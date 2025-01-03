Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We purchased the Avid Power cordless tire inflator seen here with our own money. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

To recommend the best truck tents, our team researched and tested several of the most popular options on the market. Whether it’s for camping, living on the road, a night outdoors, or anything else, a truck tent can bring an unforgettable experience right to your driveway. In this review, we’ll help you decide if you should get a truck tent and if so, which would work best for your needs and budget.

Truck Tent Reviews

What Is the Best Truck Tent?

We named the Rightline Gear, RealTruck, Kodiak, Napier, and Quictent as the best-rated truck tents on the market in 2025.

Brand/Model Cost Overall Rating Superlative Rightline Gear Truck Tent $100 4.5 Best Truck Tent RealTruck GoTent $2,000 4.6 Easiest to Use Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent $460 4.3 Most Durable Napier Backroadz Truck Tent $125-$190 4.1 Best Truck Tent with Bed Liner Quictent Pickup Truck Tent $130-$150 3.8 Budget Pick

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Truck Tent Ratings: Our Testing Process

After looking at factors such as weatherproofing, tent material, customer ratings, and prices, our product testing team ordered the truck tents that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT.

We assembled each tent according to the included instructions and spent some time relaxing inside. Afterward, we disassembled the tent and attempted to store it away in any included carrier. During testing we took note of each tent’s durability, weatherproofing, ease of use, and comfort. Each truck tent was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

Rightline Gear Truck Tent

Rightline Gear Truck Tent Review

Cost : $100

: $100 Sizes : Five

: Five Bed liner : No

: No Tent material: Vinyl

The Rightline Gear Truck Tent is our top pick overall because it is easy to install and well-constructed. The vinyl fabric is strong and durable, the seams are well-stitched, and the zippers and buckles are made from high-quality materials. This two-person truck tent is available in sizes to fit almost any truck bed and is among the most secure truck tents we tested.

The Rightline Gear Truck tent differs from most other truck tents because it instructs users to build the tent directly on the truck bed. Most other truck tents are assembled on the ground and hoisted into the truck. In some cases, either is an option. While it is a little easier to build a tent on the ground than in the trunk, it can be difficult to lift a heavy tent above your head.

You can see how the Rightline Gear performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Durability 4.5 Weatherproofing 4.0 Ease of Use 5.0 Comfort 4.5 Overall Rating 4.5

Below are the pros and cons of the Rightline Gear Truck Tent:Pros and Cons

Pros

Quick setup

High-quality zippers and seams

Easy to secure to truck

Cons

No awning over the entrance

Our Experience

As with most truck tents we tested, the included instructions are mediocre. The pictures aren’t detailed enough to illustrate each step, though the written instructions are clear. Fortunately, the setup process is not that difficult.

Durability: A unique feature of this tent is that it has more straps for securing the tent to the truck than other truck bed tents, notably near the tailgate. To attach these, however, you’ll need to get on your back underneath the truck.

Weatherproofing: We noted that this tent has thick buckles for securing the tent to your truck. All seams are taped to prevent water leakage, the metal zipper heads are high quality, and the tent features a spacious interior.

Ease of Use: What stands out with the Rightline gear are the tent poles. The metal sheaths that connect the fiberglass segments are a bit longer than other tents. This makes the tent easier to disassemble, as you don’t need to worry about accidentally pulling out a joint. This helps make the Rightline Gear the easiest truck tent to disassemble. There are also only three poles to insert, which is fewer poles than most other tents, making setup quicker.

Comfort: The inside of the tent is roomy and spacious, with ample headroom. There is no bottom liner, which means you may need to clean out your truck bed before use. With any truck tent, you’ll want to use a sleeping pad, cot, or blow-up mattress anyway.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.4 out of 5.0 (over 2,000 ratings)

Reviewers who like the Rightline Gear Truck Tent say it is offered at a good price, is easy to set up, and effectively prevents leaks. Despite the fact that many feel the included directions aren’t especially helpful, they do feel that the tent is easy to pitch once you figure out the process.

A recurring complaint about the Rightline Gear Truck Tent is that there is no awning over the door. Many truck tents have such a feature and it allows campers to keep their tent flap open while it rains. This cannot be done with the Rightline Gear tent if you want to stay dry.

