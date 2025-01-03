Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. We purchased the Avid Power cordless tire inflator seen here with our own money. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Crash Course:

Discover 2025’s best car ramps from Best Aluminum Ramps, FloTool, and Pyle.

The cost of a quality set of car ramps can vary from over $50 to $400. Factors like construction materials, weight rating, length, and width also impact price.

Car ramps can be a safer alternative to a car jack or jack stands since they’re easy to set up, and use, and don’t add wear to the vehicle chassis.

The best car ramps on the market are made from high-quality materials, don’t allow for any vehicle movement, and will last for many years. But what else separates the best car ramps from the discount ramps at your local auto parts store?

Our review team physically tested each car ramp with one of our testing vehicles to see if they’re as good as customers say they are. We highlight what distinguishes our top picks below, and go into detail about what to look for in a car ramp in our buying guide.

Car Ramps Reviews

In selecting what car ramps to profile, we looked for options capable of filling multiple roles in a motorist’s car care arsenal. If one was more of a specialized car ramp, we looked at items like weight rating, build material, and overall ease of use for the customer.

What Is The Best Car Ramp?

We named the Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler, FloTool Rhino Gear RhinoRamp, Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp, BiSupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set, and the Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp as our favorite car ramps in 2025.

Brand/Model Cost Overall Rating Award Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler $390 5.0 Best Overall FloTool Rhino Gear RhinoRamp $65 4.8 Best Value Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp $180 4.8 Best for Lowered Cars BiSupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set $160 4.7 Best for Car Maintenance Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp $80 4.5 Also Consider

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Car Ramp Ratings: Our Testing Process

The car ramps in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as their ability to accommodate low-profile vehicles, load capacity, customer ratings, and prices.

1. Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler: Best Overall

Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler Review

Cost : Around $390

: Around $390 Amazon review score : 4.7 out of 5.0 (Approximately 270 ratings)

: 4.7 out of 5.0 (Approximately 270 ratings) Material : Aluminum

: Aluminum Weight : 69.0 lbs.

: 69.0 lbs. Load capacity : 6,000.0 lbs. (per axle)

: 6,000.0 lbs. (per axle) Dimensions: 2.25 by 15.0 by 84.0 in.

The Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler is a heavy-duty car ramp designed to load cars, trucks, ATVs, and other wheeled vehicles onto the back of a trailer. Safety ribs throughout the ramp itself ensure your vehicle won’t slip during this process. The manufacturer claims that this car ramp has a load height ranging from 12.0 to 36.0 inches, but all dimensions listed in the product description may range from plus or minus 0.25 in.

The hook ends of this car ramp connect to the trailer lip, while the knife foot makes contact with the ground, ensuring no movement during the loading or unloading process. It should be noted that the manufacturer assumes no responsibility nor liability for any accidents, as this auto ramp has been scale-tested beyond its listed 6,000.0-pound weight capacity per axle.

You can see how the Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler performed in our testing below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Quality 5.0 Movement 5.0 Durability 5.0 Overall Rating 5.0

The hook ends of this car ramp connect to the trailer lip, while the knife foot makes contact with the ground, ensuring no movement during the loading or unloading process. It should be noted that the manufacturer assumes no responsibility nor liability for any accidents, as this auto ramp has been scale-tested beyond its listed 6,000.0-pound weight capacity per axle.

Below are the pros and cons of the Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Safety ribs ensure car won’t slip off

No movement during loading and unloading process

Durable, well-made design

Cons

Poor company return policy

Our Experience

In our experience, if you need to load any vehicle onto the back of a trailer, the Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler has to be your best option.

Quality : The quality of the Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler was apparent from the second our team members laid eyes on the car ramp. There’s no decorative packaging, simply two heavy-duty truck ramps protruding from minimal cardboard bundling. As a member of our review team has experience welding, we can confidently say this car ramp has clean welds throughout.

