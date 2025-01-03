Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We purchased the Avid Power cordless tire inflator seen here with our own money. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Crash Course:

The best-rated motorcycle GPSs on the market include the Garmin Z?mo XT, TomTom Rider 550, Beeline, and Garmin Z?mo 396 based on connectivity, stability, and installation.

With an average cost of around $300 for a high-quality GPS, you can expect to find a GPS with multiple different mapping and device compatibility options.

Some features to consider when looking to buy a motorcycle GPS include touchscreen displays, navigation options, and weatherproofing protection.

A motorcycle GPS is an essential part of riding your motorbike safely that provides peace of mind on the road by getting you where you need to be. The best GPS navigation systems have weatherproofing, touch screens, complete device compatibility, and are easy to install – ready right out of the box for your next road trip.

It’s important to know where you are heading when driving any vehicle. No one likes getting lost on the roads and even worse, putting yourself and others at risk by not putting your full attention on the road. The best motorcycle GPSs will get you where you need to be, using the best route possible. Our team has researched and reviewed the best motorcycle GPS units so you can travel safely and reach your next adventure.

Motorcycle GPS Reviews

For this review, our team thoroughly tested and evaluated each motorcycle GPS based on each item’s ease of installation, smartphone connectivity, and stability. The scores in each category are compiled into a single overall rating that ranges from 1.0 to 5.0 stars.

What Is The Best Motorcycle GPS?

We named the Garmin Z?mo XT, TomTom Rider 550, Beeline Moto/Scooter GPS, and Garmin Z?mo 396 as the best-rated motorcycle GPSs on the market in 2024.

Brand/Model Cost Overall Rating Award Garmin Z?mo XT Motorcycle GPS Device $500 4.3 Best Motorcycle GPS TomTom Rider 550 Motorcycle GPS Device $300 4.3 Best Device Compatibility Beeline Moto/Scooter GPS $210 4.2 Easiest to Use Garmin Z?mo 396 LMT-S Motorcycle GPS $250 3.8 Best Weatherproof *Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Motorcycle GPS Ratings: Our Testing Process

After looking at factors such as device compatibility, screen size, customer ratings, and prices, our product testing team ordered the motorcycle GPSs that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a motorcycle, taking note of how easily they were installed, their connection to a smartphone, and the stability of the device on the handlebars. Each motorcycle GPS was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

1. Garmin Z?mo XT Motorcycle GPS Device: Best Motorcycle GPS

Garmin Z?mo XT Motorcycle GPS Device Review

Cost : $500

: $500 Battery life : 3.5 hours

: 3.5 hours Screen size : 5.5 inches

: 5.5 inches Passed the military standard 810 drop test

No annual subscription

Garmin Explore manages routes, tracks, and waypoints across your navigator, smartphone, and computer

Record, save, and share your route by using the track recorder

The Garmin Z?mo XT GPS is a great product if you are looking for an easy-to-use GPS from a reliable brand with a variety of technology features and safety notifications. It is equipped with a variety of adventure and safety features for the best riding experience. The spoken turn-by-turn directions can be connected through your motorcycle helmet or headset so you don’t have to look back and forth between your screen and the road.

With on-road and off-road topographic maps, 4×4 roads, and BirdsEye Satellite Imagery, the possibilities are endless when using this GPS while riding. With the Garmin Adventurous Routing options, you can find curvy or hilly roads for a fun and new riding experience.

You can see how the Garmin Z?mo XT performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.0 Smartphone Connectivity 4.5 Stability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.3

Not only is the Garmin XT rain-resistant, but you can also access live weather and traffic, share routes with other riders, and get phone notifications with the Garmin Drive app. On top of all these features, the 5.5-inch screen has a glove-friendly display with crisp HD resolution in landscape or portrait mode for easy viewing. Below are the pros and cons of the Garmin Z?mo XT:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Glove-friendly display

HD resolution

Multiple different map viewing options

Cons

Installation process takes a while

Expensive

Our Experience

Ease of Installation: Attaching the mounting piece to the GPS was not the easiest. There were many small parts including screws and nuts that required tools not included in the installation kit for assembly, making the process longer to complete.

