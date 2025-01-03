Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We purchased the Avid Power cordless tire inflator seen here with our own money. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Crash Course:

The best orbital sanders and polishers on the 2025 market are from DeWalt, Avid, Milwaukee, Chemical Guys, and Black + Decker based on speed, maneuverability, and versatility.

On average, you can expect to spend around $150 for an orbital sander. For sanding and polishing kits, you’ll see prices of $200 and upward.

The power source of an orbital sander can make or break your purchase. While cordless sanders can be nice, they may lose power quickly, especially when operating the sander at higher speeds.

If you’re looking to start detailing your car, or plan to continue to do so and just need a new sander or polisher—finding the best orbital sander and polisher is key. While the best practices for buffing your car are up to personal preference, we break down everything you need to know so you can make an informed purchasing decision on your own.

From customer reviews to our review team’s personal experiences with these power tools and the buffing process, we cover it all in this review of the best orbital sanders and polishers on the market.

Orbital Sander and Polisher Reviews

When looking for the best orbital sanders and polishers we wanted to consider price, speed range, ease of use, power source, and versatility when it comes to the buffing process and removing surface to deep scratches.

What Are the Best Orbital Sanders and Polishers?

We named the DeWalt, Avid, Milwaukee, Chemical Guys, and Black + Decker as the best-rated orbital sanders and polishers on the market in 2025.

Brand/Model Cost Overall Rating Award DeWaltDWP849X

Variable-Speed Polisher $210 5.0 Best Overall Avid Power6-Inch

Dual Action Polisher $80 4.7 Best for Car Detailing MilwaukeeM18

Random Orbit Sander $110 4.5 Easiest to Use Chemical Guys

TORQX Kit $200 4.3 Best Kit Black + Decker

5-Inch Random Orbital Sander $33 4.0 Best Value

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Orbital Sanders and Polishers Ratings: Our Testing Process

After looking at factors such as speed range, versatility, customer ratings, and prices, our product testing team ordered the orbital sanders that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a 2003 Ford Focus ZX3, taking note of each orbital sander’s operation speed, maneuverability, and versatility. Each orbital sander was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

1. DeWalt DWP849X Variable-Speed Polisher: Best Overall

DeWalt DWP849X Variable-Speed Polisher Review

Cost : $210

: $210 Power source : Corded

: Corded Weight : 6.7 pounds

: 6.7 pounds Dimensions: 4.4 by 9.0 by 21.7 inches

The DeWalt DWP849X Variable-Speed Polisher features a 12.0-amp brushless motor and all ball-bearing construction to maximize its performance. This orbital polisher has a variable speed dial, which lets users pick from six different speed settings for a range of 600 to 3,500 revolutions per minute (RPM). The steel gears on this car polisher are heat-treated and precision-cut for smooth operation.

You can see how the DeWalt performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Speed 5.0 Maneuverability 5.0 Versatility 5.0 Overall Rating 5.0

An integrated wool ingestion shield minimizes costs associated with servicing and repair by eliminating the possibility of wool ingestion. DeWalt’s exclusive Controlled Finishing System allows users to control the speed of the polisher via the variable-speed trigger. It should be noted that this random orbital polisher is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee, a one-year free service contract, and a three-year limited warranty. Below are the pros and cons of DeWalt:Pros and Cons

Pros

Variable-speed trigger

Three-year limited warranty

Three-position bale handle

Cons

Requires an extension cord

Our Experience

In our experience, the DeWalt DWP849X Variable-Speed Polisher was a joy to work with and buffed out some deep scratches that we didn’t think would buff out on our testing vehicle.

Speed: With a range of 600 to 3,500 RPM and 1,250.0 max watts out, the speed at which this car polisher could work was never an issue. This is undoubtedly a heavy-duty power tool, but the variable-speed settings denoted in RPM rather than an arbitrary setting number made this polisher feel more manageable.

Maneuverability: This orbital polisher was incredibly maneuverable, easy to hold, and didn’t bother our review team members when using it for extended periods. The polisher weighs a mere 6.7 lbs. and has an incredibly ergonomic three-position bale handle, as well as a traditional side handle to give users ultimate control and comfort while using the power tool.

