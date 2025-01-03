Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We purchased the Avid Power cordless tire inflator seen here with our own money. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Based on factors like convenience and durability, we think the best hard tonneau covers are the GatorTrax, RealTruck Retrax PowertraxPRO, UnderCover SE, Gator Recoil, BAK BAKFlip G2, and the RealTruck Retrax EQ.

Hard tonneau covers cost between $700 and $3,000 depending on the brand and cover type. Retractable covers are generally more expensive than one-piece and folding hard tonneau covers.

A hard tonneau cover is useful for protecting your truck bed items from thieves and inclement weather. You may also find that a tonneau cover reduces wind noise on the highway.

The best hard tonneau cover is one that is secure, easy to use, and won’t let too much rain into your truck bed. Expect to spend about $700 minimum on such a cover, with most quality options costing closer to $1,000.

We’ve tested the best hard tonneau covers on the market and consulted with truck experts to ensure the best possible recommendations. In this review, we suggest a variety of top-rated hard tonneau covers. We’ll help you find the right truck accessories for your needs, budget, and style.

Hard Tonneau Cover Reviews

The best hard tonneau covers share a few important qualities: weatherproofing, durability, and ease of use. You may regularly remove and attach your tonneau cover, so ease of installation is also important.

We looked for hard tonneau covers in a range of price points and styles. We also chose to recommend several brands, as not every tonneau cover may be best for every make of truck.

What Is the Best Hard Tonneau Cover?

After performing hands-on product testing, our review team determined that the best tonneau covers on the market in 2025 are the GatorTrax, RealTruck Retrax PowertraxPRO XR, UnderCover SE, RealTruck Retrax PowertraxPRO XR, Gator Recoil, BAK BAKFlip G2, and RealTruck Retrax EQ.

Brand/Model Cost Overall Rating Award GatorTrax Tonneau Cover From $1,600 4.3 Best Hard Tonneau Cover RealTruck Retrax PowertraxPRO XR From $2,950 4.2 Best Automatic Retracting Tonneau Cover UnderCover SE From $1,100 4.0 Best One-Piece Hard Tonneau Cover Gator Recoil From $900 4.0 Budget Retractable Tonneau Cover BAK BAKFlip G2 From $1,100 4.0 Best Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover RealTruck Retrax EQ $2,800 4.0 Best Automatic Retracting Tonneau Cover Gator EFX $650 3.8 Best Budget Hard Tonneau Cover Truxedo Sentry CT From $1,200 3.8 Best Roll-Up Hard Tonneau Cover

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates. Hard tonneau covers can vary in cost based on the size of your truck bed.

Hard Tonneau Cover Ratings: Our Testing Process

The tonneau covers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like RealTruck, Amazon, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at materials, price, customer reviews, and style of tonneau cover. We tried to select a variety of covers for testing.

To test these tonneau covers, we installed each one according to the included instructions. We attached covers to a range of truck makes, including Toyota, Ford, and Nissan vehicles. After installation, we tried each cover’s features and then left it on the test vehicle to learn how it would hold up over time.

1. GatorTrax Tonneau Cover: Best Hard Tonneau Cover

GatorTrax Tonneau Cover Review

Cost : From $1,600

: From $1,600 Style : Retractable

: Retractable Material : Composite

: Composite Warranty length: One year

The GatorTrax Tonneau Cover separates itself from other retractable tonneau covers, as it can lock in any position. Most standard retractable tonneau covers only permit locking every 12.0 inches. Sealed ball bearings ensure your tonneau cover will never freeze shut and require no maintenance. You can see how the GatorTrax Tonneau Cover performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 3.5 Ease of Use 4.5 Durability 5.0 Overall Rating 4.3

Once installed, the GatorTrax works perfectly and sits flush to the truck bed. This is one of the smoothest-operating retractile covers that we’ve tested.Pros & Cons

Pros

Lockable with a key in any position

Comes with a sleek matte finish

No drill needed for installation

Cons

Relatively unclear instructions

Our Experience

The GatorTrax is the first tonneau cover that we tested. We found the written instructions frustrating to decipher, while the overall installation process was not too difficult once we figured out which parts went where. There aren’t a lot of components, so the main issue is making sure that parts are properly positioned and aligned. We found this to be the case with every tonneau cover that we tested.

The unique thing that makes the GatorTrax difficult to install is that it is heavy. Installation is possible with a single person, but we’d recommend seeking assistance. Once installed, the GatorTrax works perfectly, and sits flush to the truck bed. This is one of the smoothest-operating retractile covers that we’ve tested.

