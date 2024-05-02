Escort MAX 4 Review: LNAs & Dual-Core Processor Give This Affordable Radar Detector Top-Tier Performance

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. The Escort MAX 4 here was supplied by Cedar Electronics, an affiliate partner. Commissions from Amazon and other affiliate partners come to us at no cost to you when making a purchase via this page. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Escort MAX 4 Crash Course

The MAX 4 is the successor to the Escort MAX 3 radar detector.

Two Low Noise Amplifiers and a dual-core processor boost the detection range and filtering capabilities of the MAX 4 compared to the MAX 3.

Escort’s AutoLearn Intelligence automatically locks out fixed-location false alerts along your daily route.

Compatible with Escort’s radar-mounted dash cameras and laser shifters. There have also been marked improvements to the Drive Smarter app.

Our Review Process for Radar Detectors

Automoblog is a member of the Radar Detector and Countermeasures Forum to ensure truth and accountability when covering radar detectors. Whether we receive a radar detector from a manufacturer to review or purchase it with our own money, there are four main points we consider, listed below. Our primary driving areas with any new radar detector include the Detroit metro and the Ohio Turnpike.

False Alert Filtering: While no radar detector is entirely immune to false alerts, units that prioritize a quiet drive, alerting only when absolutely necessary, receive an extra feather in their cap during our review process. In and around Detroit, we deliberately drive past shopping plazas, industrial areas, places with digital signage, and other locations with sources of non-police radar while evaluating a given radar detector. These locations can and will produce a false K band alert. Some radar detectors do better than others, as they have embedded technology to address and mitigate alerts caused by non-police radar. Range Detection: During our radar detector evaluations, we drive roadways in the Detroit area with regular high-volume traffic. Our go-to roads include Woodward Avenue, Telegraph Road, I-696, and M-10 during afternoon rush hour. In these areas, we are looking for the most advanced notice possible of police radar. We pick high-volume traffic times as law enforcement vehicles in Michigan are often nondescript Ford Explorers and Chevy Tahoes, which blend in easily in traffic and can be hard to spot visually. Our friend Vortex Radar from the Radar Detector Forum has the most comprehensive range testing, documenting everything in charts and graphs. We often follow his guidelines when it comes to range detection. Price & Value-Added Features: We look at the cost of each radar detector versus the amount of features it offers for the money. Examples of value-added features include Bluetooth connectivity, segmentation filters, and directional arrows. Ease of Use: The best radar detectors should provide a seamless user experience, whether you are a first-time user or have owned a radar detector for years. Ease of use becomes more critical in our evaluation process as the price and feature set of the radar detector in question increases. Show more Show less

Escort MAX 4 Review Summary

The MAX 4 is the entry-level unit in Escort’s MAX family of radar detectors, occupying the space once held by the MAX 3. Although the MAX 3 is still available (and for a reduced price on Escort’s website), the MAX 4 outpaces its older stablemate and punches above what its $400 retail price would indicate.

Key features of the Escort MAX 4 include two Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs), a dual-core processor, an IVT filter, and a multi-color OLED display. The MAX 4 is compatible with Escort’s radar-mounted dash cameras, laser shifters, and the Driver Smarter app (more on the app below, including its compatibility with Mapbox, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto).

Below, we will cover the main features and specifications of the MAX 4, including the key differences between it and the MAX 3. We will also share our experiences driving with the MAX 4, including our daily drives around Detroit and an extended road trip to Cincinnati.

Driving With The Escort MAX 4 vs. MAX 3

Low Noise Amplifiers & Dual-Core Processor

Range Detection

False Alert Filtering

Escort MAX 4 In-Depth: What It Offers

The MAX 4 comes with a 12V power cord, a suction cup windshield mount (called an “EZ Mag Mount”), a carrying case, and a quick start guide (you can download the complete owner’s manual from Escort’s website).

The 12V power cord has a USB port on the backside, so you can still charge your phone. It’s a nice feature if your vehicle doesn’t have a wireless charging pad.

Along with increased range detection and better false alert filtering versus the MAX 3, here is a summarized list of some other top features of the Escort MAX 4.

Band Detection: Ka, lidar, Mesta Fusion

The MAX 4 will alert you to X, K, and Ka radar bands and laser (lidar) guns. Likewise, the unit detects MultaRadar CD and CT, often written as MRCD and MRCT for short. MultaRadar is usually associated with traffic light cameras and other photo enforcement devices.

