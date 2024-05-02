Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase coverage from the extended warranty providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of extended warranty providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

The Dodge extended warranty comes with two options: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus. Find out what mechanical breakdowns are covered.

Key Takeaways:

To lower the price of the plan, drivers can choose no deductible or a deductible of $100 or $200.

You can cancel a Dodge extended warranty within 60 days from the date of the contract application.

Dodge will refund the total cost of your vehicle service contract minus the cost of any covered services provided.

Dodge drivers can choose from a range of reputable third-party providers, many of which offer a more comprehensive selection of coverage options and benefits.

This review examines Mopar’s warranty, Dodge factory coverage, and brand reliability to help you decide if a Dodge extended warranty is right for you. If you’re considering an extended warranty for your Dodge, you should know that you have many options besides a factory-backed Mopar® Vehicle Protection Plan. We’ve reviewed a number of the best extended car warranty companies to help you in your research.

Mopar Vehicle Protection Overview

Mopar® manufactures the parts for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, which are all part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) corporation (along with FIAT and Alfa Romeo). Mopar backs the Dodge extended warranty, as the brand is a part of the FCA family. This also means that an extended Chrysler warranty, Jeep extended warranty, and Dodge extended warranty will all have similar terms. Below are high-level details about Dodge’s extended warranties.

Coverage terms : Dodge extended vehicle service contracts last for up to 8 years/150,000 miles or 125,000 miles depending on the plan (Dodge also offers a 7 year/unlimited mileage option).

: Dodge extended vehicle service contracts last for up to 8 years/150,000 miles or 125,000 miles depending on the plan (Dodge also offers a 7 year/unlimited mileage option). Eligibility : Dodge’s vehicle protection plans are available for models under three years old with less than 36,000 miles.

: Dodge’s vehicle protection plans are available for models under three years old with less than 36,000 miles. Covered repairs : You can take your Dodge vehicle to any FCA dealership for covered repairs.

: You can take your Dodge vehicle to any FCA dealership for covered repairs. Transferability: All Dodge extended warranty contracts are transferable to a private party at the time of sale for a $50 fee.

Dodge Extended Warranty Coverage

Mopar offers two types of extended warranties: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus. Here’s how each Mopar Vehicle Protection plan breaks down:

Dodge Extended Warranty Coverage Terms Maximum Care Up to 8 years/125,000 miles or 7 years/unlimited miles Added Care Plus 5 years/60,000 miles up to 8 years/150,000 miles

Remember that coverage terms are measured from the vehicle’s in-service date – not when the factory warranty expires. For example, say you bought a 2019 Dodge Durango. In 2020, you then bought a plan for six years or 100,000 miles. Your plan would expire in 2025 or when your odometer reads 100,000 miles.

With each coverage plan, repairs can only be completed at Fiat Chrysler dealerships, which include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo vehicles. Plans must be purchased while your vehicle is covered under the Dodge factory warranty before it hits three model years old or 36,000 miles.

Dodge Extended Warranty Plans

The table below highlights the most specific critical details regarding Dodge’s extended warranty plans:

Maximum Care Added Care Plus Purchase Eligibility Before 3 years/36,000 miles from the in-service date Before 3 years/36,000 miles from the in-service date Coverage Covers more than 5,000 Dodge components This plan covers more than 800 components Deductible $0, $100, or $200 $0, $100, or $200 Perks Includes rental car coverage, towing services, roadside assistance, and trip interruption protection Includes rental car coverage, towing services, roadside assistance, and trip interruption protection

Remember that Mopar coverage plans require you to go to a Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, or Jeep dealership for repairs. This limits your coverage, especially if you live far from an authorized dealership.

Dodge Maximum Care Warranty

The Mopar® Maximum Care plan is the most extensive Dodge extended coverage available. This exclusionary plan covers most mechanical and electrical components. Maximum Care is the one you would choose if you want coverage for as many Mopar parts as possible. It covers all vehicle parts except for a list of excluded components.