RealTruck GoTent

RealTruck GoTent Review

Cost : $2,000

: $2,000 Sizes : One

: One Bed liner : No

: No Tent material: Oxford

The RealTruck GoTent is a bit different from our other recommendations. Rather than setting up in the truck bed, this truck tent is attached to a rack and crossbars (which you will need to purchase separately). We used the Rhino Rack Vortex Cross Bars for our installation. You can also install this style of tent on the rooftop of an SUV or other large vehicle with the crossbar setup.

Overall, we rate this truck tent very highly, and it is one of our favorite options. However, it is significantly more expensive than most truck bed tents. We think the GoTent merits the increased cost and is a good choice for those who can afford it.

You can see how the RealTruck GoTent performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Durability 5.0 Weatherproofing 4.0 Ease of Use 5.0 Comfort 4.5 Overall Rating 4.6

Below are the pros and cons of the RealTruck GoTent:Pros and Cons

Pros

Considerate design makes the tent easy to fold away

Can be set up in under a minute

Durable materials guaranteed by lifetime warranty

Cons

Tent can get wet if not closed properly

Our Experience

The GoTent rivals our top pick when it comes to durability, weatherproofing, and comfort. Where this tent most stands out is the convenience. It requires virtually no setup time: You simply open the latches and the tent unfolds.

Durability: When not open, the GoTent is protected by a hardshell case that folds down to a small size for aerodynamics on the road. When it’s opened, the tent materials and zippers are all of the highest quality and should last for many outings.

Weatherproofing: The wedge shape of the tent helps prevent rain accumulation in the top, and the oxford fabric is well weatherproofed. An optional rainfly can be set up, and there are two mesh windows that can be fully opened for more airflow if necessary. When closing the tent, we had one part of the seal that wanted to catch on each side. If we didn’t keep an eye on the seal during this step, it would have allowed water into the tent – but it was very easy to correct once spotted.

Ease of Use: This tent is very easy to install. The only difficult aspect of installation is that it’s heavy, and needs to be lifted up onto your truck bed crossbars initially. This can reasonably be achieved with two people.

The GoTent comes in a flat black box, and is almost fully assembled upon delivery. There are optional rack bars you can attach to the top of the tent, but if these aren’t something you plan to use, the only setup required is to secure four brackets that connect the bottom of the GoTent to your truck bed crossbars.

Once bolted into place, the tent pops open like an accordion and is ready to go. It takes less than one minute to set up and put away this tent. We’ve tested other tents of similar design, and there is sometimes difficulty closing the tent and making sure all the material is tucked inside. The GoTent includes handy bungee cables that gather the material and make the stowing process simple.

Comfort: Though somewhat small in size, this tent is one of the more comfortable we tested. The bottom is lined with a foam mattress, which is soft yet supportive. The tent is not as spacious as a full truck bed tent, so may not be a good option for more than two people or especially large campers.

What Customers Are Saying

The GoTent is a relatively new product from RealTruck. While it is listed on Amazon, there are not yet any online customer reviews. Other RealTruck products are typically well-rated with online reviewers frequently praising RealTruck customer support.

Having tested many RealTruck products ourselves, we’ve had to contact RealTruck customer support on several occasions. We can verify that RealTruck offers some of the best customer product support of any company. We have never experienced any wait times and are quickly connected with a real person who understands the product or can immediately transfer us to someone that does.

Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent

Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent Review

Cost : $460

: $460 Sizes : Two

: Two Bed liner : No

: No Tent material: Canvas

The Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent is made from Hydra-ShieldTM canvas. This material is heavier and more difficult to fold away than polyester tents, but much more durable. Rather than fiberglass, the Kodiak Canvas tent uses metal poles for an overall sturdier tent. The downside is that this tent is both heavy and expensive.

Choose this truck tent if you are able to handle a heavier tent, have a larger budget, and want to buy the most durable tent, which you’ll likely never need to replace.

