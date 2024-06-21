Mothers Polish Review: Carnauba Wash, Bug Remover, PowerBalls & Tire Cleaners (2024)

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. Mothers Polish sent us each product outlined in this review. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Mothers Polish Review Summary Points

Mothers sent us a care package to put through the paces, including an instant detailer, wash and wax formula, tire cleaner, and a nifty PowerBall polishing tool.

Some of the items can be used with clay bars, foam cannons, and portable pressure washers.

Bug & Tar Remover is a foaming solution for bug guts, bird droppings, tar, and tree sap.

If you were around Southern California back in the day, you might recall the orange Mothers van that frequented local car shows and swap meets.

Mothers Car Care Products Mothers Polish sent us a handful of their products to put through the paces. These are available on Amazon, of which Automoblog is an associate and may earn a commission. Bug & Tar Remover Get Best Price Removes bug guts and bird droppings. Instant Detailer Get Best Price Great for a post-wash shine or quick touch-up. Tire Cleaner Get Best Price Removes road grime (safe for whitewall tires).

Our Mothers Review Process

The care package Mothers sent us contained an instant detailer, a wash and wax solution, assorted interior cleaners, a tire cleaner, bug and tar remover, a polishing cloth and ball, and microfiber towels.

Generally speaking, of all the items in a care package like this, we gravitate towards the wash and wax solution and the instant detailer. Nothing beats the quality and satisfaction of a DIY wash at home, and instant detailers are convenient when pressed for time. While that’s still true in this case, the Bug & Tar Remover was an unexpected favorite, given the nighttime highway driving we did before this review.

We tested everything Mothers sent us on our office vehicle, a 2016 Fiat 500X, during a sunny Detroit afternoon in June. Here is our quick but detailed (see what we did there) review of everything Mothers sent us.

California Gold Carnauba Wash & Wax

Post-wash photo of our 2016 Fiat 500X after using the items in the care package Mothers sent.

DIY Method

Ideal for hand washing, Carnauba Wash & Wax is pH-balanced and formulated to remove dirt and contaminants from your paint while still preserving your prior wax job.

Mothers developed Carnauba Wash & Wax as a better alternative to the traditional “soap and bucket” approach, which is unlikely to provide the necessary foam and may remove your wax (i.e., dish soap can remove wax).

We recommend following the instructions from Mothers for best results:

Park in an area away from direct sunlight.

Grab a bucket, wash mitt, and soft microfiber towels (you can also use a foam cannon).

Do an initial rinse-off to remove what dirt and debris you can (for this step, we would use our Chemical Guys ProFlow PM2000).

With your wash mitt and the fresh Carnauba Wash & Wax in the bucket, work from the top down on your vehicle.

Don’t let your vehicle dry just yet to avoid spotting. Spray water every so often on each section as you continue to work with the wash mitt.

Once finished with the Carnauba Wash & Wax, do a final rinse and dry with microfiber towels.

Good For Bad Spots

Carnauba Wash & Wax worked well for our problem areas where everything builds up: the rear window, lower driver and passenger side panels, and the area behind the rear wheels.

More Effective

Using a lambswool mash mitt and “shampooing” these areas was much more effective than a spray gun alone at the car wash. The foam produced by Carnauba Wash & Wax makes a tremendous difference when cleaning areas on your vehicle that are magnets for road grime.

Mothers Carnauba Wash & Wax Get Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Mothers developed Carnauba Wash & Wax as a better alternative to the traditional “soap and bucket” approach.



Produces plenty of foam subs for removing stubborn dirt and grime.



Good for cleaning areas on your vehicle that are prone to build-up.

Customer Reviews

Amazon’s AI-generated summary of reviews indicates that Carnauba Wash & Wax delivers a nice shine, cleans well, and is a good value.

Bug & Tar Remover

If your vehicle looks like it was driven through a Kendathu battlefield in Starship Troopers, a bottle of Bug & Tar Remover will break down the guts and goo.

