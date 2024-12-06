DeWalt 20V MAX Portable Tire Inflator Offers Robust Design & Helpful Accessories (Tested & Reviewed)

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We purchased the DeWalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator seen here with our own money. Read our Privacy Policy to learn more.

DeWalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator Quick Details

DeWalt’s popular tire inflator looks like a small Autobot, although instead of laser guns to destroy Decepticons, it includes a high-pressure hose to rescue tires in distress.

Well-suited for vehicle tires, biking, camping, and overlanding. It’s also robust enough to handle heavy-use environments, from construction to farming.

This 20V inflator is part of DeWalt’s 20V Max Lithium Ion family, which includes over 300 other tools. Using a DeWalt 20-volt battery pack makes the unit more versatile, although a 12-volt DC vehicle cord is also included.

Automoblog Review & Evaluation Process

We purchased the DeWalt 20V MAX cordless tire inflator with our own money for this review. We considered three primary things while writing this review and using the unit. Versatility & Robustness: Consumers purchase a portable tire inflator with the intent to use it for a range of items, from vehicle and motorcycle tires to balls, bicycles, and air mattresses. Since Michigan is home to Automoblog, one of our benchmarks when evaluating products is if we would add them to our winter emergency kit. We would feel comfortable having this DeWalt unit as part of our winter vehicle kit. User Friendliness: We prefer portable tire inflators with a digital screen and storage provisions for the hoses and accessories (which could be on the unit itself or in a separate bag or case). We examine how quickly everything could be removed and assembled since having a low tire is a potential safety hazard. We also look for “value-added” features, such as a built-in LED flashlight for inflating a tire at night. Battery Life: We looked at two considerations for the DeWalt 20V MAX tire inflator: the time it takes the battery to recharge and how many minutes it takes to fill the average car tire in ideal conditions. Show more Show less

DeWalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator Review Summary

Portable tire inflators pack the versatility of a larger air compressor into a cordless unit, although the DeWalt 20V MAX goes the extra mile in terms of durability and capability. The top grab handle has an integrated flashlight, a helpful combo of features for transporting the unit and airing up a tire at night.

Here are a few things to keep in mind if you are considering the DeWalt 20V MAX tire inflator.

Use Cases

The DeWalt 20V MAX made our list of the best portable tire inflators, receiving high marks for what we believe is its ability to handle heavy-use environments. Given that DeWalt tools are already engineered for such conditions, it makes sense that the 20V MAX feels more solid than the average portable tire inflator.

The DeWalt 20V MAX is ideal for a shop or garage, whether a more prominent dealership, mom-and-pop operation, or individual hobbyist. It’s the type of inflator one finds on a shelf inside the Morton Building on the farm or under the desk of a fleet manager overseeing maintenance on every van and truck in the company. For weekend warriors, the 20V MAX is a handy tool for camping, ATV outings, and hunting and fishing trips.

By contrast, if you only need something for occasional use but still want a top-of-the-line inflator, the DeWalt 20V MAX is a great option.

Power Sources (Battery Pack & Corded)

Depending on the situation and your preferences, you can use three different power sources: the 20-volt battery pack (not included), the included 12-volt DC vehicle cord and connector (i.e., the cigarette lighter option), or a 110-volt AC outlet.

On the left side of the DeWalt 20V MAX is a small “door” that houses the 12-volt DC vehicle cord and connector. Remove the cord to find a small two-prong plug-in, listed as an “external power connector” in the owner’s manual. That plug-in supports the included 12-volt DC vehicle cord or a household 110-volt AC extension cord.

Although you can run the inflator as a corded unit if needed, we prefer using DeWalt’s 20-volt battery packs. Doing so turns this rugged tire inflator into a truly portable and much more versatile unit. DeWalt’s rechargeable battery packs slide and snap into place near the lower middle of the inflator.

Without the 20-volt battery pack, DeWalt’s tire inflator weighs about 5.7 lbs. on our scale, increasing to about 7.3 lbs. when the battery is attached.

Our DeWalt 20V MAX tire inflator sitting next to our Cobra Power Station in our office. The Cobra unit can power the DeWalt inflator via the included two-prong 12-volt DC vehicle cord. The open “middle space” where the cord is tucked is where the 20-volt battery pack slides in. If that battery is dead, you can use the 12-volt DC vehicle cord as a supplemental power source.

Possibility of Added Cost

The potential downside is how the batteries and charger are sold separately from the DeWalt 20V MAX inflator, meaning there is an additional cost to get it to its full functionality in terms of portability. This extra cost is something to consider if this is your first-ever DeWalt product. This is less of an issue if you already own other cordless DeWalt tools that use the batteries.

We bought DeWalt’s DCB115 single charger and a 20V MAX 5 AH battery set when we got the inflator. When we made our purchase on Amazon, it added about $205 on top of the $120 we paid for the inflator (note that pricing can change on Amazon).

