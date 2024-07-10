Best Midsize SUVs & Crossovers (2024 Shopper’s Guide)

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission when you use the services and tools here for auto loan comparisons. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of auto loan providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Best Midsize SUVs Summary Points

Our 2024 best midsize SUVs list contains a mix of two- and three-row crossovers like the Toyota Highlander, Honda Passport, and Chevrolet Traverse.

If total cargo space is a priority (i.e., all rows folded down), the Chevy Traverse, Toyota Highlander, and Honda Passport offer the most on this best midsize SUVs list.

We gathered data from Kelley Blue Book, J.D. Power, NHTSA, and the IIHS for this list of best midsize SUVs.

Each midsize SUV here includes a summary of the powertrain, fuel economy, cargo room, and safety ratings.

We have included the starting MSRP by trim level for each large SUV on this list, although pricing can change throughout the year. A helpful auto loan comparison tool can be found near the bottom of this page.

Best Midsize SUVs Quick Overview

The midsize SUV segment is like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, with diverse makes, models, and flavors to suit any buyer. However, it’s also the most confusing.

The upsizing trend has made previous compact-based crossovers longer and wider, the same being true for midsize SUVs. In essence, SUVs are as big as ever, so once compact offerings now trend into midsize territory as previously midsize SUVs broach into the large category.

Adding to the confusion is the proliferation of standard or optional third-row seating that used to be the realm of minivans or larger SUVs only.

Some of our selections below might be considered large or midsize, depending on what you see online. Regardless, the SUVs and crossovers here will seat five (or seven or eight in a pinch) and offer decent cargo space. If you need a genuine full-size SUV, check out our list of the best large SUVs for 2024.

2024 Mazda CX-90

2024 Mazda CX-90. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

New for the 2023 model year, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 is a three-row midsize crossover with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains and a sporting character. If you need to seat up to eight, the CX-90 can accommodate you with a second and third-row bench configuration.

Mazda has the incoming CX-70 that fits into the two-row, five-seat midsize SUV category. However, the CX-70 is typically a CX-90 without the third row, so the latter got our nod as a midsize SUV contender for being more versatile.

We’re giddy about the CX-90’s curvy sheet metal, luxurious cabin, and standard all-wheel drivetrain, but the cramped third-row and bewildering number of trim levels are a thumbs down. To date, the Mazda CX-90 has received somewhat favorable impressions from Kelley Blue Book.

Powertrain (Hybrid & PHEV)

The CX-90 3.3 Turbo combines a 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six gas engine and a 48-volt M-Hybrid system (the “M” stands for Mild Hybrid). It produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft. of torque on a steady diet of regular unleaded fuel.

Meanwhile, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo S has a more potent 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six and M-Hybrid system that produces 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque, making it more powerful than a four-pot Toyota Highlander or Honda Pilot V6.

The CX-90 PHEV has a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine, a 68 kW electric motor, and a 17.8 kWh battery pack. Together, the system produces 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque on premium fuel.

All Mazda CX-90s have a rear-biased i-Activ all-wheel drivetrain and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Mazda’s Kinematic Posture Control software, a staple feature of the sporty Miata, reduces body lift through corners to help occupants maintain a more natural posture in their seats.

Fuel Economy & Driving Range

The Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo achieves an EPA-rated 24 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 25 combined. Meanwhile, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo S returns an EPA-estimated 23/28 city/highway and 25 combined.

The 2024 CX-90 PHEV has an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 26 miles. The total combustion and electric range is 490 miles.

Max Towing Capacity

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 could tow 3,500 lbs. to 5,000 lbs. when properly equipped, depending on the trim level.

Cargo Space

The Mazda CX-90 offers decent room in the first and second rows, providing up to 41.7 inches and 39.4 inches of legroom, respectively. However, the third row is best for kids or pets.

The CX-90 offers 14.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row, which expands to 40 cubic feet by folding the third-row chairs. Folding the second row reveals up to 74.2 cubic feet of cargo space. The numbers may sound impressive, but the Toyota Highlander (covered below) has more cargo room.