Smartphone Connectivity: We found this product to be fairly easy to connect to a phone. After the GPS was charged, it prompted Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi setup to pair the GPS to our smartphone. After creating an account with the Garmin App, we simply had to accept pairing and it took only a few seconds to get the two devices connected.

We then entered a local address into the smartphone app and were able to transfer the directions to the GPS. The smartphone connectivity was overall positive and easy to follow.

Stability: The handlebar mount requires a wrench to securely tighten the bolts. This GPS does stick out a fair bit because of the larger mount, but the handlebar attachment held the heavier device firmly without much movement.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on over 1,200 ratings

Most customers are pleasantly surprised by the very clear touchscreen along with its glove compatibility. Some customers are grateful the smartphone app is much better than those of other GPSs.

Some customers were disappointed with the power cable for the product. There were complaints about the cable deteriorating over a few months. In extreme weather conditions, some customers noted the cable broke and was unusable.

2. TomTom Rider 550 Motorcycle GPS Device: Best Device Compatibility

TomTom Rider 550 Motorcycle GPS Device Review

Cost : $300

: $300 Battery life : 8.0 hours

: 8.0 hours Screen size : 4.3 in.

: 4.3 in. IPX7-certified waterproof design

RAM mount included for secure installation

High brightness and sunlight-readable display

Switches between portrait and landscape mode

The TomTom Rider GPS is a great navigation system if you’re looking for a device that has an easy installation with various connectivity options to your smartphone. It is iOS and Android compatible, with USB, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity options. This glove-friendly device has a touchscreen size of 4.3 in., making it more compact when compared to other motorcycle GPSs.

You can see how the TomTom Rider 550 performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.5 Smartphone Connectivity 4.5 Stability 4.0 Overall Rating 4.3

Don’t be put off by the smaller size of this motorcycle GPS navigation system. Equipped with real-time service updates, safety alert notifications, and live map updates, TomTom has ensured that this GPS stands up to the rest. Below are the pros and cons of the TomTom Rider 550:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Safety alerts and real-time updates

Touchscreen

Portrait and landscape viewing options

Cons

Smartphone app gets lower ratings

The heavier GPS can cause stability issues

Our Experience

Ease of Installation: The mount was incredibly easy and time-efficient to install onto the back of the GPS. With all the tools you need in the installation kit already provided, it was easy enough to follow their instructional manual and get the product attached to the mount in no time.

Smartphone Connectivity: Connecting the two devices was a simple process. While the TomTom app has low ratings on the iPhone App Store, we found the process to be quick and easy. We did not run into any issues when setting up both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. The app also allows for headset connection to deliver audio navigation.

Transferring our destination from the smartphone to the GPS took a longer time when compared to the other devices, but still transferred correctly shortly after we sent the request from one device to another.

Stability: The TomTom Rider did have some stability issues. The device is heavier, and our team had some difficulties using the handlebar attachment. The RAM mount is incredibly durable, but the handlebar attachment was lacking in comparison. This GPS is heavier than others, which could add to stability issues, though the mount did not slide or move around. We suggest tightening the GPS as best you can.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.2 out of 5.0 based on over 600 ratings

The RAM Mount system receives a lot of positive feedback, with customers sharing that it is durable over time. Customers are also pleased with the ease of device connectivity, sharing that the Bluetooth setup is simple and straightforward.

The main issues reported by customers include update errors regarding points of interest and poor weather durability. A handful of customers shared issues with water leaking into the screen after a heavy downpour, affecting the capabilities of the GPS.

3. Beeline Moto/Scooter GPS: Easiest To Use

Beeline Moto/Scooter GPS Review

Cost : $210

: $210 Battery life : 30 hours

: 30 hours Screen size : 2.0 in.

: 2.0 in. Waterproof screen

Works with a free companion app on iOS and Android, for route planning, route import, and ride tracking

Bluetooth connection and communication

The Beeline GPS is a great choice if you want a simple GPS system that will reliably get you from one location to another, while still having phone connectivity options. Beeline offers one of the simplest touchscreen GPSs for motorbikes available. With a clear and simple navigation user interface, you can get to your next destination using both Waypoint and Smart Compass maps for easy visuals and directions.

