Best Step Bars & Running Boards for Your Truck (2024 Ultimate Guide)

The best step bars or best running boards for your truck will depend on three main factors: aesthetics, functionality, and price.

Each step bar and running board on this list includes an overview of its key features and specifications to help you decide if it’s the best option for your truck.

The Go Rhino Dominator D6s serve as both a running board and a rock slider, while the AMP Research PowerSteps offer the most drop-down clearance from the rocker.

Ionic Black Nerf Bars offer a classic look and are the price leaders on this list, starting at around $230 (not counting any deals or promotions).

Our Detroit-based team met with RealTruck on three occasions to better understand the different types of step bars and running boards they offer and the questions customers have about picking the right one for their needs and budget. While writing this review and selecting the options for this list, I recalled my prior automotive retail experience selling Ford F-150, Super Duty, and Ranger trucks at Sioux Falls Ford in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. During my time there, I received sales training for truck accessories, including bed rails, nerf bars, and tonneau covers. In addition to my work at a Ford dealership, I fell back on my prior experience with Chevy’s National Truck Team, a large-scale experiential marketing program that traveled the United States. As part of that team, my colleagues and I interfaced with pickup truck owners from all walks of life, often meeting them at important events such as the Daytona 500, Luke Bryan Farm Tour, and NFR in Las Vegas. Many of the owners we spoke with were of the DIY mindset and shared stories about how they took a mass-produced product like a Chevy Silverado or Colorado and made it “my truck.” The following article includes a list of the best step bars and running boards based on our conversations with RealTruck. We include an overview of the key features of each step bar and running board to help you decide if it’s the best option for you. Show more Show less

While there are things to keep in mind when picking the best step bars for your truck, sometimes it’s largely a question of aesthetics. Ultimately, it may come down to the styling of one step bar or running board over another and what you feel looks best on your truck. In addition to looks, here are some other things to consider:

Drop: Some steps have more drop than others, which makes getting into taller or lifted vehicles less of a chore. Conversely, if ground clearance is a concern, you may want a step that stays tighter to the rocker panel.

Drop Distances: Most nerf bars and running boards have a standard drop distance of three inches from the pinch weld. Hoop steps typically offer a four-inch drop, which might be more suitable if your truck is lifted. AMP Research PowerSteps offer the most drop-down clearance, ideal for lifted trucks or heavy-duty diesels from the Big Three.

Materials: Aluminum, steel, and stainless steel are the most common materials used for the finished step bar or running board. Consider a more corrosion-resistant aluminum or stainless steel if you live in a harsher environment, such as near the coast or where salt is used during winter.

Step Area & Pad Design: Some steps have more surface area than others, while others offer textures for increased grip—valuable for those who may be working outdoors.

Mounting: Most options for late-model trucks mount without drilling for easy and worry-free installation. However, professional installation is recommended for the AMP Research PowerSteps.

N-Fab Black EpYx Steps

The Black EpYx is an updated N-Fab design that is more practical and stylish. Popular among RealTruck customers, the name is derived from N-Fab’s black powder coating process, which helps protect the steel steps from damage, chipping, and corrosion.

Black EpYx Steps can be a good option if your truck is lifted, as they provide further adjustment capability during installation beyond their standard drop-down clearance. Also one of the more affordable options on this best step bars list, starting at around $350 (not including any deals or promotions).

What We Like: Slotted Step Pads

While the Black EpYx Steps look sharp in our book, we appreciate their functionality.

The move away from a traditional hoop step design allows for a wider and deeper step pad, measuring 15 inches by four inches. The larger pad extends further away from the rocker and is a welcome addition, especially if you wear a set of Red Wings, Thorogoods, or Wolverines each day for work. Likewise, N-Fab EpYx steps have a slotted surface to help remove the elements from your boots.

When Automoblog started in 2006, we were still living in Southwest Iowa, where farming is a way of life. When you are fixing fences or tending to livestock, you often end the day with dirty boots. N-Fab EpYx steps are nice because you can run your boots along the slotted surfaces before jumping in the cab.