2024 Mazda CX-90 interior layout. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Interior Features

The base Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select has premium amenities like tri-zone automatic climate control (with pollen filtering), an eight-way power driver’s seat, an eight-speaker stereo, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Top-end grades like the CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus get quilted Nappa leather seats, second-row captain’s chairs, ventilated front and second-row seats, suede trim, and ambient lighting.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 CX-90 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

All CX-90s leave the factory with Mazda i-Activesense. The package includes blind-spot monitoring, smart city brake support, lane-keeping assist, radar cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and more.

Factory Warranty

All Mazda CX-90 hybrids have a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Meanwhile, CX-90 PHEV variants receive an additional eight-year/100,00-mile battery warranty.

Options are available to extend the warranty coverage on any Mazda vehicle, including the CX-90.

2024 Mazda CX-90 Starting MSRP

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is available in 11 trim grades, with base prices from around $39,000 to about $59,000. The chart below shows the starting MSRP for each trim level, which includes the $1,455 destination fee.

Trim Level Starting MSRP 3.3 Turbo Select $39,300 3.3 Turbo Preferred $41,910 3.3 Turbo Preferred Plus $44,355 3.3 Turbo Premium $47,355 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus $50,355 3.3 Turbo S $51,305 3.3 Turbo S Premium $53,905 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus $57,405 PHEV Preferred $51,400 PHEV Premium $55,855 PHEV Premium Plus $58,905

2024 Toyota Highlander

2024 Toyota Highlander. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

The fourth-gen Toyota Highlander has always straddled the line between a large and midsize SUV. It slots nicely between the RAV4 and Sequoia, but space in the third row is limited. If you want a Highlander with more room, the 2024 Grand Highlander is one of our top picks for large SUV buyers.

Still, the standard-wheelbase Highlander promises comfortable, efficient, and reliable transport without the unnecessary bulk (the 2024 Highlander is about 6.5 inches shorter than a Grand Highlander). We fancy the Highlander’s curvy styling, hush cabin, and fuel-efficient powertrains. The 2024 Toyota Highlander also received solid consumer-verified ratings from Kelley Blue Book.

Powertrain

Toyota threw away the Highlander’s standard V6 engine for the 2023 model year. Instead of the V6, Highlander buyers now have the choice between two powertrains: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbo for the standard Highlander or a 2.5-liter four-cylinder for the Highlander Hybrid.

The standard Highlander’s 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 265 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque. By contrast, the Highlander Hybrid has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motor generators for a total system output of 243 horsepower and 175 lb-ft. of torque.

The 2024 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid are standard with front-wheel drive, although all-wheel drive is available across the lineup. Gas-powered Highlanders have an eight-speed automatic, while the hybrid has a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Fuel Economy

The standard Toyota Highlander with front-wheel drive returns an EPA-rated 21 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 24 combined. The Highlander Hybrid with front-wheel drive is more efficient, returning an EPA-rated 36 in the city, 35 on the highway, and 36 combined.

The Highlander has a 17.1 to 17.9-gallon fuel tank, depending on the trim level.

Max Towing Capacity

All Toyota Highlanders could tow up to 5,000 lbs. when properly equipped. Meanwhile, the Highlander Hybrid could tow up to 3,500 lbs. when properly equipped.

Cargo Space

The Toyota Highlander offers 16 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row. Folding the third and second rows reveals 48.4 and 84.3 cubic feet of space, respectively. The numbers are more than in a Mazda CX-90.

Moreover, the Toyota Highlander’s spacious interior offers 42 and 38.7 inches of legroom in the first and second rows. The third row is best for kids or pets.

Photos: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Interior Features

Toyota ditched the base Highlander L for the 2024 model year, which makes the Highlander LE the new starting point. It has tri-zone automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and keyless entry/ignition.

The Highlander Limited and Platinum have premium cabin upgrades, such as leather-trimmed front and second-row seats, a more immersive 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, an 11-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, a power moonroof, and heated second-row seats.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Toyota Highlander earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

All 2024 Highlanders leave the factory with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+. This advanced driving assistance package includes automatic high beams, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure warning, road sign assist, and pre-collision with pedestrian detection.

Factory Warranty

The 2024 Toyota Highlander has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and a five-year/60,000-mile warranty. The ToyotaCare package offers two years or 25,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and two years of roadside assistance.

Meanwhile, Toyota Highlander Hybrids receive an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty.