Something We Appreciate

Before we set up shop in Detroit, Automoblog can trace its early roots as an automotive website to rural Iowa (and Iowa has some scary bugs, including one that resembles a flying scorpion). We have become accustomed to cleaning bug guts off our front end and windshield over the years, so we were glad Mothers included this in the care package they sent.

Before this review, our 500X served as a rolling insect mower during a late evening trip back to Detroit from Sandusky on the Ohio Turnpike. That said, we put Bug & Tar Remover to use right away.

Tar & Sap

As the name implies, Bug & Tar Remover neutralizes bug guts, tar, sap, and bird droppings.

We didn’t have the occasion to test it on tar, but we were able to remove the Ohio bug sludge and a torpedo blast from a Michigan Chipping Sparrow with aviator goggles. The foaming solution is safe to use on chrome, vinyl, and paint protection film in addition to paint and glass.

If the front of your vehicle has been completely smoked, we recommend washing and scrubbing it first, then going for the “spot treat” approach with a bottle of Bug & Tar Remover. It may take some time to get every last splatter, but this is one Mothers product we would buy again and again.

Mothers Bug & Tar Remover Get Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Foaming solution removes bug guts, bird droppings, tar, and tree sap.



Safe to use on paint, glass, chrome, plastic, and vinyl.



Most effective via a “spot clean” technique.

Customer Reviews

Amazon’s AI-generated summary of reviews indicates that many customers find Bug & Tar Remover easy to apply, although some disagree on its effectiveness.

California Gold Instant Detailer

The California Gold Instant Detailer gave the Venezia Blue paint on our 500X a laser-like look in the sunlight.

Uses & Applications (Including Clay Bars)

Between washes, California Gold Instant Detailer can return that sunshine-worthy sparkle to your paint (clearcoat or metallic) in about 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the size of what you drive. If your vehicle isn’t too dirty, you can clear the dust with a safe-for-your-paint mitt or handle brush, then follow it with a round of California Gold Instant Detailer.

If you are running your car through the automatic, it should be dry enough by the time you get home. Grab a bottle and go section by section with clean microfiber towels. You can do this if you are crunched for time but want your vehicle to look nice for an occasion (client meeting, weekend getaway, date night, and so on).

However, if you have more time, you can use California Gold Instant Detailer with a clay bar to remove unsightly grime, swirl marks, and minor scratches.

California Gold Instant Detailer is also great for Saturday morning cars and coffee meetups. If you have a classic or collector car you take to local shows during the summer, consider keeping an extra bottle on hand.

Get Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Provides a post-wash shine, a fast clean between washes, or minor touch-ups as needed.



Safe to use on clearcoat and metallic paint with a clay bar.

Customer Reviews

Amazon’s AI-generated summary of reviews indicates that customers like the ease of application, including with a clay bar. Some customers also mentioned they are satisfied with the smell of the detailer and the smooth surface of their vehicle after using it.

Polishing Cloth & Gold Microfiber Towel

The Polishing Cloths and Gold Microfiber Towels are perfect for finishing touches.

Polishing Cloth

The Polishing Cloth is “edgeless” and best suited to remove leftover glazes and waxes. Use it for one last wipe-down after applying any cleaning products you may be using, including something like the detailer’s mist outlined above.

Gold Microfiber Towel

The Gold Microfiber Towel is more robust than the Polishing Cloth, acting as a vacuum for leftover dirt with its two-sided, dual-nap design.

We found the long nap (because of its greater surface area) is best for wiping down your vehicle immediately after washing or for wiping off spay waxes and other instant detailers. The longer nap is also suitable for wiping away interior and glass cleaners.

Meanwhile, the shorter nap will help remove wax during that final buff.

Gold Microfiber Towels are made from polyester and polyamide fibers to ensure robustness and prevent damage to your paint. According to Mothers, the Gold Microfiber Towel can hold seven times its weight in liquid, a feature that is especially useful when tending to a larger truck or SUV.

