empire Synthetic Linen Car Seat Covers, CalTrend Neo Supreme Seat Cover, and the Black Panther Faux Leather Seat Cover.

Best-Rated Seat Covers

Each car seat cover in this review was thoroughly tested and evaluated based on several categories, including fit, comfort, and durability.

The scores in each category are compiled into a single overall rating that ranges from 1.0 to 5.0 stars. Each seat cover’s ratings, including their overall ratings and awards from our team, are highlighted below:

Brand/Model Overall Rating Award Cost CalTrend

“I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” 4.7 Best Car Seat Cover $260 Covercraft

Carhartt Seat Covers 4.5 Most Durable

Seat Covers $265 Inch Empire

Seat Covers 4.3 Best Breathable

Seat Covers $125 CalTrend

Neosupreme Seat Covers 3.8 Most Comfortable

Car Seat Covers $180 Black Panther

Seat Cover 3.8 Best Budget

Seat Cover $25

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

For those interested in learning more, we’ve provided a detailed review of each of the best seat covers for cars in the sections below:

1. CalTrend “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” Seat Covers: Best Car Seat Cover

Cost : $260

: $260 Fit : Custom

: Custom Material : Faux leather (PU leather)

: Faux leather (PU leather) Coverage: Front seats, rear solid bench, rear 20/40/20 bench, rear 60/40 bench

CalTrend “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” Review

CalTrend’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” best-seller seat covers offer the perfect option for someone who wants to inexpensively change their cloth upholstery to a leather-like surface. This seat cover is UV-resistant and extra durable to withstand tearing and scratching.

These seat covers are also exceptionally easy to clean. They can be wiped down with a damp cloth, making them a good choice for those who have pets or small children. Below are the pros and cons of the CalTrend’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” seat covers:

Pros Cons Durable material Can get very hot to touch Great seat compatibility Extremely comfortable

Here’s how the CalTrend “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” performed in each category:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Fit 5.0 Comfort 4.5 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.7

Based on our experience as well as customer reviews, we believe these custom-fit seat covers are compatible with most vehicles.

CalTrend “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather”: Our Experience

The ICBINL seat covers are made from a thick, durable leatherette. Handling these seat covers, it became apparent to us that they won’t easily be damaged. We noticed that they did produce a mild odor that lasted for several weeks before dissipating. The odor was not exceptionally strong but it did linger longer than we would’ve liked.

Installing the seat cover is not too difficult and is made easier with the inclusion of a plastic crowbar that CalTrend ships with this cover. However, the installation instructions provided by CalTrend are poor. It isn’t too difficult to figure out how the covers slip on but may be frustrating for some. The front seat covers fit like a glove, and the rear seat covers also fit quite well.

CalTrend “I Can’t Beleive It’s Not Leather”: What Customers Are Saying

RealTruck review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on around 220 reviews

The most common comment about the CalTrend ICBINL car and truck seat covers is that they fit well—surprisingly well. Many don’t expect a perfect fit from a third-party seat cover and are pleased to find a perfectly snug fit. Some reviewers say that you can’t even tell these are seat covers once installed.

Many also praise the ICBINL seat covers for their durability.

Though these covers fit perfectly for the majority of reviewers, a few complained that these covers may not be ideal for every make and model. Some also complain about the seats getting very hot in the sun—even hotter than real leather.

2. Covercraft Carhartt Seat Covers: Most Durable Seat Covers

Cost : $265

: $265 Fit : Custom

: Custom Material : Duck-weave Carhartt fabric

: Duck-weave Carhartt fabric Coverage: Front seats, rear solid bench, rear 20/40/20 bench, rear 60/40 bench

Covercraft Carhartt Seat Covers Review

Those looking for a rugged, practical set of car seat covers should consider the Covercraft Carhartt Precision Fit Seat Covers. Made from a similar durable duck-weave material as Carhartt’s renowned trousers, these seat covers are designed to be virtually spill-proof and tear-proof.

As the name suggests, these car seat covers are designed to offer a snug fit, and they certainly provided that with our test vehicle. Below are the pros and cons of the Covercraft Carhartt seat covers:

Pros Cons Spill- and tear-proof Covers center armrest Good heat reflection Amazing fit

Here’s how the Covercraft Carhartt seat cover performed in each category:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Fit 5.0 Comfort 4.0 Durability 5.0 Overall Rating 4.5

Quality materials aside, Covercraft backs up the longevity of these covers with a three-year warranty. So you certainly don’t need to worry about this seat cover lasting.

