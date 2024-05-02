Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

This guide to car warranty inspections covers the basics of third party vehicle inspection services, extended warranty inspections, and manufacturer warranty inspections.

Extended Warranty Inspection

A car warranty aims to offset the cost of repairing and replacing parts of a car once damaged. The warranties help clients offset the cost of expensive fixes. Car warranty inspection helps determine if the warranty claim is valid.

Who requires warranty inspections?

Businesses that use car warranty inspection avoid cases of warranty fraud and other deceptive situations. Clients may also use third party auto inspection to determine the status of the car.

Vehicle Inspection Services

Third party auto inspection involves using an unbiased individual to write a detailed report on the status of the car. Submitting the written report to the warranty company allows them to process payment for the repairs if the warranty covers them.

There are various types of car warranties.

Manufacturer’s Warranty Inspection

It is also known as a factory warranty. Car dealerships usually offer this warranty to buyers of new vehicles or certified pre-owned cars. However, the details of this type of warranty may vary. It covers any defective parts caused by poor artistry or errors on the manufacturer’s part.

The length of a manufacturer’s warranty is dependent on a certain number of years or miles covered. The expiration of the warranty is dependent on whichever comes first. It is generally transferable to a new owner if it has not expired during the sale of the car.

Clients have the option to buy an extended warranty once the factory warranty expires. They are not limited to purchasing an extended protection plan from the manufacturers and can buy coverage from third-party providers.

Extended Warranty Inspection

An extended car warranty or a vehicle service contract is an optional car payment plan. Buying the plan assists clients in payment repair costs they may end up needing once they own the car. The plan begins once the manufacturer’s warranty reaches its expiration date, the two may overlap sometimes.

Extended warranties, however, do not cover similar parts as the manufacturer’s warranty. They do not cover routine maintenance such as new tires and breaks, oil changes, and more. Roadside assistance is also not covered.

When is the right time to buy an extended warranty?

Extended warranties come in handy when buying a used car or when the manufacturer’s warranty expires. The buyer’s guide offers clients information on whether the manufacturer’s warranty is still valid.

Extended warranties have certain pros which include:

Saves Money

An extended warranty saves a client money if the car repair required is costly. If the warranty covers the repairs, the client will only pay the deductible if it is applicable.

Customized Protection

Depending on the company, clients may customize what they want to cover in their warranty. For example, a person with a modern car may want Bluetooth function repair included in the warranty. If the client’s car does not have the feature, they may opt not to have the option.

Allows Clients To Keep Their Cars

Having to pay a huge repair bill may drive a person to sell their car. However, if the repairs warranty providers are paying, they may decide to keep their car and pay the deductible.

Peace of Mind

The warranty also provides them with peace of mind as they do not have to worry about repairs. Having a third party auto inspection when buying used cars may also go a long way in ensuring the client’s peace of mind.

Cons of an extended warranty include:

Use of the Warranty

The cost of repairs may sometimes be cheaper than the money a client pays for the extended warranty. The clients may also not use the warranty, therefore spending money for a service they do not use.

Overlap

Sometimes the extended warranty may overlap with the factory warranty leading the client to pay for a service they are already getting.

Limitations

The warranty does not cover all repairs. Reading the fine print of the warranty allows clients to know services catered for and those that are not.

Convenience

Clients may need to have their cars fixed at specific locations for their warranty to be valid.

Efficiency

If the company offering the clients warranty faces financial challenges, they may get stuck with a warranty they cannot use. The unusable warranty leads to a waste of money.

Does Not Cover Previous Issues

Extended warranties do not cover issues that the car had before the purchase of the warranty. Businesses may acquire car warranty inspection services to find out if the car has pre-existing problems. If it does, the client may have to pay for the repairs out of pocket.

Limit Modifications

Some modifications performed on cars may sometimes lead to the car experiencing some problems. The automakers may request warranty inspection services before processing requests to pay for the repairs. If the cause of the problem is due to the modification, they may not pay for the repairs.

Long Waiting Process

Automakers or third party warranty providers may require third party inspection to avoid warranty fraud. This process may lengthen the time to get the repairs done if the issue was genuine.

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

The bumper-to-bumper warranty offers very comprehensive coverage. It is often part of the factory and extended warranties. The standard validity of this warranty is three years or 36000 miles.

Power Train Warranty

It covers the vehicles power train which include:

Engines

Axles

Seals

Drive shafts

Transmissions and more

Powertrain coverage is more extensive than bumper-to-bumper. The warranty can go for up to ten years or 100,000 miles. The warranty comes in handy as fixing parts like engines may prove to be very costly. This warranty is often inclusive in both the manufacturer and extended warranty.

Corrosion Warranty

This warranty helps cater to all corrosion issues such as rust on a vehicle. The warranty is inclusive in extended and manufacturer’s warranty. Most third-party warranties, however, do not cover corrosion repairs.

Specialty Warranty

The specialty warranty offers specific coverage for specific components of a vehicle. An example of the warranty is the safety coverage for airbags or seat restraints included in the manufacturer’s warranty of some vehicles.

Car warranty inspection allow clients to find out if repairs will receive finances from the warranty provider. They are therefore important to both the client and the warranty provider. These inspections may also help clients repair other car problems they were oblivious to.