If the factory coverage is not enough, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

2024 Toyota Highlander Starting MSRP

The gasoline 2024 Toyota Highlander is available in five trim levels. The chart below shows the starting MSRP for each, which includes the $1,395 destination fee. Hybrid variants start from $42,115 to $52,570.

Trim Level Starting MSRP LE $40,665 XLE $43,815 XSE $45,410 Limited $47,920 Platinum $51,120

2024 Honda Passport

The 2024 Honda Passport offers 8.1 inches of ground clearance (TrailSport model shown). Photo: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The 2024 Honda Passport is at a crossroads. The existing third-generation Passport debuted in 2019, and rumors of an all-new Passport arriving for the 2025 model year are circulating.

However, the 2024 Honda Passport remains a genuine five-seat SUV that slots between the ever-popular CR-V and three-row Pilot, which means it offers some of the most cargo space on this best midsize SUVs list.

The rugged Trailsport model returns for 2024, furnishing the Passport with chunkier all-terrain tires and trail-tuned suspension. We like the Passport’s standard V6 engine, all-wheel drivetrain, and roomy interior. We are not alone either, as the Honda Passport has received favorable consumer ratings from J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book.

Powertrain

All Honda Passports have a burly 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. The engine sends power to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic and a standard i-VTM4 all-wheel drivetrain with torque vectoring (i-VTM is short for intelligent variable torque management).

Fuel Economy

The Honda Passport’s V6 engine drinks more fuel than a turbo four-cylinder, an expected downside. It returns an EPA-rated 19 in the city, 24 on the highway, and 21 combined. The Passport has a 19.5-gallon fuel tank.

Max Towing Capacity

When properly equipped, the Honda Passport EX-L, Trailsport, and Black Edition could tow up to 5,000 lbs.

Cargo Space

The 2024 Honda Passport offers 41.2 cubic feet of storage room behind the second row and up to 77.7 cubic feet when its folded. Such is the benefit of a genuine two-row midsize SUV.

Meanwhile, the Passport’s five-seat cabin offers 40.9 and 39.6 inches of legroom in the front and second row, respectively.

Photo: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Interior Features

The base Honda Passport EX-L comes generously equipped with tri-zone automatic climate control, heated leather-trimmed front seats, a sunroof, power liftgate, power and heated front seats, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a seven-speaker stereo. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless smartphone charging are standard.

The top-of-the-line Black Edition has upscale features like ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, perforated leather upholstery, a heated tiller, and a 10-speaker audio system, to name a few.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Honda Passport garnered a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

All Passports have Honda Sensing, a collection of advanced driving assistance technologies. The package includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors.

Factory Warranty

All Honda Passports leave the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Honda vehicle, including the Passport.

2024 Honda Passport Starting MSRP

The 2024 Honda Passport is available in EX-L, TrailSport, and Black Edition trim levels. EX-L models start at $43,295, while the TrailSport starts at $45,895. Black Edition models start at $49,365. Those MSRP figures include the $1,395 destination charge.

2024 Genesis GV70

2024 Genesis GV70. Photo: Photo: Genesis Motor America.

It didn’t take long for Hyundai’s luxury arm, Genesis, to strike fear in the core of European and Japanese premium brands. The Genesis G70 ticks all the right boxes for a sport-luxury sedan, and their midsize SUV offspring, the GV70, has been off to a roaring start since debuting in 2021.

The Genesis GV70 is one of the best midsize SUVs for its luxurious and roomy interior, potent engines, upscale amenities, and attainable price. Moreover, the Electrified GV70 is worth considering if you want a posh electric SUV.

Since its debut in 2021, Kelley Blue Book has consistently included the GV70 in its Best Buy category.

Powertrain

The 2024 Genesis GV70 2.5T has a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque. Meanwhile, the Genesis GV70 3.5T has a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft. of torque.

Both turbo engines connect to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drivetrain.

Fuel Economy

The 2024 Genesis GV70 2.5T returns an EPA-rated 22/28 city/highway and 24 combined. The fuel economy numbers are lower for the more potent GV70 3.5T, which is EPA-rated at 18 in the city, 24 on the highway, and 20 combined. The GV70 has a 17.4-gallon fuel tank.

