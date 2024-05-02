Pennsylvania Extended Car Warranty Companies

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

This article reviews best extended car warranty companies in Pennsylvania and provides tips for shopping for a used car warranty in the state.

Best Used Car Warranty Pennsylvania

There are plenty of reputable car repair warranty providers on the market. The best way to get the cheapest, most comprehensive coverage for your vehicle is to seek out reliable providers and compare quotes. Two of our top recommended providers are CARCHEX and CarShield.

CARCHEX: Best for High-Mileage Cars

CARCHEX is an industry leader. It has been around for over 20 years in an industry where many companies last less than a decade. The company offers competitive pricing and comprehensive coverage options. When we asked CARCHEX for a quote on a Titanium plan (the highest level of coverage) for a 2018 Toyota RAV4, we were offered the following terms:

Term length: 7 years/125,000 miles

Financing: $190 for 18 months

Down payment: $342.00

Deductible: $100.00

Total cost: $3,420.00

We also requested a quote for a basic powertrain plan, CARCHEX Silver coverage, on a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with 90,000 miles and were offered the following terms:

Term length: 5 years/75,000 miles

Financing: $225 for 18 months

Down payment: First month’s payment

Deductible: $100.00

Total cost: $4,050.00

Learn more about the provider in our complete CARCHEX review, and reach out for your own free, personalized CARCHEX quote below.

CarShield: Most Affordable

CarShield is another of our top recommended providers that offers generous pricing plans. We asked CarShield to supply a quote on the company’s highest level of coverage, called the Diamond plan, for a 2018 Toyota RAV4 and were offered the following terms:

Term length: 5 years/100,000 miles

Financing: $88.78 for 18 months

Down payment: $295.00

Deductible: $100.00

Total cost: $1,893.04

We also requested quotes for CarShield’s Gold powertrain plan for a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with 90,000 miles. We were offered a 4-year/100,000-mile plan with $127.67 monthly payment for 18 months and a $100.00 deductible.

Read our full CarShield review for more information, and see how much a CarShield car repair warranty would cost you by getting a free quote below.

