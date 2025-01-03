Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We purchased the Avid Power cordless tire inflator seen here with our own money. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

The best-rated magnetic phone mounts in 2025 include Coolpow, LISEN, Lusso Gear, WixGear, Scosche, and JOYROOM based on installation, stability, and overall device compatibility.

On average, a high-quality magnetic phone mount costs about $15 making it a small purchase and a good long-term investment.

When buying a magnetic phone mount, it’s worth considering the magnet strength to determine if you can easily use the mount with a phone case.

Driving on the road requires attention and focus. With a magnetic phone car mount, your device can become hands-free. They make it easy to use your GPS to get where you’re going in the safest way possible. Using a car phone mount will keep your eyes on the road and prevent you from looking down at your phone while driving.

Our team has researched and tested the best magnetic car mounts available. Our in-depth testing provides insight into durability and installation, so you can get the best phone mount for both you and your vehicle.

Magnetic Phone Mount Reviews

In our search for the best magnetic phone mounts, we considered the installation process, stability, and device compatibility to ensure we’re providing the top recommendations on the market. Each magnetic phone mount is scored on a scale of 1.0 to 5.0 stars.

What Is The Best Magnetic Phone Mount?

We named the Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount, LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder, Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount, WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount, Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder, and JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount the best-rated magnetic phone mounts on the market in 2025.

Brand/Model Cost Overall Rating Award Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount $15 4.7 Best Magnetic Phone Mount LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder $13 4.7 Best Compatibility Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount $15 4.7 Best Suction Mount WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount $14 4.5 Best Air Vent Mount Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder $13 4.5 Best Dashboard Mount JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount $13 4.3 Best Versatility

Magnetic Phone Mount Ratings: Our Testing Process

After looking at factors such as mounting type, device compatibility, customer ratings, and prices, our product testing team ordered the magnetic phone mounts that best met these standards. A team member tested each product inside a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, taking note of how well the magnetic phone mount could be installed, the stability of the mount, and the compatibility with the device. Each magnetic phone mount was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

1. Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount: Best Magnetic Phone Mount

Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount Review

Cost : $15

: $15 Amazon review score : 4.3 out of 5.0 based on over 29,000 reviews

: 4.3 out of 5.0 based on over 29,000 reviews What’s in the box : Two Coolpow mounts, four protective films, four metal plates, two 3M adhesives, and two wet wipes

: Two Coolpow mounts, four protective films, four metal plates, two 3M adhesives, and two wet wipes Device compatibility: Apple iPhone 6 to iPhone 13 ProMax, Samsung Note and Galaxy models, and some Google Pixel models.

The Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount is a reliable accessory that will keep your phone securely attached throughout the entire car ride. With 360° free rotation, you can rotate your smartphone and swivel the display and angle to ensure the best visibility of both your device and the road.

You can see how the Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.5 Stability 4.5 Device Compatibility 5.0 Overall Rating 4.7

The incredibly compact size, not to mention the fact that you get two for the price of one, makes visibility easy and unobstructed. Made of aluminum and silicone, the Coolpow phone mount is reliable and durable in a compact size. Equipped with four Neodymium magnets, the mount will stick securely to your device no matter how rough the roads are. Below are the pros and cons of the Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Oversized Neodymium magnets

360° rotation

Compact size for an unobstructed view

Cons

Some difficulty holding heavier devices

Our Experience

This is a great car phone mount if you are looking for a more minimalistic product that is reliable and durable. If you are also looking for rotation for various viewing angles, the Coolpow mount would be a great purchase to consider.

Ease of Installation: The car mount did have its challenges while installing it onto the dash. The wet wipes seemed to affect the adhesive despite drying the area. Though the surface should definitely be cleaned before applying for a stronger stick, we suggest waiting for the surface to be completely dry before attempting to adhere to the mount.

Stability: Once applied, the mount seemed fairly stable. The ball joint used for rotation and various viewing angles was secure and did not rotate or move when the cell phone was mounted.

Device Compatibility: The Coolpow Phone Mount is a very strong magnetic mount. For how compact in size the product is, our team was skeptical about how well it would hold a larger device, but we were pleasantly surprised.

What Customers Are Saying

Customers are overall happy with their purchase of the Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount. Many are amazed by the durability of the car mount, both in holding their device and suctioning to the dashboard.

Some customers are disappointed that the product does not hold their cell phones as strongly as advertised. Of all the Amazon reviews, seven percent of ratings are 1.0-star. The main concern from customers is a heavier phone or bulkier case coming loose over bumps or rough roads while driving.

2. LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder: Best Compatibility

LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder Review

Cost : $13

: $13 Amazon review score : 4.4 out of 5.0 stars based on over 52,500 reviews

: 4.4 out of 5.0 stars based on over 52,500 reviews What’s in the box : LISEN phone mount, user manual, one square iron sheet, one round iron sheet, a tissue pack of wet and dry wipes, and one square and round protective film.

: LISEN phone mount, user manual, one square iron sheet, one round iron sheet, a tissue pack of wet and dry wipes, and one square and round protective film. Device compatibility: All smartphone devices, including tablets

The LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder is compatible with all smartphone devices and even some tablets, including the iPad Air 2. Holding the weight of up to four cell phones, the LISEN phone mount is equipped with six military-grade magnets for an incredibly strong suction to your device.

You can see how the LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 5.0 Stability 4.0 Device Compatibility 5.0 Overall Rating 4.7

Fitting 99 percent of air vents in all vehicles, the adjustable vent clip attached to this accessory makes for an easy installation. This product does not have a suction to attach to your vehicle, so the car mount can be moved to different air vents or vehicles without damage to the product. Below are the pros and cons of the LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Fits 99 percent of air vents

Military-grade NdFeB magnets

Adjustable clamp length

Cons

Less stability when heavier devices

Our Experience

This product is great for a heavier or larger phone, including the iPhone XS Max. The powerful magnets allow for a better grip between the mount and your device. The clamp hook on the air vent also increases security by locking the car mount holder in place.

Ease of Installation: The LISEN Phone Holder had one of the easiest and most secure installation processes. The length of the vent clip can be easily adjusted to fit any vent in your vehicle.

Stability: While the product seems to have some potential stability and motion issues, the magnets were very powerful and held the device firmly. This mount is larger in size, and with six magnets, it is understandable why this product is the most compatible of the mounts we tested.

Device Compatibility: While the mount was firmly attached to the vent, there was concern about the mobility not being firm enough. With the device we tested, the mount began to lean downward, moving from the position our team had originally set the angle at. This could be an issue for heavier devices and is something to consider when purchasing a phone mount.

What Customers Are Saying

Customers are very pleased with their purchase of the LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder. Customers mainly share that the clamp hook is reliable and doesn’t budge, and the magnets hold their device without any issues.

Some customers had issues with connecting the product to their air vents. The product is advertised as 99 percent compatible with car air vents. Customers were displeased when their air vents, which appeared similar to the advertised photo, did not hold the car mount.

3. Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount: Best Suction Mount

Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount Review

Cost : $15

: $15 Amazon review score : 4.0 out of 5.0 stars based on over 15 reviews

: 4.0 out of 5.0 stars based on over 15 reviews What’s in the box : Lusso Gear phone mount and two adhesive magnets

: Lusso Gear phone mount and two adhesive magnets Device compatibility: All smartphones

Lusso Gear’s magnetic phone mount is a little bigger than our other recommendations. The increased size allows for more positioning options using this mount’s adjustable arms. You can rotate your phone either horizontally or vertically for optimal viewing.

You can see how the Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 5.0 Stability 4.5 Device Compatibility 4.5 Overall Rating 4.7

The Lusso Gear attaches via a suction cup, making it easy to remove and install. Suction mounts tend to last longer and work better than adhesive mounts, which can fall off after the adhesive has worn away. Below are the pros and cons of the Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Adjustable arm height

360-degree rotation

Suction cup attachment

Cons

Less compact size

Our Experience

If you don’t want to have sticky residue on your car, or prefer to attach your phone mount to the inside of your windshield, pick up the Lusso Gear Magnetic car phone mount.

Ease of Installation: The Lusso Gear mount is simple to install. A locking lever helps secure the mount and the neck can be adjusted in two places. Additionally, the magnet head is on a 360-degree swivel, allowing a wide range of adjustment options.

Stability: The neodymium magnets are strong and should support most phones. We noticed that the suction was super secure to our windshield and very stable while we attempted to rotate our phone from a horizontal to a vertical position.

Device Compatibility: Despite the larger size of this mount, we wouldn’t advise using this mount for heavier devices like tablets. The largest and heaviest cell phones may not work with this phone mount, but such large phones don’t work with most magnetic phone mounts.

What Customers Are Saying

This phone mount is not thoroughly reviewed on Amazon. There aren’t many complaints from those who left written reviews, and even those who only give the product 3.0 stars commenting that the magnets are strong and the mount is easy to use.