You can see how the Kodiak Canvas performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Durability 5.0 Weatherproofing 4.5 Ease of Use 3.5 Comfort 4.0 Overall Rating 4.3

Below are the pros and cons of the Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent:Pros and Cons

Pros

Exceptional durability

Waterproof

Sturdy metal poles

Cons

Expensive

Heavy

Our Experience

Setup for the Kodiak Canvas Truck Tent is among the most difficult of the tents that we tested. This tent is much heavier and bulkier than the others so it is hard to pack away and lug around when not in use.

Durability: Overall, we found that the Kodiak Canvas uses the strongest materials of any tent we tested. The metal poles’ segments are connected with steel cable, rather than fiberglass and string. This is a buy-it-for-life kind of tent.

Weatherproofing: The heavy-duty construction ensures that this tent has great weather protection. With waterproof coating on the exterior and an extendable awning, we felt pretty secure when we were inside the tent. The tent also holds heat pretty well, so it’s an ideal pick if you plan to camp in cold weather.

Ease of Use: The instructions are clear and the process is simple, but you’ll need to be able to lift a heavy tent from the inside to erect the poles. If you struggle to lift 60.0 pounds above your head, this may not be the right tent for you. If that task sounds easy, you won’t find this tent too hard to set up.

Comfort: Without a bed liner, you’ll have to purchase or bring your own air mattress or cushion to sleep comfortably. However, the tall height of the tent made it comfortable for us to sit and move around in during our testing process.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 (approx. 200 reviews)

Reviewers like this tent largely due to the heavy-duty construction. Many call it out as the strongest, most durable truck tent they have used. In most cases, this tent fits well and at least one person pointed out the large number of windows.

Even positive reviews mention that this tent can be difficult to set up by yourself. Another complaint is that the tent holds heat too well. This is a bonus when truck camping in cold weather but it may make the Kodiak Canvas tent a poor pick for summer camping.

Napier Backroadz Truck Tent

Napier Backroadz Truck Tent Review

Cost : $130-$190

: $130-$190 Sizes : Five

: Five Bed liner : Yes

: Yes Tent material: Polyester taffeta

If you want a truck tent that includes a bed liner, consider the Napier Backroadz. This polyester tent is well-ventilated and comes in several sizes so that you can get the perfect fit for your vehicle.

The Backroadz is thoroughly (and positively) reviewed on Amazon, with most people finding it reliable and easy to set up.

You can see how the Napier performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Durability 4.0 Weatherproofing 4.0 Ease of Use 4.0 Comfort 4.5 Overall Rating 4.1

Below are the pros and cons of the Napier Backroadz Truck Tent:Pros and Cons

Pros

Includes a full floor bed liner

Durable poles and clips

Waterproof seams

Cons

Lower-quality zippers

Our Experience

Overall, we enjoyed testing the Backroadz tent because it was much easier to install than other tents in this review and had some unique features we liked to enhance comfort and weatherproofing in wet conditions.

Durability: The quality of this tent’s materials varies. The outer tent material is made from polyester similar to most other truck tents and the fiberglass poles are also typical in quality. The clips that keep the tent attached to the truck are of good quality, made from thick, sturdy plastic. However, the zipper heads are plastic rather than metal and will break more easily than the Rightline Gear tent.

Weatherproofing: With waterproof seams, that we noticed we thick and durable throughout the tent, we felt confident that this tent could withstand a rain shower or light snow. Because of the thinner tent material, we aren’t sure how well this tent would hold heat in freezing weather.

Ease of Use: The Backroadz Truck Tent is easy to set up and comes in a convenient bag with the instructions sewn in. Because the tent material is thin, the Backroadz is easy to roll up and store when not in use. Thanks to the bed liner, you won’t need to clean down your entire truck bed before putting things in your tent.

Comfort: Unlike the Rightline Gear tent, which utilizes a floorless design, the BackRoadz has a sewn-in floor bottom liner, which some may prefer. A full floor liner also helps seal your tent from insects.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 (over 5,000 ratings)

Some people claim they can erect the Backroadz in a matter of minutes with two people, and fairly easily on their own. You can assemble this tent on the ground or in the truck bed, though most find it easiest to first assemble on the ground. Many note that this tent offers good weather protection with waterproof seams.

The fiberglass poles used to hold up this tent could be of higher quality. For several reviewers, the front pole broke after a few uses.