Mothers Polishing Cloth & Gold Microfiber Towel The Polishing Cloth removes leftover glazes and waxes. The Gold Microfiber Towel is good for a final buff. Both are available on Amazon, of which Automoblog is an associate and may earn a commission. Polishing Cloth Get Best Price Best suited for removing leftover glazes, polishes, and waxes. Gold Microfiber Towel Get Best Price Made from polyester and polyamide fibers to prevent damage to your paint.

PowerBall 2

Although it sounds like a bonus ball on your favorite pinball table, the PowerBall 2 is designed for those proverbial hard-to-reach areas.

As described by Mothers, the PowerBall 2’s refined and elongated shape improves the useable polishing area compared to the standard PowerBall. Either way, your wheels will hit the jackpot with this functional accessory.

Uses & Applications

Use the PowerBall 2 with any variable-speed drill, and you suddenly have a built-in polisher. The fluffy ball attaches to the included 10-inch extension bit. Before you begin, set your drill to spin clockwise at a low to moderate speed (300 to 400 rpm max).

You can use your favorite wheel cleaner, but test a small area first if you are unsure whether your wheels are a polishable metal (dab a little cleaner on a rag; if residue comes off, you are okay to continue).

Classic & Collector Cars

We can clean the wheels of our 500X without the PowerBall 2, so we gave it to a friend Downriver who regularly displays his cars at events like the Hagerty Old Car Festival and the Allen Park Downtown Development Authority’s Annual Car Show.

Get Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Attaches to any variable-speed drill, although best at low to moderate speeds.



Works for polishing deeper wheel pockets and contours.

Customer Reviews

Amazon’s AI-generated summary of reviews finds that some customers have said their PowerBall 2 has broken easily. Others say they are happy with the finish it provides.

Back-to-Black Tire Cleaner & Shine

We had a rainstorm overnight here in Detroit, but the Mothers treatment from the prior afternoon held up.

Back-to-Black Tire Cleaner

Safe to use on any tire type and brand, including whitewalls, Back-to-Black Tire Cleaner eliminates grease, dirt, brake dust, and other contaminants that may adhere to your tires.

The roads we frequent in the Detroit Metro—Woodward, Telegraph, M-10, and Fort Street—are often packed with traffic. Add to that a typical Michigan summer downpour, and it’s easy for grit and gunk to build up on our tires.

While automatic washes in our area do a great job with their tire shire treatment, if you still prefer the DIY method, we’ve been happy with the Back-to-Black Tire Cleaner Mothers sent us. We use a tire brush to “agitate” and remove build-up, then wipe everything off with an older but still clean towel. We have towels just for tires that have been “passed down” as they age (they start as paint detailing towels).

Back-to-Black Tire Shine

After Back-to-Black Tire Cleaner, if you want that extra sleek and polished look, you can do a round of Tire Shine, also from the Back-to-Black line. As described by Mothers, it’s formulated with the same surface care technology as all Back-to-Black items, but the additional benefit here is the glossy after-shine.

Mothers Back-to-Black Tire Cleaner & Shine Use these as a clean and shine combo. Both are available on Amazon, of which Automoblog is an associate and may earn a commission. Back-to-Black Tire Cleaner Get Best Price Removes road grime (safe for whitewalls). Back-to-Black Tire Shine Get Best Price Provides a high-gloss shine.

Customer Reviews

According to Amazon’s AI-generated summary of customer reviews, Back-to-Black Tire Cleaner has an effective cleaning agent that provides a factory-new look. However, some reviews are mixed on the effectiveness of dirt removal. Back-to-Black Tire Shine customers say the product is easy to use and lasts a long time.

Interior Cleaners

Interior Detailer

Mothers Interior Detailer from the Speed lineup is a concept similar to an exterior detailer, only meant for your interior. If you need an all-purpose cleaner safe for the varied surfaces inside your vehicle, this is the best option from Mothers.