Max Towing Capacity

The Genesis GV70 has a max towing capacity of 3,500 lbs. when properly equipped, regardless of engine choice.

Cargo Space

The Genesis GV70 is a five-seat luxury crossover that offers 41.3 and 37.2 inches of legroom in the front and second rows. With no third-row seating, the GV70 has 28.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row and up to 56.9 cubic feet when folded.

The Honda Passport (covered above) doesn’t have a third row like the Genesis GV70 but offers more cargo room. However, the GV70 provides a more luxurious interior.

2024 Genesis GV70 interior layout. Photo: Photo: Genesis Motor America.

Interior Features

The GV70 2.5T has power and heated front seats, faux leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation, fingerprint authentication, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The range-topping Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige ups the ante with heated second-row seats, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, a suede headliner, tri-zone automatic climate control, Nappa leather upholstery, and a Lexicon premium stereo with 16 speakers.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Genesis GV70 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Every GV70 comes standard with forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, navigation-based cruise control, and highway driving assist, to name a few.

Factory Warranty

The Genesis GV70 leaves the factory with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Genesis provides the longest powertrain warranty coverage of any luxury brand in the United States.

2024 Genesis GV70 Starting MSRP

The 2024 GV70 2.5T is available in Standard, Select, Advanced, and Sport Prestige. GV70 3.5T models are available in Sport, Sport Advanced, and Sport Prestige.

The chart below shows the starting MSRP for each, which includes the $1,350 destination charge.

Trim Level Starting MSRP 2.5T Standard $46,500 2.5T Select $49,500 2.5T Advanced $52,500 2.5T Sport Prestige $55,400 3.5T Sport $59,100 3.5T Sport Advanced $65,500 3.5T Sport Prestige $68,700

2024 Chevrolet Traverse

2024 Chevy Traverse RS (left) and Z71 (right). Photo: Chevrolet.

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse is one of the few with an adult-sized third row, but its unibody underpinnings provide a smoother ride than larger SUVs with ladder-frame architectures. It seats up to eight (depending on the configuration), has a potent 2.5-liter four-cylinder, optional all-wheel drive, and modern amenities.

Many longtime Chevrolet customers will recognize the Z71 trim level, which, for the 2024 Traverse, includes all-terrain tires, 18-inch wheels, and an underbody aluminum skid plate. Other features include red tow hooks, driver-selectable terrain modes, hill descent control, and Z71-specific dampers with hydraulic rebound control.

Powertrain

As Toyota did with the Highlander covered above, Chevy removed the Traverse’s prior V6 engine and gave it a turbocharged four-cylinder with dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) for the 2024 model year. This all-new 2.5-liter engine produces 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft. of torque, a noticeable hike over the prior V6.

The Traverse has a standard front-wheel drivetrain, but all-wheel drive remains optional. An eight-speed automatic is standard, regardless of the drivetrain.

Fuel Economy

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse with front-wheel drive has an EPA rating of 18 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 21 combined. All-wheel drive models are rated at one mpg less across the board. The 2024 Traverse has a 21.7-gallon fuel tank.

Max Towing Capacity

Despite its redesign and the absence of a V6, the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse’s max towing numbers remain unchanged from the 2023 variant. When properly equipped, the 2024 Traverse can tow up to 5,000 lbs.

Cargo Space

The 2024 Chevy Traverse is dimensionally smaller than the outgoing model, but the packaging has resulted in even more room inside. The Traverse has nearly 23 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, one of the best in the class. Folding the third and second rows unveils a massive 56.6 and 97.6 cubic feet of storage space, respectively.

Meanwhile, it offers up to 44.2 and 41.4 inches of legroom in the first and second rows. The legroom in the third row has shrunk to 32.1 inches compared to the prior V6 Traverse despite gaining a few points in shoulder and hip room.

The base Traverse LS has third-row bench seating for an eight-seat cabin. Other trim levels have second-row captain’s chairs for a seven-seat capacity.