Charging Time

According to DeWalt’s website, the DCB115 single battery charger we purchased will charge 20-volt batteries back to full in 90 minutes. That has also been our experience when doing a test charge for this review. However, we avoid getting in the habit of letting batteries for any tool or device we own become fully discharged.

Our recommendation for portable tire inflators, jump starters, handheld vacuums, or other electronic devices is to “charge as you go.” That way, whenever you need that item again, it’s ready to roll.

DeWalt’s 20-volt batteries have three built-in indicator lights that display with the push of a small button. All three lights lit mean the battery has 75 to 100 percent charge, two lights indicate 51 to 74 percent charged, and a single light means less than 50 percent. When the battery is discharged, no indicator lights will illuminate.

The DCB115 charger has a Hot/Cold Pack Delay function, which suspends charging if the battery is not at an optimum temperature.

Inflation Time

If you have a slow bead leak, nail, or slight drop in tire pressure from seasonal weather changes, the DeWalt 20V Max inflator will make quick work of anything like that. When it comes to more demanding inflation jobs, how long it takes will depend on several factors, including tire size, how low said tire is, and the weather conditions.

According to the owner’s manual, the longest battery life and best performance are achieved if the pack is charged between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. If the item being inflated is at or above 100 psi, DeWalt recommends running the unit for no longer than 10 minutes before allowing it to cool.

Customer Reviews

Amazon’s AI-generated text of customer reviews finds that some have commented positively on the build quality and reliability of the DeWalt 20V MAX and use it to inflate everything from vehicle tires to air mattresses. While some opinions on battery life are mixed, others have said the digital pressure gauge is accurate.

The 20V MAX tire inflator has the DeWalt signature yellow paint.

Features & Accessories

The DeWalt 20V MAX comes with high-pressure and high-volume hoses, tapered nozzles for both, a Presta valve adapter, an inflator needle, an inlet deflation port, and an outlet inflation port.

An LED light is built into the handle for nighttime use, although it does not double as an SOS beacon. While other portable tire inflators like our Fanttik X8 Apex (and jump starters like our NOCO GB40 and GB70) have flashlights that also serve as emergency beacons, that wasn’t exactly a deal breaker for us with this DeWalt unit.

The rubberized “feet” on the bottom of the 20V MAX tire inflator were a pleasant surprise (we missed this feature the first time we saw the spec sheet!). When the unit is running, the rubber feet help prevent it from vibrating in a random direction. Likewise, the rubber feet are a lifesaver when working somewhere with limited space, like a tailgate or workbench.

Using The DeWalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator

On the front are two small screens: the pressure display gauge (left) and the pressure setting display (right). There are two hoses:

High-Pressure Hose: Use for tires and balls (i.e., basketball, football, volleyball). The auto shut-off feature will activate when the target pressure is reached. The high-pressure hose is on the left side.

High-Volume Hose: Use for items that hold large amounts of air, like a raft, pool inflatable, or an air mattress. The auto shut-off feature is inactive with the high-volume hose. The high-volume hose is located on the right side.

If you connect the high-pressure hose to a tire or another item, the pressure display gauge on the left side will show the current pressure. The right screen will show the targeted pressure, which you set by “spinning” the wheel on the front.

Start the unit by pushing the play/pause button when inflating something with the high-pressure hose. The high-pressure hose is affixed to the inflator, while the detachable high-volume hose has two ports on the right-hand side: one for inflation and the other for deflation.

When using the high-volume hose, ensure the inflator/delator symbol is showing on the right-side screen (the pressure setting display). Do this by pressing the button in the middle with the tire and “air whoosh” icon.

When that little “whoosh” appears, you can press the play/pause button to inflate your item with the high-volume hose. You can use the high-volume hose to deflate that same item later by connecting it to the inlet deflation port.

Is The DeWalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator Worth It?

Based on our experience, the DeWalt 20V MAX is a good buy if you want something more durable than a run-of-the-mill tire inflator. Complete with high-pressure and high-volume hoses, rubber feet, a range of attachments, and strong customer reviews, the DeWalt 20V MAX is a solid pick if you have your eye on a new tire inflator.

It works as both a corded or cordless unit, although if this is your first DeWalt product, you will need to purchase the batteries and charger separately.

Ultimately, we like the robustness of this DeWalt tire inflator and believe it has a higher build quality than others on the market. And how could you not love that signature yellow paint?!

Portable Tire Inflator Tips

Regardless of which tire inflator you purchase, there are a few “housekeeping” items to keep in mind, both for your safety and the longevity of the inflator. Here are a few tips:

Always use the portable tire inflator in a well-ventilated area. Likewise, make sure nothing is obstructing air flow to the inflator.

The correct tire pressures for your vehicle are located in your owner’s manual or driver’s side door jamb. Similarly, read through the manual that comes with the inflator before using it for the first time.

Allow the portable tire inflator to cool after extended periods of use. If there is an issue during the warranty period, refer to the owner’s manual for the next steps.

Charge the battery periodically to ensure the tire inflator is ready when you need it.