Versatility: How low a speed setting this polisher can go down to ultimately separates it from the competition. The low-speed capabilities paired with a high maximum RPM mean any stage of the buffing process is possible with this orbital polisher.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 based on over 6,500 ratings

This tool is described as a professional-level orbital polisher, and there are reviews from some mechanics and detailers claiming to use this on the job and at home. Many appreciate the variable speed control feature and note the DeWalt’s durability. One reviewer claims she’s used Porter Cable, Hitachi, Makita, and Metabo polishers, and none of them can compare to the DeWalt.

There are very few negative reviews for this product, though a few complain that the DeWalt is too heavy.

2. Avid Power 6-Inch Dual Action Polisher: Best for Car Detailing

Avid Power 6-Inch Dual Action Polisher Review

Cost : $80

: $80 Power source : Corded

: Corded Weight : 6.8 lbs.

: 6.8 lbs. Dimensions: 14.9 by 7.6 by 6.1 in.

Easy enough to use for beginners and powerful enough for professionals, the Avid Power 6-Inch Dual Action Polisher is a great option for anyone who wants to detail their car. This polisher can operate between 1,500 and 6,800 oscillations per minute (OPM). Speed setting numbers and the OPM they correlate with are listed below:

Setting one: 1,500 OPM

Setting two: 3,000 OPM

Setting three: 3,500 OPM

Setting four: 4,500 OPM

Setting five: 5,500 OPM

Setting six: 6,800 OPM

You can see how the Avid performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Speed 4.5 Maneuverability 4.5 Versatility 5.0 Overall Rating 4.7

A six-speed control dial allows users to tailor this dual-action (DA) polisher’s speed to different applications. Speed settings number one and two are best for waxing and buffing, settings three and four are best for polishing and cleaning, and settings five and six are best for removing paint defects and oxidation.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Six different speed settings

Can complete each stage of the buffing process

Ergonomic design

Cons

Lacks durability and longevity

Our Experience

This DA polisher was deemed the Best for Car Detailing by our review team due to the fact that it was specially designed for use on cars.

Speed: The operating speed of this DA polisher makes it perfect for all stages of the buffing process. Variable speed settings that correlate to specific OPMs mean you can properly set up your power tool for any car detailing task you may have.

Maneuverability: Due to its lightweight and ergonomic design, we had no issues using and maneuvering this dual-action polisher. The rubberized body and adjustable handle made wielding the polisher unproblematic, even when spending multiple hours with it in our hands.

Versatility: Due to the control over the polisher’s speed – as well as the wide range of speeds – this is an incredibly versatile tool. We had no issues completing each stage of the buffing process with the orbital polisher.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 based on over 7,200 reviews

Many reviewers speak about how easy it is to use this polisher, how effective it is at removing swirl marks, and simply that it gets the job done. While it works well, this polisher is notably less durable than the DeWalt, according to reviewers. It’s not designed for heavy use but for the occasional polish. This is noted as a good orbital polisher for beginners.

3. Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander: Easiest To Use

Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander Review

Cost : $110

: $110 Power source : Cordless

: Cordless Weight : 2.0 lbs.

: 2.0 lbs. Dimensions: 6.0 by 11.0 by 7.0 in.

The Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander is an incredibly maneuverable orbital sander, as it’s cordless and weighs just 2.0 lbs. This sander features a variable speed control dial that allows users to choose from six different speed settings, ranging between 7,000 and 12,000 OPM. This ultimately means users are in more control over orbit speed and can more accurately match speed to their application.

You can see how the Milwaukee performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Speed 4.0 Maneuverability 5.0 Versatility 4.5 Overall Rating 4.5

Although the Milwaukee M18 is considered a random orbit sander by name, it’s actually a palm sander. This is due to the fact that by definition, a palm sander is smaller and more lightweight than a random orbital sander—which tends to be a much larger tool. This battery-powered portable power sander may be small, but it’s surprisingly powerful and effective.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight

Cordless

Variable speed control dial

Cons

Needs to be recharged every 30 minutes

Limited grip options

Our Experience

As the only cordless option featured in this review, our team of experts named the Milwaukee M18 the Easiest to Use orbital sander on the market.

Speed: While this palm sander utilizes a basic lithium-ion battery with a runtime of roughly 35 minutes, it’s much more powerful than you’d expect. Able to operate between 7,000 and 12,000 OPM, we appreciated the fact that this sander has variable speed control.

Maneuverability: The Milwaukee M18 is easily the most maneuverable orbital sander we researched or tested. We love how lightweight this sander is, especially for its level of power output. However, ease of use could be improved upon if there were more grip options.