Covercraft Carhartt Precision FitSeat Covers: Our Experience

For the most part, these seat covers fit well. In fact, the Covercraft seat cover offered one of the best fits among those seat covers we tested. Even without the underneath anchor straps, these non-slip seat covers stayed secure during the weeks they were tested.

What really stands out about these covers is the durable, water-resistant material. They are not plush and so do not increase cushioning, but these covers do reflect heat well, and will not get especially hot or cold. These may be a good option for those who want the durability of leather without the heat-absorbing properties.

One drawback we noted about the Covercraft Carhartt cover is the bench cover. It does not include a flap for the center armrest. This makes the cover easier to install, but it renders the center console in the backseat unusable.

Carhartt Covercraft Seat Covers: What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.2 out of 5.0 based on around 600 reviews

One thing that many reviewers point out is how well these seat covers fit. This matters for both comfort and appearance. The tight fit makes these seat covers appear factory-installed. Another often-praised feature is durability. Many choose to purchase the Covercraft Carhartt covers for their work vehicles that see a lot of dirt and heavy use, and are frequently driven off-road.

Unfortunately, these covers don’t fit every vehicle. Most complaints come from those who experienced less than a perfect fit. Another common issue is the center console. Some sets do not include space for this, and users have issues with the back bench covers.

3. Inch Empire Seat Covers: Best Breathable Seat Covers

Cost : $125

: $125 Fit : Universal

: Universal Material : Synthetic linen

: Synthetic linen Coverage: Front seats, rear 20/40/20 bench

Inch Empire Synthetic Linen Car Seat Cover Review

This Inch Empire universal-fit seat cover has a faux linen appearance that is sleek and comfortable. The material is very breathable, resulting in a cooler seat than leather or faux-leather upholstery. These seat covers are machine-washable, and Inch Empire’s Amazon sale page lists compatible makes and models.

Choose this seat cover if you’re looking for something comfortable with bucket seats. While we didn’t test these covers on bucket seats, they claim to be compatible with these kinds of seats and customer reviews and images back up these claims. Below are the pros and cons of the Inch Empire seat covers:

Pros Cons Great compatibility Mild initial odor Unparalleled breathability

Here’s how the Inch Empire seat covers performed in each category:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Fit 4.0 Comfort 4.5 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.3

Inch Empire Synthetic Linen Car Seat Cover: Our Experience

Like most seat covers, these had a mild glue odor upon unpackaging, but this dissipated very quickly (within a day). We only tested the front seat cover, and this fit our test vehicle very well with no sliding.

The material is comfortable and soft, but not especially plush. If you want to sit on a more pillow-like surface, you might consider something else. That said, this material has the benefit of exceptional breathability. The light color also prevents these covers from absorbing as much heat as dark-colored upholstery.

Inch Empire Car Seat Covers: What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.4 out of 5.0 based on over 300 ratings

Based on Amazon reviews, many purchase these seat covers for their appearance. Customers are pleased with the look and find the Inch Empire seat covers easy to install. For most front seats, they seem to fit well with little slip. However, these are universal seat covers and might not fit every vehicle, especially those with extra large seats. One reviewer with a Lincoln Navigator said these seat covers did not fit.

A few customers also mentioned that their covers arrived with components missing, specifically the hooks that are used to secure this cover underneath your front seat. According to reviewers, the back seat bench covers fit alright but don’t fit as well as the front seat covers.

4. CalTrend NeoSupreme Seat Covers: Most Comfortable Car Seat Covers

Cost : $180

: $180 Fit : Custom

: Custom Material : Neosupreme (wetsuit-like material)

: Neosupreme (wetsuit-like material) Coverage: Front seats

CalTrend NeoSupreme Seat Covers Review

As with the “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” seat covers, the CalTrend NeoSupreme covers are custom-fit. However, based on our experience as well as several customer reviews, they are not as universally well-fitting as the ICBINL.

