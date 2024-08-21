Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept: Hypercar Styling Meets Full Autonomy & V-Series Performance

Cadillac Opulent Velocity Summary Points

Cadillac’s latest concept car, the Opulent Velocity, exemplifies the all-electric future of the V-Series brand.

“Opulent Velocity expresses the most artful integration of technology, luxury, and exhilaration characterized by Cadillac’s halo V-Series variants and future electrification design expressions,” said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director of global Cadillac design.

The “Opulent Velocity” moniker refers to the concept’s “two dynamic extremes” of exhilarating zero-emissions driving and fully autonomous luxury.

Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept: Next-Gen V-Series

Legacy automaker Cadillac has given us a glimpse into the all-electric future of the V-Series high-performance division. In doing so, it gave us a shapely and tech-packed hypercar to gawk at. The Opulent Velocity is in good company and joins the exclusive club of jaw-dropping Cadillac concept cars like the InnerSpace, Elmiraj, and Ciel.

It could also be Cadillac’s first hypercar if given the green light for production, a more focused driver’s car with renowned technological and luxury features that befit the Cadillac name. “It’s the future vision of luxury performance, incorporating Cadillac’s leadership in hands-free driving capabilities, electrification, and performance excellence,” Nesbitt added.

By combining advanced technology with bespoke luxury, the Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept showcases what the future may hold for the V-Series as an electrified performance nameplate. Photo: Cadillac.

Level 4 Autonomous Driving

The “opulent” part of the Cadillac concept is the capability to engage Level 4 autonomy. The Society of Automotive Engineers recognizes six levels of automation (zero to Level 5). Levels 4 and 5 mean the system does not require the driver to take over the wheel during travel.

Instead, the Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept encourages the driver and passengers to immerse in a hands-free driving environment. The cabin features a “Selene” metallic dark blue interior with customizable ambient lighting and “curated art pieces” to admire.

Meanwhile, the full widescreen and augmented reality heads-up display (AR HUD) delivers a futuristic visual of the outside world while providing some much-needed in-house entertainment.

“Ghost Car” Track Experience

The “velocity” part refers to the concept’s human interface, handy for when you want to do some old-school driving. Velocity mode reveals (in an elegant way) the foot pedals and yoke steering wheel. At the same time, the system prompts the driver to take the tiller as everything unfolds, a precursor of what’s to come.

Taking a leaf from Cadillac’s Blackwing racing program, the concept has a “ghost car” function on the all-digital instrumentation like in iconic racing games. It would help drivers improve their lap times or compete against other owners on various racetracks worldwide.

When not gunning for faster lap times, Velocity mode relinquishes control of the vehicle’s on-road enhancements. For example, the driver could adjust the car’s suspension and aerodynamic settings. Moreover, the driver could summon road overlays or a summary of the road conditions ahead.

Dramatic Shape

Inspired by the brand’s V-Series R hybrid racecars, the Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept has a dual-personality exterior. The hunkered-down silhouette and tucked front design scream racing car from every angle, but it does so while incorporating some familiar modern Cadillac design cues.

“Opulent Velocity is inspired by the dynamic design cues of motorsports in a 2+2 aerodynamic body form, showcasing a perfect marriage of hypercar personality with luxury execution and revered opulence,” said Magalie Debellis, Cadillac Advanced Design. “It signals to the world that Cadillac intends to lead in electrified luxury performance.”

The concept bears Celestiq design elements when viewed from the sides. The most striking aspects are the Gilded Pearl transitioning paint scheme and those theatrical butterfly doors. Meanwhile, the front has an illuminated 3D grille that “emphasizes the synergy between jewelry, sophistication, and technology,” said Cadillac.

Cadillac designers leveraged 3D printing to convey elements of precision and speed. The Selene metallic dark blue interior color is accented by artistic metal brush finishes and hard-torched painting techniques that create ombre hue color tones. Photos: Cadillac.

Flax Fibers & Silver Pearl Flakes

While the words “flax” and “flakes” would typically bring thoughts of breakfast staples, Cadillac used them to 3D print some of the concept’s fancy interior trim. It includes two-tone embroideries with “prismatic embellishments” that work with ambient lighting to create a textured feel inside the cabin.

Moreover, occupants could admire the brushed finishes and ombre color tones that litter the interior, a subtle contrast to the dark metallic blue upholstery.

Cadillac made us believers by migrating the Celestiq from concept to production in record time. Still, we can’t help but ask ourselves: Is it about time for Cadillac to unveil its first hypercar? If it takes a car like the Opulent Velocity Concept to rejuvenate the prestigious Cadillac lineage, then by all means, make it real.

Photos & Source: Cadillac.