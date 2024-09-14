Best Portable Tire Inflators (2024 Ultimate Buyer’s Guide)

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Commissions from Amazon and other affiliate partners come to us at no cost to you when making a purchase via this page. The Slime and Fanttik units were sent to us by those respective companies, while the other portable tire inflators here were purchased with our own money. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Best Portable Tire Inflators Summary Points

The best portable tire inflators have a robust material construction, come with various attachments and hoses, and offer sufficient battery life.

Not counting any deals or discounts, budget between $80 and $180 for the tire inflators on this list. If picking the DeWalt or Milwaukee option, you may need to purchase a charger and battery pack separately.

We own and use everything on this best tire inflators list, either for work or pleasure. Based on our experience, these options are good if you don’t need a portable air compressor but want something more functional than a run-of-the-mill air inflator.

Automoblog Review & Evaluation Process

The Slime and Fanttik units on this list were sent to us by those respective companies at our request for this article. We purchased the Avid Power, DeWalt, and Milwaukee inflators with our own money. While using the units and writing this review, we kept three things in mind: Versatility & Robustness: Consumers purchase a portable tire inflator with the intent to use it for a range of applications, from vehicle and bicycle tires to balls and other inflatables. Since Michigan is home to Automoblog, one of our benchmarks when evaluating products is if we would feel comfortable placing them in our winter emergency kit. While the Fanttik X8 Apex is currently in our winter kit, we would feel confident with any of the other inflators listed here in place of the Fanttik based on their feature set and material construction. User Friendliness: We prefer portable tire inflators with a digital screen and storage provisions for the hoses and additional accessories (which could be on the unit itself or a bag or case). We examine how quickly everything could be removed and assembled since having a low tire is both an inconvenience and a potential safety hazard. We also looked for “value-added” features, such as a built-in LED flashlight for inflating a tire at night. Battery Life: We looked at two considerations here: the time it takes the battery to recharge from empty and how many minutes the unit can run under repeated use (in ideal conditions). Show more Show less

Best Tire Inflators: Quick Overview

Our top picks are from Slime, Avid Power, Fanttik, DeWalt, and Milwaukee.

The Slime inflator is small and straightforward, while the Avid Power unit has a drill-like design that adds to its uniqueness and versatility. Meanwhile, the Fanttik X8 Apex has been in our winter emergency kit for the last several years.

The battery-powered DeWalt and Milwaukee tire inflators are worth the investment, as they are built for lifetime usage and ownership. If you believe in the quality of those brands as tool manufacturers, then trusting one of their tire inflators won’t be a hard sell. Despite the possibility of additional costs to buy the battery packs, the overall quality of the 20V MAX (DeWalt) and the M18 (Milwaukee) justifies the extra spend.

In a general sense, the options from Slime, Avid Power, and Fanttik are good everyday tire inflators for personal use. The offerings from DeWalt and Milwaukee might be more suitable if you have a fleet of vehicles and trailers or are working in a profession where tools can take abuse (i.e., service shops, construction sites, or farming).

Our top five picks are covered in-depth below, including the different features and accessories, charging times, and other specs. Further down, we offer insight on picking the right portable tire inflator for you and tips to get the most value out of your purchase.

Tire Inflator Brand & Model Why We Picked It Slime Cordless Easy to use and stow 20V Avid Power Drill-style design and carrying case Fanttik X8 Apex Overall good quality and functionality DeWalt 20V MAX Multiple power sources and durability Milwaukee M18 Robust and powerful, but also easy to use

Slime Cordless Tire Inflator

We’ve had good luck with our 12V Slime corded inflator but have become partial to Slime’s cordless model for fast fill-ups on the go.

Slime’s cordless inflator is best for one-off bead leaks, punctures from a nail, or seasonal temperature changes that can result in a slight to moderate loss of tire pressure. Smaller in size with a no-frills design, this Slime unit stashes nicely in the trunk or behind the seat. You can grab it right quick if you have a low tire at an inconvenient time.