What Customers Are Saying

RealTruck review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 (around 900 reviews)

Customers love the GatorTrax Tonneau Cover, and reviews online reflect this. A commonly noted feature by reviewers is the easy installation, with some saying it took them as little as 30 minutes to get this tonneau cover installed, though this didn’t quite line up with our experience.

One reviewer chose this tonneau cover for its waterproof design. This claim was put to the test using a water hose sprayed along the seams of the cover. The reviewer claims their truck bed was bone dry afterward.

2. RealTruck Retrax PowertraxPRO XR: High-End Option

Retrax PowertraxPRO XR Review

Cost : From $2,950

: From $2,950 Style : Retractable

: Retractable Material : Aluminum

: Aluminum Warranty length: Lifetime

The Retrax PowertraxPRO XR is one of the most premium models in the RealTruck Retrax tonneau cover line. We like all the covers we’ve tested in this series, but the PowertraxPRO XR stands out. It offers automatic operation, high distributed weight tolerance, and a sleek appearance.

See how we rate the PowertraxPRO XR in the table below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 3.0 Ease of Use 5.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.2

Pros & Cons

Pros

Automatic operation

Strong aluminum construction with a 500.0-pound weight tolerance

T-slot system that allows for additional accessory installation

Excellent RealTruck customer support

Cons

Expensive

Lengthy installation process

Our Experience

Out of the box, we had some difficulty assembling the PowertraxPRO. Though there aren’t many parts, the included instructions don’t seem to differentiate between Retrax models. The instructions we had referred to a lever that didn’t exist on our model.

Fortunately, RealTruck offers some of the best customer support we have encountered. Especially impressive in the age of long phone trees and hold times, any time we call RealTruck with an issue we are quickly connected with a representative who’s familiar with the products. We’ve never been on hold for more than a minute with RealTruck.

Attaching this tonneau cover to the truck bed is simple enough. However, this tonneau cover must connect to your car’s battery to power the automatic operation. This requires that you get underneath your truck to route wires from the truck bed to the engine bay. While this step isn’t technically complicated, it can be physically difficult. You may need to use a car jack to hoist your vehicle to complete this step.

Do not work under a vehicle supported only by a car jack, jack stands are a necessary safety tool.

Once wired, the PowertraxPRO functioned smoothly and seamlessly. The automatic retraction is fairly quick. However, we did notice that it did not fully extend, leaving a ¼-inch space to the tailgate. We could gently tug on the cover to fully close it, though it was annoying that it wouldn’t close fully with the automatic operation.

Durability and visual appeal are areas where this truck bed tonneau cover stands out. It’s built with aluminum slats with a weight tolerance rated at 500.0 pounds. This cover is also backed by a RealTruck lifetime warranty.

RealTruck offers two PowertraxPRO models, the MX and the XR. Besides costing about $150 more, the XR model includes t-slots. These are openings in the side rails that allow you to attach additional accessories to your truck bed, such as a truck rack.

We did install a truck rack to this tonneau cover and it was easy to do. However, we did notice that if the truck rack clamps were overtightened, it prevented the PowertraxPRO from operating, so you’ll need to take care when attaching any accessories. If the side rails are too heavily compressed, they can hinder automatic retraction.

What Customers Are Saying

The PowertraxPRO is a fairly new product and there are not yet many online reviews on the RealTruck website. Once we feel a larger number of reviews have been published, we will update this section. Early reviews for the PowertraxPRO seem positive.

3. UnderCover SE One-Piece Tonneau Cover: Best One-Piece Hard Tonneau Cover

UnderCover SE One-Piece Tonneau Cover Review

Cost : From $1,100

: From $1,100 Style : One-piece

: One-piece Material : ABS composite

: ABS composite Warranty length: Three years structural, one year parts, and one year hardware

The UnderCover SE is a good pick for those who want a way to keep items in their truck bed dry and secure. According to most user reviews, this one-piece cover has a single-point lock and is effectively waterproof.

The one-piece truck cover has raised rib styling for improved aerodynamic performance and is highly durable thanks to its X-frame and ABS composite structure. With its distinct black-matte finish, the SE plays well with most truck colors and models and is available in a smooth finish for custom painting. As an added bonus, the UnderCover SE also comes with an LED lighting system. You can see how the UnderCover SE One-Piece Tonneau Cover performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 3.0 Ease of Use 4.0 Durability 5.0 Overall Rating 4.0

The one-piece design makes the UnderCover SE tonneau cover ideal for keeping rain out of your truck bed. The composite material is flexible yet durable, sealing nicely around the truck bed. This tonneau cover locks with a key and the rigid design makes for good protection against thieves.Pros & Cons

Pros

Easy installation and operation

Lightweight, durable materials

Built-in LED light system

Cons

May scratch easily

Expensive

Our Experience

The one-piece design makes the UnderCover SE tonneau cover ideal for keeping rain out of your truck bed. The composite material is flexible yet durable, sealing around the truck bed. This tonneau cover locks with a key and the rigid design makes for good protection against thieves.

