Husky Liners X-act Contour Floor Liners (Tested & Full Review)

Softer rubber material provides an upgraded floor mat without that “hard plastic” feel.

Integrated channels make it easy to dump liquids off the liner during cleanup.

Made in the USA with a limited lifetime warranty.

Founded in 1988 by Robert “Bob” Tyler in Winfield, Kansas, Husky Liners is an American producer of molded thermoplastic floor liners and cargo liners.

X-act Contour Floor Liners Pros Affordable Material Quality & Strength American-Made to Exacting Standards Cons Modest Gaps in Some Areas

During the spring of 2025, we received the X-act Contour Floor Liners from Husky Liners. We kept three primary things in mind while installing them in a late-model Honda Civic hatchback and Hyundai Kona crossover: Robustness & Versatility: We spend most of our time between Michigan and South Dakota, both of which experience cold winters. We’re accustomed to getting into our vehicles with snow on our boots or tracking in sand after weekend visits to Warren Dunes State Park during the summer. We appreciate how the X-act Contour Floor Liners are designed to handle these seasonal changes. Ease of Installation & Fitment: We assessed how easily the Husky Liners X-act Contour Floor Liners could be removed for cleaning. Additionally, we wanted to ensure that the liners fit our Civic and Kona properly, ensuring they were snug and secure against the interior of each vehicle without any large or noticeable gaps. Value-Added Features: The softer rubber material is a nice value-added feature. We also like the Husky Liners badge on the liner. Why Trust Automoblog Automoblog staff members test and evaluate dozens of automotive products annually. We conduct road tests in Detroit, Michigan, leverage our official studio garage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and work with our testing lab experts in Raleigh, North Carolina. Between these three locations, our team thoroughly researches top automotive products. We unbox each product, read the owner’s manual, and touch each component for fit and finish. We then test the items on our personal vehicles before making recommendations to readers and viewers of our YouTube channel. We have published hundreds of product and service reviews to help vehicle owners make more informed decisions on extended warranties, auto insurance, and car shopping. We continue to evaluate a number of popular automotive products, from dash cameras and radar detectors to cleaning kits, tires, and tonneau covers. Show more Show less

X-act Contour Floor Liners Review Summary

The X-act Contour Floor Liners (pronounced as “exact”) from Husky Liners are more durable than a cloth factory floor mat (they look nicer, too!). Custom molded to your vehicle year, make, and model, the X-act Contour mats have applications for both work and pleasure.

Everyday Vehicles

In our case, we placed them in two daily drivers: a late-model Honda Civic hatchback and a Hyundai Kona crossover.

For everyday vehicles like this, the X-act Contour Floor Liners are designed to handle seasonal changes and the varying debris you might have on your shoes during the calendar year, from rocks and pebbles to melting snow and salt. In a similar vein, the liners are easy to clean when needed.

X-act Contour Floor Liners, Hyundai Kona crossover. Photos: Danielle Anthony.

Off-Road Trucks & SUVs

Although we have our X-act Contour Floor Liners in a Civic and Kona, they can be an excellent option for off-road trucks like a Toyota Tacoma/Tundra TRD Pro or GMC Canyon/Sierra AT4. Jeep fans may also appreciate the durability of Husky Liners.

Husky floor mats can be a fun part of the truck ownership experience, which, for some enthusiasts, may also include the addition of step bars, tonneau covers, and radar detectors.

Work Trucks

Although ideal for carpet floors, the X-act Contour liners will also fit regular cab trucks with a vinyl front-row floor, like a Ford F-150 XL or Chevy Silverado 1500 WT. All Husky Liners can be paired with a bed mat or a headache rack for added protection for a work truck.

Review Category Notes Score Robustness & Versatility Ideal for a range of vehicles, from daily drivers to work trucks. 94 Ease of Installation Unique “StayPut Nibs” hold the liner in place. 90 Value-Added Features Soft on your feet during a long trip. 91 Overall Rating 92%

X-act Contour Floor Liners vs. Weatherbeater

The X-act Contour Floor Liners are closely aligned with the Weatherbeater, another popular offering from Husky Liners. Both are a significant upgrade over a factory cloth floor mat, with the main difference being the materials used.