In a worst-case scenario, it can fill a standard car tire from flat in about six minutes, defined in the owner’s manual as a P195/65R15 tire with a max of 35 psi. Slime recommends not running the inflator beyond 10 minutes straight, which is more than enough capacity for the occasional low tire.

Overall, this Slime cordless inflator is well-rounded. While it can handle a flat tire, it’s also suitable for bikes, balls, and pool inflatables. Its smaller size also means it’s much easier to stash on camping, fishing, and overlanding trips.

Features & Accessories

The Silme cordless tire inflator has an integrated LED flashlight, a digital gauge, two adapters (one for inflatables, one for balls), and a two-foot-long air hose. When not in use, the air hose wraps around the unit and tucks into place.

One potential issue we’ve noticed is how the adapters snap into the very bottom of the inflator. While they snap in tightly, we have a slight concern about them falling out over time and getting lost.

Battery & Charging

Inside the Slime cordless inflator is a sealed rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The battery has a minimal charge out of the box, so Slime recommends charging it before the first use.

If the internal battery is completely wiped out, the inflator takes about four hours to charge. Beneath the digital gauge is an input for a standard USB-A cable (not included) to charge the unit. Indicator lights to the left of the USB-A input show the current battery life.

In ideal conditions, the inflator should hold a charge for a maximum of six months, but changing the unit every four months is recommended.

Using The Slime Cordless Tire Inflator

After placing the air hose on the valve stem, pull the lever up to lock it into place. This may take some getting used to, especially as conventional logic suggests that pulling the lever down, not up, would lock it onto the tire valve stem.

Press and hold the black on-off button for about two seconds to activate the inflator. The plus and minus buttons allow you to set the desired PSI. Press the black on-off button again to start the inflator, which will stop automatically once the target pressure is reached.

Hold the black on-off button for three seconds to turn on the LED flashlight. The flashlight is nice for working at night, although it does not double as an emergency or SOS beacon.

Can fill a standard car tire from flat in about six minutes.



20V Avid Power Cordless Tire Inflator

Avid Power’s drill-like design provides more flexibility and maneuverability for inflating car, motorcycle, and bike tires, as well as trailer and RV tires. The auto shut-off function ensures the inflator stops once the preset pressure is reached.

Amazon’s AI-generated summary of reviews finds that some buyers are disappointed with the durability. However, we can’t say we have the same view. In our experience, this Avid Power unit feels sturdy, an added benefit to the already convenient drill-style design. Other Amazon reviews point to the handheld inflator’s ease of use and speed, both of which we agree with.

The only limitation listed by Avid Power is larger truck tires and commercial applications.

Otherwise, this drill-inspired inflator has a tolerance of +/- two psi accuracy for everything else you may need to air up. Avid Power recommends allowing three minutes of cool-down time for every 10 minutes of inflation time.

Features & Accessories

Three nozzles are included: one for tires, one for sports balls, and another for inflatables, such as an air mattress. A 20-volt detachable lithium-ion battery and charger are included, along with a carrying case for protecting and transporting the inflator.

Other helpful features include an LED light and a digital pressure gauge, which shows PSI, KPA, BAR, and KG/CM.

The digital display guage has a blue backlight, making it easy to read when looking at the unit straight on. However, it may be harder to see if you are holding the inflator at an odd angle.

Battery & Charging

Avid Power’s cordless tire inflator has a detachable lithium-ion battery pack versus an internal battery. Located at the bottom of the handle, the battery slides on and off via a small latch on the pack itself (you will hear a “click” when you snap it back on after charging).

The 20-volt battery has a minimal charge out of the box, so it’s best to charge it before the first usage. If the battery pack is drained, recharging back to full takes three to five hours. Battery life indicator lights are located on the back of the pack.

Slide the charger over the 20-volt lithium-ion battery pack and plug it into a standard electrical outlet. On top of the charger is a red light (to indicate proper insertion) and a green light (to indicate connection to an AC household current). While the battery pack is charging, both will remain lit, although once charging is completed, only the green light stays lit.

