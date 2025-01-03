Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We purchased the Avid Power cordless tire inflator seen here with our own money. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Wiper blades are important to maintain, as poor wipers can become a safety hazard in heavy rain. The best silicone windshield wiper blades have water-repellent features and can last for some time before replacements are needed.

A wiper blade’s material—typically rubber or silicone—is important, but so is the wiper’s design. For this guide, we tested several top brands to suggest high-quality silicone wiper blades that work well and can last for years, potentially saving you money in the long term.

For those who prefer a natural rubber blade in inclement weather, our team has also tested and reviewed the best windshield wipers.

Silicon Wiper Blade Reviews

It’s important to have a wiper blade that is long-lasting and which works well. Some blades may perform better on certain vehicles than others, so we’ve tried to recommend silicone wiper blades from several different companies to help you find the perfect option for your car.

What Is the Best Silicone Wiper Blade?

We named the Rain-X Endura, PEAK Silicone Plus, Piaa Si-Tech, METO T6 Silicone Wiper Blade, and SilBlade WB126S as the best-rated silicone wiper blades on the market in 2025.

Cost Overall Rating Award Rain-XEndura $27 4.7 Best Silicone Wiper Blade PEAKSilicone Plus $20 4.5 Most Compatible PiaaSi-Tech $40 4.0 Longest Lasting METOT6 Silicone WIper Blade $26 4.0 Budget Pick SilbladeWB126S $27 4.0 Best Hinge-Type Wiper Blade *Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Silicone Wiper Blade Ratings: Our Testing Process

The silicone wiper blades in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as blade style, connector type, customer ratings, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the silicone wiper blades that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a Ford Fusion Hybrid SE, taking note of how well the silicone wiper blade performed, its durability, and the ease of installation. Each silicone wiper blade was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

Rain-X Endura

Rain-X Endura Review

Cost : $27

: $27 Blade style : Beam

: Beam Available lengths : 14 to 28 inches

: 14 to 28 inches Attachment types: Pinch tab, pinch tab button, J-hook, side pin, pin arm

The Endura is Rain-X’s entry into the silicone wiper blade market. This beam-style wiper blade is performance-tested for durability and longevity. As a silicone blade, it can withstand extreme temperatures. As a beam-style blade, it is appropriate for use in snow and icy conditions.

You can see how the Rain-X Endura performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Performance 5.0 Durability 5.0 Installation 4.0 Overall Rating 4.7

Pros and Cons

Pros

Virtually streak-free

Universal adapter for easy installation

Beam design suitable for snow

Cons

Doesn’t pair well with J-hook connections

Our Experience

The attachment instructions for the Endura blade are simple to follow. The fact that the universal adapter is compatible with a wide range of connector types makes for an easy installation.

In use, the Endura wiper blades are silent and effective. We noticed no streaking or water beading during our tests.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.4 out of 5.0 (approx. 8,900 ratings)

Based on customer comments, most seem to get between one and two years of use from these wiper blades. Longevity can depend on weather conditions and care. Some report up to five years of effective use.

Most agree that these blades are quiet and easy to install. Several users report extended longevity when paired with regular applications of Rain-X glass cleaner.

There are some complaints from drivers with J-hook attachment types. According to Amazon reviewers, the so-called “universal adapter” does snugly connect to this type of blade attachment.

PEAK Silicone Plus

PEAK Silicone Plus Review

Cost : $20

: $20 Blade style : Beam

: Beam Available lengths : 13 to 28 in.

: 13 to 28 in. Attachment types: J-hook, side pin, bayonet, pin arm, pinch tab, pinch tab button

The PEAK Silicone Plus wiper blades are built with a tri-layer silicone compound and infused with water-repelling technology that reduces streaking. A universal connector means PEAK’s wipers are able to fit most modern vehicles. These are among the easiest-to-install silicone wiper blades.

You can see how the PEAK Silicone Plus performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Performance 4.5 Durability 4.0 Installation 5.0 Overall Rating 4.5

Pros and Cons

Pros

Compatible with wide range of connector types

Easy installation process

Beam design suitable for snow

Cons

Thick design doesn’t fit under front trunks

Our Experience

We found these wiper blades simple to install. The included instructions are among the easiest to follow and compatible with many blade connector types.

