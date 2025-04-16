2026 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition Features Bright Yellow Paint & Performance Package

2026 Toyota GR86 Summary Points

Toyota is introducing the GR86 Yuzu Edition for the 2026 model year. The bright Yuzu Yellow paint job pays homage to the Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0.

Only 860 GR86 Yuzu Editions will arrive at dealerships. Each comes standard with the Performance Package that adds Brembo brakes and SACHS dampers.

All 2026 Toyota GR86 variants have a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder Boxer engine connected to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

Naturally Aspirated Boxer Powertrain

The 2026 Toyota GR86 is soldiering on with a 2.4-liter Boxer four-cylinder that generates 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque. The engine turns the rear wheels using a six-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. Regardless of the transmission, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential is standard.

“The GR86 is a sports car that focuses on performance and balance,” Toyota wrote in a press release about the Yuzu Edition. “Its compact dimensions and responsive chassis make it feel nimble on both tight corners and open roads, delivering an engaging driving experience that emphasizes fun over outright power.”

Zero to 60 Times

The Toyota GR86 is one of the rare cases where the manual is quicker than the automatic. It can rocket from zero to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds with the six-speed manual and 6.6 seconds with the electronically-controlled six-speed automatic.

The manual features a Track mode and a button to turn off the vehicle stability control. On the other hand, the automatic has more clutch discs and a higher-capacity torque converter for smoother power delivery.

Fuel Economy

The official EPA ratings of the 2026 Toyota GR86 are forthcoming. However, we expect the numbers to be similar to those of the 2025 model.

According to the EPA, the 2025 Toyota GR86 returns 20 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 22 combined with the manual transmission. The automatic returns 21 in the city, 30 on the highway, and 24 mpg combined.

The 2026 Toyota GR86 has a 13.2-gallon fuel tank.

The GR86 is one of the lightest Toyota vehicles at 2,811 lbs. (manual transmission) and 2,851 lbs. (automatic transmission). The naturally aspirated 2.4-liter Boxer engine (designation FA-24) delivers 184 lb-ft. of torque at 3,700 rpm. Photos: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition

The Yuzu Edition replaces the Hakone Edition in the lineup. Toyota is allocating only 860 Yuzu Editions to North America. Each one will have an exclusive Yuzu Yellow paint job, custom 18-inch matte black wheels, and a black interior with yellow accents.

GR86 Performance Package

The Performance Package is standard for the Yuzu Edition and optional for the base and Premium models. It includes red Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers and 12.8 x 1.3-inch rotors in the front and two-piston calipers with 12.4 x .79-inch rotors in the rear.

Shock absorbers from German manufacturer SACHS (ZF Aftermarket) are included in the Performance Package. The dampers are filled with high-pressure nitrogen and oil to absorb road vibrations, whether for city or highway driving. As described by Toyota, the SACHS dampers and Brembo brakes complement the chassis of the GR86.

Stiffer & Lightweight Chassis

The 2026 Toyota GR86 has a stiff, nimble chassis made from hot-stamped steel, high-strength steel, and aluminum. Structural adhesives throughout the underbody provide additional reinforcement. “Each material in the frame is strategically placed to bring drivers a balance of roll and pitch that helps maximize control,” Toyota said.

The front section of the GR86 features diagonal cross members and high-strength fasteners that marry the front suspension and frame. Meanwhile, the rear has a full-ring structure with high-strength fasteners to link the frame and suspension mounts.

An aluminum hood, front fenders, and roof help keep the weight in check. All told, the 2026 Toyota GR86 will tip the scales at a lithe 2,811 lbs. (manual) and 2,851 lbs. (automatic).

Driver-Focused Cabin

The 2026 GR86 has a digital instrument panel, push-button start, piano-key switches and LED dials for the HVAC system, and a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls. Automatics have paddle shifters for manual-style gear selections.

All variants receive an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with a standard six-speaker stereo. The GR86 Premium and Yuzu Edition have an eight-speaker audio system.

Moreover, the base GR86 has six-way adjustable front seats with GR-embossed fabric and side bolsters. The GR86 Premium has six-way adjustable heated seats with an Ultrasuede and leather combo. The rear seats are Ultrasuede for the Premium and sport fabric on the base GR86.

Interior Room & Trunk Space

The 2026 Toyota GR86 is a small and sporty coupe, so it’s debatable how useful the rear seats are. However, the trunk is adequate for its size, offering 6.26 cubic feet of cargo space.

Connected Services

Every new GR86 includes a one-year trial subscription to Safety Connect, Service Connect, and Remote Connect.

With the Toyota app and Remote Connect, owners can lock or unlock the doors, start the engine, see the last parking location, and monitor new or guest drivers.

2026 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition interior layout. Despite its small size, the cabin has seven airbags, including a driver’s knee airbag. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Safety & Driver Assist Features

All GR86 variants are standard with the Toyota Star Safety System. The package includes vehicle stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes (ABS), electronic brake force distribution, brake assist, and hill start assist. All models receive an anti-theft system with an alarm and engine immobilizer.

In addition, it has advanced driving aids like pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lead vehicle start alert, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and rear sonar warning.

Toyota GR86 Warranty

The 2026 Toyota GR86 has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

All models are standard with ToyotaCare. The plan covers factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles (whichever comes first) and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years/unlimited mileage.

If you need something beyond the factory coverage, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

2026 Toyota GR86 Starting MSRP

The 2026 GR86 will arrive at dealerships in base, Premium, and Yuzu Edition trim models this fall.

The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we reckon the starting MSRPs will be around $32,000 for the base GR86 to around $37,000 for the Yuzu Edition.

Toyota GR86 buyers receive a complimentary one-year National Auto Sport Association membership. The benefits include discounted admission to sanctioned events and one free High-Performance Driving Event.