Because of the pneumatic struts, the UnderCover SE is easy to raise for truck bed access. However, due to this design, you can’t access the truck bed near the cab from the side. If you want to remove the UnderCover SE entirely, this can be done with some effort, but does not require tools. The brackets that keep this cover in place are left attached when the top is removed, so reattaching this tonneau cover is simple. The UnderCover SE even comes with hanging hooks for convenient storage when not in use.

One drawback of this cover is that there are a few more installation steps than many of the other covers we’ve tested. Instead of using two mounting brackets (one on each side of the truck bed), the UnderCover SE has four pieces that need to be attached to the side rail. For some truck makes and models, there are six pieces. Additionally, there are struts that must be fitted into place.

Installing the UnderCover SE is still fairly simple and can be done with only a few tools. You will need the help of a second person to lift the cover into place, though most tonneau covers should be installed with assistance.

What Customers Are Saying

RealTruck review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (over 200 reviews)

Reviewers praise the UnderCover SE for its relatively low cost and solid build quality. Many say this truck bed cover is easy to install and very good at keeping out water. A few reviewers have complained about leaks, but others suggest this may be a result of improper installation. It must be perfectly aligned along the bed rails to form an effective seal.

There are a few who dislike the locking mechanism, saying that a two-lock system is a more secure alternative. Another issue some have with this hard tonneau cover is that it is not weight-bearing.

4. Gator Recoil: Budget Retractable Tonneau Cover

Gator Recoil Review

Cost : $900

: $900 Style : Retractable

: Retractable Material : Aluminum

: Aluminum Warranty length: Two years

Retractable hard tonneau covers are some of the easiest to use, and the Gator Recoil is no exception. It features a quick-release hatch and a springless, ball-bearing retraction design that reduces the likelihood of parts failure. If you need a retractable cover, but are trying to keep your budget under $1,000, consider this option.

The matte black powder-coated aluminum slats retract into a small canister allowing for full bed access. This versatile truck bed tonneau cover can be partially retracted to the latch stops, which can be positioned anywhere along the truck bed. Finally, this cover increases security, as it cannot be retracted if the tailgate is locked. You can see how the Gator Recoil performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 3.5 Ease of Use 4.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.0

Besides a difficult installation, we have little negative to say about the Gator Recoil. The slam latches work perfectly, and the components are well-made. We did notice that some of the rubber stripping was bent out of the box, but this ultimately flattened out once we secured all the necessary bolts.Pros & Cons

Pros

Additional security with added locks

Compacts on its own

Sturdy materials

Cons

Expensive

Installation can be difficult

Our Experience

The Gator Recoil took us longer to install than the average tonneau cover. On the one hand, it offers customizable locking points, but this also means extra installation steps. The clamps that secure the side rails to the truck bed are better integrated into the overall design of the tonneau cover. The result is a harder-to-install cover that is a little more secure and stable once finally set up.

What Customers Are Saying

RealTruck review score: 3.9 out of 5.0 (around 800 reviews)

Reviewers like this hard rolling cover because it looks good and is inexpensive for a retractable cover. For most, it works well and is worth the cost.

Some complain about a challenging installation process and question how weather-resistant this hard tonneau cover really is.

5. BAK BAKFlip G2 Hard Folding Tonneau Cover: Best Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover

BAK BAKFlip G2 Review

Cost : From $1,100

: From $1,100 Style : Folding

: Folding Material : Aluminum

: Aluminum Warranty length: Three years

The BAKFlip G2 is a folding tonneau cover that can be flipped up against the cab to allow for full bed access. It is constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum panels with a powder-coated black finish for increased UV resilience.

The edges of the G2 are lined with EPDM rubber seals to keep out the rain. Built-in drainage channels along the sides of the cover also help to keep your truck bed dry. Overall, the BAKFlip is a good option for those in need of an easy-to-use hard tonneau cover that can provide full bed access without being removed. You can see how the BAK BAKFlip G2 performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.0 Ease of Use 4.0 Durability 4.0 Overall Rating 4.0

If you’re looking for something a little more durable, but don’t mind spending more, the BAKFlip MX4 hard-folding truck bed tonneau cover is a similar alternative. This cover has four folding sections instead of three, has a higher surface weight tolerance (up to 400.0 lbs.), and is compatible with the BakBox storage box.Pros & Cons

Pros

Strong materials with weight tolerance up to 300.0 pounds

Easy installation

Prop-up capabilities for large cargo

Cons

Expensive

Our Experience

The BAKFlip G2 installed very easily into our test truck. However, certain trucks without square bed rails will require additional steps to make sure this tonneau cover rests evenly. Once installed, the BAKFlip sits flush with the truck bed. This cover latches in several positions and the locking mechanism is fluid and responsive. Once installed, this cover doesn’t wiggle or move much and every locking mechanism snaps perfectly into place.