Installation Notes: Short & Long Ends

The EpYx Steps use existing factory mounting locations to make installation as straightforward as possible (remove the plugs in these locations if your truck has them). N-Fab provides the hardware necessary to accommodate your make and model. No drilling is required.

A handy tip to remember is “short to front, long to back.” In other words, the shorter end of the EpYx Steps will be positioned toward the front of the truck, whereas the longer end will point toward the rear wheels. Doing so will allow the board to align correctly with the mounting brackets.

If your truck is lifted, you can adjust the brackets further downward during installation if needed, as seen in this install video for a 2019 Ram 1500.

N-Fab Black EpYx Steps Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Updated design provides a wider and deeper step pad, measuring 15 inches by four inches.



Slotted step surface can help remove mud from your boots.



Limited lifetime structural warranty with a five-year warranty on the finish.

Go Rhino Dominator D6 Running Boards

The Dominator D6 running boards mount high and tight to the rocker for a sleek, off-road-inspired look. Go Rhino uses a carbon steel main structure with a dimpled plate steel step surface to help ensure robustness. Meanwhile, the black powder coating offers corrosion protection, slip resistance, and an unmistakable style.

As both a running board and a rock slider, the Dominator D6 is one of the more expensive options on this best step bars list, starting around $575 without any deals or discounts.

What We Like: Dual Purpose

The Dominator D6 Running Boards have an aggressive yet sleek look that suits any late-model truck. Styling-wise, they are arguably one of the best-looking options on this list, but the dual functionality cannot be overstated.

Rock Slider

As a rock slider with a tighter fit versus other steps on this list, the Dominator D6 boards shield the underside of your truck during more ambitious off-road maneuvers. Likewise, they can provide protection against rock chips if you drive on gravel or live near an unpaved road.

Although they look great on any truck, if you do have something more off-road-oriented from the factory, like a Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma TRD, Nissan Titan PRO-4X, or Ford F-150 Tremor, the Dominator D6 boards will nicely complement those vehicles (and other similar rigs).

Running Board

The Dominator D6 Running Boards have a six-inch step pad with a raised hex pattern to help prevent your feet from slipping. While they don’t initially offer as much of a drop as the Black EpYx Steps or AMP Research PowerSteps, you can spring for an optional pair of four-inch drop steps if needed.

Installation Notes: Foot Alignment

Grab a rachet and sockets (12mm, 13mm, and 14mm) to prepare for the installation. For most trucks, no drilling is necessary as you will use existing bolts (or threaded holes) along the rocker panel for installation. Go Rhino sends any additional hardware for mounting and installation according to your truck.

As a quick tip, remember that the bracket’s “foot” will face toward the bed. That will help you determine which brackets are for the driver’s side and which are for the passenger side.

We recommend having a friend help position the boards under your truck after sliding the welded nut plates inside the back of the boards. Once under the truck again, you will use the provided bolts, lock washers, and flat washers to secure the nut plate to the brackets.

Go Rhino Dominator D6 Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Doubles as a running board and a rock slider, the latter of which provides off-road protection.



Six-inch step pad with a raised hex pattern to help prevent your feet from slipping.



Optional with four-inch drop steps.



Limited lifetime structural warranty with a five-year warranty on the finish.

AMP Research PowerSteps

True to their name, the PowerSteps are electronically operated, deploying and retracting automatically when the doors are open and closed. When deployed, a pair of LED lights illuminate the six-inch-wide boards, a helpful feature at night. Once retracted, the PowerSteps maintain a low-profile look.

Compared to others on this best step bars list, AMP Research offers the most drop-down clearance from the rocker. If you have a lifted truck or an HD model that sits higher—and ease of entry and exit from the cab is a concern—the Powersteps are your best bet.

