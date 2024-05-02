ASC Warranty: Reviews, Plans, and Costs

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

ASC Warranty earned a 4.1 out of 5.0 in our overall car warranty study.

The company offers four coverage levels that range from a powertrain-plus plan to an exclusionary offering.

ASC Warranty receives positive customer reviews in general, indicating a relatively high degree of satisfaction.

ASC Extended Warranty Review

In Our Opinion:

ASC Warranty earned an overall score of 4.1 out of 5.0 in our most recent extended warranty study due to its four well-appointed coverage levels and competitive average prices. However, you can only purchase an ASC Warranty plan from select car dealerships rather than online.

ASC Warranty Pros

Strong customer service reputation

Warranty contracts transfer

Fast claims processing

ASC Warranty Cons

Can only be purchased from car dealerships

No online quotes available

Coverage plans only go up to 100,000 miles

You may not have heard of ASC Warranty – the ASC stands for Auto Services Company – but a car dealership near you probably has. The company’s extended car warranty plans are only available through participating dealerships. However, ASC has a particularly positive reputation within the industry and among customers.

We took an in-depth look at the provider’s coverage plans, cost factors, claims handling, and customer reviews to compare it to the best extended car warranty companies. You’ll find our results in the following article, along with a few providers to compare with ASC Warranty.

ASC Warranty Review: 4.1 of 5.0 Stars

In many ways, ASC Warranty offers exactly what you’d want in a vehicle protection plan provider: thoughtful coverage options, affordable prices, and a strong reputation. However, the fact that you can only get an ASC Warranty through certain car dealerships and can’t get a quote online negates one of the main advantages of third-party car warranty providers.

What We Like About ASC Warranty

Our team found that ASC Warranty is a strong provider overall, but there are a few things in particular that we like about the company:

Generous coverage : The plans offered by ASC Warranty tend to cover slightly more auto parts than similar coverage plans from many competitors.

: The plans offered by ASC Warranty tend to cover slightly more auto parts than similar coverage plans from many competitors. High customer ratings : Low reviews from customers tend to be the norm for warranty providers, but that’s not true of ASC. The company has one of the highest customer ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website of the providers in our study.

: Low reviews from customers tend to be the norm for warranty providers, but that’s not true of ASC. The company has one of the highest customer ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website of the providers in our study. Cheap deductibles: While select ASC Warranty plans have a $100 deductible, most have a $0 deductible. This is low for the industry and means you’ll pay nothing or very little out of pocket for covered repairs.

ASC Warranty: Company Overview

Auto Services Company, Inc., is based in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and has been in the extended car warranty business since 1986. ASC Warranty plans are underwritten by the American Bankers Insurance Company, which has an “excellent” financial strength rating according to credit rating agency AM Best.

Despite its strong reputation, the company doesn’t sell plans directly – online or otherwise. Instead, it partners with dealerships that sell coverage to customers while ASC Warranty manages the contracts and handles claims.

ASC Warranty Coverage

While car owners can find a full range of coverage plans through ASC Warranty, the company has less options than other top providers. However, the coverage offered at each level tends to be generous compared to similar plans among competitors.

ASC offers four coverage tiers that range from exclusionary bumper-to-bumper coverage to a limited powertrain warranty. These include the following plans:

Factory-Type Coverage : This exclusionary plan is the highest level of coverage offered by ASC Warranty. Similar to your manufacturer’s warranty, it covers almost every car component with a few stated exceptions.

: This exclusionary plan is the highest level of coverage offered by ASC Warranty. Similar to your manufacturer’s warranty, it covers almost every car component with a few stated exceptions. Deluxe Coverage : This is the most comprehensive stated-component coverage plan available through ASC Warranty. It covers most major systems including your vehicle’s brakes, suspension, steering, and fuel delivery parts.

: This is the most comprehensive stated-component coverage plan available through ASC Warranty. It covers most major systems including your vehicle’s brakes, suspension, steering, and fuel delivery parts. Platinum Drivetrain : You’ll receive named-component coverage for your car’s drivetrain parts, and for air conditioning and electrical systems.

: You’ll receive named-component coverage for your car’s drivetrain parts, and for air conditioning and electrical systems. Drivetrain “Plus” Coverage: Get protection for only your vehicle’s main powertrain parts such as the drive axles, transmission, and engine. Unlike many providers, this powertrain plan also includes coverage for some cooling system and electrical system components.

