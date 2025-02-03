Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a plan from the car insurance providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of car insurance providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Crash Course:

Travelers is our top-rated car insurance company for 2025 thanks to its affordability, variety of coverage options, excellent customer service, and sterling industry reputation.

Nationwide takes our Most Affordable award, while State Farm gets the nod for Best Customer Experience.

We picked USAA as the best car insurance provider for members of the military.

Compare Car Insurance Rates Enter your zip code to shop for the best rates in your area: Compare Rates On Our Partner’s Website

After hundreds of hours spent analyzing over 140 providers, our team ranked Travelers, Progressive, Nationwide, USAA, and State Farm as the best car insurance companies for 2025. We examined insurers in six key areas along the way: customer service, coverage, affordability, industry standing, availability, and online experience.

Top 5 Car Insurance Companies

The following sections outline the strengths of our top five auto insurance providers. We focus on each company’s average costs, coverage options, customer reviews, and industry ratings. Click here for a look at the key criteria we consider for each of these ratings categories.

Travelers: Best Overall

Travelers is our top choice among car insurance providers. We gave the company high ratings in all categories, with special recognition for its coverage options and affordability.

Travelers Ratings

Category Industry Average Rating (Out of 5.0) Our Travelers Rating (Out of 5.0) Customer Service 4.0 4.9 Coverage 4.1 5.0 Affordability 3.3 4.8 Industry Standing 4.2 4.8 Availability 3.8 5.0 Online Experience 3.4 4.8

Travelers Car Insurance Cost and Discounts

Travelers offers both minimum liability and full-coverage auto insurance at rates well below the national averages.

Travelers Average Monthly Cost Difference From National Average Minimum-Liability Car Insurance $51 23% cheaper Full-Coverage Car Insurance $113 31% cheaper

Along with discounts for bundling policies, insuring multiple vehicles, and avoiding claims for a specified amount of time, Travelers offers a telematics program called IntelliDrive® that can save good drivers up to 30% upon policy renewal.

This program tracks speed, acceleration, hard braking, and various types of distractions. Be warned that IntelliDrive can lead to higher rates if you display too many unsafe driving habits.

Travelers Coverage

Aside from standard coverage options, Travelers stands out by offering Premier New Car Replacement®. In the event of a covered total loss within the first five years of ownership, this benefit replaces your car with a new model. Many insurers will only provide this coverage within the first three years of ownership or less.

Travelers in J.D. Power Consumer Studies

Travelers came in below the industry average in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, which polled customers on their experience with claims service, the estimation process, the repair process, and more. The provider notched a 684 out of 1,000 score, compared to the average score of 697.

The company fared similarly in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM, which measures customer satisfaction using seven criteria: level of trust, price for coverage, people, ease of doing business, product/coverage offerings, problem resolution, and digital channels. Although Travelers finished below the study average in many U.S. regions, it did come out on top in the state of New York (which is its own region).

In the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM, which polled customers on their experiences comparing and buying insurance, Travelers earned an above-average score of 680 out of 1,000.

Travelers Pros and Cons

Travelers Car Insurance Pros Travelers Car Insurance Cons New car replacement with generous terms Below-average scores in J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies Wide range of add-on coverages Rideshare insurance only available in certain states Affordable rates

Progressive: Best for Safe Drivers

We recognized Progressive as Best for Safe Drivers due to its highly rated usage-based insurance program and discounts designed for the safest drivers.

Progressive Ratings

Category Industry Average Rating (Out of 5.0) Our Progressive Rating (Out of 5.0) Customer Service 4.0 4.8 Coverage 4.1 5.0 Affordability 3.3 4.3 Industry Standing 4.2 4.8 Availability 3.8 5.0 Online Experience 3.4 4.6

Progressive Cost and Discounts

Both minimum-liability insurance and full-coverage car insurance from Progressive are cheaper than the national average rates.

Progressive Average Monthly Cost Difference From National Average Minimum-Liability Car Insurance $63 5% cheaper Full-Coverage Car Insurance $146 12% cheaper

Progressive offers the standard types of car insurance discounts you’d expect, including savings for having multiple policies (bundling), insuring multiple vehicles, and for having a teen driver on your policy. The company claims that Snapshot®, its usage-based program, saves good drivers an average of $231 per year. Be aware, though, that Snapshot can also raise your rates if you engage in unsafe driving habits.

Progressive Coverage

Progressive sets itself apart from other auto insurers by providing pet injury assistance as part of its comprehensive coverage. The popular provider also offers loan/lease payoff coverage, which can cover the difference between your vehicle’s value and what you still owe on it in the event of a total loss.

Progressive in J.D. Power Consumer Studies

Progressive finished just above the average score in the J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study. The provider scored 678 compared to the study average of 676. Progressive came in below average in the Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and trailed the average in every region of the Auto Insurance Study.