The biggest benefit of the CalTrend is the high-quality waterproof car seat cover material. This is a good pick for those who frequent an ocean or lake or often participate in watersports. It’s also a good choice if you prefer a soft, plush spot to sit. Below are the pros and cons of the CalTrend NeoSupreme car seat cover:

Pros Cons Waterproof material Good, but imperfect fit Plush, soft seat

Here’s how the CalTrend NeoSupreme Seat Covers performed in each category:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Fit 4.0 Comfort 4.0 Durability 3.5 Overall Rating 3.8

CalTrend NeoSupreme Seat Cover: Our Experience

Installing these seat covers is similar to the ICBINL covers. The included instructions are similarly poor. The front seat covers fit our test vehicle like a glove, but the bench seat covers were a little too loose, sagging in spots. The fit was workable but not perfect.

Once installed, the covers look great and are very comfortable. We noticed a mild glue odor that lasted for a day or two. You may want to wash these covers before installation to avoid this odor altogether.

CalTrend Neosupreme: What Customers Are Saying

RealTruck review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on over 370 reviews

Many people choose these quality seat covers because they are effectively waterproof. The wetsuit-like material is plush and absorbent. Many report a good fit, though the fit is not perfect for everyone. While most report excellent fitment, there are more who say the fit isn’t perfect compared with the CalTrend ICBINL covers.

At least one reviewer said they had these covers for well over a year and they have held up excellently. Most say they have great functionality, are easy to clean, and are comfortable.

5. Black Panther Faux Leather Seat Cover: Best Budget Seat Cover

Cost : $25

: $25 Fit : Universal

: Universal Material : Faux leather

: Faux leather Coverage: Cushion only

Black Panther Faux Leather Seat Cover Review

The Black Panther Faux Leather seat cover consists only of a seat cushion (rather than covering the entire seat and headrest). It comes in several different colors to match your existing upholstery, and many use it to cover worn and faded seats. The Black Panther cover blends well with real leather interiors.

This is a good pick if you want a simple seat cover and don’t want to spend more than $50. Given the low cost, it is not especially durable. If you’re looking for something to last you several years and beyond, you might consider the CalTrend alternative. Below are the pros and cons of the Black Panther Faux Leather seat cover:

Pros Cons Unbeatable price Not especially durable Passes all essential tests Only adequate fit

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Fit 4.0 Comfort 4.0 Durability 3.5 Overall Rating 3.8

Black Panther Car Seat Cover: Our Experience

This is among the easiest vehicle seat covers to install, mostly because it doesn’t cover the entire seat. It did not slide at all once installed. We found the quality of stitching and materials to be decent.

While this seat cover doesn’t stand out in any particular aspect, it is satisfactory in all major categories. It isn’t uncomfortable but didn’t offer any kind of comfort upgrade over our test vehicle’s cloth seats. That said, for the cost, it does what you’d expect it to do. It fits, it looks nice, and it is easy to clean.

Black Panther Seat Cover: What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 based on over 14,000 reviews

The Black Panther seat cover looks nice and is easy to install, according to Amazon reviews. Some purchase this to protect their leather seats from dye transfer or as a replacement for faded leather seats.

While this product is good upon first use, it is not especially durable. After several months, these covers may stretch and not fit as well as upon first installation. For the low cost, however, most feel they get their value out of this car seat cover.

Car Seat Cover Buying Guide

There are a number of reasons to install aftermarket car seat covers, including:

To change upholstery appearance

Enhance comfort

Cover over old and faded upholstery

Serve as a seat protector against sun, tears, and dirt

Depending on the reason you want to install an automotive seat cover, you may prefer a certain material or be shopping in a specific price range. Regardless of your reason, you’ll want a car seat cover that is durable, offers a snug fit, and is comfortable.

Do You Need A Car Seat Cover?

There are many reasons to purchase a car seat cover, even if you’re already happy with your current upholstery. Benefits of an aftermarket car seat cover include:

Protects your seats from animal and children’s messes

Removable car seat covers are easy to clean

Upgrades your upholstery at a relatively low price

Changes your seat cover material

Reduces wear and tear on your actual car seat

Protects against fading and UV damage

If you’re a pet owner or need to transport a toddler in your car, it can be a good idea to purchase protective vehicle seat covers that are easy to clean. Those who find their current car seats uncomfortable may decide to switch from cloth to leather or vice-versa. A car seat cover is much less expensive than redoing the upholstery in your vehicle.