We used it on all the surfaces inside our Fiat 500X, including the infotainment screen. The 500X’s spartan interior with hard-touch plastic made it a good test case for our bottle of Interior Detailer.

Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

Mothers developed its Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner with the idea that our vehicles get just as dirty inside as they do outside.

Safe for cloth, velour, and vinyl, the pH-balanced formula did a satisfactory job cleaning the carpeted areas (and floor mats) inside our 500X. We used it to remove a mud stain and pet dander, although it would also work on food or coffee stains.

To maximize effectiveness, we first hit the hard-to-reach areas with our Fanttik V8 Mate and its crevice nozzle attachment. That allowed us to vacuum up loose pebbles and other debris before grabbing the Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner (if your interior is filthy, opt for a Shop-Vac or use one at your local car wash).

From there, we took a brush across our interior carpet, spraying and “agitating” as we went. If you need to reapply for really stubborn areas, you can (same with a follow-up vacuum if necessary). To finish, wipe your carpet down and dry it with a designated towel separate from your paint detailing towels.

Leather Cleaner

Since our Fiat 500X has sport cloth seats, we could not test this particular product Mothers sent us.

However, according to Mothers, the pH-balanced formula was developed to clean all leather surfaces without causing damage. It works as a standalone cleaner, but if you plan to apply Mothers Leather Conditioner for additional protection, use the Leather Cleaner first, then the conditioner.

Mothers Interior Care You can freshen up your interior with these Mothers products. Each are available on Amazon, of which Automoblog is an associate and may earn a commission. Interior Detailer Get Best Price Safe on all interior surfaces. Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Get Best Price Safe for cloth, velour, and vinyl. Leather Cleaner Get Best Price Safe for all leather seats.

Customer Reviews

According to Amazon’s AI-generated summary of customer reviews, the Interior Detailer leaves a nice shine and a pleasant scent. Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner reviews mention its ability to remove stains and grease, although some reviewers are not entirely sold on its effectiveness. Leather Cleaner reviews are positive, with compliments given to the cleaning agents.

Should You Purchase Mothers Products?

We have trusted Mothers since Automoblog was started in 2006. We appreciate the company’s historical importance among car enthusiasts, from its original four-ounce can of Mag & Aluminum Polish in the 1970s to its yearly free wipe-down service at SEMA.

The Bug & Tar Remover in the care package Mothers sent is our favorite, but the detailers (both exterior and interior) are a must-have, no matter what you drive. The PowerBall was a pleasant surprise, even if we ultimately gave it to a friend and didn’t open it ourselves. We will use the tire cleaner and tire shine after every wash.

In addition to Mothers, we also like Meguiar’s, Rain-X, and Turtle Wax, all of which have given us great results. It’s best to try different brands and see what you like. Consider a high-quality car cover if you need to protect your vehicle further after a DIY wash.

Mothers Car Care Products Mothers Polish sent us a handful of their products to put through the paces. These are available on Amazon, of which Automoblog is an associate and may earn a commission. Bug & Tar Remover Get Best Price Removes bug guts and bird droppings. Instant Detailer Get Best Price Great for a post-wash shine or quick touch-up. Tire Cleaner Get Best Price Removes road grime (safe for whitewall tires).

The Importance of Washing Your Vehicle

Washing your vehicle helps keep the body and chassis in good shape, preventing grime from accumulating over time.

Consider an automatic wash if your schedule is tight. Many locations and franchises have utilized the latest tunnel technology to clean your vehicle in a minimally invasive way. If you go enough times, a monthly subscription will pay for itself.

When you get home, you can take a few minutes to apply one of these Mothers products for that extra shine.

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. As a respected automotive industry thought leader, Carl has appeared on numerous podcasts and radio shows, including Wrench Nation, Cars Yeah, The Car Doctor, and Digital PR Explained, in addition to appearing as a regular contributor on MotorMouth Radio on WHPC 90.3 FM. His work can also be seen and heard 24/7 on the Automoblog YouTube channel.