Below is a complete list of parts not covered by the Maximum Care plan:

Bumpers

Glass

Brake pads and shoes

Wiper blades

Airbags

Body paint and soft trim

Upholstery

Tires

Wheels

Maintenance services

Wear and tear items

Dodge Added Care Plus Warranty

Added Care Plus covers over 800 parts of your vehicle’s major systems. Added Care Plus is a high-level plan that your powertrain, plus steering, cooling, brakes, fuel, front and rear suspension, electrical systems, luxury items, and accessories.

What Is Not Covered by a Dodge Extended Warranty?

Like all vehicle service contracts, Dodge extended warranty plans come with a few common exclusions like:

Glass

Body paint and soft trim

Wear items like brake pads and windshield wipers

Common maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations

Dodge Protection Plan

In addition to Dodge’s extended warranty plans, Dodge owners can purchase additional dealership-backed protection plans for their new or used vehicles. These plans allow drivers to maintain the appearance and performance of their vehicles. Mopar offers three protection plans, MultiCare, Auto Appearance Care, and Road Hazard Tire & Wheel Protection.

Like its extended warranties, Mopar’s MultiCare, Auto Appearance Care, and Tire & Wheel protection plans require you to go to a Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, or Jeep dealership for repairs. Below we will highlight the specific coverage of each plan.

MultiCare is the highest level of vehicle protection available for your Dodge. It combines two vehicle protection plans into one contract. This plan offers coverage that protects your Dodge’s body, tire and wheels, windshield, and roadside assistance. Let’s look at each protection plan included in Mopar MultiCare.

Mopar MultiCare

Tire and wheel : Protects your vehicle from common road hazards such as nails, glass, potholes, debris, and blowouts

: Protects your vehicle from common road hazards such as nails, glass, potholes, debris, and blowouts Paintless dent repair : Covers the cost of repairs for minor dents and dings, including damages caused by hail – up to $1,000

: Covers the cost of repairs for minor dents and dings, including damages caused by hail – up to $1,000 Windshield repair : This plan covers the cost of repairs for minor damage caused to your vehicle’s windshield, including cracks, chips, and minor stars

: This plan covers the cost of repairs for minor damage caused to your vehicle’s windshield, including cracks, chips, and minor stars Cosmetic wheel damage: Repairs scrapes, nicks, and scratches caused by curb damage

Repairs scrapes, nicks, and scratches caused by curb damage Roadside assistance: Provides nationwide 24/7 roadside assistance

Mopar Auto Appearance Care

Mopar’s Auto Appearance Care plan uses a paintless dent repair process for your vehicle’s body panels and comes in terms from one to five years. The plan comes with two coverage levels you can choose from: the standard Auto Appearance Care level and Auto Appearance Care Plus.

Auto Appearance Care takes care of your body panels, but Auto Appearance Care Plus also includes:

Windshield repair coverage

Carpet and floor mat coverage

Interior trim and upholstery coverage

The Auto Appearance Care plan comes with no deductibles and a lifetime repair guarantee.

Mopar Road Hazard Tire & Wheel Protection

This plan is less comprehensive than the MultiCare plan. It provides the same protection as the tire and wheel protection and cosmetic wheel coverage.

Dodge Roadside Assistance (and Other Benefits)

Dodge’s extended vehicle service agreement benefits are standard for automakers. Above, we briefly describe the perks of a Dodge extended warranty. Below is a table detailing the specific coverage of Dodge’s towing and roadside assistance, trip interruption, and rental car coverage.

Dodge Extended Warranty Perk Terms First-day rental Get $45 toward a rental car any time your car is brought into the dealer for a repair or maintenance service (excluding body work). Car rental allowance Mopar will pay $45 per day (up to $225 per occurrence) for a rental car when a covered component fails. Towing and roadside assistance Mopar provides a $100 allowance per occurrence for tows, spare tire installations, jump-starts, fuel deliveries, and lockout services. Key fob repair/replacement This coverage will repair or replace up to three key fobs with a maximum limit of $600. Trip interruption If a covered part fails and causes a breakdown while you’re more than 100 miles from home, Mopar will pay up to $1,000 for lodging and meals.