If you’re more or less happy with your current car seats, you probably don’t need a car seat cover, though it can be a good idea to invest in a sun shade to protect your upholstery from UV damage while parked.

Car Seat Cover Cost

The cost of a car seat cover can range from $30 to $500. At the low end, you can purchase a basic cover for a single seat. The most expensive car seat covers are made for vehicle-specific precision fit and include both front and back seat covers.

$30 – $50 : There aren’t many full-fledged car seat covers you can buy in this price range, but you can find toppers for your seat cushion that enhance comfort and reduce wear.

: There aren’t many full-fledged car seat covers you can buy in this price range, but you can find toppers for your seat cushion that enhance comfort and reduce wear. $50 – $100 : In this price range, you should be able to find good a single car seat cover for just your driver’s seat or front seat. It’s unlikely that you’ll find a model-specific fit. Car seat covers in this range are also likely to be linen or synthetic leather.

: In this price range, you should be able to find good a single car seat cover for just your driver’s seat or front seat. It’s unlikely that you’ll find a model-specific fit. Car seat covers in this range are also likely to be linen or synthetic leather. $200 – $700 : This is the typical range for an aftermarket car seat cover. In this price range, you can find model-specific covers for a variety of vehicles. Cover cost will vary based on your vehicle and if you choose to purchase a single cover or a full set for your front and back row.

: This is the typical range for an aftermarket car seat cover. In this price range, you can find model-specific covers for a variety of vehicles. Cover cost will vary based on your vehicle and if you choose to purchase a single cover or a full set for your front and back row. $1,000+: If you’re looking for factory replacements for your car seat covers, they may cost up in this range, especially if you are buying leather seat covers. Thankfully, few aftermarket car seat covers are this expensive.

Best Seat Cover Material For Cars

Car seat covers are made in a range of materials including and beyond standard upholstery. Common car seat cover materials include:

Leather and faux leather : Many like the look of these materials, and they are also extremely durable. A drawback is that leather car seat covers can get hot and sticky in the summer.

: Many like the look of these materials, and they are also extremely durable. A drawback is that leather car seat covers can get hot and sticky in the summer. Neoprene : Neoprene is not a common material for factory seat covers, but some like it for aftermarket protection. Neoprene seat covers and neoprene-like materials can be plush and offer a soft, waterproof seat. As with leather, this type of cover can get hot as it doesn’t tend to breathe as well as linen and cloth covers.

: Neoprene is not a common material for factory seat covers, but some like it for aftermarket protection. Neoprene seat covers and neoprene-like materials can be plush and offer a soft, waterproof seat. As with leather, this type of cover can get hot as it doesn’t tend to breathe as well as linen and cloth covers. Linen : Some car seat covers are made from linen materials, which offer excellent breathability. These covers may not be as durable as a leather or neoprene cover.

: Some car seat covers are made from linen materials, which offer excellent breathability. These covers may not be as durable as a leather or neoprene cover. Canvas: A thick, canvas-like material is good for breathability and protection, though may not offer the plushest comfort.

Fitted Seat Cover

A car seat cover can only be as good as its fit. Even the most comfortable material will make for a poor cover if you slide around on top of it. The best seat covers for cars are often manufactured for vehicle-specific fitment.

Most covers have a similar design: They slide over the top of your seat and are secured by straps that run under the seat cushion. In some vehicles, there is no clearance under the seat (this is the case with our test vehicle), and these straps cannot be secured. However, if the seat cover is tight enough, it will stay secured even without using these anchor straps.

Best Car Seat Covers: Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a low-cost way to increase driver seat comfort, you can purchase the Black Panther Faux leather seat cover for relatively cheap. For full seat coverage, our top pick is CalTrend’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” seat cover, which fits well and looks great. Those looking for an especially durable cover for a heavy-duty car seat protector should try Covercraft’s Carhartt Precision Fit Seat Covers.

