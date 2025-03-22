AstroAI S8 Portable Jump Starter (Tested & Reviewed)

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you when making a purchase via this page. The S8 Jump Starter seen here was sent to us by AstroAI. Read our Privacy Policy to learn more.

AstroAI S8 Jump Starter Fast Facts

The AstroAI S8 can jump gasoline engines up to six liters in displacement and diesel engines up to three liters in displacement.

An integrated charging bank and flashlight can be used when fishing, tailgating, or working around the homestead. If stranded during the winter, you can use the SOS beacon or charging bank to power your phone during an emergency.

Spark-proof clamps and reverse polarity protections make for a safe and easy connection to car battery terminals.

Automoblog Review & Evaluation Process

During the spring of 2025, we received the S8 portable jump starter from AstroAI. While using the S8 for this product review, we kept three things in mind: Robustness & Versatility: Although compact, the S8 is durable enough for situations and events beyond just jumping a car battery. For example, it could be a helpful item to pack for a camping or overlanding trip. Value-Added Features: The AstroAI S8 has a built-in flashlight and two additional charging ports for powering a phone or tablet. The charging ports effectively make the S8 a portable power bank itself, while the flashlight doubles as an SOS beacon. Since Michigan is home to Automoblog, we review many products from the standpoint of whether we would want to put them in our winter emergency kit. Safety Features: High-quality portable jump starters, like the AstroAI S8, have provisions against reverse polarity. The S8 also has spark-proof clamps. Why Trust Automoblog Automoblog staff members test and evaluate dozens of automotive products annually. We conduct road tests in Detroit, Michigan, leverage our official studio garage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and work with our testing lab experts in Raleigh, North Carolina. Between these three locations, our team thoroughly researches top automotive products. We unbox each product, read the owner's manual, and touch each component for fit and finish. We then test the items on our personal vehicles before making recommendations to readers and viewers of our YouTube channel. We have published hundreds of product and service reviews to help vehicle owners make more informed decisions on extended warranties, auto insurance, and car shopping. We continue to evaluate a number of popular automotive products, from dash cameras and radar detectors to cleaning kits, tires, and tonneau covers.

AstroAI S8 Jump Starter Review Summary

With its internal battery pack charged, the 12V AstroAI S8 can jump gasoline engines up to six liters in displacement and small diesel engines up to three liters. It can jump other applications with a 12-volt battery as well, like a motorcycle, ATV, or lawnmower.

The S8 has an output current of 1500 peak amps and a jump-start current of 300 amps.

Small and with its own storage bag, the S8 stows easily in your trunk, rear cargo area, or truck bed toolbox. The built-in flashlight and two additional charging ports provide additional functionality.

Review Category Notes Score Robustness & Versatility Enough for personal use, although the jumper cables are short. 85 Value-Added Features Integrated power bank. 90 Safety Provisions Reverse polarity protections. 95 AstroAI S8 Overall Rating 90%

Use Cases

We like the AstroAI S8 more for personal use versus commercial use, as it’s a convenient tool when you have an unexpected dead car battery—for example, early in the morning when you need to get to work or after a long day when you want to get home. It’s during these inconvenient times that your car decides not to start!

Benefits Over Standard Jumper Cables

In situations like this, having a self-contained unit like the AstroAI S8, where the jump starter and cables are together, is better than a standalone set of jumper cables. You can start your vehicle without waiting for a friend or co-worker to “pull their car around.”

Security Benefits

While there is a convenience factor with any portable jump starter, there is probably a security benefit as well.

For example, if your car didn’t start unexpectedly in a parking structure, and it’s late at night in a city you are unfamiliar with, having something like the AstroAI S8 charged and ready to go provides a good deal of security in a situation like this. If you are the only car in the structure and it’s late, you can get your engine running again in a couple of minutes.

Fleet & Farm vs. Daily Drivers

Part of our work in the automotive industry also crosses over into the fleet space. Similarly, Automoblog has roots as a publication back to the farming communities of southwest Iowa. It’s not that we wouldn’t reach for the AstroAI S8 in these heavy-use environments, but rather that we own other commercial-grade jump starters that we prefer for fleet and farm applications.

Otherwise, as a peace-of-mind jump starter for a daily driver, we like the AstroAI S8 as it should have enough capacity for most late-model cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Warranty

We like how the AstroAI S8 jump starter comes with a two-year warranty, which helps ensure buyer confidence and long-term reliability. While the warranty does not cover damages from neglect, accidents, or misuse, it does cover material and manufacturing defects.

A separate customer support card with a phone number and e-mail address is included if you have questions or concerns. There is a QR code on the back of that card to activate an additional year of warranty coverage, valid within 90 days of purchase and registration.

Customer Reviews

Amazon’s AI-generated summary of reviews finds that customers believe the AstroAI S8 is functional, easy to use, and a good value for the money. Others have left positive comments regarding the S8’s compact size and build quality.

However, other reviewers have expressed concerns over how fast the internal battery runs down and about using the AstroAI S8 in cold weather.

Using The AstroAI S8 Jump Starter

The AstroAI S8 comes with jumper cables and battery clamps, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a storage bag, and an owner’s manual. An integrated charging bank and flashlight have additional uses around the homestead, on a road trip, or while camping or overlanding.

Cables & Clamps

The jumper cables and battery clamps (listed as “Smart Battery Clamps” in the owner’s manual) attach to the right-hand side of the S8. Pull the small spring-loaded “door” open to reveal the 12V attachment port. When the cables and clamps are detached, the door closes automatically to protect the 12V port.

One potential concern is the short cables, although this is common with smaller portable jump starters, regardless of the brand. It’s a trade-off: the shorter cables fit better in the storage bag, but reaching the terminals could be difficult based on the location of your battery.