You can see how the Beeline performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 5.0 Smartphone Connectivity 4.0 Stability 3.5 Overall Rating 4.2

This handlebar mount GPS has a variety of mounts available to fit any motorcycle or scooter. The compact design of this product prevents it from taking up too much space on a smaller bike, making it a versatile option to choose from that will work for any sized bike. Below are the pros and cons of the Beeline:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact size

Simple design

Cons

Adhesive mount may wear down over time

Our Experience

Ease of Installation: The GPS mount uses an adhesive to attach to your bike. With a simple mount that just locks onto your GPS, this installation process took only a minute for our team to finish. There is a second installation method using elastic bands to wrap around your handlebar, though our team chose to use the adhesive mount because it provides more flexibility with the slightly larger mount.

Smartphone Connectivity: The Bluetooth pairing between our device and the GPS was simple and showed no issues. The app is a simple design that records your ride times while using the GPS. Pairing the device only allows for Bluetooth, so making sure you have a good connection is important since you do not have a Wi-Fi setup option.

Entering our destination into the app was simple and with the click of a button, you can transfer it to the GPS. However, sending it over for the GPS to receive had its challenges. We had to re-enter the destination three separate times before it was able to get an accurate starting location. Once we got the accuracy down, it was easy enough for the GPS to get the navigation started.

Stability: Our team was surprised by the stability the mounting system offered from the Beeline GPS. Our lower rating is because the mount uses an adhesive, not a metal handlebar attachment. The attachment was incredibly secure, but all adhesives wear over time, and our team found the handlebar attachments to be more secure in comparison to the Beeline mount.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.1 out of 5.0 based on over 350 ratings

Customers are pleased with the simplicity of the device which makes it very easy to use and operate. Many are also very happy about the long battery life, saying it is simple to maintain over time.

This GPS did have some Bluetooth pairing issues for some customers. The issue was Bluetooth taking many tries to get connected, or in some cases, not connecting to a smartphone at all.

4. Garmin Z?mo 396 LMT-S Motorcycle GPS: Best Weatherproof

Garmin Z?mo 396 LMT-S Motorcycle GPS Review

Cost : $250

: $250 Screen size : 5.0 in.

: 5.0 in. Battery life : 4 hours

: 4 hours Motorcycle navigation for on- and off-road adventures

Access free live services for traffic and weather using the Smartphone app

Garmin Adventurous Routing finds curvy or hilly roads for fun rides

The Garmin Z?mo 396 GPS is a great choice if you need a navigation system that can withstand extreme hot, cold, and wet weather conditions. This GPS features a rugged, glove-friendly, sunlight-readable 5.0-in. display. Resistant to fuel vapors and UV rays, this weather-resistant GPS can withstand fluctuating temperatures and conditions.

You can see how the Garmin Z?mo 396 performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 3.0 Smartphone Connectivity 4.0 Stability 4.5 Overall Rating 3.8

On top of the weather safety features, the GPS can be paired with a compatible smartphone for hands-free calling, notifications with the free Smartphone Link app, and sharing GPX files for group rides with fellow motorcyclists. Below are the pros and cons of the Garmin Z?mo 396:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Free smartphone app

Sunlight-readable display

Cons

Installation tools are not included

Smartphone connection can be inconsistent

Our Experience

Ease of Installation: Similar to the Garmin XT, the Garmin 396 required separate tools outside the installation kit in order to get the mounts attached to the GPS. This added time for installation and made the process more difficult because our team had to reinstall the pieces a few times before finding we would need extra tools that were not provided.

Smartphone Connectivity: The Garmin 396 had some issues connecting to our smartphone through the app. The device was able to connect to both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, but it took three separate tries for the two devices to pair, only for them to lose connectivity after a few minutes.

After getting the devices paired and resetting the wireless connection on each device, we were able to enter a destination on our phone, which transferred over to the GPS when prompted without any major issues or glitches.