What Customers Are Saying

RealTruck review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 (over 1,800 reviews)

Many people love that this cover is easy to install, easy to use, and allows for full truck bed access. A recurring comment is that this tonneau cover fits perfectly.

While most reviewers mention that the G2 is exceptionally easy to install, there are some negative reviews that claim the opposite. There are also some (relatively few) who complain about quality control, so difficult installation may be a result of faulty parts.

Reviews about the G2s waterproofing are mixed, with most claiming that it is effectively water-tight, while others say that their G2 tonneau cover leaks, especially at the tailgate as it ages.

6. RealTruck Retrax EQ: Best Automatic Retracting Tonneau Cover

RealTruck Retrax EQ Review

Cost : $2,800*

: $2,800* Cover type : Retractable

: Retractable Material : Aluminum

: Aluminum Warranty length: Five years

* Valid until 12/03/24

The Retrax EQ from RealTruck is worth consideration for those who want all the bells and whistles. In this case: premium components, interior bed light, and automatic operation. While the Retrax EQ is much more difficult to install compared to non-electric tonneau covers, at-home installation is possible without needing advanced electrical know-how. You don’t need to be a trained mechanic – just be ready to spend a day on the project.

The value of the Retrax EQ may depend on how useful you find the automatic retraction feature. If you have problems opening and closing your tonneau cover, or just want a more convenient option, an automatic cover makes a lot of sense. For people who have trouble closing their truck bed cover without hopping into the truck or who frequently have their hands full, an automatic tonneau cover can be an ideal solution.

Below is a rundown of how the Retrax EQ performed in each of our testing categories:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 2.5 Ease of Use 5.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.0

Pros & Cons

Pros

Automatic operation

Ultra low-profile design

Built-in bed lights

Cons

Expensive

Difficult to install

Our Experience

Installing the Retrax EQ was time-consuming, at least compared to other tonneau covers. The beginning installation steps are simple and similar to other tonneau covers: The side rails attach to the truck bed using metal clamps.

Because the Retrax EQ is automatic, finishing installation requires routing cables from the Retrax EQ to the battery and connecting a control module to your vehicle’s electronic system. Routing the power cables is straightforward but physically demanding, as it requires working underneath your vehicle and reaching into cramped spaces.

The instructions for connecting the control module differ depending on your specific vehicle. You are not required to strip any wires but may need to remove some plastic paneling to access interior wiring. The control module plugs into existing outputs in the vehicle, which may require working in those cramped spaces.

Once setup was complete, we were able to get the Retrax EQ operational. Using our vehicle’s keyfob, we could automatically open and close the tailgate. Opening and closing were seamless (if a little slow). When fully closed, the cover sits almost entirely flush with the truck bed.

Automatic operation aside, this tonneau cover is among our favorites just as a retractable cover for its design, stability, and smooth operation. The automatic feature works very well, though, so for those interested in an electronic tonneau cover we recommend this product highly.

What Customers Are Saying

The Retrax EQ is a fairly new product and doesn’t yet have many online customer reviews. We will update this section once we feel a substantial number of reputable reviews have been written.

7. Gator EFX: Best Budget Hard Tonneau Cover

Gator EFX Review

Cost : $650

: $650 Style : Folding

: Folding Material : Aluminum

: Aluminum Warranty length: Limited lifetime

The Gator EFX is a hard tri-fold tonneau cover that comes at a relatively low price and is easy to install without any tools. It’s made with aircraft-grade aluminum that can hold up to 300.0 lbs. of evenly distributed weight and is coated with a dent-, scratch-, and UV-resistant polymer.

The EFX’s unique rearmost panel design allows for total truck bed access by folding upright against the rear cab window, and you can carry payloads with two-thirds of the panels open, making it more flexible than other covers when it comes to carrying large loads in your truck bed. EPDM rubber hinges and drain tubes help keep your truck bed dry. This hard tri-fold cover locks when fully closed, adding a layer of security.