Another feature of the Dodge extended warranty is that if you sell your vehicle while it’s still under warranty, coverage can be transferred to the next owner. Most states require a $50 fee to transfer coverage, but some offer free transfers.

Dodge Extended Warranty Cost

Dodge offers decent prices on its extended warranties on average. Below, you can see prices from authorized dealer Chrysler-Factory-Warranty.com. These plans come with a $100 deductible and apply to a 2023 Dodge Charger with under 12,000 miles.

Extended Warranty Plan Warranty Term Cost Maximum Care 8 years/125,000 miles $3,890 Maximum Care 6 years/85,000 miles $2,380 Added Care Plus 8 years/125,000 miles $3,030 Added Care Plus 6 years/75,000 miles $1,785

Overall, these prices are competitive for five-year warranty coverage. However, the cost of your Dodge extended warranty will vary depending on your location, vehicle, and dealer. Be aware that the plan will cost more if you buy it after one year and 12,000 miles.

Typically, if you choose a comprehensive plan, the total cost of coverage will be higher. Similarly, plans with lower deductibles are usually more expensive than those with high deductibles. Lower deductibles are more expensive because the warranty provider pays more for covered repairs.

Is a Dodge Extended Warranty Worth It?

Buying an extended auto warranty, also called a vehicle protection plan, is one way to lower your Dodge ownership costs. An extended warranty reduces your chances of footing the bill for any unexpected mechanical breakdowns and lets you plan out your auto budget.

If your car sustains a severe repair, an extended auto warranty will pay for covered repairs after your factory warranty expires. You pay for the extended car warranty contract and a predetermined deductible when you take your car to the shop.

Reliable vehicles may not require additional protection. Similarly, suppose your car is still covered under its factory warranty; you may not want to buy a Dodge extended warranty–especially if you don’t plan to keep your vehicle for long.

Dodge Factory Warranty

First, knowing if a factory warranty still covers your Dodge is essential. There is no need to purchase an extended warranty if you plan to sell or trade your vehicle before the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

New vehicle limited warranty : Lasts for 3 years/36,000 miles and covers most of the mechanical parts of your vehicle from bumper to bumper.

: Lasts for 3 years/36,000 miles and covers most of the mechanical parts of your vehicle from bumper to bumper. Powertrain warranty: This lasts 5 years/60,000 miles and covers the vehicle’s engine, drivetrain, and transmission.

Dodge factory warranty lengths are standard. Most owners will probably keep their vehicles past the three-year basic limited warranty period. If you want your Dodge to be protected for the duration of your ownership, you’ll most likely need to look into extended warranty options.

Dodge CPO Warranty

Certified pre-owned (CPO) Dodge vehicles are protected by a powertrain warranty that lasts seven years or 100,000 miles and a Maximum Care warranty that stops at three months or 3,000 miles.

Dodge Warranty Check

If you’re unsure if your vehicle still has factory warranty coverage, the easiest way to find out is to call a local dealership and give a representative your vehicle identification number (VIN). The rep will tell you if your vehicle has any coverage left.

Is Dodge Reliable?

The second step in determining if you need an extended warranty is to consider your vehicle’s reliability. If your vehicle is prone to mechanical failures, an extended warranty will prevent you from paying out of pocket for costly repairs.

As a whole, Dodge is ranked above average for its reliability, having 172 problems per 100 vehicles, according to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM. The study showed Dodge as the 11th most reliable car brand out of 32 manufacturers.

According to RepairPal, Dodge ranks among the middle of the pack in reliability for automakers. The average RepairPal reliability ranking for Dodge vehicles is 3.5 out of 5.0 stars.

Dodge Reliability Ratings

The reliability ratings and average annual repair costs for three popular Dodge models are listed below.