Quictent Pickup Truck Tent

Quictent Pickup Truck Tent Review

Cost : $130-$150

: $130-$150 Sizes : Five

: Five Bed liner : Yes

: Yes Tent material: Polyester

The Quictent Pickup Truck Tent is a spacious, low-cost truck tent that has a rainfly and bed liner to keep out as much water and insects as possible. Zippered mesh windows on the sides and ceiling provide excellent ventilation.

This is a great option for a low-cost truck tent. The tent material and other components, like the zippers and clips, are slightly less robust compared to more expensive options. The Quictent is nonetheless a reasonably comfortable, weatherproof option.

You can see how the Quictent performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Durability 3.5 Weatherproofing 4.0 Ease of Use 3.5 Comfort 4.0 Overall Rating 3.8

Below are the pros and cons of the Quictent Pickup Truck Tent:Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious

Inexpensive

Lightweight

Cons

Lower-quality zippers and clips

Our Experience

While spacious in size and lower in cost, we found the Quictent to have its ups and downs when it came to durability and weatherproofing. That being said, this tent was very easy to set up even with it having more poles and pieces than some of the other tents in this review.

Durability: This tent was much lower in quality compared to the other tents in our review. The zippers and clips were somewhat delicate and needed to be handled with care because we worried that with a fast motion or too much force, they could break.

Weatherproofing: The weatherproofing features of this tent reflected similar concerns when we considered camping inside this tent during a heavy storm or freezing weather. In our opinion, this would be a good tent for summer camping trips. We feel confident that it could handle a summer rain shower but might be less comfortable to sleep in during the winter.

Ease of Use: The Quictent is a compact truck tent that’s among the lightest we tested. We were able to easily erect this tent in about 30 minutes even though it features more cross poles than other tents we tested. The color-coded poles and sleeves make the setup straightforward and simple.

Comfort: With a bed liner included, this tent was comfortable enough to sit in but we would recommend a cushion or thin air mattress of some sort. Seeing as this tent sleeps five campers, it was both spacious and comfortable to move around in.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.2 out of 5.0 (around 1,000 ratings)

Amazon users say the Quictent has an easy setup and is effectively waterproof. For a low-cost truck tent, it gets the job done and most reviewers are satisfied.

The low cost of the tent translates to lower-quality materials. Specifically, the Quictent uses poor-quality zippers, and several reviewers commented that the zippers on their Quictent broke after a few uses. The other commonly-mentioned issue is with sizing. The Quictent is available in four sizes, but some have trouble finding the right option for their vehicle.

Truck Tent Buying Guide

The most important consideration when buying a truck tent is choosing a tent that is the right size for your truck bed. Most truck tents are available in multiple sizes, but not all. Typically, sizing is not model-specific so some tents fit certain brands of trucks better than others. In general, you’ll want to measure your truck bed dimensions to make sure you choose an appropriate truck tent.

Hunter Gill, owner of truck accessory retailer TEQ Customs, says consumers need to weigh tent mounting position against their vehicle’s utility.

“If you’re doing a larger tent you’re going to want some kind of rack because it’s going to be nearly impossible to mount that in the bed itself,” Gill said. “And even if you did it would just take up all your space and make your [truck] bed somewhat useless.”

Gill added tents intended for truck beds often have longer setup and breakdown times.

Truck Tents: Compare and Contrast

Brand/Model Material Capacity No. of Windows Rightline GearTruck Tent Vinyl Two Four RealTruckGoTent Polyester Two Two KodiakCanvas Truck Bed Tent Canvas Eight Five NapierBackroadz Truck Tent Polyester Two Four QuictentPickup Truck Tent Polyester Two Five

Truck Tent Materials

Aside from sizing, you’ll also need to choose which truck tent material you’d prefer and what extra features are important to you. Most truck tents are made from polyester and use fiberglass support poles. However, not all polyester is made equal. The best truck tents are made with durable polyester that won’t easily tear and are protected by a water-resistant coating to withstand all weather conditions.

Another common truck tent material is canvas. Canvas is extremely durable and can be waterproof. The downside to canvas tents is that they are much heavier and more difficult to store. Canvas tents are also less breathable than polyester, meaning they can get much warmer on hot days.