When it comes to a streak-free wipe, the PEAK blades perform similarly to the Rain-X Endura blades. These blades are silent and effective, producing nearly no noticeable streaking on our testing vehicle’s windscreen.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.0 out of 5.0 (over 600 ratings)

Based on user reviews, the PEAK wiper blades can last between one and two years. There are not as many reports of longevity past two years as there are for the Rain-X Endura blades.

Many drivers report a similar experience to our test: a silent and streak-free affair. However, there are some complaints about blade thickness. Those with front trunks (frunks) report frustration that the blade doesn’t fit under the frunk lid when not in use.

Piaa Si-Tech

Piaa Si-Tech Review

Cost : $40

: $40 Blade style : Beam

: Beam Available lengths : 14 to 28 in.

: 14 to 28 in. Attachment types: J-hook, pin arm, side pin, bayonet, pinch tab, pinch tab button

Piaa Si-Tech blades are built with multiple pressure points for fluid action. The beam-style design is suitable for all climates. Piaa also offers a one-year warranty with all wiper blades as well as a promise to repair or replace defective blades.

You can see how the Piaa Si-Tech performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Performance 3.0 Durability 5.0 Installation 4.0 Overall Rating 4.0

Pros and Cons

Pros

Exceptional longevity

Compatible with wide range of connector types

Beam design suitable for snow

Cons

Relatively expensive

Some streaking

Our Experience

The Piaa blade includes several attachment adapters and easy-to-follow instructions. The illustrations are helpful and the attachment process is described in clear language.

We did notice some streaking on our vehicle, near the very tip of the blades. These blades also produced some squeaking noises while in use. The pressure distribution for the Piaa blades does not seem to be as even as our top-rated silicone blades.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 (over 3,100 ratings)

Reports of wiper longevity range from one to five years, with many reviewers claiming that they will last for at least three.

Not all automotive windshields are identical, so while these wiper blades did not perform the best on our vehicle, they work well for many others. According to a few reviewers, these heavy-duty blades have a break-in period and improve in performance after a few months.

METO T6 Silicone Wiper Blade

METO T6 Silicone Wiper Blade Review

Cost : $26

: $26 Blade style : Beam

: Beam Available lengths : 13 to 26 in.

: 13 to 26 in. Attachment types: J-hook, side pin, pin arm, pinch tab, bayonet, pinch tab button

METO T6 wiper blades offer premium durability and a water-repellent design. The inside of the blade contains sheet steel, which is strong enough to keep blades perfectly pressed against your windshield. These blades include a one-year warranty.

While among the cheapest wiper blades, these blades are only sold in pairs, whereas most other blades can be bought individually.

You can see how the METO T6 Silicone Wiper Blade performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Performance 4.0 Durability 4.0 Installation 4.0 Overall Rating 4.0

Pros and Cons

Pros

Low cost

Compatible with wide range of connector types

Beam design suitable for snow

Cons

Only available in sets of two

Can be squeaky

Our Experience

While we had some initial difficulty installing the METO wiper blades (mostly due to a different attachment system than the other blades), they were not too hard to get on once we determined how. The included instructions could be more helpful. However, these wiper blades are compatible with a good number of attachment types.

Once installed, the blades left very little streaking, though they did make some noise. They were not completely silent during our test drive.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.2 out of 5.0 (over 200 ratings)

Customer reports of durability vary. Some claim to only get six months from these blades, while several others report longevity of up to three years and beyond. It may depend on specific vehicle fit and local conditions. Overall, most seem to get at least a year of streak-free use from these wiper blades.

The METO blades are easy to install for most, though there are some complaints that they don’t fit certain vehicles. Some users report streaking, which may be a result of the blades being bent from improper shipping.

Silblade WB126S Silicone Wiper Blade

Silblade WB126S Silicone Wiper Blade Review

Cost : $27

: $27 Blade style : Hinge

: Hinge Available lengths : 11 to 28 in.

: 11 to 28 in. Attachment types: J-hook, pin arm, bayonet

Silblade silicone wiper blades are made from high-gauge steel coated with protective paint. This hinge-style blade evenly distributes pressure for a smooth glide across the windshield. However, as a hinge blade, this may not be suitable for winter driving in climates with a lot of snow and ice.

What makes the Silblade stand out is that it is backed by a five-year warranty, which is a very long time for a wiper blade to last.