Progressive Pros and Cons

Progressive Car Insurance Pros Progressive Car Insurance Cons A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Mediocre scores in J.D. Power consumer studies Unique add-on protections like pet injury assistance Not always the cheapest auto insurance option Snapshot program can unlock major savings

Nationwide: Most Affordable

Nationwide features excellent customer service, a wide range of coverage options, affordable rates, and two different usage-based programs that can bring premiums even lower.

Nationwide Ratings

Category Industry Average Rating (Out of 5.0) Our Nationwide Rating (Out of 5.0) Customer Service 4.0 5.0 Coverage 4.1 4.9 Affordability 3.3 4.7 Industry Standing 4.2 4.4 Availability 3.8 4.5 Online Experience 3.4 5.0

Nationwide Cost and Discounts

Both minimum-liability and full-coverage car insurance from Nationwide are significantly cheaper than the national average.

Nationwide Average Monthly Cost Difference From National Average Minimum-Liability Car Insurance $54 18% cheaper Full-Coverage Car Insurance $117 29% cheaper

Nationwide stands out by featuring two different usage-based insurance programs. SmartRide is the company’s traditional telematics option, monitoring drivers’ habits through an app or plug-in device. SmartMiles allows for flexible monthly rates depending on how many miles a policyholder drives within a set period of time.

Nationwide Coverage

Among the add-on coverage options Nationwide offers are roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and gap coverage that pays the difference between your car’s value and what you owe on it if you suffer a covered total loss. The company also features accident forgiveness, which keeps your rates from increasing after your first minor violation or at-fault accident.

Nationwide in J.D. Power Consumer Studies

The J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study featured a special usage-based insurance category. Nationwide ranked first in this category, with a score of 842 out of 1,000. The average score for this segment of the study was 821. Nationwide performed moderately well in many regions of this study.

Nationwide ranked near the bottom of the publication’s Insurance Shopping Study, but ranked fourth overall in the Auto Claims Satisfaction study.

Nationwide Pros and Cons

Nationwide Car Insurance Pros Nationwide Car Insurance Cons A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB Uneven performance in J.D. Power consumer studies Two usage-based programs, including a per-mile option Shorter list of discounts than many competitors Generally low rates

USAA: Best for Military

USAA earned near top-of-the-scale ratings in all our categories except one: availability. The fact that USAA policies are only available to active military, veterans, and their family members is what keeps the provider from the top spot on our list.

USAA Ratings

Category Industry Average Rating (Out of 5.0) Our USAA Rating (Out of 5.0) Customer Service 4.0 5.0 Coverage 4.1 4.9 Affordability 3.3 4.8 Industry Standing 4.2 4.9 Availability 3.8 3.5 Online Experience 3.4 5.0

USAA Cost and Discounts

USAA boasts some of the lowest coverage rates in the auto insurance industry.

USAA Average Monthly Cost Difference From National Average Minimum-Liability Car Insurance $36 45% cheaper Full-Coverage Car Insurance $114 31% cheaper

USAA provides many of the same savings opportunities as other top-rated auto insurers, including discounts for good students, insuring multiple vehicles, and completing a defensive driving course. The company also features discounts designed for the military community, including up to 60% off for service members who are deployed or storing an insured vehicle for another reason.

USAA Coverage

Along with all the standard types of car insurance, USAA also offers a telematics program called SafePilot®. Good drivers can save up to 30% using this driving behavior monitoring program, and there’s even a 10% discount just for enrolling.

Keep in mind, though, that it isn’t available in every state. Car insurance customers in New Jersey, California, and Delaware don’t have access to this program, and those in Massachusetts can enroll, but have some restrictions.

USAA in J.D. Power Consumer Studies

Although it isn’t technically ranked due to limited eligibility, USAA routinely comes toward the top of J.D. Power consumer studies. The provider’s scores in the publication’s Auto Insurance Study would top every segment and region if eligible. USAA’s scores would also rank fifth overall in the Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and second overall in the Insurance Shopping Study.

USAA Pros and Cons

USAA Car Insurance Pros USAA Car Insurance Cons A+ rating from the BBB Available only to the military community Affordable rates for all driver profiles SafePilot usage-based program not available in all states Excellent performance in J.D. Power consumer studies

State Farm

We recognized State Farm for having the Best Customer Experience, which is reflected in the provider’s strong performance in a host of J.D. Power consumer studies.

State Farm Ratings

Category Industry Average Rating (Out of 5.0) Our State Farm Rating (Out of 5.0) Customer Service 4.0 5.0 Coverage 4.1 4.6 Affordability 3.3 4.4 Industry Standing 4.2 4.5 Availability 3.8 5.0 Online Experience 3.4 5.0

State Farm Cost and Discounts

Although it isn’t as affordable as some of our top-ranked providers, State Farm still offers below-average rates for both minimum and full coverage.