Under the hood of our 2022 Honda Civic, we had just enough slack in the jumper cables if we sat the AstroAI S8 on top of the air intake. Depending on what you drive, you may have to get creative with where you set the S8 to get the clamps on the terminal.

Otherwise, the clamps have a good bite and should stay locked onto the terminals. After a successful jump start, AstroAI recommends removing the clamps from the battery within 30 seconds.

The top photos show an accidental reverse polarity connection, which triggers the red “Reverse” light. By contrast, the bottom pictures show a proper connection with the “Correct” light in green. Photos: Alex Hartman.

Safety Features

The AstroAI S8 includes consumer-friendly safety features like spark-proof clamps, reverse polarity notifications, short circuit prevention, and overload and overcharge protections. These features make the S8 less prone to user error, which is nice if you are new to jump starters or are in a hurry and didn’t realize you connected to the wrong terminal.

Boost Mode & Indicator Lights

Right where the jumper cables and battery clamps connect to the unit, you will see two lights: Correct and Reverse. Above those is the Boost button.

When you have a proper connection to your battery, the Correct light will be green. You are good now to try and start your car.

However, if the Correct light is flashing, it means your car battery has low voltage. Press the Boost button and wait until the Correct light returns to a solid green. You can start your vehicle from here, but do it in the next 30 seconds so you don’t lose “the boost.”

If the Reverse light is red, you have accidentally attached the clamps to the wrong terminals and need to switch them (the correct process is red to positive first, followed by black to negative).

Multi-Use Power Bank & LED Flashlight

An integrated power bank and flashlight are selling points of the AstroAI S8. Both provide an extra layer of convenience and functionality.

The multi-use power bank on top of the S8 consits of two USB ports, allowing you to charge a smartphone or another small device using either port. This integrated power bank gives the S8 a few added capabilities beyond jumping a battery.

Our only critique is that we wish there were rubber covers for the USB ports to protect them from the elements, although the included storage bag offsets this concern.

Flashlight Modes

The flashlight has three modes: Standard, Strobe, and SOS. The standard mode is for jumping a battery at night, while the other two are helpful if your vehicle is ever stalled or stranded. Press and hold the power button for three seconds to turn on the flashlight.

During Severe Weather

Since we live in Michigan, a winter emergency kit is a must. If caught in a snowstorm on the road, the SOS light and charging bank can make a lot of difference.

We can also experience strong winds here in the Detroit area during different times of the year, leading to temporary power outages. Both the integrated flashlight and power bank are helpful in situations like this.

Internal Battery & Charging Times

The AstroAI S8 portable jump starter has four internal 3.7-volt lithium batteries in a series connection. Battery pack capacity is 2500 mAh (14.8 volts), equivalent to 10000 mAh (3.7 volts).

The approximate time to a full charge is three to four hours, based on our experience, if the S8 is nearly discharged after prolonged use. A charging cable is included in the box. Connect the USB-C end to the S8’s charging port (left side of the unit) and the USB-A end to a compatible power source, like a wall charger.

Four blue-lit indicator lights line the top of the unit and show the remaining battery life in percentages (25, 50, 75, and 100 percent). The user manual recommends keeping the S8’s rechargeable battery above 75 percent to ensure the best results during a jump-start.

Is The AstroAI S8 Worth It?

Yes, the AstroAI S8 is worth the money if you need an affordable jump starter for a rainy day. The S8 is compact and has a storage bag. It will take up minimal space in your trunk, rear cargo area, or toolbox.

The multi-use power bank turns the S8 into a portable charger, adding functionality beyond a standard car battery jumper. If the situation calls for it, you can use the two USB ports to charge your phone or power other devices and gadgets. Meanwhile, we like the integrated flashlight for nighttime use.

One thing to consider is if you need a jump starter for fleet, commercial, or industrial applications. While the S8 is durable enough for personal use, other larger and more powerful jump boxes are designed specifically for these heavy-use environments.

Otherwise, the AstroAI S8 will work great for motorcycles, ATVs, lawn tractors, and your personal vehicle. If you are adding the S8 to your winter emergency kit, consider pairing it with a cordless tire inflator.

AstroAI S8 Jump Starter Specifications

Voltage 12 Volts Capacity 37Wh Jumpstart Current 300A Peak Current 1500A Weight 0.95 lbs. Limited Warranty Period Two Years Operation Temperature Range -4 degrees to 122 degrees (Fahrenheit) Charge Temperature Range 14 degrees to 113 degrees (Fahrenheit)

Portable Jump Starter FAQ

Will a portable jump starter start a completely dead battery? In most cases, a portable jump starter will start a dead battery. However, there are times when a fully drained battery may actually be a fully dead battery that has reached the end of its service life. If so, avoid repeated and multiple jump-start attempts, as doing so could damage the portable jump starter. Does a portable jump starter need to be fully charged? Ideally, yes. The higher the internal battery level of the portable jump starter, the more effective it is when you are using it, especially if you need to jump multiple vehicles. Is it okay to charge a jump starter after every start? Yes. Keeping the internal battery changed may prolong the service life of your portable jump starter. It also ensures it’s ready to go the next time you need it. Is it safe to keep a jump starter in my car in the summer? Exposure to extreme heat and cold can impact a portable jump starter’s performance. If you have the ability to place it in your vehicle only while you are traveling, that might be preferable. How many times can I use a portable jump starter? As long as it’s a high-quality portable jump starter, you should be able to use it as many times as the internal battery will allow before it runs too low. However, engine size, battery condition, and the outside temperature will affect the performance of a portable jump starter.