Dodge Model RepairPal Reliability Rating Average Annual Repair Cost Dodge Durango 3.5 out of 5.0 stars $675 Dodge Grand Caravan 3.5 out of 5.0 stars $673 Dodge Charger 3.5 out of 5.0 stars $652 Dodge Challenger 3.5 out of 5.0 stars $650 Dodge Viper 3.5 out of 5.0 stars $450 Dodge Grand Caravan 4.0 out of 5.0 stars $673 Dodge Dart 4.0 out of 5.0 stars $597

Dodge vehicles don’t often require expensive repairs. You’ll unlikely suddenly be stuck with an extremely high repair bill. However, no matter how reliable your Dodge is, unexpected and costly repairs are possible with any type of car. If you can afford to save for repairs on your own, it may be more economical to forego a warranty.

Dodge Maintenance Cost

According to RepairPal, Dodge drivers pay an average of $634 in annual maintenance costs. That is slightly under the industry average of $652. However, this average includes luxury vehicles’ maintenance costs which can go as high as $850. Compared to similar brands, Dodge vehicles are slightly more expensive to maintain than companies like Toyota and Hyundai.

Dodge Repair Costs

Above, we looked at the average cost of annual repairs. Now, let’s take a more granular approach. Below is a table that details the cost of standard maintenance and repair costs for specific Dodge vehicles and their component parts.

Dodge Model Common Repair Price Range Dodge Ram 1500 Head gasket replacement $1,578 to $1,730 Dodge Ram 1500 Powertrain control module replacement $1,034 to $1,075 Dodge Avenger Radiator fan motor replacement $976 to $991 Dodge Intrepid HVAC air door actuator replacement $833 to $935 Dodge Avenger Air conditioning compressor replacement $779 to $1,026 Dodge Dart Wheel hub assembly replacement $409 to $439 Dodge Ram 3500 Brake master cylinder replacement $313 to $391 Dodge Grand Caravan Window regulator replacement $290 to $415 Dodge Ram 1500 Exhaust manifold gasket replacement $261 to $318

The above price ranges include routine maintenance services and unexpected repairs. Remember that your Dodge maintenance cost may vary depending on your vehicle’s age, mileage, model, location, and reliability.

Dodge Extended Warranty Reviews

Dodge extended warranty coverage may be available at a low cost relative to its competitors. The main reason to consider a Dodge extended warranty is that the factory warranty on your Dodge won’t last forever.

Be aware that most new Dodge owners can only purchase manufacturer-backed coverage within a few years of the vehicle’s in-service date. Drivers must purchase a Mopar plan before their vehicle reaches three years old or has 36,000 miles or less on the odometer. That adds a bit of pressure to decide on a Dodge extended warranty. In contrast, you can add a third-party plan almost anytime.

Dodge Warranty vs. Aftermarket Warranty

You can purchase a Dodge extended warranty through Mopar or a reputable third-party extended car warranty provider.

Plans from independent warranty companies offer some compelling benefits, including:

Repair location: With most third-party providers, you can have your Dodge repaired at any licensed repair shop rather than need to take it to a dealership. More plan options: Some extended warranty companies provide more coverage options than Dodge. Endurance, for example, offers six plans from which to choose. Similar coverage for a lower price: To compete with manufacturers that have greater name recognition, third-party providers usually offer extended warranties at lower prices. Superior perks: Independent warranty companies can offer perks like free maintenance, tire replacement coverage, personal concierge services, and more. Purchase period: Most third-party warranty companies allow you to purchase coverage at any point in your vehicle’s life, but manufacturers usually require you to purchase extended coverage before your car’s factory warranty expires.

Aftermarket warranties will often cover vehicles that the manufacturer warranties deem ineligible, whether they be higher-mileage or older cars. You can usually purchase a third-party warranty at any point, whether you’ve had your vehicle for six months or six years. These plans offer more flexibility than the manufacturer’s strict opt-in dates and eligibility requirements. When your car is old enough to be ineligible for a third-party plan, it might not be worth repairing.