It should be noted that the Gator EFX fits Ford F-150s from 2015 to 2021, but not the two most recent models of the truck. Additionally, this tri-fold truck cover does not fit a Dodge Ram 1500, GMC Sierra, or any Toyota trucks. You can see how the Gator EFX performed in each of our testing categories below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.0 Ease of Use 3.5 Durability 4.0 Overall Rating 3.8

The Gator EFX is built with aircraft-grade aluminum slats topped with a powder coat finish and includes thick EPDM rubber seals. The rubber is so thick, that we found it did not sit completely flush with the truck bed in some places.Pros & Cons

Pros

Relatively inexpensive

Durable construction

Simple installation

Cons

Can leak at tailgate

Our Experience

The EFX Hard Fold tonneau cover is a relatively simple installation not much different from any other tonneau cover. Like other tonneau covers, the written instructions are not especially helpful. Once assembled, the Gator EFX Hard Fold latches securely into place.

We found that the slam latches on the EFX don’t align perfectly. The cover can wiggle some to the left and right, which can prevent the latch on one side from engaging. For this reason, we deduct some points for ease of use, as you’ll need to wiggle this cover to make sure the latches are correctly engaged each time.

What Customers Are Saying

RealTruck review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 (over 3,000 reviews)

Most reviewers are pleased that this low-cost truck cover works so well. It is easy to install and allows for minimal water intrusion when properly fitted. Owners of the EFX like the appearance and the light-yet-durable design.

Reviewers mention that this hard tonneau cover is not completely waterproof. Some have pointed out that if you have a truck bed liner installed, the Gator EFX may not seal perfectly unless you first trim back the liner.

8. Truxedo Sentry CT: Best Hard Roll-Up Tonneau Cover

Truxedo Sentry CT Review

Cost : From $1,200

: From $1,200 Style : Roll-up

: Roll-up Material : Aluminum and canvas

: Aluminum and canvas Warranty length: Five years

Constructed with aluminum slats and durable woven canvas material, the Truxedo Sentry CT is a hard-top roll-up tonneau cover. Unlike a folding cover, the Sentry CT allows for full truck bed access. Compared to soft rolling covers, this tonneau cover offers reliable protection against thieves.

Installing the Sentry CT is quick and easy and can be completed in under an hour by a single installer (though having a partner always makes installation easier). No tools are required for installation and each cover comes with parts custom-designed to fit your vehicle.

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.0 Ease of Use 3.5 Durability 4.0 Overall Rating 3.8

Pros & Cons

Pros

Low profile

Canvas material reinforced with aluminum

Very simple installation

Cons

Expensive

Takes time to unroll (longer setup compared to folding and retractable models)

Our Experience

As with the majority of tonneau covers, we found the written instructions for the Truxedo Sentry CT difficult to follow. The illustrations aren’t the best at portraying the steps. However, installation videos on RealTruck’s website show the process clearly.

The Sentry CT installation process uses slightly different parts depending on your truck, but the general steps are the same for all vehicles: clamps secure the side rails and the Sentry CT is attached to the cab end using two screws.

Once installed, what differentiates the Sentry CT from many other covers is the low-profile design. This cover is nearly flush with the bedrails, providing a sleek appearance and improved aerodynamics.

The other thing that makes this cover stand out is that it is a hard roll-up cover. Many roll up tonneau covers are soft, which means they aren’t very secure against theft. This cover combines the appearance and convenience of a roll up cover with the durability of a hard tonneau cover.

What Customers Are Saying

RealTruck review score: 4.8 out of 5.0 (over 190 reviews)

Reviewers confirm that the Truxedo Sentry CT is simple to use and install. Many like it because of the appearance noting (as we have) that it sits very flush to the truck bed. And despite the soft appearance, this roll-up tonneau cover is strong enough to protect against theft.

Some reviewers also commented on the Sentry’s waterproofing abilities, noting that the Sentry CT was able to maintain a dry truck bed even through heavy rains.

Lastly, RealTruck gets praise in the review section for customer service. Some reviewers say they received the wrong components or had trouble deciphering the instructions, but that customer service is quick, friendly, and helpful.

Hard Tonneau Truck Bed Covers: Buying Guide

The first thing to know about hard tonneau covers is that they are model-specific. Tonneau covers form a seal over your truck bed and so are individually sized to ensure proper fitment. Before purchasing any tonneau cover, make sure you are selecting the right size for your particular truck bed and consider the level of utility your truck needs to maintain.

“When it comes to considering a tonneau cover, the primary factors are the intended use and cargo protection needs,” says Paul Knoll, marketing director for AmericanTrucks. “For those frequently hauling gear, tools, or other valuables in their truck bed, a tonneau cover provides excellent security and weather protection.”

The best hard tonneau covers share a few important qualities: weatherproofing, durability, and ease of use. You may find yourself regularly removing and attaching your tonneau cover, so ease of installation is also important.