Unlike a standard radar gun with continuous wave radar that transmits on a set frequency, MultaRadar changes frequency, making it harder to catch, especially for older radar detectors (this is known as frequency-modulated radar). To use a board game analogy, MultaRadar is always “rolling the dice” and landing on a different number, whereas the continuous wave radar dice will land on the same numbers.

Newer radar detectors, like the Escort MAX 4, can detect and alert you to MultaRadar. The default settings for MRCD and MRCT are off, but both can be switched on in the settings menu under the “Band Enables” tab or via your phone when connected to the Driver Smarter app.

Likewise, the MAX 4 also detects Mesta Fusion, a long-range, multi-lane, and multi-target enforcement strategy supplied by French technology company IDEMIA. Mesta Fusion towers, which combine a Doppler radar and high-resolution camera, were deployed in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, after city officials received a demonstration from IDEMIA in 2017.

Here in Detroit, I’ve kept MultaRadar and Mesta Fusion off as there are no instances of either near when I most frequently drive. However, where you live might be different. The Radar Detector and Countermeasures Forum maintains a database of photo radar systems, including member-supplied photos of what these systems look like.

Sensitivity Modes

The Escort MAX 4 offers four sensitivity modes: Highway, Auto, Auto No X, and Auto Lo K, the latter being my preference here in Detroit. A good way to think of these sensitivity modes is to envision a tray of sliders (i.e., those delicious little burgers and sandwiches).

Highway

Highway means maximum sensitivity mode across the board, where all radar bands (X, K, and Ka) are at their fullest sensitivity. K band is especially worth noting because in Highway mode, its sensitivity is at its maximum. I use Highway, but only as the name suggests: on the open road as band sensitivity ramps up in accordance with your speed. On the open expanse of an interstate, you want the most reaction time when police radar is present, which Highway mode allows.

Think of Highway mode as a slider with all the meat and toppings. You get everything!

Auto

Auto sensitivity is convenient as it reduces X and K band sensitivity according to your speed. As a speed-dependent mode with strong “set it and forget vibes,” Auto sensitivity is like the famous sliders your favorite joint is known for. They are staples on the menu because you can never go wrong ordering them for the table. Auto sensitivity for the MAX 4, or any Escort radar detector, is the same. When in doubt, go for Auto!

Auto No X

Auto No X is speed-dependant like the Auto sensitivity mode, but it shuts down X band detection. If you are annoyed by a certain topping on your slider, this is the idea behind Auto No X. Since X bands are usually always false, Auto No X keeps the MAX 4 from alerting to them.

Auto Lo K

Auto Lo K is my personal favorite. Like the standard Auto Sensitivity mode, it’s still speed-dependent, although it differs in that K band sensitivity is kept to a minimum at all times. As a result, Auto Lo K is arguably the quietest of all the sensitivity modes on the MAX 4.

Regarding our slider analogy, you may only want a little ketchup but not a lot (but only if ketchup is acceptable to you). It’s the same idea here with Auto Lo K in that you only want a marginal amount of K band sensitivity.

Segmentation Options

Under the “Band Enables” tab in the settings menu or through the Driver Smarter app, you can experiment with four different K Narrow and 10 Ka Narrow segmentation options or “custom sweeps” to dial in the response time of the MAX 4.

Turn either K or Ka Band detection off to activate the segmentation options (done either through the detector’s settings menu or the Drive Smarter app). This enables the “selectors,” which you will also see in the settings menu or the Driver Smarter app.

Although it seems counterintuitive, turning off Ka band detection doesn’t mean you are leaving yourself exposed to the most common form of police radar. It simply means you can now work with the segmentation filters.

When I deactivate my Ka bands, Escort’s factory default Ka Narrow settings take over, allowing my MAX 4 to scan from 33.700 to 35.600 GHz. That aligns with law enforcement radar guns, not just here in Michigan, but all properly and legally tuned U.S.-spec police radar guns.

Out of the 10 available Ka Narrow settings, the MAX 4 will have 2, 5, and 8 turned on by default. It breaks down like this:

KA Narrow 2: 33.700 to 33.900 GHz

33.700 to 33.900 GHz KA Narrow 5: 34.600 to 34.800 GHz

34.600 to 34.800 GHz KA Narrow 8: 35.400 to 36.600 GHz

The idea behind band segmentation is to imagine looking through a row of windows. It takes less time to look through three windows than 10, and the idea here is similar with band segmentation. A radar detector operating in a narrow segmentation versus a wider setting will alert quicker because it’s not scanning or “watching” the entire available frequency range.