At least one person commented that the magnets could not support their phone. Based on our testing, the Lusso Gear magnets are as strong as any other magnetic car phone mount so if your phone is too heavy for this mount, you may need a cradle mount.

4. WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount: Best Air Vent Mount

WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount Review

Cost : $14

: $14 Amazon review score : 4.4 out of 5.0 stars based on over 56,500 reviews

: 4.4 out of 5.0 stars based on over 56,500 reviews What’s in the box : Two WixGear phone mounts, two square metal plates, two square protective films, two round metal plates, and two round protective films

: Two WixGear phone mounts, two square metal plates, two square protective films, two round metal plates, and two round protective films Device compatibility: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and tablet models

The WixGear Air Vent Phone Mount is both compact in size and secure over bumpy roads. With two sizes of air vent blades, the product is accommodating for both thicker and thinner vents depending on your vehicle. This also allows you to move the device from vehicle to vehicle or vent to vent for the best accessibility.

You can see how the WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.5 Stability 4.5 Device Compatibility 4.5 Overall Rating 4.5

The device is compatible with a variety of iPhones, Samsung Galaxys, and Google Pixel devices. The included adhesive metal plates can be attached directly to the back of your device, so the magnet can attach through any phone case you have. Below are the pros and cons of the WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact size

Two mounts in one purchase

Cons

Possible air vent compatibility issues

Our Experience

This is a great product if you are looking for a more compact size specifically fit for a car vent. You also receive two phone mounts in your purchase, so if you are looking for phone mounts for different vehicles, this would be a good option to consider.

Ease of Installation: Installing the WixGear mount was a fairly easy process. The vent grips are stiff which made it difficult to attach at first, but this kept the mount incredibly secure. There was no shifting or sliding once the product was attached to the vent.

Stability: The magnets are incredibly strong, so if the loss of only one air vent is not an issue, this is an ideal product to consider purchasing. We also noticed that the vent attachment was super secure and did not fidget or slide around at all.

Device Compatibility: The mount is pressed against the vent fairly securely, but because of this, there is less compatibility. A larger device seemed to block the entire vent, making this product potentially better for smaller devices.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon customers share glowing reviews of this product. Customers are pleased with the very strong magnets even though the product is compact, making it worth the purchase.

Some customers had issues with air vent compatibility and grip. Many reviews share that the grip strength started to diminish over time and eventually would fall out of the car vent altogether.

5. Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder: Best Dashboard Mount

Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder Review

Cost : $13

: $13 Amazon review score : 4.4 out of 5.0 stars based on over 51,500 reviews

: 4.4 out of 5.0 stars based on over 51,500 reviews What’s in the box : Scosche phone mount, one large square metal plate, one large MagicPlate, one small metal plate, one protective film, one wet wipe, an extra adhesive, and a step-by-step manual

: Scosche phone mount, one large square metal plate, one large MagicPlate, one small metal plate, one protective film, one wet wipe, an extra adhesive, and a step-by-step manual Device compatibility: Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Note, Edge, LG, ThinQ, Google Pixel, Sony, Nokia, XiaoMi, Huawei, Motorola, and Nexus device models

The Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Dashboard Mount is a strong and durable dash mount with various special features setting the product apart from others. This car dashboard mount has an integrated cable clip to secure any car charger cable to the cell phone holder. With a MagicPlate included in the purchase, you also have the option for wireless charging when you secure your device to the mount.

You can see how the Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.5 Stability 4.5 Device Compatibility 4.5 Overall Rating 4.5

Backed by Scosche’s Lifetime Tech Support and a three-year warranty, any issues with installation or broken parts can be replaced free of charge. The warranty also covers charging failure that may occur over time and heavy use. On top of all these features, this phone mount is compatible with iPhones, Androids, and tablets. Below are the pros and cons of the Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Three-year warranty

Integrated cable clip for chargers

Cons

Extreme heat affects adhesive strength

Our Experience

The Scosche mount is a great option if you are looking for wireless charging options in a phone mount, as well as MagSafe features to ensure the magnets do not interfere with your device or other wireless charging products.

Ease of Installation: The Scosche mount was very easy to install and mounted stably to the dash. After cleaning our dash with the included wipe and letting the area dry, the mount attached very securely in a matter of seconds.

Stability: There was good mobility combined with stability, providing optimal viewing angles. The dashboard adhesive was secure and provided strong suction to the dash.

Device Compatibility: This mount would likely be stable with most devices, including heavier cell phones. The stability and rotation were not affected when our team tested the product with a larger device and case, making it great for device compatibility.