ProCore & DuraGrip Materials

The X-act Contour liners are softer than the Weatherbeaters due to a proprietary material combination known as ProCore and DuraGrip. The combo gives the X-act Contour liners an advantage over the Weatherbeaters in terms of cleaning time, ease of installation and removal, and overall comfort for long drives when your feet are resting on the mat.

Testing & Validation

An abrasion resistance test found that the X-act Contour liners were less likely to twist, bend, or curl once installed. Additional testing showed that the X-act liners were up to 10 percent softer on your feet when compared to the Husky Weatherbeaters.

The Husky Liners ProCore formula makes the X-act Contour liners easy to maneuver, place, and shape to the layout of your vehicle’s floor during installation (and likewise for fast removal and cleaning). Meanwhile, the DuraGrip rubber surface is slip-resistant.

Unboxing photos of our X-act Contour Floor Liners for a late-model Honda Civic hatchback. Even at first glance, you can tell the Husky Liners are more durable than the factory cloth mats. The rear liner is a single piece. We like the channels that pool liquid rather than absorb it. Photos: Alex Hartman.

Installation Notes

While the X-act Contour liners are quick to install as advertised, we recommend taking a moment to familiarize yourself with the “StayPut Nibs,” also known as the retention posts or grommets that hold the floor liners in place. The ease of use here will likely depend on your vehicle.

OEM Designs Vary

Our late-model Honda Civic hatchback has a more robust retention grommet than our Hyundai Kona, which is essentially a pointed hook. As a result, our Husky Liners were much easier to “snap” into our Civic versus the Kona, which required a little manual muscle to make the hook fit through the hole of the liner.

This issue is less about Husky Liners and more related to the factory OEM specifications, which are beyond your control and vary by vehicle make and model. While this may complicate the removal of the liners for cleaning, it does not change their effectiveness in protecting your vehicle’s interior.

We noticed some larger gaps during the installation, but we kept working on the material with our hands to minimize them inside our Civic and Kona. Both sets of X-act Contour liners have “settled in” for us over time with a near-perfect fit, with only modest gaps in some areas.

Fuel Door Latch

The only potential concern is the location of the fuel door latch on the floor of our Kona by the front seat. Despite our best efforts, a section of the X-act Contour liner slightly pushes up on the lever. Although the fuel door has not popped open while driving, it’s worth mentioning if you have a vehicle with a latch in a similar location.

Like the style of the retention grommets, latch placement for fuel doors, trunks, hoods, and liftgates will vary by make and model. For example, while we have this concern with our Kona, our Civic hatchback does not have an interior fuel door latch, making it a non-issue. It’s also only a driver-side concern with our Kona, as there are no such latches on the passenger side.

Rear Liners

For our Civic hatchback and Kona, the rear seat liners are single pieces instead of two separate mats. We like this style of rear mat because, in a rare instance, if we ever did have three people in the back seat, the liner accounts for the middle passenger.

Husky sells the front and rear X-act Contour Floor Liners separately (this was the case for both our Civic hatchback and Kona crossover.

If you don’t have rear passengers often, you can get away with just the front liners. When you view your cart on the Husky Liners website, see what the cost is for the rear liners and go from there according to your budget.

With the rear liners, tuck any excess under the back end of the center console. Photos: Danielle Anthony.

Are The X-act Contour Floor Liners Worth It?

They are worth the money if you want a nice upgrade over those factory cloth floor mats or need to replace an older pair of all-weather mats.

The ProCore and DuraGrip material combination makes the X-act Contour Floor Liners soft and pliable with a no-slip, sturdy surface. Unlike cloth mats, they do not absorb liquid, which is great for downpours, melting snow, or accidental spills!

Most customer reviews on the Husky Liners website are positive regarding fit, appearance, and price. Regarding contour floor mats in general, most seem satisfied with the quality and durability of Husky Liners. However, some negative reviews mention fitment issues, poor performance on vinyl floors, and delays in shipping.

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. As a respected automotive industry thought leader, Carl has appeared on numerous podcasts and radio shows, including Wrench Nation, Cars Yeah, The Car Doctor, and Digital PR Explained, in addition to appearing as a regular contributor on MotorMouth Radio on WHPC 90.3 FM. His work can also be seen and heard 24/7 on the Automoblog YouTube channel.

X-act Contour Gallery (Honda Civic Hatchback)

X-act Contour Gallery (Hyundai Kona)