Compare Hard Tonneau Covers

Brand/Model Cover Type Material Warranty GatorTrax Tonneau Cover Retractable Composite One year RealTruck Retrax PowertraxPRO XR Retractable Aluminum Limited lifetime UnderCover SE One-piece ABS Composite Three years structural, one year parts, and one year hardware Gator Recoil Retractable Aluminum Two years BAK BAKFlip G2 Folding Aluminum Three years RealTruck Retrax EQ Retractable Aluminum Five years Gator EFX Folding Aluminum Limited lifetime Truxedo Sentry CT Roll-up Aluminum and Canvas Five years

What Is a Hard Tonneau Cover?

Hard Tonneau covers are a type of truck bed cover usually made of aluminum or composite material. Due to the sturdy materials and rigid design, hard truck bed covers offer more security from theft or unwanted access than soft or vinyl covers.

While hard tonneau covers may look intimidating to install, most are straightforward and do not require any tools or modifications to your truck.

How Much Does a Hard Tonneau Cover Cost?

Hard tonneau cover prices vary depending on your truck bed size, the quality of materials, and the type of cover you choose. Hard tonneau covers in the $300 – $500 range exist, but we couldn’t find any worth recommending due to poor material quality and reputation.

Our “budget” cover being around $700 may seem like an oxymoron, but, in reality, this is a low cost for a good-quality hard tonneau cover. Typically, folding covers are less expensive than retractable and one-piece covers. Below are the lowest, highest, and average costs of hard tonneau covers we recommend:

Lowest Price Average Price Highest Price $650 $1,090 $3200

Is a Hard Tonneau Cover Worth it?

When deciding if a hard tonneau cover is worth it, keep in mind they provide excellent protection against theft and keep the valuables stored in your truck bed secure. Imagine traveling down the road with all your cargo exposed to rain, snow, dust, and road debris, or even worse, you return to your parked truck to find your cargo stolen. Hard tonneau covers can prevent you from having to deal with these sorts of headaches.

We spoke to Hunter Gill, owner of TEQ Customs, a North Carolina-based retailer focused on aftermarket truck accessories. Here’s what he had to say about tonneau covers:

“Tonneau covers are more beneficial for protecting the things in your [truck] bed rather than the bed itself. The truck bed itself is pretty durable from the factory… but if you do carry around things you don’t want exposed to the elements, or anything valuable back there, a tonneau cover is a great option to keep that stuff safe.”

Types of Hard Truck Bed Covers

Broadly speaking, there are three common designs for hard tonneau covers: one-piece, folding, and retractable. Knoll explained the advantages of different types of covers,

“Tri-fold or roll-up covers offer easy access, while hard folding or retracting models provide maximum security,” he said. “Climate and weather conditions also play a role—if you live in an area with heavy rain or snow, a hard cover may be preferable for its durability and complete sealing.”

Hard One-Piece Tonneau Cover

A one-piece hard tonneau cover consists of a single slab of plastic or fiberglass. These typically have hydraulic struts that allow you to lift and close the cover like a trunk. One-piece covers are typically well-sealed, offering excellent weather protection. They are also the most secure type of tonneau cover.

One-piece covers are generally the least expensive types of hard tonneau covers. A drawback of this type of cover is that it does not allow full access to the truck bed.

Hard Folding Tonneau Cover

Folding tonneau covers can fold up (usually in a tri-fold or a quad-fold fashion). This allows for full trunk access. Depending on the specifics of the design, this type of cover may block your rear view when rolled up. The cover offers better trunk access than one-piece covers, but typically (though not always) prevents full trunk bed access.

Retractable Tonneau Cover

Retractable tonneau covers roll up or fold into a small storage compartment behind the cab. These are often the most expensive type of tonneau cover but also allow for the most access to your truck bed when fully retracted.

Is a Soft or Hard Tonneau Cover Better?

Oftentimes, the biggest difference between hard and soft truck bed covers is the fact that soft tonneau covers are usually significantly cheaper than their counterpart. Below, we delve into the pros and cons of each style of tonneau cover.

Hard Tonneau Covers

The primary advantage of a hard tonneau cover over a soft cover is that hard covers are much more durable. They are likely to last longer and so can be less expensive in the long run. Another advantage of a hard cover is that you can set things on top of the cover, providing an additional workspace that some truck owners appreciate.

“The hard tonneau covers are going to protect better against impacts,” Gill said, adding they have a greater chance of withstanding something like an impact from a tree or hail and are generally harder to damage than soft tonneau covers.

Soft Tonneau Covers

Soft tonneau covers are often less expensive alternatives to hard tonneau covers. However, these are less secure as they can easily be ripped open. That said, many hard tonneau covers can also be opened by a dedicated thief, though it takes a little more effort.

Does a Hard Tonneau Cover Improve Gas Mileage?

