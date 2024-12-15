Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator Provides Lifetime Build Quality & Memory Settings (Tested & Reviewed)

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We bought the Milwaukee M18 cordless tire inflator seen here with our own money. Read our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Milwaukee M18 Quick Details

Milwaukee’s signature red unit is a portable hurricane that can handle a range of vehicles and tires, including everyday cars, motorcycles, larger trucks and SUVs, and other medium-duty applications.

The M18’s memory function saves preset pressures for up to four vehicles and their tires.

This Milwaukee portable tire inflator is part of the manufacturer’s M18 cordless tool system, encompassing over 250 tools.

Milwaukee M18 Tire Inflator Pros Ease of Use Rubberized Feet Lifetime Build Quality Cons Some Might Consider it Loud No Other Supplemental Power Source

Automoblog Review & Evaluation Process

We purchased the Milwaukee M18 cordless tire inflator with our own money for this review. We considered three primary things while using the unit. Versatility & Robustness: Consumers purchase a portable tire inflator with the intent to use it for a range of items, from vehicle and motorcycle tires to balls, bicycles, and air mattresses. Since Michigan is home to Automoblog, one of our benchmarks when evaluating products is if we would add them to our winter emergency kit. We would feel comfortable having the Milwaukee 18 cordless tire inflator as part of our winter vehicle kit. User Friendliness: We prefer portable tire inflators with a digital screen and storage provisions for the hoses and accessories (which could be on the unit itself or in a separate bag or case). We examine how quickly everything could be removed and assembled since having a low tire is a potential safety hazard. We also look for “value-added” features, such as a built-in LED flashlight for inflating a tire at night. Battery Life: We looked at two considerations for the Milwaukee M18: the time it takes the battery to recharge and how many minutes it takes to fill the average car tire in ideal conditions. Show more Show less

Milwaukee M18 Review Summary

The Milwaukee M18 made our list of the best portable tire inflators and is one of the most muscular (putting it lightly) options on the market. If you are looking for a new portable tire inflator and are considering something heavy-duty like an M18, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Use Cases

We included the Milwaukee M18 on our best portable tire inflators list as we believe it’s built for situations that traditional inflators may not be fully equipped to handle. For example, we own a Slime cordless tire inflator for personal use. We’ve used it for bead leaks or when a friend or family member gets a nail in their tire. It works well for that type of low tire.

To use a visual illustration, something like that Slime inflator—or any standard tire inflator you might find on the shelf at a local big box store—is akin to an above-ground pool. The Milwaukee M18 would be Niagara Falls or Lake Superior.

The Milwaukee M18 is built to handle the rigors of work-intensive locations like a construction site, service shop, or manufacturing plant. It’s the type of tire inflator a fleet manager, farmer, or maintenance technician might have, especially if medium-duty trucks are involved as part of the job.

If you operate a skid steer, drive a commercial cargo van, or run a tractor, the Milwaukee M18 is built for applications like this. Similarly, something like the M18 might be preferred by an enthusiast who has a collection of cars to look after. Even an initial touch of the M18 unit itself is enough to indicate it’s built to a different spec than a standard tire inflator.

The upside of considering the M18 for quick “top-offs” on a daily driver (i.e., picking up a nail) is that you will likely never push the boundaries of the inflator’s capability. Should you find yourself in a situation where you need to air up a larger tire or a few vehicles all at once, the Milwaukee M18 will have the necessary inflation muscle.

We enjoy owning the Slime (left) and Milwaukee (right) cordless tire inflators. Typically, we use the Slime inflator for “top-offs” that are necessary because of a nail or seasonal temperature changes (though we have used our Milwaukee M18 for this as well). If we operated a shop or farm, we would likely use the M18 in that environment and keep the Slime inflator behind the seat for our personal vehicle. The Slime unit weighs about three lbs. while the Milwaukee weighs 8.4 lbs. with the M18 battery in place.

Battery Pack & Charging Times

The M18 tire inflator is part of Milwaukee’s larger M18 ecosystem, which includes over 250 tools. If you already own other tools that use the M18 batteries, your existing packs are compatible with the M18 inflator (hence the name). Since you can interchange the packs between different M18 tools, buying this inflator might make more sense compared to another if you already have a collection of Milwaukee tools.

The Milwaukee M18’s only power source is its rechargeable battery pack. While other portable tire inflators may include a 12-volt DC vehicle cord as a backup if the battery isn’t charged, the Milwaukee M18 makes no such provision. Again, this is less of an issue if you already own other M18-powered tools.

However, if the M18 is your first-ever Milwaukee product, you must make an additional purchase for the battery pack and charger. We opted for the Lenoya N18C Battery Charger and a pack of QuasuHaven Replacement Batteries, which are compatible with the Milwaukee M18. When we made our purchase on Amazon, it added about $150 in addition to the cost of the inflator (note that pricing can change on Amazon).