ASC Warranty: Plan Comparison

The table below has a comparison of the car parts and systems covered by each ASC Warranty plan:

Car Component Factory-Type Coverage Deluxe Coverage Platinum Drivetrain Drivetrain Plus Coverage Engine x x x x Automatic transmission x x x x Standard transmission x x x x Drive axle assembly (front or rear wheel drive) x x x x Drive axle assembly (4×4 and AWD) x x x x Seals and gaskets x x x x Cooling system x x x x Electrical system x x x x 24-hour roadside assistance x x x x Rental car allowance x x x x Air conditioning x x x Front suspension x x Steering x x Brakes x x Fuel delivery x x Exclusionary coverage x

ASC Warranty Coverage Length

ASC Warranty offers a wide range of vehicle service contract terms. You can receive coverage for as little as three months or 3,000 miles or for as long as eight years or 120,000 miles.

These lengths give drivers with both new cars and low-mileage vehicles plenty of options. However, some of the top extended car warranty companies offer coverage for cars with up to 300,000 miles on the odometer. If you hope to cover your vehicle beyond the 120,000-mile mark, look beyond ASC Warranty.

ASC Warranty Added Benefits

Most ASC Warranty plans come with valuable added perks that can include the following:

Roadside assistance : Covers emergency roadside services such as lockouts, jump-starts, towing, fluid and fuel deliveries, and flat-tire assistance.

: Covers emergency roadside services such as lockouts, jump-starts, towing, fluid and fuel deliveries, and flat-tire assistance. Trip interruption : Covers some food, lodging, and travel-related expenses if your car breaks down while you’re away from home.

: Covers some food, lodging, and travel-related expenses if your car breaks down while you’re away from home. Rental car reimbursement: Covers the cost of a rental car if your vehicle can’t be driven while it sits in a repair facility.

Actual benefits may vary slightly depending on your location and chosen plan. ASC Warranty contracts should clearly list out any perks that come with your vehicle protection plan.

ASC Warranty Cost

Our research suggests that ASC Warranty offers competitive prices for its coverage plans. However, the company doesn’t have an option to get free quotes on its website and you can’t get them over the phone. Because of that, we weren’t able to retrieve actual cost data.

With any warranty provider, the price of coverage can vary greatly. Cost data offers a general idea of what you might pay, but you’ll have to get a quote for the most accurate figure.

Car Warranty Cost Factors

The cost of an extended auto warranty varies because prices are based on variables related to your car, chosen provider, and coverage choices. Key car warranty cost factors include:

Type of vehicle : Typically, you’ll pay more for a vehicle service contract on larger and more expensive cars. Some providers may also factor in reliability data, with lower warranty costs for more dependable vehicles.

: Typically, you’ll pay more for a vehicle service contract on larger and more expensive cars. Some providers may also factor in reliability data, with lower warranty costs for more dependable vehicles. Deductible : In cases where you can choose your deductible, selecting a lower deductible tends to increase the cost of an auto warranty plan.

: In cases where you can choose your deductible, selecting a lower deductible tends to increase the cost of an auto warranty plan. Coverage plan : The coverage level and options you select play a major role in the cost of your vehicle service contract.

: The coverage level and options you select play a major role in the cost of your vehicle service contract. Warranty provider : Companies use different formulas to determine the cost of an extended warranty, even for similar coverage on the same model. This is why it’s critically important to get quotes from multiple providers to compare rates.

: Companies use different formulas to determine the cost of an extended warranty, even for similar coverage on the same model. This is why it’s critically important to get quotes from multiple providers to compare rates. Age of vehicle : Older vehicles are more vulnerable to mechanical breakdowns. Because of this, providers typically charge higher prices to cover old models.

: Older vehicles are more vulnerable to mechanical breakdowns. Because of this, providers typically charge higher prices to cover old models. Mileage: The more miles a used car has on it, the more likely it is to suffer from reliability issues. That’s why you’ll usually pay more to cover high-mileage vehicles.

ASC Warranty Deductibles

ASC Warranty offers some of the industry’s cheapest deductibles. Extended car warranty deductibles can go as high as $500 with many providers, but the most expensive deductible from ASC is $100. The deductible for the majority of the company’s plans is $0.

How To Get an ASC Warranty Quote

You cannot buy a warranty plan directly from ASC and you can’t request a quote directly either. To get a quote, you must head to a dealership that sells the company’s coverage offerings and ask for a potential rate there.

Our research team believes that this is the biggest downside of ASC Warranty. Most other third-party warranty companies offer instant quotes that reduce the time and paperwork you’ll go through when finding a rate. With ASC Warranty, on the other hand, you’ll have to deal with a salesperson at a specific car dealership.

ASC Warranty Claims Service

Claims servicing is one of the company’s major strengths, according to ASC Warranty reviews. We found that many customers emphasized how easy and efficient the provider’s claims process was. While you don’t have many options when it comes to purchasing a contract or getting a quote, you can easily file a claim online or over the phone with ASC Warranty.

