20V Avid Power Cordless Tire Inflator Offers Convenient Drill-Style Design (Tested & Reviewed)

Avid Power Cordless Tire Inflator Quick Details

Handheld drill-like design provides more flexibility and maneuverability.

Works as a corded unit if necessary via the included 12-volt car adapter.

Comes with a 20-volt detachable lithium-ion battery, a charger, and a carrying case.

Automoblog Review & Evaluation Process

We purchased the 20V Avid Power cordless tire inflator with our own money for this review. While writing this review, we kept three things in mind. Versatility & Robustness: Consumers purchase a portable tire inflator to use it for a variety of reasons, from vehicle and motorcycle tires to balls, bicycles, and other inflatables. Since Michigan is home to Automoblog, one of our benchmarks when evaluating products is if we would feel comfortable placing them in our winter emergency kit. Although we have another tire inflator in our winter emergency kit, we would feel comfortable switching it out for this Avid Power cordless tire inflator. User Friendliness: We prefer portable tire inflators with a digital screen and storage provisions for the hoses and accessories (which could be on the unit itself or a bag or case). We examine how quickly everything could be removed and assembled since having a low tire is a potential safety hazard. We also look for “value-added” features, such as a built-in LED flashlight for inflating a tire at night. Battery Life: We looked at two considerations for the 20V Avid Power cordless tire inflator: the time it takes the battery to recharge and how many minutes it takes to fill the average car tire in ideal conditions. Show more Show less

Avid Power Tire Inflator Review Summary

Portable tire inflators pack the versatility of a larger air compressor into a cordless unit. As a low or flat tire is an annoyance, a handheld cordless inflator, like this option from Avid Power, can offer a dose of convenience at an inconvenient time.

Here are a few things to keep in mind if you are considering the Avid Power cordless tire inflator.

Drill-Inspired Look & Feel

The drill-style design distinguishes this Avid Power unit from other cordless tire inflators.

While many cordless tire inflators are indeed portable and have a handle for easy transport, many still retain the traditional square or rectangular shape. In almost all cases, you set these inflators on the ground next to your tire (with your hand on top to steady the inflator as necessary since they vibrate while running).

With this 20V Avid Power unit, the drill-inspired look is a bonus in our book, as holding it feels immediately familiar—but beyond that, the drill-like design allows for increased maneuverability if you need to reach your valve stem in a crowded parking lot.

If you often park in a public garage where cars are stuffed together like canned sardines, the design is advantageous if you walk out to a low tire. While you can set the Avid Power cordless tire inflator on the ground like a traditional unit, you can also hold it with an outstretched hand if needed.

20V Avid Power cordless tire inflator. The drill-like design provides more maneuverability than a standard tire inflator.

Inflation Time

The Avid Power cordless tire inflator can fill a standard vehicle tire up to 38 PSI in three to five minutes. Slower leaks that eventually flag your TPMS light, such as those caused by a small nail, pose little challenge for this Avid Power unit.

Avid Power recommends allowing three minutes of cool-down time for every 10 minutes of inflation time.

Limitations & Pressure Sensor Variance

The one limitation listed by Avid Power in the owner’s manual is large truck tires and commercial applications (it’s okay to use for everyday trucks and SUVs, however). This drill-inspired inflator has a tolerance of +/- two psi accuracy, as reflected on the digital display.

Customer Reviews

Amazon’s AI-generated summary of reviews finds that some are disappointed with the inflator’s durability. However, we can’t say we have the same view. In our experience, this Avid Power unit feels sturdy, an added benefit to the already convenient drill-style design.

Reviews that mention battery life are mixed in terms of how long it holds a charge. We recommend charging any portable tire inflator periodically, regardless of the brand, so it’s ready if and when you need it (we usually charge our inflators once a month).

Other Amazon reviews mentioned the ease of use and quick inflation speed of the 20V Avid Power cordless tire inflator, which we agree with.

Features & Accessories

The 20V Avid Power cordless tire inflator comes with three nozzles: one for tires, one for balls, and another for inflatables, such as an air mattress. A 20-volt detachable lithium-ion battery and charger are included, along with a carrying case for protecting and transporting the inflator.

Other helpful features include an LED light and a digital pressure gauge showing PSI, KPA, BAR, and KG/CM. The LED light is an excellent feature, worth its weight in gold if you need to air up a tire at night.

The digital display guage has a blue backlight. It’s easy to read when looking at it straight on. However, it may be harder to see if you are holding the inflator at an odd or unusual angle.

Battery & Charging

The Avid Power cordless tire inflator has a detachable lithium-ion battery pack instead of an internal battery. Located at the bottom of the handle, the battery slides on and off via a small latch on the pack itself.

The 20-volt battery has a minimal charge out of the box, so it’s best to charge it before the first usage. If the battery pack is drained, recharging back to full takes three to five hours. Battery life indicator lights are located on the back of the pack.

Slide the charger over the 20-volt lithium-ion battery pack and plug it into a standard electrical outlet. On top of the charger is a red light (to indicate proper insertion) and a green light (to indicate connection to an AC household current). While the battery pack is charging, both will remain lit, although once charging is completed, only the green light stays lit.

The Avid Power cordless tire inflator includes a 20-volt detachable lithium-ion battery, a charger, and a carrying case.

Using The Avid Power Cordless Tire Inflator

Adjust the pressure increments by pressing the plus and minus buttons on the digital display gauge. After three seconds of inactivity, the inflator will default to what is listed on the screen as the preset pressure, turning off once that pressure is reached.

When connecting the air chuck to the valve stem, push it downward to lock it into place.

Work in short bursts when inflating anything 10 psi or less, like a football. The sports ball needle slides into the air chuck, locking into place via the downward position. Avoid pushing the needle too far into the air chuck, as this will block the ventilation hole.

Cordless & Corded Functionality

The 20V Avid Power cordless tire inflator doubles as a corded unit if needed, which is one of its best attributes. If you don’t have the battery charged and need to inflate something in a pinch, you can use the alternate 12-volt power source.

Included with the inflator and listed as the “Car Power Adapter” in the owner’s manual, it slides into the same place as the battery on the bottom. Once connected to your vehicle’s 12-volt power outlet, the inflator will have power like normal.

Is The Avid Power Tire Inflator Worth It?

We included this 20V Avid Power unit on our best portable tire inflators list. The drill-style design, quick inflation times, and sensible price were among the reasons we added the Avid Power cordless tire inflator to our best-of list.

Other features we like include the small LED light for nighttime use, a sizeable carrying case, and the ability to function as both a corded and cordless inflator, depending on your preferences.

In addition to the Avid Power cordless tire inflator, we also own a Slime cordless inflator and the Fanttik X8 and X8 Apex (this comparison video goes over the differences between the X8 and X8 Apex). While all three of these are good options, we are happy with our decision to purchase the 20V Avid Power cordless tire inflator.

Portable Tire Inflator Tips

Regardless of which tire inflator you purchase, there are a few “housekeeping” items to keep in mind, both for your safety and the longevity of the inflator. Here are a few tips:

Always use the portable tire inflator in a well-ventilated area. Likewise, make sure nothing is obstructing air flow to the inflator.

The correct tire pressures for your vehicle are located in your owner’s manual or driver’s side door jamb. Similarly, read through the manual that comes with the inflator before using it for the first time.

Allow the portable tire inflator to cool after extended periods of use. If there is an issue during the warranty period, refer to the owner’s manual for the next steps.

Charge the battery periodically to ensure the tire inflator is ready when you need it.