You can see how the Silblade WB126S Silicone Wiper Blade performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Performance 4.0 Durability 5.0 Installation 3.0 Overall Rating 4.0

Pros and Cons

Pros

Backed by five-year warranty

Noiseless operation

Cons

Hinge-style not suitable for snowy climates

Compatible with fewer connector types

Our Experience

The first thing we noticed about the Silblade out of the box is that it doesn’t have as many connector types as the other blades we tested. It did not have an attachment to fit our first test vehicle, and we needed to try it on another.

These wipers are easy to install if you have the right connector type and do an excellent job gripping the windshield. They offer a noiseless, near-streak-free performance.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.2 out of 5.0 (over 1,300 ratings)

Most report that these blades will last a minimum of three years. They are backed by a five-year warranty, and a good number of reviewers have claimed to get that much use from Silblade wipers.

Amazon reviewers generally confirm that these are effective wiper blades, though some have claimed that they squeak. Remember that you need to clean down wiper blades before you use them and if you park where they will accumulate dust or pollen.

Silicone Wiper Blade Buying Guide

What is most important in a wiper blade is choosing one that fits your vehicle. Check your owner’s manual to see the blade length or lengths you need, keeping in mind that some vehicles use two wiper blades of differing lengths.

You’ll also need to choose a wiper blade that can attach to the type of windshield wiper connector installed on your vehicle.

Compare Silicone Wiper Blades

Brand/Model Blade

Style Available

Lengths Attachment Types Rain-X

Endura Beam 14.0 to 28.0 in. Pinch tab, pinch tab button, J-hook, side pin, pin arm PEAK

Silicone Plus Beam 13.0 to 28.0 in. J-hook, side pin, bayonet, pin arm, pinch tab, pinch tab button Piaa

Si-Tech Beam 14.0 to 28.0 in. J-hook, pin arm, side pin, bayonet, pinch tab, pinch tab button METO

T6 Silicone WIper Blade Beam 13.0 to 26.0 in. J-hook, side pin, pin arm, pinch tab, bayonet, pinch tab button Silblade

WB126S Hinge 11.0 to 28.0 in. J-hook, pin arm, bayonet

Unless you buy a new car every two years, chances are you’ll need to replace your OEM wiper blades. When trying to find the best silicone wiper blades, you’ll first want to select a brand that is compatible with your vehicle. There are two features that you need to consider: blade length, and connector type.

Blade Length

Different cars require wiper blades of different lengths. Some cars use two wipers of the same length, and others require two different size windshield wipers. Check your owner’s manual to determine the correct blade length for your vehicle. You can also measure your old wiper blades.

Most wiper blades are sold in a variety of lengths. When purchasing blades pay special attention to how many come in an order. Typically, you will buy one blade at a time, but some sellers sell both blades together.

Connector Type

Unfortunately, there isn’t a single standard for wiper blade connections. The part of your car that holds the blade (wiper arm) will feature one of several common types of connections. The most common types of connection designs are the J-hook, side pin, and bayonet. Most wiper blades will include attachments that allow you to connect them to these types of connectors.

This guide shows a simple description of many of the common types of connectors and includes pictures. Remove your current windshield wipers to determine which type of connector you have.

Blade Style

There are three common wiper blade styles:

Hinge, or traditional, wiper blades have an exposed metal frame. A spring arm provides multiple points of contact to make sure the blade is pressed evenly across the surface of the windshield. Hinge blades don’t work as well in extreme weather conditions. These blades can be damaged by snow and ice buildup in the joints, so are not appropriate for winter driving in areas that get below freezing.

Beam blades have a frameless design, they are constructed from a single piece of metal that fits the curvature of your windshield. A plastic cover encases the top part of the blade. This style of blade is suitable for any weather condition and needn’t be changed seasonally.

Hybrid blades may feature a metal frame with several joints and contact points like a traditional blade. However, with a hybrid windshield wiper, all of these components are encased in plastic, so that they appear similar to a beam wiper blade. Because the frame is protected, this type of blade is suitable for winter use.

While hinge blades can be less expensive, it is better to opt for a beam or hybrid wiper blade unless you want to change out your wiper blades every winter (and in this case, you’d still need to buy a second set of beam or hybrid blades for the winter months).

