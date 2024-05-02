Best Used Car Extended Warranty Companies in Florida

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

In this article, we review the best extended car warranty companies available in Florida and things to consider when shopping for a used car warranty in the state.

Best Extended Car Warranty Companies In Florida

Below are descriptions of the best extended car warranty companies that provide extended car warranties in the state of Florida:

Endurance

Our pick for overall top provider

Contract term limits up to 8 years/200,000 miles

Plans come with a variety of benefits

Endurance offers six coverage tiers, including a plan called Select Premier that’s uniquely designed to suit the needs of high-mileage vehicles with up to 150,000 miles on the odometer. The Select Premier plan covers major systems including your engine, transmission, drive axles, air conditioning and select electrical components.

Endurance also offers the industry’s best benefits package, which is another reason it ranks highly on our list of the best extended warranty companies for used cars. Roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage and rental car reimbursement are all included for the duration of your warranty. Plus, the provider throws in a year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which gives drivers perks like free key fob and tire replacements, identity theft recovery services, a personal concierge and more.

Endurance provides sample contracts and free, online quotes. For a full look at this provider, read our complete Endurance warranty review.

CARCHEX: Best for High-Mileage Cars

CARCHEX is our top pick for high-mileage vehicles based on its long-lasting extended auto warranties. CARCHEX customers can choose between five coverage plans, which range from basic powertrain protection to exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper coverage. The provider is also backed by industry leaders, including Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX and RepairPal.

Read our comprehensive CARCHEX review for more information, and click below to get a quote from this provider.

Protect My Car

Best for long-term financing options

Contract term limits up to 125,000 miles

Maintenance contracts for older cars

Although its contract term limits are shorter than other extended warranty companies for used cars, we like Protect My Car for its long-term financing options. Having a lower monthly payment over a longer period of time can make an extended warranty affordable for many drivers.

Established in 2005, Protect My Car offers three plan options that stretch up to 125,000 miles.

For used cars, the company’s Driveline plan is the way to go. Intended for vehicles between four and 10 years old with more than 80,000 miles on the odometer, Driveline covers all the components of a powertrain warranty as well as air conditioning and electrical systems. If you’re looking for more coverage, check out Protect My Car’s Select and Supreme plans. There are also maintenance contracts for those looking for coverage for regularly scheduled services.

You can read our comprehensive Protect My Car review to learn more.

CarShield

Generally the most affordable option

Contract term limits up to 300,000 miles

Sample contracts and online quotes easily available

When we reached out to major car warranty companies for quotes, we found CarShield to offer the lowest prices. The company has six total coverage options, including those for new and used cars as well as a motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle plan.

CarShield doesn’t advertise its upper contract limits, which is likely because it’s a warranty broker and plan administrators may offer differing terms. However, when we called to get a quote for a basic powertrain warranty on a 2012 vehicle with 90,000 miles on it, we were offered a 4-year/100,000-mile contract. So we’re confident the provider can cover cars up to at least 12 years/190,000 miles.

To read more about this provider, read our comprehensive CarShield review.

Things To Consider When Purchasing An Extended Car Warranty In Florida

If your car is nearing the end of its factory warranty, you may be considering a vehicle protection plan to extend your vehicle coverage and keep your peace of mind on the road. But what, exactly, does a vehicle protection plan entail, and is it really worth the financial investment?

When purchasing a vehicle protection plan, it’s always smart to get quotes from multiple companies before deciding on a plan. To start getting free, personalized quotes from our top recommended providers, click below.

What is a Vehicle Protection Plan?

A vehicle protection plan – also called a vehicle service contract, extended car warranty or extended service contract – is one way to protect yourself against having to pay for mechanical vehicle repairs after your factory warranty expires.

There are two main types of vehicle protection plans: powertrain warranties and bumper-to-bumper extended warranties.

Powertrain warranty: This vehicle protection plan is usually the most basic coverage offered by a provider. It covers only the parts of your vehicle that make it move, including your engine, transmission, drive axles and related parts.

Bumper-to-bumper warranty: This is the most comprehensive type of vehicle protection plan. It covers almost all components of your vehicle, aside from a few exclusions.

Providers often offer more than just these two options. For example, you might have a vehicle protection plan that covers powertrain components as well as a few additional parts, like your air conditioning, brake system or electrical components.

It’s important to note that vehicle protections typically don’t cover:

Routine maintenance services like oil changes

Wear-and-tear parts like filters, brake pads and wiper blades

Appearance parts including interior upholstery and exterior dents, dings and paint

Collision damage

Damage from environmental events like floods, fires and acid rain

Vehicle protection plans also won’t cover pre-existing issues. Usually, you’ll need to wait 30 days and drive 1,000 miles before your coverage kicks in to ensure your vehicle is in proper working condition when you purchase your warranty.

Additional Perks

Most reputable extended car warranty companies include a number of added benefits with their vehicle protection plans. These typically include:

24/7 roadside assistance: If you’re in need of a service like winching, emergency fuel delivery, battery jump-starts or lockout assistance, it will likely be included with your extended auto warranty coverage.

Courtesy towing: If your vehicle becomes inoperable, your provider will cover towing to the nearest repair facility.

Trip interruption coverage: If your vehicle breaks down far from your home and you need to stay overnight while repairs are made, your provider will reimburse your meals and lodging expenses up to a certain amount.

Rental car reimbursement: If your vehicle is in the shop for a covered repair, your provider will reimburse you for a rental car or other alternate transportation up to a certain amount.

How Does a Vehicle Protection Plan Work?

A vehicle protection plan can be purchased from either a car manufacturer or a third-party provider. It’s important to weigh the pros and cons of extended car warranties offered through either option. This way, you can make an informed decision on which provider is best-suited to fulfill your car warranty coverage needs.

Here are a few key differences between manufacturer-backed plans and those from third-party providers:

FAQ