: The quality of the Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler was apparent from the second our team members laid eyes on the car ramp. There’s no decorative packaging, simply two heavy-duty truck ramps protruding from minimal cardboard bundling. As a member of our review team has experience welding, we can confidently say this car ramp has clean welds throughout. Movement : The hook ends of the car ramp are expertly fabricated to mount perfectly onto a trailer for a secure fit. The knife ends ensure the bottom half of the ramp makes solid contact with the ground. This design lends itself to minimal movement during the loading and/or unloading process of a vehicle onto a trailer.

: The hook ends of the car ramp are expertly fabricated to mount perfectly onto a trailer for a secure fit. The knife ends ensure the bottom half of the ramp makes solid contact with the ground. This design lends itself to minimal movement during the loading and/or unloading process of a vehicle onto a trailer. Durability: We have no concerns about the quality of the car ramp and expect it to last many years. We were impressed by the welding involved in the construction of this ramp and had no reason to question the ramp’s integrity during our testing process.

What Customers Are Saying

A huge number of reviewers mention that they appreciate that this aluminum car ramp is just as durable as solid steel ramps but significantly lighter and easier to use. Several customers also claim that this is a safe option for those with low-profile vehicles with little ground clearance. The majority of reviewers also reference clean welds. Those with negative feedback complain about the company’s stringent return process.

2. FloTool Rhino Gear RhinoRamp: Best Value

FloTool Rhino Gear RhinoRamp Review

Cost : Around $65

: Around $65 Advance Auto Parts Review Score : 4.5 out of 5.0 (Approximately 380 ratings)

: 4.5 out of 5.0 (Approximately 380 ratings) Material : Resin

: Resin Weight : 14.38 lbs.

: 14.38 lbs. Load capacity : 16,000.0 lbs.

: 16,000.0 lbs. Dimensions: 35.5 by 12.0 by 8.5 in.

As the only resin car ramp that meets and exceeds the Portable Automotive Lifting Device (PALD) standards, the FloTool Rhino Gear RhinoRamp won’t have a problem supporting your gross vehicle weight (GVW). The car ramp features an innovative coreTRAC non-skid base to minimize slippage, while the 17-degree incline provides a loading angle that even accommodates lowered vehicles.

A patented internal support system made from polymer evenly distributes your car’s weight, meaning this car ramp is just as durable as metal car ramps. This two-piece car ramp is attachable and detachable thanks to its space-saving design. It should be noted that the automotive ramp supports vehicles with a tire width of up to 9.0 in., which encompasses most vehicles.

You can see how the FloTool Rhino Gear RhinoRamp performed in our testing below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Quality 5.0 Movement 5.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.8

A patented internal support system made from polymer evenly distributes your car’s weight, meaning this car ramp is just as durable as metal car ramps. This two-piece car ramp is attachable and detachable thanks to its space-saving design. It should be noted that the automotive ramp supports vehicles with a tire width of up to 9.0 in., which encompasses most vehicles.

Below are the pros and cons of the FloTool Rhino Gear RhinoRamp:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Quality design and materials

No slipping whatsoever

Channels for water and fluids to run off

Cons

Material may bend over time

Our Experience

The RhinoRamp lives up to its “strong as steel” slogan and continually impressed us with its clever features during our testing process.

Quality : As a titan of the car ramp industry, we didn’t expect quality to be of much concern with the RhinoRamp, but it blew us away with its build quality. Smartly designed to allow water to drain out, keep its shape after continual use, and evenly distribute heavy loads, you can trust in the quality of this car ramp.

: As a titan of the car ramp industry, we didn’t expect quality to be of much concern with the RhinoRamp, but it blew us away with its build quality. Smartly designed to allow water to drain out, keep its shape after continual use, and evenly distribute heavy loads, you can trust in the quality of this car ramp. Movement : This car ramp didn’t slip while driving our test vehicle up it, nor did our test vehicle struggle with traction at all. We were big fans of the lip at the top of the plateaued portion of the ramp itself, as it saved our tester from having to grab his parking brake as hastily as he would’ve with similar car service ramps.