What Customers Are Saying

Customers have rated the Scosche MagicMount very positively. Many customers comment they are not first-time buyers of phone mounts. The majority are incredibly satisfied with the strong adhesive that durably sticks to the dash with no issues.

Although the product is advertised as being temperature-resistant, customers have a few issues with the product holding in high heat. The main complaint was when their vehicle sat in high heat temperatures and lost the adhesive to the dashboard, making the product unusable.

6. JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount: Best Versatility

JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount Review

Cost : $13

: $13 Amazon review score : 4.3 out of 5.0 stars based on over 4,500 reviews

: 4.3 out of 5.0 stars based on over 4,500 reviews What’s in the box : JOYROOM phone mount, one 3M adhesive, one wet and dry wipe, two metal plates, and two protective films

: JOYROOM phone mount, one 3M adhesive, one wet and dry wipe, two metal plates, and two protective films Device compatibility: iPhone, Samsung, Google, LG, Nexus, and mini tablet models

The JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount is an easy-installation car mount for anyone. Designed for various installation surfaces, ranging from Carbon Fiber to PVC, the 3M Adhesive Stickers will provide strong suction even on the roughest roads.

You can see how the JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.0 Stability 4.5 Device Compatibility 4.5 Overall Rating 4.3

This product is temperature-resistant ranging from -49? to 289?. This feature makes installation even in the sunniest spots of your dash long-lasting and durable. The various installation spots and 360° adjustable connector ball make this product accessible for any driver, promoting visibility and less obstruction of the road. Below are the pros and cons of the JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Multiple installation surface options

360° adjustable connector ball

Cons

Needs to sit for 12 hours before using

Our Experience

This is a solid option if you are looking for a cell phone mount that is versatile in installation location and holds adhesion durably. When installed correctly using the alcohol wipes and letting the product sit unused for a few hours, the product is designed to hold and stay suctioned.

Ease of Installation: The JOYROOM Magnetic Mount had its challenges during installation. With no clear step-by-step manual, our team had to attempt some trial and error to get the best suction.

Stability: The product does advise that it should sit for at least 12 hours for optimal results. We tested this mount on both the dashboard and the windshield to see how the adhesive held. We found the dashboard provided optimal viewing and stability compared to the windshield.

Device Compatibility: The magnetic mount seems to have some issues with holding a heavier device. It is important to check the product details to see that your device is compatible with this phone mount.

What Customers Are Saying

Customers seem pleased with their purchase of the JOYROOM Phone Mount. Customers mainly share that they are satisfied with the adhesive on the dash, as well as all the added products that come in the box, including the alcohol wipes for better installation.

Some customers had issues with the product holding up over time. Customers also share that the product would occasionally become unleveled or rotated as the car moved, despite not physically moving the phone or mount.

Magnetic Phone Mount Buying Guide

Phones continue to be a distraction despite the various “don’t text and drive” warnings we see everywhere. Drivers can put themselves and others at risk trying to both answer a text and steer their vehicle down the freeway, which is why a quality phone mount can be a good investment.

Before purchasing a magnetic phone mount for your vehicle, take a look at our buyers guide to get an in-depth explanation of factors to consider before purchasing.

Ease Of Installation

This is a very important factor that can either make or break a product you purchase. Following the instructions in each user manual will make installation much easier. We suggest installing any phone mount that uses an adhesive to attach to the dashboard or windshield at least 12 hours before you plan to use the product. This ensures the mount is much less likely to fall off when first using it, and the mount will stay strongly adhered to the surface for a longer time.

Stability

Mount stability on the surface you are attaching it to is especially important when driving over bumpy roads or terrain. Having a mount that rotates easily may not be ideal because your device can potentially move around on its own and not stay in one position. Review our testing experience under each product to see which phone mounts were more stable with a stiffer rotation and the strongest adhesion to our vehicle.

Device Compatibility

It is important to check the product details for device compatibility before purchasing. For our testing, we used an iPhone 13 Pro Max with a phone case on the device for every product. We attached the metal sheet to the outside of the phone case to ensure the best results for a heavier phone.

A tip when getting your phone mount is to place the metal sheet between your phone case and device without removing the adhesive so you can reuse the metal sheet in different devices, magnetic mounts, or areas on your phone for a better viewing angle.