This is still a hotly debated topic. Some claim that hard tonneau covers can improve gas mileage by as much as 10 percent because they reduce wind drag and improve a vehicle’s aerodynamic profile. However, modern trucks are designed to allow airflow over the cab and past the truck bed to the top of the tailgate, which does not cause significant air drag that would affect mileage.

How To Install a Hard Tonneau Cover

Although there are several different styles of hard tonneau covers, generally, the installation process for folding, retractable, and tri-fold truck bed covers is standard. Since hard retractable covers are slightly heavier than folding or hard rolling ones, it’s a good idea to have a friend help install a hard truck bed cover.

Below are the steps needed to install a hard tonneau cover on your truck:

1. Check compatibility

First, lay out all of the parts that came with your truck bed cover and make sure the clamps and other parts are compatible with your bed liner and rails. You may need to make a small hole in your bed liner to accommodate clamps or other parts but this sort of modification is usually unnecessary.

2. Install and clamp cover side rails

With your tailgate open, place one of the two side rails included with your hard cover flush against the truck bed rail with the cab. Secure the side rail in place by using one of the clamps you received with your cover by hooking the underside of the clamp to your bed rail and the top to the cover’s side rail.

Add shims to any gaps between the truck and the bed rail to close the space if necessary.

If you have a short bed, you will have three clamps per bed rail and four for all other bed lengths. Take the remaining clamps and attach them the same way you did the first clamp and be sure to space out the clamps along the bed rail evenly.

Next, install the second cover side rail the same way.

3. Adjust rails and tighten

Your rails should be parallel to each other and as close to the cap as possible; this may require some measuring to ensure a proper fit. If your rails are not level, you can loosen a clamp, apply pressure to the rail, and tighten the clamp. Once you are sure the rails are level and parallel, tighten all of the remaining clamps.

If your kit includes any additional components, such as storage straps or a rod to prop the cover open, install these components before attempting to place the cover on your bed.

4. Install rubber seals

If your tonneau cover is weatherproof, it should include rubber seals to seal the gap between the cover and the cab. To ensure a tight seal, you should clean this area before applying the seals. Remove the tape covering the adhesive on the underside of the seal and place it between your truck’s bed rails, discarding any excess. Repeat this process on your tailgate and bed rails if your kit includes additional seals.

5. Install cover on the truck

Lastly, place the tonneau cover at the front of your tailgate nearest the cab. Use the clamps to attach the cover to the cover rails. For some tonneau covers, this may require drilling. Once the tonneau cover is secured in place, close the cover and check the alignment. For retractable covers, it’s a good idea to close and open the cover to make sure the alignment is correct, and the cover retracts smoothly. For folding covers, make sure all of the latches align, and the cover is properly supported by the bed rails. Adjust the rails if necessary for proper alignment.

Best Hard Cover For Truck Bed: Bottom Line

Our team of experts has spent countless hours researching the best hard tonneau covers – not to be confused with the best truck covers. Our research found that the best hard tonneau cover available in 2025 is the GatorTrax, but other truck bed covers earned their spots on our list of best-rated truck bed covers. We also recommend the RealTruck Retrax PowertraxPRO XR, Undercover SE, Gator Recoil, and the BAK BAKFlip G2.

Best Hard Tonneau Cover: GatorTrax High-End Option: RealTruck Retrax PowertraxPRO XR Best One-Piece Hard Tonneau Cover: UnderCover SE Budget Retractable Tonneau Cover: Gator Recoil Best Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover: BAK BAKFlip G2 Best Automatic Retracting Tonneau Cover: RealTruck Retrax EQ Best Budget Hard Tonneau Cover: Gator EFX Best Hard Roll-up Tonneau Cover: Truxedo Sentry CT

Best Hard Tonneau Covers: FAQ

What is the best hard tonneau cover? Our review named GatorTrax the best hard truck bed cover in 2025. GatroTrax has over 200 customer reviews on RealTruck with a rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars. The cover is made of a highly durable composite material that easily retracts to allow access to the truck bed and comes with a one-year warranty. What is the best hard folding tonneau cover? The Bak BakFlip G2 is the best hard folding truck bed cover available in 2025. The frame is made of sturdy aluminum and provides full bed access without being removed. The G2 has EPDM rubber seals and built-in drainage channels that prevent water from leaking into your truck bed. What is the best tri-fold hard tonneau cover? Gator’s EFX hard trifold tonneau cover is one of the most affordable hard tonneau covers on the market. It is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and waterproof seals. Gator’s patented Speed Klamps allow you to remove the cover easily, and the cover supports added weight. The Gator SFX starts at around $700 and comes with a limited lifetime structural warranty. Is a hard tonneau cover worth it? If you are in need of something to protect the contents of your truck bed, a hard tonneau cover can be worth it. While this type of cover is more expensive than a soft tonneau cover, it is more durable and liable to last much longer. What is the most secure hard tonneau cover? A hard, one-piece tonneau cover is likely to be the most secure type of tonneau cover. That is because there is often no way to open or detach these covers without unlocking the tailgate. Who makes BakFlip hard tonneau covers? BAK Industries is the name of the company that produces BAKFlip tonneau covers. These covers are manufactured in the United States (Springfield, Missouri specifically). Are hard tonneau covers waterproof? The best hard tonneau covers are waterproof. However not all hard tonneau covers are created equally, so weather resistance depends on the brand. We think that Truxedo and UnderCover manufacture waterproof hard tonneau covers. What does “tonneau” mean? Tonneau (plural tonneaux) refers to a rear compartment of certain types of motor vehicles (like a truck bed). The word is derived from the French word “tonneau,” which means barrel or refers to a unit of space on a ship measuring 100.0 cubic feet.