: This car ramp didn’t slip while driving our test vehicle up it, nor did our test vehicle struggle with traction at all. We were big fans of the lip at the top of the plateaued portion of the ramp itself, as it saved our tester from having to grab his parking brake as hastily as he would’ve with similar car service ramps. Durability: The RhinoRamp is made from resin, a rotationally molded composite blend of plastic known for its strength and pliability. Resin is highly impact-resistant and may bend, but will rarely break. It’s also impervious to the elements and even UV-resistant, so you can expect this car ramp to be like-new even years down the road.

What Customers Are Saying

Approximately 90 percent of all reviewers would recommend FloTool’s vehicle ramp to a friend. Most customers speak to this car ramp’s incredible weight rating and durability. Several reviewers claim that this is one of the best low-profile plastic car service ramps on the market. One man says he’s very impressed that this car ramp didn’t slip on his concrete garage floor.

3. Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp: Best For Lowered Cars

Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp Review

Cost : Around $180

: Around $180 Amazon review score : 4.5 out of .0 (Approximately 700 ratings)

: 4.5 out of .0 (Approximately 700 ratings) Material : Rubber

: Rubber Weight : 91.8 lbs.

: 91.8 lbs. Load capacity : 11,000.0 lbs.

: 11,000.0 lbs. Dimensions: 48.0 by 16.0 by 2.6 in.

The Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp is specially designed for low-clearance vehicles. Whether you drive a nice new sports car or your daily driver’s bumper hangs a little lower than it once did, you can now safely traverse the threshold between road and driveway with this car ramp. Made from industrial-grade rubber, this is an incredibly high-density and high-impact car ramp. It features a textured non-slip pattern to ensure your vehicle has traction.

This outdoor threshold car ramp can permanently be installed thanks to its integrated mounting holes. An integrated water channel not only ensures this car ramp doesn’t get washed away easily, but it also allows you to thread cabling through it. It should be noted that this car ramp has universal vehicle application and boasts marine-grade waterproof construction.

You can see how the Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp performed during our testing below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Quality 5.0 Movement 4.5 Durability 5.0 Overall Rating 4.8

This outdoor threshold car ramp can permanently be installed thanks to its integrated mounting holes. An integrated water channel not only ensures this car ramp doesn’t get washed away easily, but it also allows you to thread cabling through it. It should be noted that this car ramp has universal vehicle application and boasts marine-grade waterproof construction.

Below are the pros and cons of the Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Great protection for low-clearance vehicles

Waterproof, durable construction

Cons

Slight, unconcerning movement during our testing

Our Experience

If you’re sick of worrying about hearing that horrible scraping noise when you pull into your driveway, you may want to consider investing in the Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp.

Quality : We were really impressed with the quality of this curbside car ramp. Multiple perforations and a dedicated water outlet channel were smart design choices. The Pyle’s highly textured surface also meant we never encountered any issues with traction during our testing process.

: We were really impressed with the quality of this curbside car ramp. Multiple perforations and a dedicated water outlet channel were smart design choices. The Pyle’s highly textured surface also meant we never encountered any issues with traction during our testing process. Movement : While this car ramp did move slightly when a member of our review team drove their low-profile car over it during our testing process, we attribute this to the specific landscape we were working with. Additionally, the car ramp can be permanently installed to prevent any movement.

: While this car ramp did move slightly when a member of our review team drove their low-profile car over it during our testing process, we attribute this to the specific landscape we were working with. Additionally, the car ramp can be permanently installed to prevent any movement. Durability: This isn’t the sort of car ramp that you’d be able to break or damage easily. Industrial-grade rubber means you could drive a pickup truck with a bed full of concrete over it for hours on end and cause no damage.

What Customers Are Saying

Reviewers rave over the Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp, as they say it works great every time. Many customers say this ramp allows them to drive in and out of their driveway without scraping their car or worrying about potential damage. A few customers with negative reviews complain about noxious fumes, but none of our team members smelled anything strange during the unboxing or testing process.

4. BISupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set: Best For Car Maintenance

BISupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set Review

Cost : Around $160

: Around $160 Amazon review score : 4.7 out of 5.0 (Approximately 550 ratings)

: 4.7 out of 5.0 (Approximately 550 ratings) Material : Plastic

: Plastic Weight : 19.5 lbs.

: 19.5 lbs. Load capacity : 10,000.0 lbs.

: 10,000.0 lbs. Dimensions: 47.0 by 11.3 by 6.6 in.

Providing a gradual incline to lift your car, truck, and/or SUV for service or maintenance, the BISupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set offers additional clearance of 6.6 in. from the ground. DIY enthusiasts and auto mechanics alike will appreciate the reliable car lift this ramp provides, thanks to its heavy-duty plastic construction. The ramp features a traction dot design to ensure your vehicle stays in place, but we recommend using wheel chocks for additional security.

Non-slip pads on the base of the car ramp paired with a dotted grid design ensure neither your car nor the ramp itself moves while in use. The product separates itself from the competition due to its ability to accommodate extra-wide tires with a width of up to 11.3 in.

You can see how the BISupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set performed in our testing below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Quality 4.5 Movement 5.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.7

Non-slip pads on the base of the car ramp paired with a dotted grid design ensure neither your car nor the ramp itself moves while in use. The product separates itself from the competition due to its ability to accommodate extra-wide tires with a width of up to 11.3 in.

Below are the pros and cons of the BISupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Non-slip pads and durable design

No movement whatsoever

Perfect for low-lying vehicles

Cons

Made from plastic

Our Experience

The BISupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set offers a reliable way to lift up your vehicle to perform routine maintenance, swap out car parts, and more.

Quality : Although this car ramp doesn’t win the crown of Best for Lowered Cars, it very well could due to its high-quality and smart design. The BISupply service ramp has a gentle incline, allowing much lower profile cars than any of our testing vehicles to be worked on. This car ramp could potentially even lift up stanced cars without scraping.

: Although this car ramp doesn’t win the crown of Best for Lowered Cars, it very well could due to its high-quality and smart design. The BISupply service ramp has a gentle incline, allowing much lower profile cars than any of our testing vehicles to be worked on. This car ramp could potentially even lift up stanced cars without scraping. Movement : The BISupply car ramp didn’t budge while we mounted our testing vehicle onto it. Our team members were also big fans of the dot pattern consistent throughout each ramp, which felt as if they truly grabbed our car’s tire as it drove up the ramp.

: The BISupply car ramp didn’t budge while we mounted our testing vehicle onto it. Our team members were also big fans of the dot pattern consistent throughout each ramp, which felt as if they truly grabbed our car’s tire as it drove up the ramp. Durability: This car ramp is incredibly durable and we doubt you’ll cause damage to it due to its high load capacity. However, it misses out on a perfect durability score simply due to the fact that it’s made from plastic while other car ramps in this review feature slightly more durable materials.

What Customers Are Saying

Reviewers love the gentle approach angle that this car ramp offers and its ability to accommodate lowered vehicles. Many also appreciate how much lighter this car ramp is than a traditional floor jack while providing similar functionality. One man goes into great detail about how this car ramp doesn’t scrape his Subaru WRX, and even posts a side-by-side shot of it next to his FloTool RhinoGear Rhino Ramp in his car ramp review.

5. Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp: Also Consider

Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp Review

Cost : Around $130

: Around $130 Amazon review score : 4.4 out of 5.0 (Approximately 100 ratings)

: 4.4 out of 5.0 (Approximately 100 ratings) Material : Rubber

: Rubber Weight : 35.0 lbs.

: 35.0 lbs. Load capacity : 7,000.0 lbs.

: 7,000.0 lbs. Dimensions: 19.6 by 19.6 by 6.0 in.

The Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp is a newly developed ramp with a longer and wider design than most competitors on the market. This car ramp also features upgraded materials, boasting industrial-grade rubber construction. The multifunctional ramp can be used in numerous applications, from getting your car over a curb to rolling carts or dollies of equipment onto the road during your next move.

Although lightweight enough to be considered portable, this car ramp already comes with two pre-drilled holes if you find a permanent home for the Kiviynay. A drain outlet prevents water build-up underneath this car ramp, guaranteeing it will stay where you left it. A unique anti-slip texture increases friction and decreases the likelihood of slippage.

You can see how the Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp performed in our testing below:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Quality 4.5 Movement 4.5 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.5

Although lightweight enough to be considered portable, this car ramp already comes with two pre-drilled holes if you find a permanent home for the Kiviynay. A drain outlet prevents water build-up underneath this car ramp, guaranteeing it will stay where you left it. A unique anti-slip texture increases friction and decreases the likelihood of slippage.

Below are the pros and cons of the Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp:

Pros and Cons

Pros

Well-designed to prevent slipping

Heavy-duty, durable design

Cons

Doesn’t sit flush against curb

Our Experience

In our experience with the Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp, we were impressed by how easy it made transitioning wheeled vehicles on and off the road.

Quality : The Kiviynay curb ramp is made from industrial-grade rubber, so you can trust this car ramp. Its clever design features, such as a drain outlet and two pre-drilled holes prove it was well thought-out during the construction process.

: The Kiviynay curb ramp is made from industrial-grade rubber, so you can trust this car ramp. Its clever design features, such as a drain outlet and two pre-drilled holes prove it was well thought-out during the construction process. Movement : While we didn’t personally experience any movement of this curb ramp during our testing process, we could foresee the potential for movement. This is because the car ramp doesn’t sit flush against the curb, but this wasn’t of much concern during our testing.

: While we didn’t personally experience any movement of this curb ramp during our testing process, we could foresee the potential for movement. This is because the car ramp doesn’t sit flush against the curb, but this wasn’t of much concern during our testing. Durability: This car ramp is more solid than it appears and has significantly more weight attached to it than you may imagine. Although the ramp is the smallest in size compared to the rest of the ramps in this review, it’s one of the heaviest – so you shouldn’t have any issues with the product lasting.

What Customers Are Saying

Reviewers cite using this car ramp for everything from unloading a trolley to smoothly transitioning their trailer from the street to their driveway. A couple of customers even claim they use the ramp for helping their elderly pet both in and out of the house. One reviewer raves over the sturdiness of this curb ramp.

Car Ramps Buying Guide

The best car ramps are high-quality, don’t move, and will last for years. But there’s more than just these three factors to consider.

Are Car Ramps Safer Than Jacks?

Yes, car ramps are safer than even the best car jacks. Ramps are also typically more affordable and easier to use than jacks. Car jacks have less margin for error than car ramps do and require more precision and time, but their main advantage is they can be used in tight spaces. For at-home mechanics and DIY auto enthusiasts, one of the best car ramps should provide more than enough lift to allow you to perform all of the maintenance tasks that you want.

What Size Car Ramps Do I Need?

Simply put, you need a car ramp that’s wide enough to accommodate the width of the tires on your vehicle. It should also be noted that you’ll want a ramp that has a couple of extra inches of wiggle room on either side of your tire to prevent slippage when loading your car.

Compare Car Ramps

Brand/Model Dimensions Material Weight Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler 2.25 x 15.0 x 84.0 inches Aluminum 69.0 pounds FloTool Rhino Gear RhinoRamp 35.5 x 12.0 x 8.5 in. Resin 14.4 lbs. Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp 48.0 x 16.0 x 2.6 in. Rubber 91.8 lbs. BiSupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set 47.0 x 11.3 x 6.6 in. Plastic 19.5 lbs. Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp 19.6 x 19.6 x 6.0 in. Rubber 35.0 lbs.