Best Extended Warranty for Dodge

Our review team conducted a comprehensive survey of all the industry-leading third-party extended warranty providers. Comparing our results with Dodge’s extended warranty coverage, we found that Endurance offers the best coverage for Dodge vehicles.

For a detailed comparison between the Dodge extended warranty and an extended warranty from top third-party provider Endurance below.

Endurance Extended Warranties Dodge Extended Warranties Longest Term 200,000+ miles 125,000 miles Start Date Anytime Before the factory warranty expires Number of Plans 6 2 Deductible $0, $50, $100, $200 $0, $100, $200 Approved Repair Facilities Repair shops certifiedby the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) Any Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or Ram dealership Added Benefits 1 free year of Elite Benefits, which includes roadside assistance, total loss protection, a collision discount, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, an Endurance mobile app Roadside assistanceRental reimbursementTrip interruption

Extended Warranty for Dodge: Conclusion

If you decide to purchase an extended auto warranty, the Dodge extended warranty will likely be the cheapest, most comprehensive option. However, consider an extended warranty from a third-party provider if you want higher coverage terms and flexible plan options with better benefits. You can get a few free, personalized quotes below.

Endurance: Best Overall

Our review team rates Endurance 4.6 out of 5.0 stars based on its customer service history, coverage options, and price. The company offers six extended warranty plans ranging from exclusionary coverage similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty to base-level protection for a vehicle’s powertrain. One of the company’s plans combines an extended warranty with a maintenance plan. This is unique in the comprehensive warranty industry.

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

Third-party extended warranty contracts come in many different types, from basic powertrain to bumper-to-bumper exclusionary coverage. CARCHEX, one popular provider, offers these five plans from highest to lowest:

Titanium

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

The Titanium plan is comparable to Mopar Maximum Care, and the Platinum plan is comparable to Mopar Added Care Plus. So, why would you need the Gold, Silver, or Bronze choices? Well, these just give you more ways to customize your coverage options. If you want to save some money and only cover the essential parts of your car, you could go with a Bronze or Silver plan. Mopar’s plans don’t let you do that.

Dodge Extended Warranty Reviews: FAQ

Here are some commonly asked questions about Dodge extended warranty coverage:

What do extended warranties cover? Extended warranties cover repairs and replacements for a vehicle’s mechanical parts, but protection depends on the level of coverage. For example, if your transmission fails and you have a warranty that covers this vehicle system, your warranty provider will pay for it to be repaired or replaced, and you’ll only pay your deductible. Extended warranties almost never cover damage due to collisions or replacements for wear and tear items like brake pads and windshield wipers. Are extended car warranties worth the money? Many drivers find that an extended car warranty is worth the money simply for the peace of mind it brings to know expensive repairs will be covered. Car owners with an extended warranty invest in the protection of their vehicle by paying monthly and may save thousands of dollars out of pocket when they need to use their coverage. However, if you have a very reliable vehicle that gets low annual repair costs, or if you’d easily be able to cover an unexpected repair, you may not need this financial protection. When can I buy a Dodge extended warranty? You can purchase a Dodge extended warranty from Mopar® before your vehicle hits three years old or racks up 36,000 miles on the odometer. But third-party providers usually allow you to get Dodge extended warranty coverage at nearly any time in your vehicle’s life. Can you buy an Extended Warranty from Dodge? Yes. Dodge offers two extended warranty plans – Added Care Plus and Maximum Care. Each plan provides different levels of coverage. You must purchase a Dodge extended warranty before your vehicle reaches three years of age or 36,000 miles. How long does a Dodge extended warranty last? Coverage lasts 8 years/125,000 miles and offers coverage options for over 5,000 critical components.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.

Industry Standing : Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score.

: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score. Coverage : Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits.

: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits. Affordability : A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating.

: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating. Transparency : We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score.

: We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score. Customer Service: Reputable extended car warranty companies operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team.