AutoLearn Technology (Auto Lockouts)

AutoLearn analyzes fixed-location radar over time to determine if such alerts are legitimate or false. Should the MAX 4 encounter the exact frequency in the same location approximately three times – and that frequency is deemed false – it automatically locks it out and flashes a “Stored” message.

Escort’s AutoLearn feature has become synonymous with its MAX family of radar detectors, and it can be a convenient tool while driving. It’s worth noting, however, that some fixed-location radar sources, like automatic doors, may have some variance. For example, seasonal temperature changes can affect the frequency these radar sources transmit, and may have an impact on the AutoLearn feature.

The MAX 4 uses Escort’s TrueLock GPS Filter to lock out and store fixed-location false alerts in its memory bank. The TrueLock GPS Filter will not lock out moving false alerts caused by a nearby vehicle’s blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance systems (that’s job of the IVT Filter, covered below).

Tap the Mute button on the 12V power cord to manually lock out a false alert. When encountering a previously locked-out location, it will display in gray but not audibly alert.

Mark Locations

The MRK button on top of the unit will flag a location and then notify you the next time you are about to pass it. Unlike the lockouts (manual or automatic), the Mark Location feature is intended for areas with legitimate threats.

When marking a location for the first time with the Escort MAX, you can specify what it is, from red light and speed cameras to speed traps. You also have an “other” option if you need to mark a location for another reason.

IVT & K Notch Filters

Escort’s proprietary IVT Filter, or “in-vehicle technology” filter, is built into the MAX 4. The IVT Filter decreases the number of false alerts caused by collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control systems of other vehicles, which are radar-based.

The K Notch filter can be activated in the settings menu for the same reason, reducing false alerts caused by certain cars and their radar-based collision avoidance systems (between the frequency ranges of 24.190 and 24.210 GHz). I have the K Notch filter on here in Detroit.

Drive Smarter App

Escort has considerably improved the Drive Smarter app for the MAX family of radar detectors. When connected to Drive Smarter, your phone will receive real-time threat notifications in your area, be it a radar source, red light camera, speed camera, or police patrol, as reported by other Escort owners using the app (i.e., shared alerts).

Likewise, you can issue an alert for others via the app if you notice something like a speed trap or stationary patrol car.

In addition to sending and receiving alerts, Drive Smarter lets you adjust a host of settings for the MAX 4 from your phone, including display colors and brightness, sensitivity modes, and more.

Connectivity & Crashing Issues

In the past, we experienced Bluetooth connection and crashing issues between the app, the detector, and our Motorolla phone with an Android-based operating system. However, with the release of the MAX 360 MKII came a revised Drive Smarter app, and Escort has continued to refine its performance, especially for Android operating systems.

Customer Service

While working on this review, we chatted with customer service reps over e-mail from Cedar Electronics (you can contact a support rep through the Drive Smarter app). The reps we exchanged e-mails with about our issues were professional and courteous in each instance.

As of early 2024, all of the connection and crashing issues we had with Drive Smarter have been resolved, including minor glitches like how the speed limit in a given area might display as 74 mph on the app when it’s actually 75 mph.

Even with these fixes and improvements, Escort reps tell us they are continuing to refine the overall performance of the Drive Smarter app for their customers.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Mapbox

The revised Drive Smarter app is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and has Mapbox built-in.

On your vehicle’s touchscreen, you will see all of the normal Apple CarPlay or Android Auto features alongside any real-time threat notifications from Drive Smarter. Similarly, Escort has added Mapbox functionality, meaning Drive Smarter effectively doubles as a navigation app.

While Drive Smarter is optional and not necessary for the MAX 360 MKII to detect police radar, running it can increase situational awareness and may serve to better maximize your countermeasures setup. If your vehicle has a wireless charging pad, use that to help save your phone battery while running Drive Smarter.

Is The Escort MAX 4 Worth The Money?

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. As a respected automotive industry thought leader, Carl has appeared on numerous podcasts and radio shows, including Wrench Nation, Cars Yeah, The Car Doctor, and Brains Byte Back, in addition to appearing as a regular contributor on MotorMouth Radio on WHPC 90.3 FM. His work can also be seen and heard 24/7 on the Automoblog YouTube channel.