Car Ramps: Bottom Line

Ultimately, the best car ramp on the market is the car ramp that best suits your needs. We stand behind the quality of each of the five car ramps featured in this review, but some have wildly different applications from one another. Overall though, we recommend the Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler as the best ramp on the market.

Below is a rundown of our top picks:

Best Overall: Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler Best Value: FloTool Rhino Gear RhinoRamp Best for Lowered Cars: Pyle Curbside Driveway Ramp Best for Car Maintenance: BISupply Vehicle Service Ramp Set Also Consider: Kiviynay Rubber Curb Ramp

Best Car Ramps: FAQ

How safe are car ramps compared to jack stands? Yes, plastic car ramps are good and they’re typically a safer option than using a car jack. Car ramps are safer than jack stands as they distribute the weight of the car over a larger surface area. A jack stand balances your car’s weight on one singular point. Are car ramps safe for oil changes? Car ramps are safe for oil changes, but it’s not the most recommended method. Since you can only use car ramps on one axle, your vehicle will be tipped up at an angle, causing fluid (such as motor oil) to not drain properly. Which ramp is best? The Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler is our review team’s pick for the Best Overall car ramp on the market. If you’re loading or unloading any wheeled vehicle from a trailer, this car ramp should be on your list of considerations. What is the best material for a car ramp? Each material has advantages and disadvantages. Heavier, metal car ramps can be difficult to position but are better at distributing weight. However, metal options can be prone to rust and bending. By contrast, plastic and foam options are lighter, more durable, and usually cheaper than metal car ramps. They are also good options for low-rise vehicles.

Full Car Ramp Testing Methodology

Our product testing team then ordered the car ramps that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a 2003 Ford Focus Zx3 taking note of whether or not the car ramp moved during testing, overall quality, and how durable each car ramp is. Each car ramp was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

Quality

This testing category involved our team members judging the overall quality of each car ramp. Did it work as intended? How well did it work? Are there better options available online to complete the task at hand? These are some of the questions we asked during our testing process.

Movement

Simple and straightforward to understand, we judged whether each car ramp moved at all while loading our testing vehicle onto it. Whether the car ramp was designed to prop up a vehicle to perform work underneath it or to get a car over a curb, we noted if the ramp itself moved at all during testing.

Durability

In part due to materials used in the creation of each car ramp, we first noted how each car ramp was made. After this, we repetitively used each car ramp in its designated way to judge whether or not it could handle consistent and regular use.

How We Score Products

We assess every product with the assumption that it will perform its intended task. From there, our team then awards and docks points based on performance, build quality, and price.

5.0 Stars : This rating means we found the car ramp design to be excellent and incredibly easy to maneuver. Additionally, we found the overall construction to be very durable and a great investment for the price point.

: This rating means we found the car ramp design to be excellent and incredibly easy to maneuver. Additionally, we found the overall construction to be very durable and a great investment for the price point. 4.0 Stars : This rating implies quality performance, build quality, and design of the car ramp. We also found the car ramp easy to move with little exertion and more than adequately priced for its value.

: This rating implies quality performance, build quality, and design of the car ramp. We also found the car ramp easy to move with little exertion and more than adequately priced for its value. 3.0 Stars : A product that receives this rating means it performed as expected, but was outshined by competitors in categories like ease of use or design. Still, we feel it is priced fairly and serviceable as a car ramp.

: A product that receives this rating means it performed as expected, but was outshined by competitors in categories like ease of use or design. Still, we feel it is priced fairly and serviceable as a car ramp. 2.0 Stars : This is a rating for a product that performed as expected but was difficult to manage, or lacked compared options from other manufacturers. We also feel the product could be priced more competitively.

: This is a rating for a product that performed as expected but was difficult to manage, or lacked compared options from other manufacturers. We also feel the product could be priced more competitively. 1.0 Star: This rating represents a product failure or that it required too much effort for the product to achieve its desired task. We also feel it is overpriced compared to other options.

Why Trust Automoblog

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.