Using The 20V Avid Power Cordless Tire Inflator

Adjust the pressure increments by pressing the plus and minus buttons on the digital display gauge. After three seconds of inactivity, the inflator will default to what is listed on the screen as the preset pressure, turning off once that pressure is reached.

When connecting the air chuck to the valve stem, push it downward to lock it into place.

It’s best to work in short bursts when inflating items of 10 psi or less, like a football. The sports ball needle inserts into the air chuck, and is locked into place via the downward position. Avoid pushing the needed too far into the air chuck, as this will block the ventilation hole.

This Avid Power inflator doubles as both a cordless and corded unit. If you don’t have the battery charged and need to inflate something in a pinch, you can use the alternate 12-volt power source. Included with the inflator and listed as the “Car Power Adapter” in the owner’s manual, it slides into the same place as the battery on the bottom. Once connected to your vehicle’s 12-volt power outlet, the inflator will have power as normal.

20V Avid Power Get Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Cordless drill-like design provides more flexibility and maneuverability.



20-volt detachable lithium-ion battery and a charger are included, along with a carrying case.



Fanttik X8 Apex

We currently own two Fanttik tire inflators: the smaller X8 and the larger X8 Apex listed here. When we compare the two, the X8 Apex is more robust and better for vehicle tires. Although the smaller X8 will handle the occasional low car tire, it’s better for motorcycle and bike tires.

According to Fanttik, the larger X8 Apex takes less than a minute (56 seconds) to inflate a 26.3-inch tire of a medium-sized car (between 28 and 33 psi).

The Fanttik X8 Apex is currently in our winter emergency kit alongside other products we have come to trust, like the NOCO GB40 portable jump starter (we like the GB40’s “shark” clamps). Aside from its standard function as a tire inflator, the X8 Apex has an integrated LED flashlight that doubles as an SOS beacon. The USB-A outlet on the bottom can charge a phone if you are stranded.

Features & Accessories

The X8 Apex has a digital display screen, a rubber air tube roughly 18 inches long, a needle valve adapter, a Schrader-Presta valve adapter, a USB-C charging cable, an owner’s manual, and a cloth storage bag. Inside the storage bag is a separate pocket for the adapters and charging cord. The adapters attach to the top of the rubber air tube.

Since the air tube is already fitted with a Schrader valve, you can inflate vehicle tires once the tube is attached. The rubber air tube is flexible and maneuverable, making it easy to attach to the valve stem no matter how your vehicle is parked or positioned.

Use the Presta valve for bicycle tires, including mountain bikes and 700cc road bike clincher and tubular tires.

Battery & Charging

The Fanttik X8 Apex takes two to 2.5 hours to charge fully and should withstand about 40 minutes of continuous use in ideal conditions. We recommend charging the X8 Apex right after you buy it and after each period of heavy, repeated use.

According to Fanttik, on a full charge, the X8 Apex will handle up to four average-sized vehicle tires, 17 bike tires, 12 motorcycle tires, and nearly 90 balls. It’s unlikely anyone would ever need that much capacity at one time, but Fanttik’s “over-engineering” makes the X8 Apex ideal for any situation.

Using The Fanttik X8 Apex

Press and hold the power button to activate the X8 Apex. The bright white text shows the different modes, battery life, and current and target tire pressure with a +/- two psi accuracy.

The mode button, to the right of the power button, is indicated by a small “perpetual circle” icon. Tap it to scroll through four preset modes: Car, Motorcycle, Bicycle, and Ball, each indicated by a small icon on the display screen.

Fanttik calls the individual modes “controlled inflation,” meaning the X8 Apex delivers a default pressure relative to the mode, stopping automatically once said pressure is reached. For example, the default pressure in Car Mode is 36 psi, although you can manually adjust the range from 26 to 50 psi via the arrow buttons. Either way, the X8 Apex will stop running once it reaches the set pressure to prevent overinflation.

The Fanttik X8 Apex also has a manual mode where you can adjust the target pressure from as low as three to as high as 150 psi.