State Farm Average Monthly Cost Difference From National Average Minimum-Liability Car Insurance $63 5% cheaper Full-Coverage Car Insurance $159 3% cheaper

State Farm gives policyholders plenty of ways to save on their premiums, including a discount of up to 25% for those who have a full-time student on their policy with at least B-average grades. If your vehicle has passive restraint systems, you can save up to 40% on medical-related coverage. If you enroll in Drive Safe & Save™, State Farm’s usage-based option, you can save up to 30% on your premiums at policy renewal time.

State Farm Coverage

State Farm doesn’t have quite as many add-on coverage options as some of its competitors, but it does feature roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and rideshare coverage for those who work for companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash. The provider also offers travel expense coverage for up to $500 if you’re in an accident more than 50 miles from home.

The Steer Clear® program is a unique State Farm offering that allows young drivers to learn better driving habits and earn discounts for safe driving.

State Farm in J.D. Power Consumer Studies

State Farm received above-average scores in almost every region of the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and finished sixth overall in the publication’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. The company also came in fourth in the Insurance Shopping Study.

State Farm Pros and Cons

State Farm Car Insurance Pros State Farm Car Insurance Cons Drive Safe & Save usage-based insurance discount Not as many add-on options as other insurers Young drivers can save with a 20% good student discount and the Steer Clear program Not the cheapest option among top auto insurers Strong performance in J.D. Power consumer studies

Tips for Finding the Best Auto Insurance Company

There are a few key things to keep in mind as you search for the best car insurance company. The following strategies will help you sort through your options and find the insurer that meets your needs.

Compare Different Providers

To get a better feel for auto insurance options, read online reviews on sites like Google, Trustpilot, and the BBB. Reddit forums are also helpful in getting a general sense of how a company treats customers and handles claims. Industry resources like J.D. Power studies and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index are also helpful tools.

Confirm What Coverage You Will Need

Every state except New Hampshire requires minimum-liability car insurance. This type of policy only covers other drivers’ injuries and property damage. Full-coverage car insurance goes further by covering your own medical bills and vehicle damage.

If you have an auto loan or lease, you’ll need to carry a full-coverage policy. As you would expect, full coverage is significantly more expensive than minimum-liability car insurance.

Check Car Insurance Costs for Each Provider

Comparing quotes from car insurance providers is perhaps the most effective way to find the cheapest rates. Even for the same driver profile and vehicle, you’ll find that auto coverage rates vary from one provider to another. Taking the time to gather quotes from at least three or four companies could save you hundreds of dollars.

Best Car Insurance: Conclusion

We rank Travelers, Progressive, Nationwide, USAA, and State Farm as the best car insurance companies. These providers combine competitive pricing, solid customer service, excellent industry reputations, and plentiful coverage options. Be sure to compare quotes from several companies to get the best price on auto coverage that matches your needs.

Best Auto Insurance: FAQs

Below are a few frequently asked questions about the best car insurance providers.

What are the five best car insurance companies? After evaluating more than 140 companies, our team ranked Travelers, Progressive, Nationwide, USAA, and State Farm as the five best car insurance providers in the U.S. for 2025 based on customer service, coverage, affordability, industry standing, availability, and online experience. Who pays most for car insurance? The youngest drivers typically pay the highest car insurance premiums due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. Drivers with multiple violations on their records also pay elevated coverage rates. What is the most popular car insurance company in the U.S.? According to the NAIC, State Farm is the most popular auto insurer in the U.S. The company wrote nearly $58 billion in direct premiums for private passenger auto lines in 2023 and holds about 18% of the market share.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best auto insurance providers.

Industry Standing : Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, AM Best financial strength ratings, and years in business when giving this score.

: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, AM Best financial strength ratings, and years in business when giving this score. Availability : Companies with few eligibility restrictions and greater state availability perform best in this category.

: Companies with few eligibility restrictions and greater state availability perform best in this category. Coverage : Insurers must offer a variety of coverage options to meet consumer needs. We look at the types and quality of coverage available through each provider.

: Insurers must offer a variety of coverage options to meet consumer needs. We look at the types and quality of coverage available through each provider. Affordability : Using data from Quadrant Information Services, our team takes a comprehensive look at providers’ average costs for multiple driver profiles. We also take discount availability into consideration.

: Using data from Quadrant Information Services, our team takes a comprehensive look at providers’ average costs for multiple driver profiles. We also take discount availability into consideration. Customer Service : We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team when evaluating this score. We also look at industry customer satisfaction surveys from sources like J.D. Power.

: We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team when evaluating this score. We also look at industry customer satisfaction surveys from sources like J.D. Power. Online Experience: Providers with an online quote tool, easy-to-use claims app, and usage-based insurance app score best in this category.

*Data accurate at time of publication.