Below are our picks for the best car seat covers in 2025:

Best Car Seat Cover: CalTrend “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” Seat Covers Most Durable Seat Covers: Covercraft Carhartt Precision Fit Seat Covers Best Breathable Seat Covers: Inch Empire Synthetic Linen Car Seat Cover Most Comfortable Car Seat Covers: CalTrend NeoSupreme Seat Cover Best Budget Seat Cover: Black Panther Faux Leather Seat Cover

Car Seat Covers: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about car seat covers:

Which type of car seat cover is best? There is no best car seat cover for everyone. The right cover for you depends on your own priorities. Do you want a soft, plush cover or something that is easy to clean? Do you prefer leather or vinyl seats? Do you need something that won’t heat up in the sun or something that’s waterproof? In general, the best car seat covers are precision-fit and designed to last for several years. Are car seat covers worth buying? Car seat covers are a good way to freshen up the look of old and worn upholstery in your vehicle. They are also a way to improve passenger comfort or simply switch up the look of your car interior. Another reason to purchase a car seat cover is to protect your upholstery from excessive wear. How do I know what seat covers will fit my car? Many of the best seat covers for cars are precision-crafted to fit specific vehicles. Double-check with the car seat cover retailer that these covers will fit your particular vehicle. That said, aftermarket car seat covers don’t always fit every vehicle perfectly, and you won’t know for sure until you try them yourself. Check customer reviews and search for those who tried the covers on the same make and model vehicle. How much does it cost to put seat covers on a car? Aftermarket car seat covers can be installed at home with relatively little effort for free. Are seat covers hard to install? Seat covers are not especially difficult to install. Installing seat covers on both front seats and the rear bench can take up to an hour, but the process is fairly straightforward. Do car seat covers fit all car seats? No. Not all car seats from every manufacturer are designed to the same specifications. While there is a similarity in size and shape – especially with the front bucket seats – not every car seat cover will fit every vehicle. Many car seat covers are sold with model-specific sizing.

Car Seat Cover Reviews: Our Testing Process

To select the best car seat covers for testing, we combed through online customer reviews on Amazon and RealTruck. We chose seat covers made with a variety of materials and at different price points. We were also sure to test the most popular car seat covers on these websites.

To evaluate car seat covers, we started by installing them in our test vehicle. Each set of seat covers was used in a daily driver for several days. While testing these car seat covers, we tried to assess fit, comfort, and overall durability.

Fit

Our fit rating is based both on how well a seat cover fit the test vehicle as well as the consensus we could gather based on online customer reviews. Keep in mind that a car seat cover may fit some vehicles better than others. We gave the highest ratings to car seat covers that fit snugly without sliding, bunching, or coming loose after extended use.

Comfort

Our comfort score is partially based on fit and the car seat cover’s material. Car seat covers that stay relatively cool even in the summer and offer a soft, non-scratchy surface score best in this category.

Comfort is ultimately subjective, of course. In addition to our own experience, we also factor reviewer experiences into our score.

Durability

Our durability rating is based on the strength of a cover’s materials. Car seat covers that are stretchy or that will not easily tear score best in this category. For our durability score, we also considered customer reviews, to get perspective from those who may have used these car seat covers for at least several months.

How We Score Products

Every car seat cover we test is given a score between 1.0 and 5.0 stars in each category. Here’s what those star ratings mean in concrete terms:

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating means a car seat cover is among the best in a category. It fits perfectly, is more comfortable than most factory car seats, or can be expected to last for a decade.

: A 5.0-star rating means a car seat cover is among the best in a category. It fits perfectly, is more comfortable than most factory car seats, or can be expected to last for a decade. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star rating means a car seat cover performs better than average in a category. It fits snugly with no slipping, offers a comfortable seat with good airflow, or can be expected to last five years.

: A 4.0-star rating means a car seat cover performs better than average in a category. It fits snugly with no slipping, offers a comfortable seat with good airflow, or can be expected to last five years. 3.0 Stars : A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a car seat cover, based on our testing experience. It fits well but may need occasional adjustments, is not uncomfortable, or can be expected to last two or three years.

: A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a car seat cover, based on our testing experience. It fits well but may need occasional adjustments, is not uncomfortable, or can be expected to last two or three years. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating indicates the seat cover performs adequately in a category, but is poorer than the average car seat cover. It may need regular adjustment, become scratchy in the heat, or last for less than a year.

: A 2.0-star rating indicates the seat cover performs adequately in a category, but is poorer than the average car seat cover. It may need regular adjustment, become scratchy in the heat, or last for less than a year. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating indicates that the seat cover performs well below expectations in a category. It is scratchy, ill-fitting, and easily damaged.

Why Trust Automoblog

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.