Compare Magnetic Phone Mounts

Brand/Model Mounting Type Magnet Type Device Compatibility Models Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount Dashboard N50 Apple iPhone, Samsung Note, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder Air vent N52 All smartphone devices and small tablets Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount Dashboard or windshield Neodymium All smartphones WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount Air vent Neodymium iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and tablets Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder Dashboard Neodymium iPhone, Galaxy, Note, Edge, LG, ThinQ, Google Pixel, Sony, Nokia, XiaoMi, Huawei, Motorola, and Nexus JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount Dashboard N52 iPhone, Samsung, Google, LG, Nexus, and mini tablets

Best Magnetic Phone Mounts: Bottom Line

In this article, along with sharing helpful purchasing tips for those interested in a magnetic phone mount, we reviewed the top magnetic phone mounts in 2025:

Best Magnetic Phone Mount: Coolpow Magnetic Phone Car Mount Best Compatibility: LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder Best Suction Mount: Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount Best Air Vent Mount: WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount Best Dashboard Mount: Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder Best Versatility: JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount

Magnetic Phone Mounts: FAQ

Do magnetic mounts hurt phones? No, magnetic mounts do not hurt cell phones. Thanks to technological innovation, phone screens use electricity to form an image and respond to interactions such as phone calls or text messages. A magnetic phone mount does not pose any danger to the device or screen. Do magnetic phone holders affect wireless charging? Wireless charging uses magnetic fields to send electricity to your device. Therefore, magnets can occasionally cause interference with wireless charging. If this is a concern of yours, we suggest you check out the Scosche MagicMount, with wireless charging and MagSafe included. What is MagSafe for the iPhone and how does it work? MagSafe for the iPhone is a form of wireless charging created by Apple in conjunction with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro series to move away from charging ports. It optimizes wireless charging by using magnets to connect the charger to the back of the device. Where is the safest place to mount your phone? While you can mount your phone in multiple locations, like the driver-side window or cup holder, drivers should mount their phone in a place where they can use navigation functions. If they aren’t using the phone for navigation, it should be kept in an area that will not distract the driver.

Full Magnetic Phone Mount Testing Methodology

When testing the best magnetic phone mounts, we wanted to consider ease of installation, stability, and device compatibility. We deemed each criterion as the three most important aspects you’d want in a magnetic phone mount. We explain more about our testing process and the overall score ratings below.

Ease of Installation

When buying a magnetic phone mount, you want a product that will adhere reliably to your car’s dashboard, air vent, or windshield. The magnetic phone mounts in this review that had a simple yet secure attachment base scored highest in this category.

Stability

As with any phone mount, you want a product that will hold your smartphone reliably when hitting bumps in the road or coming to a sudden stop. The magnetic phone mount that had the strongest grip on our iPhone with a smartphone case on, scored highest in this category.

Device Compatibility

There are countless different smartphone models and case sizes that phone mounts need to accommodate. By testing with a heavier phone and a bulkier case, we could better determine how compatible each phone mount was with our smartphone. We also looked at the product descriptions of each phone mount to determine the number of compatible smartphones. The magnetic phone mounts with the most amount of compatible devices listed scored highest in this category.

How We Score Products

Star ratings help us to honestly evaluate the magnetic phone mounts in our review so we are providing the best recommendations on the market based on our testing results. We calculated an average overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars across all the mounts in this review.

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating is a high score for any product in our many reviews. If the magnetic phone mount in our review exceeds our expectations in every aspect of our testing process, you’ll see a 5.0-star rating.

: A 5.0-star rating is a high score for any product in our many reviews. If the magnetic phone mount in our review exceeds our expectations in every aspect of our testing process, you’ll see a 5.0-star rating. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star rating is an above-average score. If the magnetic phone mount had great device compatibility but could have offered slightly better stability with heavier devices, you’d see a 4.0-star rating.

: A 4.0-star rating is an above-average score. If the magnetic phone mount had great device compatibility but could have offered slightly better stability with heavier devices, you’d see a 4.0-star rating. 3.0 Stars : A 3.0-star rating is an average rating. If we noted a difficult installation that made us slightly question the stability of the mount over extended use, you’d see a 3.0-star rating.

: A 3.0-star rating is an average rating. If we noted a difficult installation that made us slightly question the stability of the mount over extended use, you’d see a 3.0-star rating. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating is a below-average rating. If the mount is unstable or does not hold our phone securely during the testing process, we would likely give the mount 2.0 stars.

: A 2.0-star rating is a below-average rating. If the mount is unstable or does not hold our phone securely during the testing process, we would likely give the mount 2.0 stars. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating is a low score for any product in our reviews. If the mount is defective or does not hold our phone with a magnetic adherence, we would give the mount 1.0 star.

Why Trust Automoblog

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.