Stability: To attach the handlebar mount to your bike, a wrench will be needed to secure the mount to prevent any movement or sliding. When our team attached the mount, there was some instability because this GPS is a heavier device. Upon tightening the handlebar attachment and GPS mount, our team found the attachment was more secure and would hold firmly when riding at higher speeds.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.3 out of 5.0 based on over 900 ratings

The majority of customers are pleased with the easy installation and battery maintenance holding up in higher temperatures. Some customers shared that after dropping the GPS navigation system at high speeds, it was undamaged and everything still worked smoothly.

Similar to our top pick, a handful of customers had malfunctions with the power cable for the product. The cable that comes with the device had some issues holding up over time. Customers believe this could be an issue with Garmin, not the individual GPS products.

Motorcycle GPS Buying Guide

When looking to purchase a motorcycle GPS, there are specific factors to consider that may help you choose one product over another. How well the product holds in hot or cold weather, the desire for a variety of features, and the reliability of navigation are all things to consider depending on the product you choose.

Weatherproofing

For any electronic device, there is a potential that water and heat can affect the screen and overall functionality. Keeping this in mind, it’s important to consider a GPS that is specifically designed to resist all weather conditions to get the most out of your purchase and have a longer-lasting product life.

Features

Some motorbike GPSs have more features than others. Comparing the Beeline GPS to the Garmin XT shows the difference between the number of features that are available with one product over another.

If the amount of features available is important to you, comparing each product against what they offer will help you buy the product that is right for you, whether that’s a variety of applications or a more simple GPS design and functionality.

Navigation

Making sure you have a GPS that will reliably and consistently get you from one location to another is important when purchasing a motorcycle GPS. While this may seem like an easy factor to forget, some GPSs do have better navigation features than others. The Garmin XT offers visuals such as satellite imagery and topographic maps that may make your navigation easier.

Having a device that can connect to your headset to navigate you from one location to another is also up for consideration. The TomTom Rider has a headset navigation Bluetooth connection that can be set up using the free app. Different types of navigation from visual road maps to auditory directions should be considered before making your GPS purchase.

Ease of Installation

Each GPS device comes unmounted and requires installation for it to be attached to your bike handlebars or wherever you choose to mount the device. To test for ease of installation our team followed each installation manual to correctly mount the device to the bike handlebars.

Smartphone Connectivity

To test each GPS on the ease of connection to a smartphone device, our team charged each GPS to full battery, downloaded the compatible smartphone apps, and connected via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, using an iPhone 11 for each connection. Our team rated smartphone connectivity by how easily the device paired with a smartphone and how well the navigation directions transferred from our smartphone to each GPS.

Stability

Testing the stability of a GPS requires mounting each GPS onto a motorcycle. To do this, we chose to attach each device to the bike handlebars, except for the Beeline GPS because it uses an adhesive. Depending on each product’s mounting system, it will impact the stability and durability of each GPS we tested.

Do You Need a Motorcycle GPS?

Motorcycle riders can easily use a smartphone and a navigation app such as Google Maps or Apple Maps, just as many car drivers do. However, a Motorcycle-specific GPS like those we recommend below can offer different functions that may be useful to some riders.

If you only plan to ride your motorcycle on major roads and highways—anywhere you would typically see cars—a phone with cell service will work just as well as any Motorcycle GPS. However, for adventure riders who plan to make any part of their journey on back roads, dirt roads, or remote areas, a Motorcycle GPS with this feature is a must-have.

With some motorcycle GPS units, you can drop waypoints and plot out your path along remote areas, creating a customized set of directions that can easily be shared across other motorcycle GPS units.

Another reason to purchase a dedicated motorcycle GPS is if you prefer not to use your phone for navigation. Some riders may prefer a separate, dedicated GPS device to save their phone battery on long trips.

Compare Motorcycle GPS’s

Brand/Model Battery Life Screen Size Weight Garmin Z?mo XT 3.5 hours 5.5 inches 1.7 pounds TomTom Rider 550 8.0 hours 4.3 in. 2.2 lbs. Beeline Moto/Scooter GPS 30.0 hours 2.0 in. 0.3 lbs. Garmin Z?mo 396 4.0 hours 5.0 in. 2.0 lbs.