The downside is cost, as the PowerSteps start at $1,250 without any deals or promotions, making them the most expensive on this list. Professional installation by one of RealTruck’s preferred dealers is also recommended. AMP Research offers a five-year warranty on the PowerSteps.

An override switch is available for manual control of the boards. The switch can be used if you fit the PowerSteps to something like a Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler, from which you occasionally remove the doors.

What We Like: Practical & Cool

Consider your needs and wants if you are trying to determine if spending the money on a set of AMP Research PowerSteps is the right move. If it were us, here is how we would approach it:

For The Whole Family

If you have an elderly family member or someone in your life who has trouble walking or is not as tall, the PowerSteps can be worth their weight in gold. The same goes for kids and dogs. The longer drop-down span of PowerSteps can make it easier for everyone to get in and out of the cab.

Meanwhile, the PowerSteps have a 600 lbs. load capacity, meaning the driver and passengers can utilize the board’s surface simultaneously without doing any damage.

In this aspect, the PowerSteps are not just “technology for the sake of technology.” While they are indeed more technically complex than others on this best step bars list, for those who can utilize the full benefits of the longer drop-down, the AMP Research PowerSteps are impossible to beat.

AMP Research PowerSteps automatically deploy when the door opens, retracting after three seconds when the door closes. The lower drop-down clearance is beneficial for helping kids and dogs get in and out of the cab.

For Just Yourself!

The second aspect is, admittedly, the cool factor. If you’re of the mindset that only the nicest accessories will suffice, and plunking down the cash isn’t an issue, the PowerSteps will look mighty sweet on your rig. And it’s okay to have no other justification than that. If you love your truck and want the best, so be it!

We might categorize the AMP Research PowerSteps along the same lines as retractable tonneau covers, especially something like the Retrax EQ. While there are benefits to spending more for a retractable cover (durability, security, T-Slot rail accommodations), there are still plenty of high-quality affordable tonneau covers. These wallet-friendly covers will do the job and are easier to install. Although, the retractable ones, despite their cost, are still enticing to truck owners who want a particular look and feel.

Sometimes, it’s merely about wanting something above and beyond for your truck because you love it. In this case, it could be a feature-rich retractable tonneau versus a bare-bones cover or a set of PowerSteps versus a generic running board. In other instances, it might be a high-end radar detector or a 360-degree truck camera system.

Simply saying “because I want it” is justification enough if you love your truck.

AMP Research PowerSteps Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Excellent drop-down clearance from the rocker, with LED lights that illuminate the board at night.



Corrosion-resistant die-cast aluminum construction.



Override switch is available for manual control of the boards.



Five-year limited warranty with lifetime installation support.

Havoc HS2 Black Hoop Steps

Designed in-house by RealTruck, the HS2s offer that classic hoop step look with a 4.75-inch surface width for your foot. To protect the steps against the elements, RealTruck opted for a stainless steel construction (1.8mm tubing) and a matte-black powder coat finish, while welded endcaps prevent road grime from accumulating inside the bar.

The Havoc HS2 Black Hoop Steps are in the middle of the pack price-wise compared to the other options on this list, starting at $450 (not including any deals or discounts).

What We Like: Material Construction

The HS2s might be a good alternative if you are not sold on the Black EpYx Steps covered above. Although not a true rock slider like the Go Rhino Dominator D6 Running Boards (also covered above), the HS2s still have an off-road-inspired look while offering more drop-down clearance than the D6s.

Regarding material construction, the N-Fab and Go Rhino utilize steel, whereas Havoc uses stainless steel. How you feel about the differences between steel and stainless steel could sway your decision. Since we live in Michigan, where salt is common on the roads during the winter, the stainless steel construction has its benefits.

Ultimately, this may boil down to personal preference regarding the specific look you want. Take a moment to consider the material and if you like the classic hoop step look of the HS2s.

Installation Notes: Determine Each Side

Most applications are bolt-on designs that can be installed without drilling, without a lift, and with conventional hand tools. Havoc includes all vehicle-specific bracketry, hardware, and instructions.