Fanttik X8 Apex Get Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. On a full charge, the X8 Apex will handle up to four average-sized vehicle tires and 12 motorcycle tires.



Flashlight doubles as an SOS beacon, while the USB-A outlet charges a phone or tablet in an emergency.



DeWalt 20V MAX Tire Inflator

DeWalt’s popular tire inflator looks like a small Autobot, and we find the design both endearing and functional!

Depending on the situation, you can run it using three different power sources: the 20-volt battery pack (not included), the included 12-volt DC vehicle cord and connector (i.e., the cigarette lighter option), or via a 110-volt AC outlet.

With onboard storage for the different accessories, DeWalt’s inflator is well-suited for vehicle tires, biking, camping, and off-roading. It’s also robust enough to handle the demands of a job site, from construction to farming.

Rubberized “feet” keep the unit from moving around, a helpful feature if you are running it somewhere with limited real estate, like a tailgate or workbench. One of the benefits of DeWalt’s 20V MAX tire inflator is its ability to stay put.

An LED light is built into the handle for nighttime use, although it does not double as an SOS strobe light. Given the multiple power sources, storage areas, and overall robustness of the DeWalt 20V MAX, the lack of an emergency strobe light is not a dealbreaker.

The inflator’s pressure sensor can also be re-calibrated for use in high elevations. However, the re-calibration will need to happen with each use as the sensor will default back to its sea-level calibration when the unit is switched off. Instructions on how to do this are provided in the owner’s manual.

Features & Accessories

The DeWalt 20V MAX comes with high-pressure and high-volume hoses, tapered nozzles for both, a Presta valve adapter, an inflator needle, an inlet deflation port and outlet inflation port, 12-volt DC vehicle connector and cord, and an external power connector (12V DC or AC adapter).

Battery & Charging

The 20V inflator is part of DeWalt’s 20V Max Lithium Ion family, which includes over 300 other tools, such as impact drivers and wrenches, nailers, and grinders. Although you can run the inflator with the 12-volt DC vehicle connector, we prefer using DeWalt’s 20-volt battery packs. Doing so turns this rugged tire inflator into a portable and much more versatile unit.

DeWalt’s rechargeable battery packs slide and snap into place near the lower middle of the unit. When charged, they provided us with more than enough juice for the testing we did for this best tire inflators article.

The only potential downside is how the batteries and charger are sold separately from the DeWalt 20V MAX, meaning there is an additional cost to get the unit to its full functioning potential in terms of portability. This extra cost is something to keep in mind if this is your first-ever DeWalt product. However, if you already own other cordless DeWalt tools that use the 20V MAX batteries, you are set.

We ended up buying DeWalt’s DCB115 single charger and a 20V MAX 5 AH battery set. When we made our purchase on Amazon, it added about $205 on top of the $120 we paid for the inflator.

Our DCB115 charger has a Hot/Cold Pack Delay function, which suspends charging if the battery is not at an optimum temperature.

Using The DeWALT 20V MAX Tire Inflator

On the front are two small screens: the pressure display gauge (left) and the pressure setting display (right).

If you connect the high-pressure hose to a tire or another item, the pressure display gauge on the left side will show the current pressure. The right screen will show the targeted pressure, which you set by “spinning” the wheel on the front.

Start the unit by pushing the play/pause button when inflating something with the high-pressure hose. The high-pressure hose is affixed to the unit, while the high-volume hose has two ports on the right-hand side: one for inflation and the other for deflation.

When using the high-volume hose, ensure the inflator/delator symbol is showing on the right-side screen (the pressure setting display). Do this by pressing the button in the middle with the tire and “air whoosh” icon.

When that little “whoosh” appears, you can press the play/pause button to inflate your item with the high-volume hose. You can use the high-volume hose to deflate that same item later by connecting it to the inlet deflation port.

DeWalt 20V MAX Get Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Well-suited for vehicle tires, biking, camping, and off-roading.



Rubberized “feet” keep the unit from moving around.



Pressure sensor can be re-calibrated for high elevations.



Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator

Milwaukee’s seven lbs. unit is a portable hurricane that can inflate almost anything in record time, from standard car and bike tires to larger truck and SUV tires. Those maintaining and servicing a fleet of vehicles will find this Milwaukee inflator is built for the rigors of the job.

The M18’s memory function saves preset pressures for up to four different tires. You can save your work truck and trailer tire pressures, another family member’s car, and an ATV. You can scroll through your saved pressures (listed on the unit as M1 through M4) using the plus/minus buttons.

Despite its heavy-duty construction and hefty size, the Milwaukee M18 is easy to use. We appreciate Milwaukee’s focus on simplicity, an ideal complement to the M18’s durability.

Features & Accessories

Milwaukee’s M18 tire inflator comes with an air hose with an integrated Schrader chuck, sports needle, inflator nozzle, and a Presta valve. The air hose wraps around and stores at the back of the unit with the attachments.

Other key features include a temperature protection indicator and an overload indicator, which flash icons on the digital display screen in certain conditions (a little thermometer and a triangle with an exclamation point, respectively).

The temperate protection indicator may flash during extended use in hot or cold temps or when airflow is constricted. If this happens, allow the M18 to cool down or warm up for 10 minutes before further use. Restricted airflow can also trigger the overload protection function. If that happens, Milwaukee recommends checking the connections for blockage.

Battery & Charging

Unlike others on this best portable tire inflators list, the Milwaukee M18’s only power source is its rechargeable battery pack. If this is your first-ever Milwaukee product, you will need to make an additional purchase, as the M18 does not have any supplemental power source, such as a 12-volt DC vehicle connector and cord.

Such was the case with us. The M18 Cordless Tire Inflator was our first-ever Milwaukee product, so we bought the charger and batteries (an additional cost of about $150, based on prices on Amazon at the time). We opted for the Lenoya N18C Battery Charger and a pack of QuasuHaven Replacement Batteries, which are compatible with the Milwaukee M18 inflator.

If you prefer Milwaukee as a brand, you may already have another tool that uses an M18 battery. Adding the M18 inflator to your arsenal might make sense compared to another inflator if you already have a collection of Milwaukee tools.

Using The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator

Use the plus/minus buttons to set the desired pressure. To prevent overinflation, the M18 will activate its automatic shut-off feature once the set pressure is reached.

The manual mode is for any item under 10 psi. While the Milwaukee M18 might be overkill for a ball or pool inflatable, it sure beats an old-fashioned air pump!

An “Auto Pressure Check” feature pauses the M18 at the end of a fill so the pressure can stabilize while the unit performs a check. According to Milwaukee, inflation may continue after the Auto Pressure Check feature is engaged (to achieve the most accurate pressure). Auto Pressure Check can or may occur up to five times, depending on the inflation job.

During extended use periods, Milwaukee recommends letting the M18 have adequate cooling time. For every 20 minutes of use, 40 minutes of cool-down time is advised.

Milwaukee M18 Get Best Price As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. Powerful cordless inflator can tackle car tires in record time.



Memory function saves preset pressures for up to four different vehicles or trailers.



Built-in temperature and overload warnings provide added protection.



How Do I Choose a Good Portable Tire Inflator?

Look for portable inflators with a built-in LED flashlight, a range of accessories and hoses, an auto shut-off feature, good battery life, and a comprehensive warranty. The best portable tire inflators can be easily stowed for camping, tailgating, and off-roading.

Portable Tire Inflator Tips

Regardless of which tire inflator you purchase, there are a few “housekeeping” items to keep in mind, both for your safety and the longevity of the inflator. Here are a few tips:

Always use the portable tire inflator in a well-ventilated area. Likewise, make sure nothing is obstructing air flow to the inflator.

The correct tire pressures for your vehicle are located in your owner’s manual or driver’s side door jamb. Similarly, read through the manual that comes with the inflator before using it for the first time.

Allow the portable tire inflator to cool after extended periods of use. If there is an issue during the warranty period, refer to the owner’s manual for the next steps.

Charge the battery periodically to ensure the tire inflator is ready when you need it.