When researching the quality of a truck tent, consider not just the tent material, but also the seams, zippers, and buckles. Well-stitched, taped seams help prevent water from getting into the tent. Zippers are likely to be used a lot and one broken zipper can render an entire tent unusable – if you can’t close the front flap, for example.

Truck Tent Features

While most truck tents have a similar design, they aren’t identical in function. Some have a bed liner and some do not. A bed liner can help keep out moisture and better seal your tent against insect encroachment.

Another optional feature is an awning. An awning provides an extra space outside the tent that is shielded from the rain. This allows you to keep the front flap open for air circulation, even while it is raining. An awning also provides a space to dry wet boots and socks.

All of the tents we tested, and any of the best truck tents, will include a rainfly. A rainfly is an optional topper to a tent that helps repel the weather and is a must-have for any truck tent. Other standard truck tent features are side storage pockets and a lantern hook or similar lantern holder. Both of these are common and useful.

Another thing to consider is the carrying case. A truck tent is more convenient if it can be transported in a convenient bag. A good carrying bag will be as small as possible while still being large enough to fit your tent without too much struggle.

Cost

The cost of your truck tent partially depends on the size of your truck bed. Smaller tents cost less money.

Our top-recommended truck tent, the Rightline Gear Truck Tent, costs around $200. This is what you can expect to pay for a quality truck tent made with polyester fabric. The Kodiak Canvas truck tent costs around $400 but uses higher quality materials and is likely to last for much longer and hold up to heavy use. Our most expensive recommendation, the RealTruck GoTent costs around $2,000. If you want a truck tent that you won’t need to replace for decades, it may be worth spending the extra money.

Budget truck tents still cost around $150, or just under $100 for the smaller models. Truck tents in this price range are effective, but made from weaker materials and may tear or break more easily.

In addition to your truck tent, you will want some additional padding or cushion for the floor. While the tent may provide decent insulation from the cold, the bed of your truck will not. Most people who use a truck tent will also use an air mattress for cushion and insulation in addition to a sleeping bag. These can cost even more than the tent.

Do You Need a Truck Tent?

Truck tents are specifically designed to be set up in the bed of a pickup truck. Unlike standard camping tents—which are staked to the ground–truck tents are secured via straps that connect to the body of your truck.

A truck tent is a good choice if you want to elevate yourself away from the ground, avoid small animals and insects, and lessen the potential of a river or puddle forming under your tent. While you need to park your truck on a mostly level surface to use a truck tent, your truck bed will still be smoother than the ground, which may be covered in rocks and roots.

However, depending on where you hope to camp and the number of people you need to fit in your tent, a truck tent may not be the best option. Keep in mind that with a truck tent, you can only camp in places that you can access in your truck.

Among the biggest downsides to a truck tent is that your truck can’t be used while the tent is installed. This means you’ll need to empty your truck bed before erecting a tent, and you won’t be able to drive your truck until you’ve taken the tent down. You’ll also have to remove any items from your truck bed before it’s time to sleep. This means you may need to find another place to store your other camping gear.

That said, you could return any gear to your truck bed after the tent is installed, depending on how much room you need for people. Many truck tents have side storage pockets, and these gear pockets can be useful for storing smaller equipment.

Best Truck Tent: Bottom Line

Best Truck Tent: Rightline Gear Truck Tent Easiest To Use: RealTruck GoTent Most Durable: Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent Best Truck Tent with Bed Liner: Napier Backroadz Truck Tent Budget Pick: Quictent Pickup Truck Tent

Truck Tents: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about truck tents:

What is the best truck bed tent? Based on our testing, we think the Rightline Gear truck tent is the best overall truck tent. This tent is reasonably priced, easy to set up, and made from high-quality materials. If you have a bit more to spend and a truck bed rack to mount it, we think the RealTruck GoTent offers the most premium, easy-to-use option. What tent fits in a truck bed? If you plan to install a tent into your truck bed, you will want to purchase a purpose-built truck tent. These tents are specifically designed to fit into a pickup truck bed and cannot be used on the ground. Since there are trucks with shorter beds than others, you will need to purchase a truck tent sized for your specific vehicle. Some truck tent brands offer more sizes than others to find the perfect fit. What is the advantage of a truck tent? The primary advantage of a truck tent is that it is elevated from the ground. This can help keep rain from pooling in or under your tent as well as offer protection against animals and crawling insects. Truck beds also provide a more level surface than the ground, especially if your campsite or overland destination has a lot of rocks and roots. Can a truck bed tent be used on the ground? Truck bed tents are designed to fit inside a truck bed. Truck tents are not designed to be versatile in terms of sleeping on the ground or in the truck bed. Unlike a standard ground tent, a truck bed tent is stabilized using clips rather than stakes. You won’t be able to prevent a truck tent from blowing over unless you install it in a truck bed. Can you drive with a truck tent? You should not drive with a truck tent erected in your truck bed. The most stable truck tents might stay attached during a drive, but this is a potentially dangerous and unnecessary risk. What size tent will fit in a truck bed? Truck tents are often sold by size, not by truck make and model, so you will have to measure your truck bed to determine the correct tent size. Rather than searching for a “Toyota Tacoma truck tent,” for example, you may have to first determine which tent best fits your needs and then find whether it is offered in the correct size for your truck.

Full Truck Tent Testing Methodology

When planning how we would test each truck tent in this review, we decided that durability, weatherproofing, ease of use, and comfort were the most important factors to consider when looking to purchase a truck tent. By testing each of these factors, which we explain in depth below, we could evaluate and honestly review each truck tent.

Durability

Our durability score is based on a tent’s materials. Some tents use fiberglass rods and others use metal poles. Tent covers range from thin plastic to tough canvas. Truck tents made from the most durable materials scored best in this category.

Weatherproofing

Our weatherproofing score is based on each tent’s ability to keep out the rain and other elements. Tents made with waterproof materials and reinforced or double-taped seams scored best in this category.

Ease of Use

Our ease of use score is based on how long it took us to erect and store each tent. Lightweight tents that can be quickly assembled with a single person scored best in this category. Tents that are easy to store also score well in this category.

Comfort

Our comfort score is based on how well the tent can regulate airflow in the heat or maintain insulation in the cold. We gave the highest comfort scores to tents with features such as air flaps, waterproof layers, and interior size.

How We Score Products

Star ratings help us to differentiate between the top truck tents that may otherwise be similar in functionality and features. By testing and scoring each truck tent based on our testing criteria above, we could determine the best truck tents on the market with an in-depth explanation to back up our testing results. For the truck tents in this review, we calculated an average rating of 4.1 out of 5.0 stars.

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating is a high score for any product we test. For example, if the truck tent had great weatherproofing features, provided comfort and security, had a durable design, and was easy to install, you’ll see a 5.0-star score.

: A 5.0-star rating is a high score for any product we test. For example, if the truck tent had great weatherproofing features, provided comfort and security, had a durable design, and was easy to install, you’ll see a 5.0-star score. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star score is an above-average rating. If one of the truck tents in this review exceeded our expectations but could have more reliable weatherproofing features, you’ll likely see a 4.0-star average rating.

: A 4.0-star score is an above-average rating. If one of the truck tents in this review exceeded our expectations but could have more reliable weatherproofing features, you’ll likely see a 4.0-star average rating. 3.0 Stars : A 3.0-star rating is an average score. If the truck tent lacked in comfort requiring a separate purchase of an air mattress or cushion, we would give the truck tent a 3.0-star rating.

: A 3.0-star rating is an average score. If the truck tent lacked in comfort requiring a separate purchase of an air mattress or cushion, we would give the truck tent a 3.0-star rating. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating is a below-average rating. If there were installation issues that made the process very difficult or the material was incredibly low-quality that it wouldn’t hold up in a heavy storm, we would give the tent 2.0 stars.

: A 2.0-star rating is a below-average rating. If there were installation issues that made the process very difficult or the material was incredibly low-quality that it wouldn’t hold up in a heavy storm, we would give the tent 2.0 stars. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating is a well below-average score. If the truck tent was defective in some way or parts broke during our testing process because of quality issues, you’d see a 1.0-star rating.

