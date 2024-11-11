Scout Motors Traveler & Terra Show Promise With Range-Extended, Off-Road-Focused Powertrains Amid Sales Strategy Debate

Scout Traveler & Terra EV Summary Points

German auto giant Volkswagen bought Navistar in 2020 and acquired the Scout brand with the purchase. It revived Scout Motors in 2022 and recently unveiled its production-intent concepts: The Traveler SUV and Terra electric truck.

“Two years in the making, the day has finally come to share the next generation of Scout vehicles with the world,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Scout Motors. “We couldn’t be prouder to revitalize this iconic American brand, create thousands of American jobs, and put American ingenuity back to work.”

Scout Motors will sell directly to buyers, a decision that will likely resonate well with some potential customers but cause friction between Scout and the larger VW dealer network.

The reservation books are open for the Scout Traveler SUV and Terra electric pickup, with production expected to begin in 2027. The starting MSRP is approximately $50,000 for the Traveler SUV and under $60,000 for the Terra pickup.

Scout Motors Enters a New Era

Not long after acquiring Navistar in 2020, VW made a $5 billion capital investment in American EV startup Rivian, maker of the R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV.

The deal includes a 50-50 joint venture where Rivian gets some much-needed cash and insights into VW’s production methods while VW gets an EV operating system and the engineering know-how to make everything work. However, some market experts consider it a strategic move to fast-track VW’s transition to EV manufacturing.

Perhaps it’s no wonder why Scout Motors’ latest production-intent concept vehicles, the Traveler SUV and Terra electric truck, bear striking resemblances to Rivian’s R1S and R1T—the short front overhangs and significant dash-to-axle ratios are telltale signs—but there’s more to Scout’s latest creations to make them worthy of carrying the brand’s off-road legacy that began in the early 1960s.

Scout Traveler SUV and Terra truck. The Scout, initially produced by International Harvester from 1961 until 1980, was considered the “eight-day-a-week” truck based on its capability and versatility. From the farm to family outings, this new era of Scout Motors is focused on American manufacturing. Production of the Traveler and Terra is anticipated to begin at the Scout Motors Production Center near Columbia, South Carolina, in 2027. Photo: Scout Motors.

Off-Road Hardware & Max Towing Capacity

Contrary to what one might expect with most EVs, the Scout Traveler and Terra do not use a modular skateboard platform underneath their heritage-inspired body designs. Instead, both Scouts ride on a proprietary body-on-frame platform with a solid rear axle, front and rear mechanical lockers, and a front sway bar disconnect system.

Scout adds that both vehicles will come with “robust suspension options” to provide over a foot of ground clearance, accommodate up to 35-inch tires, and offer up to three feet of water fording.

Scout Motors will feature a portfolio of accessories, including auxiliary lighting, assist steps, off-road bumpers with recovery points, heavy-duty winches, and more. Powered accessories are expected to be controlled by switches and/or a mobile app.

Max towing capacity is projected to be near or over 7,000 lbs. for the Scout Traveler and at or above 10,000 lbs. for the Terra. The expected max payload is nearly 2,000 pounds for both.

Expected Range

The Traveler and Terra will have an all-electric powertrain, although buyers can opt for an extended-range variant with an onboard gasoline-powered generator.

“Both energy systems will preserve the Scout Traveler and Scout Terra off-road characteristics as well as the packaging benefits of electric propulsion,” Scout wrote in its press release for the Traveler and Terra.

The Traveler and Terra will have a four-wheel drive system with an electric drive unit on each axle. The standard electrified models are expected to reach up to 350 miles per full charge. By contrast, those with gasoline-powered generators (i.e., the extended-range models) are anticipated to offer a range of over 500 miles.

All Scout EVs feature an 800V electrical architecture that utilizes the North American Charging Standard (NACS). It supports bi-directional charging and up to 350 kW of DC fast charging.

New “Harvester” Powertrain

Scout Motors denotes the extended range variants as those with an “EREV” system, which is short for “extended-range electric vehicle.” However, it might be easier to call the EREV system by its “Harvester” nickname instead.

In essence, the Traveler and Terra Harvester versions will feature a small internal combustion engine as part of the vehicle’s energy system. Thus, the gas-powered engine will recharge the high-voltage battery, extending the overall driving range. As described by Scout Motors, this will provide more range without restricting off-road capability or the instant response of the electrified powertrain.

Moreover, Scout said fully electric models could produce up to 1,000 lb-ft. of torque, enough to climb 100 percent grades and accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Scout Traveler SUV (left) and Terra truck (right). Photo: Scout Motors.

New Age Versatility

Scout Motors, especially with the Harvester models, is looking to address range and charging anxiety for potential buyers. Likewise, Scout is also opening new possibilities for storage and on-site functionality.

There’s a front trunk with enough room to carry a gym bag, golf clubs, and a small cooler with 120V and USB-C power outlets. The Traveler and Terra are available with a front-row bench seat like the good old days, while the Traveler has a standard multi-function console with clever storage options.

Meanwhile, the Scout Terra’s 5.5-foot bed has two 120V outlets and a 240V power outlet to energize tools or appliances. “A Scout vehicle should always be a helpful companion,” explained Chris Benjamin, Chief Design Officer of Scout Motors. “It should always enable the customer to do what they want to do and make their experience easier, better, faster.”

The revived Traveler SUV and Terra pickup will come with multiple roof types, said Scout, including an all-glass roof or a Cabana Top that the automaker claims will have one of the largest openings of any production SUV. Completing the throwback vibe is a rear spare carrier for the Traveler and an underbody spare tire carrier for the Terra truck.

Scout Traveler interior layout. Scout vehicles leverage a zonal software architecture, enabling over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics. The software architecture promises a responsive touchscreen interface, high-resolution camera views, and increased personalization for owners. Photo: Scout Motors.

Direct-to-Consumer Retail Strategy

Scout Motors has sitrred controversy for how it intends to bypass the established VW dealership network.

“Scout Motors will establish a one-to-one relationship with its customers, rooted in trust and transparency, by selling and servicing Scout vehicles directly from Scout Motors,” the automaker wrote in its press release for the Traveler and Terra. “From reservations and vehicle sales to delivery and service, Scout Motors supports the consumer directly.”

The desire to skip retailers has led the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) to “challenge all attempts to sell directly in courthouses and statehouses across the country.” NADA CEO Mike Stanton called Scout’s sales strategy “disappointing and misguided.”

Scout Motors defends the decision by saying customers can expect price transparency, quicker transactions, and a seamless process with a single app and login.

“Scout Motors will build dedicated retail spaces to engage with customers in person,” reads a statement from the automaker. “Scout Workshops and other retail spaces will provide a test drive, a handshake, and hands-on service when needed.”

Michael Wood, General Manager of Checkered Flag Volkswagen, Jaguar, and Land Rover in Virginia Beach, Virginia, raised concerns over Scout’s sales strategy on the EVs for Everyone Podcast with Elena Ciccotelli. Although Wood admits dealers still have to overcome negative connotations, he emphasizes that local dealers are engrained in the community in a way that is not possible for large OEMs.

Scout Traveler & Scout Terra Starting MSRP

Scout Motors is expected to commence production at its manufacturing facility near Columbia, South Carolina, in 2027. The official MSRP is forthcoming, but Scout is targeting a $50,000 starting MSRP for the Traveler and around $60,000 for the Terra truck.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Scout Motors.