Charging times vary based on the type of M18 battery and charger you have, as seen on this helpful PDF chart from Milwaukee. Without the battery pack inserted, the Milwaukee M18 weighs seven lbs. on our scale. It weighs 8.4 lbs. with the battery attached.

Customer Reviews

Amazon’s AI-generated text of customer reviews is positive, with owners speaking to the M18’s ease of use, quick inflation times, and high build quality.

Powerful cordless inflator can tackle everyday car tires plus heavy-use applications like skid steers, tractors, and cargo vans.



Memory function saves preset pressures for up to four different vehicles or trailers.



Built-in temperature and overload warnings provide added protection.



Mon-Fri service and support available at 1-800-SAWDUST (729-3878).

Features & Accessories

The M18 tire inflator has an air hose with an integrated Schrader chuck, sports needle, inflator nozzle, and a Presta valve. The air hose wraps around and stores at the back of the unit with the attachments.

On the bottom of the M18 are four rubber feet, which help keep the inflator planted to whatever surface it’s sitting on. If you accidentally bump it, the rubber feet may prevent it from falling over. The rubber feet also keep the M18 from vibrating away when it’s running.

Other key features include a temperature protection indicator and an overload indicator, which flash icons on the digital display screen in certain conditions (a little thermometer and a triangle with an exclamation point, respectively). The temperate protection indicator may flash during extended use in hot or cold temps or when airflow is restricted. If this happens, allow the M18 to cool down or warm up for 10 minutes before further use. Restricted airflow can also trigger the overload protection function. If that happens, check the connections for blockage.

Using The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator

Use the plus/minus buttons to set the desired pressure. To prevent overinflation, the M18 will activate its automatic shut-off feature once the set pressure is reached. The manual mode is for any item under 10 psi.

Memory Banks

Our favorite “value added” feature is the memory function, which stores the pressures for up to four different tires. Let’s say you ended up using the M18 for work and pleasure; you can save the tire pressures of your truck or van and perhaps a trailer. With the other two memory banks, you could save the pressure of another family member’s car and an ATV.

You can view and scroll through your saved pressures (listed on the display screen as M1 through M4) by pressing the Memory button and then using the plus/minus buttons.

Inflation Times

According to Milwaukee, minor top-offs for a 33-inch light truck tire can be done in under a minute. That’s a larger tire than our small crossover, but we found the M18’s inflation time to be equally as quick during this review after manually letting air out of our tires, enough to flag the TPMS light.

Regarding more demanding inflation jobs, how long it takes will depend on several factors, including tire size, how low that tire is, and the weather conditions. Milwaukee recommends letting the M18 have adequate cooling time during extended use periods. For every 20 minutes of use, aim for 40 minutes of cool-down time. The max deliverable psi is 150 lbs.

Auto Pressure Check

An “Auto Pressure Check” feature pauses the M18 at the end of a fill so the pressure can stabilize while the unit performs a check. According to the owner’s manual, inflation may continue after the Auto Pressure Check feature is engaged (to achieve the most accurate pressure). Auto Pressure Check can or may occur up to five times, depending on the inflation job.

Milwaukee M18 Get Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Powerful cordless inflator can tackle everyday car tires plus heavy-use applications like skid steers, tractors, and cargo vans.



Memory function saves preset pressures for up to four different vehicles or trailers.



Built-in temperature and overload warnings provide added protection.



Mon-Fri service and support available at 1-800-SAWDUST (729-3878).

Is The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator Worth It?

Based on our experience and the spec sheet, the Milwaukee M18 is a good pick if you need something more robust and powerful than a standard tire inflator. Considering the positive customer reviews on Amazon, the build quality, and value-added features, like the rubber feat and memory bank, the M18 is an excellent tire inflator.

Its primary design is for heavy-use environments and vehicles that may see wear and tear beyond an average daily driver. It might be a medium-duty application, like a utility or service truck, a cargo or delivery van, or a skid steer or tractor. Whatever the case, the Milwaukee M18 is designed for these types of vehicles and situations.

However, the M18 can be an awesome tire inflator for your daily driver. You can also use it for any fun weekend toys, like an ATV or motorcycle. Unlike other generic, run-of-the-mill inflators, the Milwaukee M18 has a robust, lifetime build quality. If you already trust Milwaukee as a brand and have tools that use the M18 battery packs, it’s a no-brainer.

Portable Tire Inflator Tips

Regardless of which tire inflator you purchase, there are a few “housekeeping” items to keep in mind, both for your safety and the longevity of the inflator. Here are a few tips:

Always use the portable tire inflator in a well-ventilated area. Likewise, make sure nothing is obstructing air flow to the inflator.

The correct tire pressures for your vehicle are located in your owner’s manual or driver’s side door jamb. Similarly, read through the manual that comes with the inflator before using it for the first time.

Allow the portable tire inflator to cool after extended periods of use. If there is an issue during the warranty period, refer to the owner’s manual for the next steps.

Charge the battery periodically to ensure the tire inflator is ready when you need it.

