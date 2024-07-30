AMP Research PowerStep Vision Boards Debut With Customizable LED Lighting

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase the running boards featured here via the links below. Commissions from RealTruck and other affiliate partners come to us at no additional cost to you. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

AMP Research PowerStep Vision boards feature customizable LED lighting controlled via a smartphone app.

PowerStep Vision boards provide more drop-down clearance from the rocker than a standard step bar, while separate LED lights illuminate the board at night.

Key design features include anodized cast aluminum steps, hinges, and corrosion-resistant stainless steel hinge pins. The boards also receive a military-grade PTFE coating for additional corrosion resistance.

AMP Research PowerStep Vision Boards

RealTruck has announced the availability of its AMP Research PowerStep Vision boards, an enhanced version of the standard PowerSteps characterized by customizable LED lighting that runs the length of the board. The AMP Research Smart Series app, available for iOS and Android phones, allows for increased convenience as drivers can control the board’s operation in addition to the LED lights.

“AMP Research has built a reputation for driving innovation, redefining convenience and safety with PowerStep technology to help people navigate any situation, whether in the city or in off-road terrain,” said Trina Hemann, Marketing Manager at RealTruck. “The sleek design and practicality is a testament to our commitment to making every product functional.”

Operation & Load Capacity

AMP Research PowerStep Vision boards are electronically operated, deploying and retracting automatically when the doors are open and closed.

In addition to the color-customizable LED lights, a separate pair of LED lights illuminate the six-inch-wide non-slip boards to assist with getting in and out of the cab at night. Once retracted, the PowerSteps maintain a low-profile look.

Like the original PowerSteps, the Vision boards offer more drop-down clearance from the rocker when compared to other popular and best-selling step bars. For most applications, the PowerStep Vision boards will offer over a foot of drop from the door sill plate. The design can be conducive for owners of lifted trucks or HD models that sit higher.

The PowerStep Vision boards have a 600 lbs. load capacity to accommodate situations in which drivers and passengers may simultaneously enter and exit the cab.

AMP Research PowerStep Vision boards feature customizable LED lighting controlled via a smartphone app. Photo: RealTruck.

App Functionality

The AMP Research Smart Series app allows drivers to set the board’s color using the app’s color spectrum. For further customization, owners can set the boards to illuminate a certain color while driving and another when stopped and the boards are deployed.

Additionally, the app serves as an override switch so owners can drop the boards when the doors are closed or keep them retracted when the doors are opened.

Those fitting the PowerStep Vision boards to a Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler can use the app as a mobile override switch, allowing them to keep the boards retracted so they can remove the doors for off-roading or overlanding.

AMP Research PowerStep Vision Get Best Price Guarantee Automoblog may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Features customizable LED lighting controlled via a smartphone app.



Provides more drop-down clearance from the rocker than a standard step bar.



Military-grade PTFE coating for corrosion resistance.



Five-year limited warranty with lifetime installation support.

AMP Research PowerStep Vision Price

The AMP Research PowerStep Vision boards are available through RealTruck’s official website for a starting retail price of $2,000.

Although all vehicle-specific mounting brackets, hardware, materials, and instructions are provided, professional installation by one of RealTruck’s preferred dealers is recommended. The PowerStep Vision boards come with a five-year manufacturer warranty.

Carl Anthony is the Managing Editor of Automoblog and the host of AutoVision News Radio and AutoSens Insights. As a respected automotive industry thought leader, Carl has appeared on numerous podcasts and radio shows, including Wrench Nation, Cars Yeah, The Car Doctor, and Digital PR Explained, in addition to appearing as a regular contributor on MotorMouth Radio on WHPC 90.3 FM. His work can also be seen and heard 24/7 on the Automoblog YouTube channel.