How To File a Claim With ASC Warranty

Filing a claim with ASC Warranty is a relatively simple process:

Visit the car repair shop: ASC Warranty allows you to have covered repairs done at any facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE?). The first step is to take your car to the repair shop of your choice. Present your warranty contract: Show either a physical or digital copy of your service agreement to the shop before agreeing to any repairs. The mechanic and ASC Warranty will communicate directly from this point on. Wait for authorization: The repair shop will present an estimate to ASC Warranty. A representative will decide which services fall under your coverage agreement and authorize the ones that do. Get repairs done: Once authorized, the service center will complete all covered repairs. If your contract includes rental car reimbursement, ASC Warranty will cover the cost of a rental vehicle while your own model is being repaired. Pay your deductible: If your plan has a deductible, you’ll need to pay it to complete the transaction and get your car back. ASC Warranty will cover all remaining repair costs.

If you need assistance at any point in the process, contact the ASC Warranty claims department either online or over the phone. The car warranty company also offers an online chat feature. When we shopped anonymously for an ASC Warranty, we found representatives to be helpful and friendly over the chat.

ASC Warranty Reviews and Ratings

ASC Warranty currently has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, but the company’s reviews from customers are most impressive. While low ratings are somewhat common for the warranty industry, ASC Warranty received a near-perfect score of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars from over 150 customers.

Positive ASC Warranty Reviews

Most of the reviews we read for ASC Warranty reported positive customer experiences. These reviews typically mention hassle-free claims processes, helpful service from company representatives, or both.

The following quotes are indicative of many positive ASC Warranty reviews:

“Although I didn’t have direct contact with ASC, the shop that did the work said it was a smooth transaction. ASC seems to be a pleasant and reliable company to do business with. Would recommend them.” – Dan K. via BBB

“I needed a new engine and almost forgot I had purchased this warranty. They were professional and friendly. In just about 24 hours they had processed my claim and the dealership was ordering parts.” – Mary W. via BBB

Negative ASC Warranty Reviews

We didn’t find many negative reviews for ASC Warranty, but the ones we ran into brought up issues with certain repairs not being authorized.

The quotes below reflect the sentiment of many of these reviews:

“With less than 800 miles since purchase a seal where the coolant line goes into the turbo started leaking. ASC claims they cover seals but not lines and refuse to cover any of the repairs.” – Shawn U. via BBB

“We purchased this warranty for a used vehicle that we purchased and every issue that arose with the vehicle, ASC declined coverage.” – Eva T. via BBB

ASC Warranty: Conclusion

ASC Warranty appears to be a strong extended warranty provider overall. The company offers four plans with generous and thoughtful coverage, and reviews for its customer service are overwhelmingly positive. Many customers also report a fast and easy claims process.

However, not being able to buy a plan or get a quote directly from the company is a major drawback. Visiting or even calling a dealership takes time and can be stressful for some people. Filing claims with ASC Warranty seems to be a hassle-free experience, but getting coverage in the first place may be a bit of a challenge.

If you’re considering ASC Warranty, you may want to ask for quotes from other providers first. That way, you’ll have points of comparison when you do talk to a salesperson at the dealership.

ASC Warranty: Recommended Alternatives

Even if ASC Warranty seems like the right provider for you, it’s always a good idea to do some comparison shopping. Unlike ASC, most providers offer instant and free quotes on their website. We recommend getting estimates from at least a few reputable car warranty companies.

ASC Warranty: FAQ

What does ASC Warranty cover? What an ASC Warranty covers depends on the plan. The company offers four levels of coverage, ranging from a powertrain-plus plan to a bumper-to-bumper-style exclusionary plan. Is ASC Warranty legit? ASC Warranty is a legitimate vehicle service contract provider. The company has been in business since 1986, making it one of the oldest companies in the industry. ASC also holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. Can I cancel my ASC Warranty? You can cancel your ASC Warranty at any time during your contract. If you cancel within 30 days, you’ll likely receive a full refund. When you cancel after 30 days, you’ll get a prorated refund based on how much time is left on your contract. Is a seven-year extended warranty worth it? A seven-year extended warranty may be worth it for some car owners. In addition to potentially covering the cost of repairs, vehicle warranties offer peace of mind for owners who don’t want to run into surprise repair bills. Some people may also prefer regular monthly payments over occasionally having to cover large expenses.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.

Industry Standing : Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score.

: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score. Coverage : Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits.

: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits. Affordability : A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating.

: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating. Transparency : We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score.

: We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score. Customer Service: Reputable extended car warranty companies operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team.