Interior Features

The 2024 Traverse has a redesigned cabin with a lower beltline and a column-mounted transmission gear selector. Standard features include a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in, an 11-inch digital instrument panel, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Premium Evotex seating surfaces are available for the LT and Z71, while a heated steering wheel is available across the lineup. Six USB ports are standard, while wireless smartphone charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot are available

The range-topping Traverse RS has active noise cancellation, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, ambient interior lighting, a power-operated tilt-and-telescoping flat-bottom steering wheel, and ventilated front seats.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse with all-wheel drive earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA, while the front-wheel drive model earned a four-star overall safety rating.

Every 2024 Traverse comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist, a comprehensive package of advanced driving aids. It includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and front pedestrian and bicyclist braking.

Chevy’s Teen Driver Technology helps promote safe driving habits by allowing parents to set speed alerts and stereo volume limits. Parents can also review an in-vehicle report card that monitors the maximum speed reached, distance driven, and forward collision alerts (among other parameters) to better coach their teen on the importance of safe driving.

Super Cruise

GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology is an optional feature for the Chevy Traverse. With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit the hands-free operation of the 2024 Traverse on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roadways in the United States and Canada.

Factory Warranty

The 2024 Chevy Traverse has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Options are available to extend the factory warranty on any Chevrolet vehicle, including the Traverse.

2024 Chevy Traverse Starting MSRP

The 2024 Traverse is available in four trim levels: LS, LT, Z71, and RS. The chart below shows the starting MSRP for each, including the $1,395 destination fee.

Trim Level Starting MSRP LS $40,390 (FWD) / $42,390 (AWD) LT $42,790 (FWD) / $44,790 (AWD) Z71 $49,190 (AWD Only) RS $56,990 (FWD) / $58,990 (AWD)

2024 Subaru Ascent

2024 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Fresh from a significant overhaul for the 2023 model year, the 2024 Subaru Ascent is the veritable bang-for-the-buck option on this best midsize SUVs list with its sub-$36,000 starting MSRP. Subaru managed to keep the MSRP reasonable for the Ascent despite offering three rows of seats for seven or eight passengers, depending on the trim level.

The 2024 Ascent inherited the changes of the 2023 model, like the updated front grille, reshaped LED headlights, redesigned taillights, and 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen. Models with the Harman Kardon QuantumLogic audio system are optional with the Cabin Connect system, allowing drivers to communicate with third-row passengers.

The Subaru Ascent has favorable consumer-verified ratings from J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book.

Powertrain

All Subaru Ascents have a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Boxer engine that generates 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. The Boxer engine is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with an eight-speed manual mode and steering wheel paddle shifters. Power is sent to all four wheels using the brand’s symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain with X-Mode and hill descent control.

The Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring have an optimized X-Mode feature with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings.

Fuel Economy

The 2024 Ascent returns an EPA-rated 20 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 22 combined.

Max Towing Capacity

The Subaru Ascent is the brand’s largest production vehicle and can tow the most in its lineup. When properly equipped with a Class III trailer hitch, the 2024 Ascent has a max towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. However, the base Subaru Ascent can only tow 2,000 lbs.

Subaru’s Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) system is standard. TSA utilizes yaw sensors to monitor trailer sway and brake individual wheels to stabilize the vehicle and trailer if necessary.

Cargo Space

The Subaru Ascent offers 17.8 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row. Meanwhile, folding the third row reveals 43.5 cubic feet. If that’s not enough, folding the second row unveils up to 75.6 cubic feet of storage room.

The Ascent has generous legroom in the first and second rows, offering 42.2 and 38.6 inches, respectively. The standard third row provides 31.7 inches of legroom, which might only be suitable for occasional use.

Photos: Subaru of America, Inc.

Interior Features

Base models have tri-zone automatic climate control, illuminated front and rear USB ports, an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Onyx Edition models feature a power moonroof and liftgate and seats wrapped in StarTex water-repellant material. A push-button start, heated steering wheel, and contrast green stitching throughout the cabin are standard. However, the Onyx Edition is only available in the seven-seat configuration.

The range-topping Touring has woodgrain-pattern interior accents, perforated brown Nappa leather upholstery, and ventilated front seats. A Harman Kardon QuantumLogic audio system, a 180-degree front camera, and a retractable cargo cover are standard. Like the Onyx Edition, the Touring is offered solely in the seven-passenger configuration.

Safety Ratings & Features

The Subaru Ascent is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Every Ascent has Subaru EyeSight, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure and sway warnings, pre-collision braking, rear cross-traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, and blind-spot detection when changing lanes, among other features.