Versatility: The Milwaukee M18 was surprisingly versatile, and our team members were able to complete most of the buffing process with this power tool. However, we do wish this palm sander could orbit at slightly slower speeds for some stages of the buffing process.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on over 3,200 ratings

This orbital sander is described by reviewers as compact and powerful. Although most seem to use this cordless orbital polisher for sanding, many also use it for auto body work. One of the biggest issues with this sander, according to reviews, is the battery life. The M18 batteries that power this sander drain very quickly.

4. Chemical Guys TORQX Kit: Best Kit

Chemical Guys TORQX Kit Review

Cost : $200

: $200 Power source : Corded

: Corded Weight : 6.5 lbs.

: 6.5 lbs. Dimensions: 20.1 by 8.0 by 8.0 in.

Designed as an all-inclusive kit, the Chemical Guys TORQX Kit features the TORQX Random Orbital Polisher and everything you need to complete the buffing process. The polisher featured in this kit has 700.0 watts of power and a voltage of 120.0. Ultimately, this means that this random orbital polisher can operate at speeds between 1,500 and 4,000 RPM across six different speed settings.

You can see how the Chemical Guys kit performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Speed 4.0 Maneuverability 4.5 Versatility 4.5 Overall Rating 4.3

Although the kit comes with our picks for the best buffing pad as well as the best buffing compound on the market, the TORQX is compatible with 3.0-in., 5.0-in., and 6.0-in. backing plates. This means that thanks to Streamlined Integration (SI), you can choose whichever buffing pads you want within the previously mentioned size range.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Includes everything for car buffing

Six different speed settings

Balanced ergonomic design

Cons

Lower maximum speed

Not ideal for professional detailers

Our Experience

The Chemical Guys kit is the best you’ll find if you’re looking to purchase an orbital sander or an orbital polisher with everything you need to effectively perform the buffing process on your car.

Speed: While this orbital polisher doesn’t have the capabilities to reach extremely high speeds, it produces more than enough power to complete each stage of the buffing process. With variable speed control, we had no issues working with this polisher.

Maneuverability: Relatively lightweight, our team members had no problems moving and maneuvering this random orbital polisher around our testing vehicle. The balanced ergonomic design (BED) of the polisher meant even after several hours of use, our team members weren’t getting fatigued or tired when wielding the power tool.

Versatility: As touched upon earlier, this random orbital polisher gave our team no issues when attempting to effectively perform each step of the buffing process. However, it won’t be able to remove paint from your car or correct oxidation as it’s unable to reach optimal speeds for those processes.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on over 10,600 ratings

Reviewers recommend this polisher as easy to use and a great entry-level option for DIYers or first-time car detailers. One reviewer notes this polisher has the durability and build quality to survive frequent drops and dings.

For more advanced detailers, this may not be the best kit. The lower orbital radius makes this a slower polisher and some feel the included cutting compound could be stronger.

5. Black + Decker 5-Inch Random Orbital Sander: Best Value

Black + Decker 5-Inch Random Orbital Sander Review

Cost : $33

: $33 Power source : Corded

: Corded Weight : 3.2 lbs.

: 3.2 lbs. Dimensions: 7.0 by 5.0 by 6.0 in.

The Black + Decker 5-Inch Random Orbital Sander has a 2.0-amp motor that can produce a voltage of 120.0 volts. In terms of speed, this orbital sander can operate at 12,000 OPM. However, there are no variable speed settings, meaning you can’t match this sander’s speed to your desired application. This sander utilizes a hook and loop system so you can easily switch between buffing pads from a variety of different brands.

You can see how the Black + Decker performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Speed 3.5 Maneuverability 5.0 Versatility 3.5 Overall Rating 4.0

A built-in dust collection bag reduces your clean-up time and allows users to keep their workspace free of dust and debris. A paddle switch function makes turning this sander on and off incredibly easy.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight

Ideal for removing paint

Cons

Only one speed setting

Extension cord needed

Our Experience

Although the Black + Decker 5-Inch Random Orbital Sander isn’t expensive or dubbed as a high-end option, it’s easily one of the best random orbital sanders on the market.

Speed: As users are unable to vary the speed of the Black + Decker sander, it received a low score compared to the rest of the sanders and polishers in this review. However, we were impressed with the fact that this sander could operate at 12,000 OPM.