Full Hard Tonneau Cover Testing Methodology

When testing tonneau covers, we tried to assess ease of installation, ease of use, and durability. We think these are some of the most important factors when choosing a tonneau cover.

Our product testing team then ordered the hard tonneau covers that best met these standards. A team member then tested each product on one of the following testing vehicles:

2013 Toyota Tacoma (Standard Cab) with a 6.0-ft., 2.0-in. bed

2016 Toyota Tundra XS1 with a 5.0-ft., 7.0-in. bed

2016 Chevrolet Colorado with a 5.0-ft. bed

2017 Toyota Tundra with a 5.0-ft., 7.0-in. bed

2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab with a 5.0-ft. bed

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trailblazer with a 5.0-ft., 8.0-in. bed

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a 6.0-ft., 9.0-in. bed

We took note of how easy the tonneau cover was to install, overall build quality, and ease of use. Each hard tonneau cover was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

Ease of Installation

Ease of installation is a measure of how easy or difficult it is for a layperson to install this tonneau cover at home. Requiring few tools, installing quickly, and using only a few components help tonneau covers score best in this category. We give lower ratings to tonneau covers that take a long time to install or seem especially complicated.

Among the tonneau covers we have tested, it seemed universal that the included instructions were mediocre at best. In general, we recommend looking up installation videos on Google or YouTube for your specific truck cover. These videos generally include easier-to-follow instructions than the written manual, which often includes ambiguous diagrams.

Ease of Use

Our ease of use score is a measure of how simple it is to open, close, and generally operate the tonneau cover once installed. For this rating we look for things like functioning latches, smooth gliding along rails, or built-in straps for securing the tonneau cover in the open position.

To score best in this category, a tonneau cover will have smoothly functioning latches, and won’t jam on the tracks if it is retractable. Lightweight tonneau covers also score better in this category.

Durability

Our durability rating represents the strength and longevity we expect from a tonneau cover. We base this score on the feel of the materials, our own experience using the cover, and customer reviews. A good tonneau cover should last for many years, so to get a sense of how these covers hold up four or five years down the road, we turn to customer reviews.

How We Score Products

Every tonneau cover we test is given a score between 1.0 and 5.0 stars in each category. Here’s what those star ratings mean in concrete terms:

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating means a tonneau cover is among the best in a category. It may attach in minutes using no tools. To score 5.0 stars for durability, it should be made with the strongest materials.

: A 5.0-star rating means a tonneau cover is among the best in a category. It may attach in minutes using no tools. To score 5.0 stars for durability, it should be made with the strongest materials. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star rating means a tonneau performs better than average in a category. Installation may require a wrench, but the tonneau cover may still be set up in under 10 minutes. For ease of use, a tonneau cover will have slam latches and pull strings for easy opening.

: A 4.0-star rating means a tonneau performs better than average in a category. Installation may require a wrench, but the tonneau cover may still be set up in under 10 minutes. For ease of use, a tonneau cover will have slam latches and pull strings for easy opening. 3.0 Stars : A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a tonneau cover, based on our testing experience. This means a tonneau cover that takes 20 to 30 minutes to install, and may lack slam latches or retractable features.

: A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a tonneau cover, based on our testing experience. This means a tonneau cover that takes 20 to 30 minutes to install, and may lack slam latches or retractable features. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating indicates the tonneau cover performs adequately in a category but is poorer than average. Covers may not fit perfectly or feel fully secured once installed.

: A 2.0-star rating indicates the tonneau cover performs adequately in a category but is poorer than average. Covers may not fit perfectly or feel fully secured once installed. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating indicates that the tonneau performs well below expectations in a category. A 1.0-star cover may not fit at all or break easily during testing.

Why Trust Automoblog

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.