Whether placing the HS2s on a crew cab truck or a two-door Jeep, it’s important to distinguish between the driver’s side and passenger side step bar. The brackets are the determining factor, and the instructions will provide further detail.

Installation should be fairly easy, at least according to Raj, a RealTruck customer who purchased a set of Havoc HS2 Black Hoop Steps in 2019. On the RealTruck website, Raj wrote, “I did it myself (and I’m a 50 yr old fat guy with bad knees). I attached the brackets to the truck. I then set the rail on the brackets and put two bolts on loosely just to hold it as I put the rest of the bolts in and tightened it up. Took me about 20 minutes to get both sides on. They look and work great.”

Havoc HS2 Black Hoop Steps Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Stainless steel construction with a matte-black powder coat finish to protect against the elements.



4.75-inch step pad with raised slots helps keep your foot from slipping.



Five-year limited warranty with lifetime installation support.

Ionic 3″ Black Nerf Bars

If you are a purist and like the old-school look, these Ionic Black Nerf Bars are just the ticket. The tubular-stye steel bar runs the length of the cab, has non-slip three-inch-wide step pads, and an abrasion and UV-resistant gloss black finish.

In the case of the Ionic Black Nerf Bars, nostalgia is affordable. They are the lowest-priced option on this best step bars list, starting at around $230, not counting any specials or deals.

What We Like: That Classic Look

These Ionic bars bring back fond memories of saving up from our first full-time jobs in the early 2000s. Everyone in our friend group had a personal “truck fund” for aftermarket wheels and tires, bed liners, and nerf bars (of course!). It was a great day when you could finally slap a set of genuine nerf bars on your Ford Ranger FX4 Level II or Chevy S-10 ZR2!

The Ionic 3″ Black Nerf Bars offer enough drop-down to assist with getting in and out of your truck, while the non-slip pad is appreciated for rainy and snowy days. Likewise, the gloss-black finish helps protect the 16-gauge carbon steel bars from the great outdoors. These are all good things for sure, but the main selling point is that classic look at a reasonable price.

Installation Notes: Little Nuances

Ionic will send all vehicle-specific mounting brackets, hardware, and instructions. In addition to trucks, the Ionic Black Nerf Bars will fit a Ford Bronco or a two-door Jeep Wrangler. Either way, no drilling or special tools are necessary besides a rachet, sockets, and possibly an extension.

Installation should be straightforward, although there are some things to remember, depending on your truck.

For example, on a late-model Ram 1500, the studs underneath that will eventually hold the brackets may have paint left over from the factory. If so, remove that first. Similarly, on a late-model Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra 1500, the front body mount bolt should be removed manually with a 21mm socket rather than a pneumatic impact driver.

Ionic 3″ Black Nerf Bars Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Popular and affordable nerf bars that have never gone out of style.



Tubular steel bar runs the length of the cab with three-inch-wide step pads.



Three-year warranty with lifetime installation support.

Best Step Bars Conclusion

Take a moment to consider what you need in terms of functionality, what style you like, and what you are comfortable spending. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Drop

If drop-down clearance is essential because your truck is lifted or you have a family member who struggles to get into a taller vehicle, the AMP Research PowerSteps are a great option. The offset will be the cost, as the PowerSteps are the most expensive on this list.

Price

By contrast, the N-Fab Black EpYx Steps are more affordable and provide further adjustment capability during installation beyond their standard drop-down clearance. N-Fab’s updated design is considered a modern take on the traditional hoop step, which some truck owners like.

The Ionic 3″ Black Nerf Bars have the lowest retail price on this list.

Styling

If you prefer that classic style, the Havoc HS2 Black Hoop Steps or Ionic 3″ Black Nerf Bars might be a better choice. However, if you drive off the beaten path, or just like the rock slider look, the Dominator D6 Running Boards are the way to go.

Either way, the most important thing is finding a set of step bars or running boards that add to the enjoyment of owning a truck. Each entry on this list will help you do just that.