Maneuverability: Due to the Black + Decker’s incredibly lightweight and slim design, it’s highly maneuverable. Although this is a corded sander, as long as you have an extension cord you’ll have no issues moving this power tool around.

Versatility: Because this sander only operates at one speed, specifically 12,000 OPM, it means the sander isn’t as versatile as we would like. This power tool will be great for removing paint from your car, but won’t be able to effectively perform more delicate stages of the buffing process.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on over 15,000 ratings

The majority of reviews refer to the Black + Decker as a great little sander, while several reviewers note how impressed they were with the dust collector bag. One reviewer claims she’s abused this sander for three years now and it still works incredibly well.

While this sander is good for beginners, it isn’t especially powerful and some find the handle uncomfortable.

Orbital Sanders and Polishers Buying Guide

While this article focuses on orbital sanders, it also highlights some of the best random orbital polishers on the market. Both types of devices will work for buffing out your car or general DIY car detailing, but some are better suited for other applications.

Differences in Tools

Random orbital sander : This sander is a handheld power sander that rotates in elliptical cycles known as orbits.

: This sander is a handheld power sander that rotates in elliptical cycles known as orbits. Orbital sander : Similar to a random orbital sander in almost every sense, this type of sander moves in circular rotations rather than simultaneously moving back and forth as a random orbital sander would.

: Similar to a random orbital sander in almost every sense, this type of sander moves in circular rotations rather than simultaneously moving back and forth as a random orbital sander would. Palm sander : Otherwise known as a 1/4-inch sheet sander due to its size, this is the smallest and most compact type of sander. Palm sanders are also usually square in shape.

: Otherwise known as a 1/4-inch sheet sander due to its size, this is the smallest and most compact type of sander. Palm sanders are also usually square in shape. Random orbital polisher : A sort of combination between orbital and rotary polishers, this polisher moves in an orbital motion in the same manner as that of a random orbital sander.

: A sort of combination between orbital and rotary polishers, this polisher moves in an orbital motion in the same manner as that of a random orbital sander. Orbital polisher : This type of polisher moves in circular rotations, rather than orbits, and tends to be the most common type of polisher.

: This type of polisher moves in circular rotations, rather than orbits, and tends to be the most common type of polisher. Rotary polisher : Simple in concept but more difficult to master and control than random orbital polishers, this type of polisher spins in a circular motion and creates a lot of heat and friction, which can potentially damage a car’s paint.

: Simple in concept but more difficult to master and control than random orbital polishers, this type of polisher spins in a circular motion and creates a lot of heat and friction, which can potentially damage a car’s paint. Dual-action polisher: Also referred to as a forced rotation polisher, this polisher combines the movement of rotary and random orbital polisher by forcing rotational movement along with orbital motion.

Recommended Speeds

If you don’t use your sander or polisher at the proper speed for your desired application, then you might not get the results you were looking for.

For compounding , we recommend operating your polisher or sander between 1,750 and 2,400 RPM.

, we recommend operating your polisher or sander between 1,750 and 2,400 RPM. For polishing , we recommend operating your sander or polisher between 1,200 and 1,750 RPM.

, we recommend operating your sander or polisher between 1,200 and 1,750 RPM. For heavy cutting, we recommend operating your polisher or sander between 2,000 and 2,500 RPM.

RPMs and OPMs should not be confused, as they are two completely different motions and measurements. While there’s no guide to converting RPM to OPM, or vice versa, we can provide a rough guide for recommended OPMs for different stages of the car buffing process.

For waxing and buffing , we recommend operating your polisher or sander between 1,500 and 3,500 OPM.

, we recommend operating your polisher or sander between 1,500 and 3,500 OPM. For polishing and cleaning , we recommend operating your sander or polisher between 2,500 and 4,000 OPM.

, we recommend operating your sander or polisher between 2,500 and 4,000 OPM. For removing paint defects and oxidation, we recommend operating your polisher or sander between 4,000 and 7,000 OPM.

Variable Speed Settings

While many of the top sanders and polishers in the industry feature variable speed settings, they aren’t all made the same. Most sanders or polishers that have variable speed settings typically have six settings to choose from.

There isn’t a standardized OPM or RPM that correlates with a specific speed-setting number for sanders or polishers. This means that you should read your user manual and any available literature on the subject, so you don’t accidentally select a speed setting that won’t provide you with the results you are looking for.