Factory Warranty

The Subaru Ascent has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Subaru vehicle, including the Ascent.

2024 Subaru Ascent Starting MSRP

The 2024 Subaru Ascent is available in six different trim levels: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Onyx Edition Limited, and Touring. The chart below shows the starting MSRP for each, which includes the $1,295 destination fee.

Trim Level Starting MSRP Base (Eight Passenger) $35,690 Premium (Eight Passenger) $38,290 Premium (Seven Passenger) $39,750 Onyx Edition (Seven Passenger) $43,090 Limited (Eight Passenger) $43,390 Limited (Seven Passenger) $43,390 Onyx Edition Limited (Seven Passenger) $48,090 Touring (Seven Passenger) $49,990

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Photo: Jeep.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the progenitors of the crossover trend that started in the early 1990s. The 2024 Grand Cherokee remains part of the fifth-gen variant that debuted in 2021 and is available as a V6-powered gas-only model or as a 4xe plug-in hybrid.

Despite being a unibody crossover to the core, Jeep has sprinkled its off-road magic into the Grand Cherokee, making it a genuinely capable two- or three-row midsize SUV. If you want a three-row Grand Cherokee, check out the L variant. To date, the 2024 Grand Cherokee has received above-average to average consumer ratings from J.D. Power.

Powertrain

Under the hood of the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 3.6-liter all-aluminum Pentastar V6 with 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. All Grand Cherokees have an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic.

Rear-wheel drive is standard, but there are three optional 4×4 drivetrains to choose from: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II with an electronic limited-slip differential or e-LSD. All three have an active transfer case that automatically distributes torque to wheels with more grip.

Meanwhile, the Grand Cherokee 4xe has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, and a 400-volt battery pack. All told, the plug-in hybrid powertrain generates 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque.

Fuel Economy

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee returns an EPA-rated 19 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 22 combined, regardless of the drivetrain. The 4xe model achieves an EPA-rated 23 combined or 56 MPGe with up to 25 miles of all-electric range. The Grand Cherokee has a 23-gallon fuel tank.

Max Towing Capacity

Towing is a strong point for the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. When properly equipped, the 2024 Grand Cherokee can tow up to 6,200 lbs., easily besting the other contenders on this list of best midsize SUVs. Meanwhile, the Grand Cherokee 4xe could tow up to 6,000 lbs.

Cargo Space

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is available as a five or seven-seat SUV with up to three rows of seats. The five-seat model offers 37.7 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row. Folding the second row reveals 70.8 cubic feet of storage space. It sounds like a lot, but the Subaru Ascent (covered above) has more total cargo room.

Despite this, the Grand Cherokee’s roomy two-row cabin delivers 41.3 and 38.2 inches of front and rear legroom. The interior volume is 145 cubic feet.

Interior Features

The Laredo has dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker stereo, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated mirrors, and six USB ports. Optional equipment packages add more features, such as heated seats, wireless charging, a sunroof, remote start, power liftgate, and more.

Meanwhile, the Grand Cherokee Limited has updated 18-inch wheels, navigation, LED fog lights, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable and heated seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, leatherette seats, and heated rear seats.

The range-topping Summit has four-zone automatic climate control, front massaging seats, a surround-view camera, and a gloss-black roof. The Summit Reserve Package adds a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, premium leather seats, 21-inch wheels, a faux suede headliner, and open-pore wood trim.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Every 2024 Grand Cherokee has adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and lane departure warning, rear cross-path detection, and full-speed collision warning with active braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Factory Warranty

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Jeep vehicle, including the Grand Cherokee.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Starting MSRP

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee is available in Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve, with additional models available for the Laredo and Altitude. The Laredo will start under $40,000, with the Summit Reserve likely going above $70,000.

Meanwhile, the base 4xe starts at $60,490 and will likely trend as high as $79,000 for the Summit Reserve 4xe.

2024 Kia Sorento

2024 Kia Sorento. Photo: Kia Motors America.

The 2024 Kia Sorento joins the Subaru Ascent (covered above) as a lower-cost alternative, but like the Ascent, the Sorento’s third row is for occasional use only. However, the Sorento has the styling and equipment to earn a spot on this list of best midsize SUVs. It’s also available with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Sorento is easy to love with its roomy interior, affordable base price, and industry-leading new vehicle warranties. The Kia Sorento also has solid consumer-verified ratings from J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book.