Best Motorcycle GPS: Bottom Line

A good motorcycle GPS is a key component for anyone driving on unfamiliar roads or looking to get to their destination faster. Through our testing process, we determined the best motorcycle GPSs of 2024 to be:

Best Motorcycle GPS: Garmin Z?mo XT Motorcycle GPS Device Best Device Compatibility: TomTom Rider 550 Motorcycle GPS Device Easiest to Use: Beeline Moto/Scooter GPS Best Weatherproof: Garmin Z?mo 396 LMT-S Motorcycle GPS

Motorcycle GPS: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about motorcycle GPSs:

Will a GPS drain a motorcycle battery? No, a motorcycle GPS unit should not drain your bike battery. As long as the motorcycle GPS tracker is installed and used normally, it should not have any negative impact on the battery. What are the advantages of a motorcycle GPS? The two major advantages of a motorcycle GPS are improved safety and theft recovery. A GPS gets you from point A to point B confidently without questioning if you are taking the right exit off the highway causing you to switch lanes quickly or hold up traffic, potentially causing a collision.

GPS tracking can also locate your vehicle. In the event your vehicle gets stolen, you can track your GPS using a paired app in most cases to find and get your vehicle returned back to you. Will my motorcycle GPS work anywhere? The Global Positioning System (GPS) is a satellite-based navigation system made up of at least 24 satellites. All motorcycle GPS devices should work in any weather conditions, anywhere in the world, as long as your device is charged.

Full Motorcycle GPS Testing Methodology

Upon ordering each motorcycle GPS, we wanted to consider what we deemed the most important aspects when buying and using a motorcycle GPS. You’ll find more about how we tested each motorcycle GPS included in this review below. We considered ease of installation, smartphone connectivity, and stability.

Ease of installation

When it comes to a GPS or any device being attached to your bike, you want something that will be easy to install and attach to your motorcycle. GPS devices that had simple installation instructions, if provided, and an easy installation with clear steps and few pieces scored highest in this category.

Smartphone connectivity

Connecting your phone to any device can feel overwhelming, especially if you’ve had a bad experience or two trying to wirelessly connect two devices to each other. When on a motorcycle, you also want a GPS that’s reliable and will stay connected during your ride. The GPS devices that were easy to connect to our iPhone 11 and held a steady connection scored highest in this category.

Stability

With bumps in the road, sudden stops, and unexpected weather conditions, you want a GPS that’s secure and doesn’t slide or lose stability during a ride. The GPS devices that had the most secure and durable attachment to the installation location on our bike scored the highest in this category.

How We Score Products

Star ratings help us differentiate between the top products on the market. By giving a numerical rating to each motorcycle GPS in our review, we can compare each GPS based on our testing experience. Based on our calculations, the motorcycle GPSs in this review scored an average of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars.

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating is a high score for any product in our reviews. If the motorcycle GPS in our review exceeded our expectations when considering each testing criterion, you’d see a 5.0-star rating.

: A 5.0-star rating is a high score for any product in our reviews. If the motorcycle GPS in our review exceeded our expectations when considering each testing criterion, you’d see a 5.0-star rating. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star rating is an above-average score. If the motorcycle GPS in this review provided good stability but could use a slightly more durable mounting system, we would give the product 4.0 stars for stability.

: A 4.0-star rating is an above-average score. If the motorcycle GPS in this review provided good stability but could use a slightly more durable mounting system, we would give the product 4.0 stars for stability. 3.0 Stars : A 3.0-star rating is an average rating. If the GPS met our expectations but could have been easier to install despite having great stability after installation, you’d likely see a 3.0-star rating.

: A 3.0-star rating is an average rating. If the GPS met our expectations but could have been easier to install despite having great stability after installation, you’d likely see a 3.0-star rating. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating is a below-average score. If the GPS had a poor mounting system that made us question the stability of the GPS or there were some connectivity issues throughout the testing process, we’d give the GPS a lower rating of 2.0 stars.

: A 2.0-star rating is a below-average score. If the GPS had a poor mounting system that made us question the stability of the GPS or there were some connectivity issues throughout the testing process, we’d give the GPS a lower rating of 2.0 stars. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating is a well below-average rating. If we notice that the GPS is defective in some way or unable to connect to our smartphone despite being compatible with the GPS, you would see the lowest score we consider of 1.0 stars.

Why Trust Automoblog

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.