Compare Orbital Sanders and Polishers

Brand/Model Power Source Weight Maximum Speed DeWalt DWP849X

Variable-Speed Polisher Corded 6.7 pounds 3,500 RPM Avid Power 6-Inch

Dual Action Polisher Corded 6.8 lbs. 6,800 OPM Milwaukee M18

Random Orbit Sander Cordless 2.0 lbs. 12,000 OPM Chemical Guys

TORQX Kit Corded 6.5 lbs. 4,000 RPM Black + Decker

5-Inch Random Orbital Sander Corded 3.2 lbs. 12,000 OPM

Best Orbital Sanders and Polishers: Bottom Line

In this article, along with sharing helpful purchasing tips for those interested in purchasing an orbital sander and polisher, we reviewed the top orbital sanders and polishers in 2025:

Best Overall: DeWalt DWP849X Variable-Speed Polisher Best for Car Detailing: Avid Power 6-Inch Dual Action Polisher Easiest to Use: Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander Best Kit: Chemical Guys TORQX Kit Best Value: Black + Decker 5-Inch Random Orbital Sander

Orbital Sanders and Polishers: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about orbital sanders and polishers:

What is the best orbital sander on the market? According to our in-depth product testing, the best orbital sander on the market is the Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander. This is because it’s reasonably priced, easy to use, and surprisingly powerful. What is better, an orbital sander or a random orbital sander? Orbital sanders are older, less expensive, and simpler than random orbital sanders. Orbital sanders are square in shape, which makes getting the sander in nooks and crannies easier, but random orbital sanders usually have variable speed switches. What’s the difference between a rotary polisher and an orbital polisher? Random orbital polishers are a combination of rotary polishers and orbital polishers. The speed of random orbital polishers is noted in orbits per minute (OPM), as the orbital polisher orbits rather than rotates. On the other hand, a rotary simply spins.

Full Orbital Sanders and Polishers Testing Methodology

When it comes to testing any product, we want to provide an honest review with information that we believe will be useful in determining which products are right for you and your vehicle. Considering speed, maneuverability, and versatility throughout the testing process, we highlighted and evaluated the most important qualities of the orbital sanders and polishers in this review.

Orbital Sanders and Polishers Testing Process

Speed: Arguably the most important characteristic of a sander or a polisher, we tested this by noting if the device had variable speed settings. Our team then noted the range of RPMs or OPMs that the device could operate at.

Maneuverability: Often overlooked, our team judged each sander or polisher’s maneuverability by noting whether the device was corded or cordless. We also noted how lightweight the sander or polisher was and any available handles or grips.

Versatility: This testing category involved judging what tasks the polisher or sander could accomplish. We noted whether the polisher or sander could perform each step of the buffing process effectively, as well as other tasks like removing paint from a car.

How We Score Products

When it comes to scoring our products, we want to provide an honest assessment to differentiate the best orbital sanders and polishers. Star ratings help us evaluate each orbital sander, highlighting its key qualities and determining where improvements might be needed.

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating is a well above-average score. If the orbital sander exceeds our expectations with multiple speed settings, easy maneuverability, and versatility to get out different scratches, we would give the orbital sander 5.0 stars.

: A 5.0-star rating is a well above-average score. If the orbital sander exceeds our expectations with multiple speed settings, easy maneuverability, and versatility to get out different scratches, we would give the orbital sander 5.0 stars. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star rating is an above-average score. For example, if the orbital sander had fewer speed settings than a 5.0-star sander but still provided versatility, you’d see a 4.0-star rating.

: A 4.0-star rating is an above-average score. For example, if the orbital sander had fewer speed settings than a 5.0-star sander but still provided versatility, you’d see a 4.0-star rating. 3.0 Stars : A 3.0-star rating is an average score. If the orbital sander met our expectations but could use improvements with ease of use and versatility, we would give the product a 3.0-star rating.

: A 3.0-star rating is an average score. If the orbital sander met our expectations but could use improvements with ease of use and versatility, we would give the product a 3.0-star rating. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating is a below-average score. If the orbital sander lacks different speed settings and has poor maneuverability when compared to the other products in our review, you’d see a 2.0-star rating.

: A 2.0-star rating is a below-average score. If the orbital sander lacks different speed settings and has poor maneuverability when compared to the other products in our review, you’d see a 2.0-star rating. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating is rarely seen on our page because we review the top products. However, if an orbital sander is defective or unreliable and causes little difference throughout the buffing process, you’d see a 1.0-star rating.

Why Trust Automoblog

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.