Powertrain

Lower trim levels receive a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft. of torque. It mates to an eight-speed automatic with standard front-wheel drive (FWD) or an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

However, upper trim variants receive a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque. The turbo engine turns the front wheels using an eight-speed wet clutch automatic, but all-wheel drive remains optional.

Kia’s active on-demand all-wheel drive system (available on certain trim levels but standard on the X-Line and X-Pro) works with a center locking differential that can automatically split power equally between the front and rear wheels when needed. The all-wheel drive system also leverages torque vectoring capability to help increase traction and overall stability.

Fuel Economy

The non-turbocharged Kia Sorento returns an EPA-rated 23/31 city/highway and 26 combined with front-wheel drive. The turbo engine is EPA-rated at 20 in the city, 29 on the highway, and 23 combined with front-wheel drive.

If fuel economy is a priority, the 2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid delivers an EPA-rated 39 in the city, 35 on the highway, and 37 combined. The Sorento plug-in hybrid has an EPA rating of 79 MPGe (here is a helpful comparison chart between each model).

Max Towing Capacity

With the X-Pro package, the 2024 Kia Sorento SX Prestige can tow up to 4,500 lbs. when properly equipped. The more rugged X-Pro SX Prestige includes blacked-out exterior trim, 17-inch wheels garbed in BF Goodrich all-terrain rubber, and 8.2 inches of ground clearance (in addition to Kia’s torque vectoring all-wheel drive system, covered above).

The Sorento LX and S can tow up to 2,000 lbs, while Kia rates the SX and SX Prestige at 3,500 lbs. when properly equipped.

Cargo Space

The 2024 Sorento offers 12.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row, which is not a lot. However, folding the third and second rows reveals up to 45 and 75.5 cubic feet of storage space, respectively.

The Sorento is a six- or seven-passenger family SUV that offers roomy accommodations in the first and second rows, with up to 41.4 and 41.7 inches of legroom, respectively. The third row provides 29.6 inches of legroom.

Photos: Kia Motors America.

Interior Features

The base LX has generous features, such as a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, a six-speaker audio system, and Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The range-topping SX Prestige has premium leather furnishings, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system, among other features.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Kia Sorento earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Debuting for the 2024 Sorento is a feature called Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning, which adapts to your driving style and braking patterns. Other safety technologies include Highway Driving Assist 2 (or HDA-2 for short) with automatic lane changing, a digital rearview mirror, and a surround-view monitor.

Standard is forward collision-avoidance assist with front pedestrian and cyclist detection and oncoming vehicle detection while turning left at an intersection.

Factory Warranty

All Kia Sorentos leave the factory with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The factory warranty includes a five-year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty and five years or 60,000 miles of roadside assistance.

Options are available to extend the warranty on any Kia vehicle, including the Sorento.

2024 Kia Sorento Starting MSRP

The 2024 Kia Sorento has five primary trim levels: LX, S, EX, SX, and SX Prestige. Buyers can add the X-Line treatments to the EX, SX, and SX Prestige.

X-Line models have a bit more flair with a center-locking differential, a unique gloss-black front grille, and 20-inch gloss-black wheels. X-Line logos also decorate the exterior and interior.

The starting MSRP for the 2024 Sorento ranges from around $32,000 for the entry-level LX to $48,000 for the X-Pro SX Prestige at the top of the mountain.

Best Midsize SUVs Conclusion

The SUV has become the default family car of choice for most, with midsize offerings, like the ones on this list, continuing to increase in popularity. Although the unibody midsize SUVs above are not meant for heavy-duty towing, they are spacious, comfortable, and versatile everyday vehicles with some mild off-roading talents for good measure.

If you are considering an extended warranty after purchasing a midsize SUV, ask for sample contracts upfront and read the section explaining the claims process in detail. Avoid contracts that are not transferable or cannot be canceled easily. To help get the most out of any extended warranty, see these insider tips from a repair shop owner.

Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of extended warranty providers and maintains an updated list of the most reputable companies today.