Best Silicone Wiper Blades: Bottom Line

After comparing several models from most major brands, we think the following are the top five silicone wiper blades in 2025:

Best Silicone Wiper Blade: Rain-X Endura Most Compatible: PEAK Silicone Plus Longest Lasting: Piaa Si-Tech Budget Pick: METO T6 Silicone Wiper Blade Best Hinge-Type Wiper Blade: Silblade WB126S Silicone Wiper Blade

Silicone Wiper Blades: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about silicone wiper blades:

Are silicone wiper blades really better? Silicone wiper blades are more resistant to extreme temperatures that can soften or make brittle standard rubber blades. Silicone is also more resistant to deformation from UV rays. However, not all silicone wiper blades are better than all-natural rubber blades. A high-quality rubber wiper blade can offer excellent performance and longevity. Which brand is best for wiper blades? There is no single brand that makes the best windshield wipers for every person, but we think Rain-X, Bosch, and PIAA all offer high-quality products that offer longevity and high performance. Are Bosch Icons silicone? Bosch Icon wiper blades are a silicone rubber hybrid – it has both silicone and rubber components. The core of the wiper is made from rubber and encased in a hard polymer shell. Are silicone wiper blades quiet? Silicone wiper blades can be quiet, but not necessarily more so than rubber. When wiper blades produce a lot of noise, it is typically because of uneven pressure or a deteriorated wiper. How long do wiper blades last? You can expect most wiper blades to last between six months to a year before they should be replaced. Depending on your local weather conditions and how you care for your wiper blades, this time can vary. Typically the best silicone wiper blades will last longer than rubber wiper blades, with many reporting that they can get five years of use and beyond from certain blades.

Full Silicone Wiper Blade Testing Methodology

To test each silicone wiper blade mentioned in this review, we attached a pair to the windshield of our test vehicle. We then drove the vehicle in heavy rain and captured blade performance using a high-definition camera at 60 frames per second. In addition to assessing visibility in person, we also reviewed the footage to more closely examine each blade’s performance and streaking (or lack thereof).

Performance

A quality wiper blade should slide smoothly across the windshield without shuddering or streaking. The best silicone wiper blades cling firmly and evenly to the windshield across the length of the blade. Blades that function smoothly, silently, and push water without streaking score best in this category.

Durability

The lifespan of a wiper blade varies depending on use conditions. But typically the best wiper blades should last up to a year. The best silicone wiper blades can last longer, depending on how they are cared for. We assessed durability by sorting through customer reviews, looking for those who owned their blades for at least six months. Blades with the best reports of long-term use scored highest in this category.

Installation

Not all wiper blades are compatible with every car, and some blades are also easier to install than others. We gave the highest installation scores to blades compatible with the most different styles of wiper blade arms. We also considered the quality of the instructions.

How We Score Products

Every silicone wiper blade we test is given a score between 1.0 and 5.0 stars in each category. Here’s what those star ratings mean in concrete terms:

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating means a silicone wiper blade is among the best in a category. It does not leave any streaking, many people report it to last for three to five years, or it is compatible with every type of wiper arm connector.

: A 5.0-star rating means a silicone wiper blade is among the best in a category. It does not leave any streaking, many people report it to last for three to five years, or it is compatible with every type of wiper arm connector. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star rating means a silicone wiper blade performs better than average in a category. It may streak somewhat, but many people report it to last for up to three years, or it is compatible with the majority of connector arms and is easy to install.

: A 4.0-star rating means a silicone wiper blade performs better than average in a category. It may streak somewhat, but many people report it to last for up to three years, or it is compatible with the majority of connector arms and is easy to install. 3.0 Stars : A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a silicone wiper blade, based on our testing experience. It streaks in heavy rain, though effectively clears the windshield, is reported to last for around a year, or it is not difficult to install.

: A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a silicone wiper blade, based on our testing experience. It streaks in heavy rain, though effectively clears the windshield, is reported to last for around a year, or it is not difficult to install. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating indicates the product performs poorer than the average silicone wiper blade. It streaks considerably, is reported to last for fewer than six months, or is difficult to install.

: A 2.0-star rating indicates the product performs poorer than the average silicone wiper blade. It streaks considerably, is reported to last for fewer than six months, or is difficult to install. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating indicates that the silicone wiper blade performs well below expectations in a category. It reduces visibility, breaks easily, or is incompatible with most vehicles.

Why Trust Automoblog

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.

